France vs Poland - 4.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

France, the reigning world champions, face Poland in the last 16 knockout rounds of the World Cup. The winner of this tie would essentially have the potential to meet England in the next round.

Bet on World Cup

Both nations lost their final group games but managed to advance from the group. France won their first two games convincingly but had most of their star talent rested in the final game whereas Poland just scraped through and qualified on goal difference.

Although France played a B-team side and failed to pick up a win, this luxury to rotate their squad can actually work favours for them against Poland. With players getting minutes to rest and the immense talent that France’s lineup brings to the field, the odds for Poland to see this one through are scarce. Poland will need to implement changes in tactics or somehow boost huge improvements from the performance they displayed against Argentina.

Prediction: France 3-0 Poland

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

France

The manager Didier Deschamps has had to deal with a few injury issues coming into this tournament. After their loss to Tunisia, Deschamps certainly thinks the benefit of resting his regular starting players will show in this tie where it matters most.

Superstars in the sport like Mbappe, Griezmann and Dembele to name a few, are cemented in Deschamp's starting lineup for this clash and they’ll be expected to bring in their peak levels right from the first minute.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 4

Reigning World Cup champions - 1998 and 2018 FIFA World Cup winners

Poland

Poland’s manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has no injury issues or worries at this stage which means he has a full squad available at his disposal. Although, the quality it possesses has been questioned due to its narrow qualification narrative.

Captain Robert Lewandowski will have to lead from the front and find the back of the net along with his men to pose any threat to France.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 26

Poland has advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in 36 years

Statistics on France vs Poland games

Both sides have met before a total of 16 times. The all-time head to head results between the two sides has France with 8 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses against Poland.