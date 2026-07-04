Japan vs Croatia - 5.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

In a group of death which had Spain and Germany, 2010 and 2014 World Cup winners respectively, not many would have guessed that Japan would be the ones conquering and topping the group. Their route to earning this last 16 tie with Croatia has been full of drama.

Croatia’s campaign so far has had 2 draws with Morocco and Belgium and a 4-1 win against Canada that helped them clinch the second spot in their group. This Croatia squad have experienced players that do know how to handle crucial ties.

Bet on World Cup

Since this tournament has Japan as one of the highlight stories that will be remembered for years to come after they beat Germany and Spain, the Japanese will be full of confidence heading into this clash. Japan may clinch their way through this one with a narrow win since they have proven itself to be more than capable of capitalizing on its opportunities.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Croatia

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Japan

The manager Hajime Moriyasu won’t have his defender Ko Itakura since he has picked up two yellow cards in the tournament. Keeping this aside, Moriyasu does not have injury concerns and he will have a full squad at his disposal.

Japanese winger Ritsu Doan has scored against both Germany and Spain. The supporters will want to see him continue his run of form and add another chapter to this epic tale for Japan.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 24

Japan first qualified for the FIFA World Cup in the 1998 edition.

Croatia

The Croatia side has no suspensions and no injury concerns which gives their manager Zlatko Dalic a range of selections to make in his tactics.

Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon D’or winner, will be the key man in the heart of Croatia’s midfield. The team has also conceded just 1 goal so far. Their defensive lineup has Josko Gvardiol who is a 20-year-old RB Leipzig player that has already showcased himself as one of Croatia’s best defenders.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 12

Croatia was the finalist in the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament

Statistics Japan vs Croatia games

Japan and Croatia have met thrice in history. Both teams share 1 win each and 1 draw. The last time these two sides met was at the 2006 World Cup, in which they drew nil-all.