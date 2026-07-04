Morocco vs Portugal - 10.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

Morocco sees themselves in a clash against Portugal to grab a spot in the final 4. Morocco will be playing in a quarter-final match at the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever in their history.

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Morocco, also known as the Atlas Lions, worked hard to prevent Spain from finding the back of the net in their last tie and eventually won the match in a thrilling penalty shootout. Portugal reached the quarter-finals with a thumping 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Morocco have been defensively solid and their goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was celebrated as the hero against Spain after his 2 penalty saves. Portugal was frightening going forward against Switzerland. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup saw the Portuguese with a newfound sense of fluidity in attack. In this clash of disciplined defence against an exciting attack, Portugal may look to have the edge over Morocco and see this match through with a narrow win.

Prediction: Morocco 1-2 Portugal

Morocco

Morocco’s historic win against Spain saw 2 hours of energy-draining football. Their win may have come at a price and their manager Walid Regragui would want his players to give it their all to continue their dream of this World Cup edition.

Their attacking threat has been affected with Amine Harit ruled out at the start of the tournament. Sofiane Boufal and Nayef Aguerd were substituted due to injuries during their match against Spain.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 34

Morocco has participated 6 times in the FIFA World Cup

Portugal

Manager Fernando Santos has explained that he didn’t make Ronaldo start in the match against Switzerland in order to see more attacking fluidity in the team and that is exactly what he got when Portugal was in hot goal-scoring form against the Swiss side.

The biggest question will be if Ronaldo starts this one or whether Santos will have Goncalo Ramos fill in those boots once again in the starting lineup after his outstanding hat trick on his first World Cup starts for Portugal in their last game.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 9

In 3 of their last 4 World Cups outside of Europe, Portugal has been knocked out in the group stages. They have gotten much farther in this World Cup in Qatar.

Statistics on Morocco vs Portugal games

Two sides have met twice and share 1 win each.