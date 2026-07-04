Morocco vs Spain - 6.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

The knockout round of 16 ties between Morocco and Spain is a clash between two nations that are less than 10 miles away but belong to different continents.

Bet on World Cup

Morocco surprised the world and became the winners of Group F. They also became the first African team to have won a FIFA World Cup group in the 21st century. Spain lost their last group stage game against Japan and finished second in Group E. Spain nearly saw their way out of the competition for 3 minutes briefly in the second half when Costa Rica had a lead over Germany.

Morocco has conceded just one goal in this World Cup qualifying game. They have looked solid defensively and can cause elements of surprise in the attack. Spain looked vulnerable in this tournament in games that put them under pressure. Keeping their emphatic opening win against Costa Rica aside, Spain has found it hard to create enough firepower to cause threats towards the opposition's goal. If Spain brings in their peak performances against Morocco, this tie could see them reaching the quarter final spot.

Prediction: Morocco 0-1 Spain

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Morocco

Morocco’s manager Walid Regragu took the chance of bringing off and resting his star players Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi during their last game. He would love to see them bring in their absolute best to continue the nation’s spectacular run in this tournament.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 22

Morocco has participated in the World Cup on 6 different occasions - 1970,1986, 1994,1998, 2018 & 2022.

Spain

Manager Luis Enrique did have a few injury concerns in this tournament but is expected to have a full squad available at his disposal for this clash. As a result, Enrique rotated his squad against Japan, resting a few players from the first team. He would look to bring them back in and have his perfect starting lineup for his side to dazzle us once more as they have done in their opening game of the tournament.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 7

Spain is the only side in history to win the FIFA World Cup after losing their opening game of the tournament.

Statistics Morocco vs Spain games

Both teams have met each other thrice. Spain currently sits with the bragging rights in their all-time results against Morocco with 2 wins and 1 draw.