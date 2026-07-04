Netherlands vs Argentina - 9.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

The quarter-final stage will see two footballing giants, Argentina and Netherlands, face off against each other. Netherlands beat USMNT whereas Argentina got the better of Australia in the round of 16 ties to get to the quarter-finals.

Bet on World Cup

This clash is a repeat of the 1998 FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie that saw both these face off. The Dutch got the better of Argentina in that match with a 90th-minute winner scored by Dennis Bergkamp. Both sides also faced off at the 2014 semi-final which saw Argentina get the victory in a penalty shootout.

Neither side has shown a top gear performance yet but Argentina may narrowly win this tie with the slight edge they have in terms of talent in the squad and can grab a little moment of magic from their mesmerizing captain, Lionel Messi.

Prediction: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Netherlands

The Netherlands overcame the outbreak of a virus in their World Cup camp before their win against the USA. Manager Louis van Gaal and his team will be thankful that there were no ill effects.

With Memphis Depay fit and getting on the scoresheet in their last game, along with Davy Klaassen and Marten de Roon have had solid performances in the midfield alongside Frenkie De Jong, the Dutch team seems to be like a more settled squad heading into the quarter-finals.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 8

Netherlands have appeared in 11 FIFA World Cups and has reached the final thrice.

Argentina

Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi will be desperate to lead his side into getting their hands on the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy.

The manager Lionel Scaloni will have Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez keep his spot in the starting lineup. The appearance of winger Angel Di Maria is still in doubt as he had to sit out during their round of 16 tie due to an injury.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 3

Argentina has won 2 World Cups and has been runner ups of the tournament 3 times in their history.

Statistics on Netherlands vs Argentina games

Argentina has not scored in their last 3 games against the Dutch but lost just one of those games. Both teams have met 9 times before. The Netherlands have a slight edge with 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses against Argentina.