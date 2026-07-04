Netherlands vs USA - 3.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

It’s time for the nerve-wracking round of 16 ties where every match is a straight-up knockout game. The first last 16 will see the Netherlands take on the USA.

Bet on World Cup

Both teams have not yet lost in this tournament but have looked unconvincing at times. The two teams also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and would love to leave their best impression for this tournament. The victor of this tie could have a potential meeting with Argentina in the quarterfinal round.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) have been disciplined and solid in their defence so far. The Netherlands have Cody Gakpo who has been in sublime goal scoring form having scored 3 goals consecutively in their group stage games. The two sides could cancel each other out with the Dutch talents looking to get a slight edge in the shootouts.

Prediction: Netherlands 0-0 USA

Netherlands to win on penalties.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Netherlands

The dutch midfield still seems very unsettled with manager Louis van Gaal. Frankie De Jong has been seeing changes alongside him to set up a formidable midfield.

Cody Gakpo has been in hot goal scoring form but he could be set up behind the strikers to make way for more attackers in the mix and create goal scoring opportunities.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 8

Historically the Dutch are known to play in a style called ‘Total Football’ - this refers to a tactic where any player in the team can take up the position of another except the goalkeeper.

USA

A win in this game will take the USMNT into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002. They are the underdogs heading into this knockout tie. However, the USA has managed to put on performances that can manage to cause an upset against the Dutch provided they have their first choice players in perfect condition for the game.

The appearance of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is questionable since he suffered an abdomen injury after scoring a goal against Iran.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 14

The official Twitter account of FIFA has called Pulisic the - ‘LeBron James of Soccer’ who is one of the country’s greatest basketball players.

Statistics on Netherlands vs USA games

Both teams have never met before in a World Cup clash. They have met 5 times before in friendlies with the Dutch winning 4 and losing 1.