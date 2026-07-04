Portugal vs Switzerland - 6.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

A round-of-16 matchup between Portugal and Switzerland will be played after Group H was won by Portugal.

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Portugal lost their final group stage game against South Korea but the Portuguese manager Fernando Santos has managed to see his side qualify from the group stage rounds for the 4th major tournament in a row. Switzerland clinched their qualifying spot by finishing second, right behind Brazil, in Group G.

This clash could see both teams on an even footing. Portugal has a talented sum of individuals led by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo whereas the Switzerland team plays as a unit that can disrupt talented nations on the field. Portugal would manage to narrowly grab a winner in this one.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Switzerland

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Portugal

PSG’s Nuno Mendes is ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to his thigh. His club-mate, Danilo Pereira, has his availability in doubt too since he damaged 3 ribs in a training session.

Currently, Eusebio holds the record for the most goals scored by Portugal at the World Cup with 9, which Cristiano Ronaldo is 1 goal short of matching.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 9

Portugal edged out Switzerland in the same group to qualify for the FIFA World Cup by winning 9 out of 10 games

Switzerland

Murat Yakin had some concerns when his first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer and first-choice centre-back Nico Elvedi both missed the match due to illness. They are expected to be back in the lineup for this tie.

Yakin will also look to bring in all the consistency among his players as one whole unit on the field to try and get an edge in this tie over Portugal.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 15

Switzerland hosted the FIFA World Cup competition in 1954 and lost 7-5 to Austria in the quarterfinals of that edition. This match which saw 12 goals still stands as the highest-scoring World Cup game ever.

Statistics Portugal vs Switzerland games

Both teams have met each for a total of 25 times in history. Switzerland has an edge with 11 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses against Portugal.