Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of U18 Premier League - North 2026

LiveUpcomingResults
Full Schedule

Matches not found

TomorrowYesterday

U18 Premier League - North Team List

image

Manchester City U18

image

Manchester United U18

image

Newcastle United U18

image

Nottingham Forest U18

image

Everton U18

image

Middlesbrough U18

image

Sunderland U18

image

Derby County U18

image

Burnley U18

image

Liverpool U18

image

Blackburn Rovers U18

image

Leeds United U18

image

Wolves U18

image

Stoke City U18

U18 Premier League - North Stadiums

image

Moor Farm Training Centre

Derby, Derbyshire, England

image

Academy of Light Training Ground

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England

image

Blackburn Rovers Training Centre

Brockhall Village, Lancashire, England

image

City Football Academy

Manchester, England

image

Thorp Arch Grange

Wetherby, West Yorkshire, England

image

Burnley FC Training Centre

Burnley, Lancashire, England

image

Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

image

Finch Farm Training Ground

Liverpool, England

image

Newcastle United Football Academy

Newcastle upon Tyne, England

image

Trafford Training Centre

Carrington, Greater Manchester, England

image

Clayton Wood Training Ground

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

image

Rockliffe Park

Hurworth Place, County Durham, England

image

Liverpool’s Academy Ground

Knowsley, Merseyside, England