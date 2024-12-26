SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction
SYS
60%
Chance of Winning
MST
40%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With four wickets, Ben Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 95 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers were one of the most dominant teams in the group stages last season and once again they have had a perfect start to the campaign this season as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder with five wickets to spare.
Much like last season, Melbourne Stars have struggled so far this season as they have lost all three games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. They remain the only side who are yet to bag a single point so far. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 60%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 40%
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jack Edwards has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 65 runs in two matches with an average of 32.50. In the last match Edwards scored 28 off 18 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars so far. In the three games thus far Stoinis has scored 37, 26 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joel Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have been dominant thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table.
Melbourne Stars News & Player List
Melbourne Stars Player List
Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren, Austin Anlezark, Campbell Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hamish McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost all three games so far and are currently eighth on the table.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Stars 14-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sydney Sixers: 14
Melbourne Stars: 08
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers head into this fixture after contrasting start to the campaign. Much like last season Melbourne Stars have struggled so far as they have lost three games on the bounce and are the only side with zero points so far after three games. On the other hand Sydney Sixers have got off to a great start as they have been perfect so far with two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Melbourne Stars have struggled in the powerplay and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games so far which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Moises Henriques once again has been sensational thus far as with 70 runs in two games he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he has scored 95 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Harper scored 48 off 44 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was incredible last season as he bagged 17 wickets and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign as he bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Peter Siddle missed the second game but returned in the starting eleven in the last outing and ended up with two wickets. He also had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Stars to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch