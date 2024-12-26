SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction SYS 60 % Chance of Winning MST 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.754 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Stars in the 11th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 26 at 12:35 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers were one of the most dominant teams in the group stages last season and once again they have had a perfect start to the campaign this season as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder with five wickets to spare.

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars have struggled so far this season as they have lost all three games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. They remain the only side who are yet to bag a single point so far. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 40%

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jack Edwards has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 65 runs in two matches with an average of 32.50. In the last match Edwards scored 28 off 18 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars so far. In the three games thus far Stoinis has scored 37, 26 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Joel Davies Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have been dominant thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren, Austin Anlezark, Campbell Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Joe Clarke Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost all three games so far and are currently eighth on the table.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Stars 14-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 14

Melbourne Stars: 08

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers head into this fixture after contrasting start to the campaign. Much like last season Melbourne Stars have struggled so far as they have lost three games on the bounce and are the only side with zero points so far after three games. On the other hand Sydney Sixers have got off to a great start as they have been perfect so far with two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Melbourne Stars have struggled in the powerplay and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games so far which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.106 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Moises Henriques once again has been sensational thus far as with 70 runs in two games he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he has scored 95 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Harper scored 48 off 44 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was incredible last season as he bagged 17 wickets and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign as he bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle missed the second game but returned in the starting eleven in the last outing and ended up with two wickets. He also had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.