Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction ZIM 21 % Chance of Winning AFG 79 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.775 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to commence their two-match test series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game will take place between December 26 and 30, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 1:30 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan’s ODI series got off to an unfortunate start with a washout after nearly ten overs. However, the visitors salvaged the series rather well by taking a commanding victory in the second match. Batting first, Afghanistan piled on 286 runs, thanks to Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik who scored 104 and 84 runs, respectively. With a defendable target on the board, Afghanistan’s bowlers had an easy task ahead of them - Naveed Zadran and AM Ghazanfar were the top wicket-takers with three wickets apiece. In the second innings, the home team put on an awful batting display which resulted in them getting bowled out for just 54 runs. Afghanistan enjoyed a sensational 232-run win.

In the final game, Zimbabwe had the opportunity to draw the series but Afghanistan were far too powerful to allow that. This time, it was the hosts who batted first and they were bundled out for a measly 127. Barring Sean Williams’ 60, Zimbabwe’s batters put virtually no effort whatsoever and handed Afghanistan victory. Afghanistan’s bowlers were once again on the money with an incredible showing; AM Ghazanfar was the top bowler with a fifer while Rashid Khan picked three wickets. During their chase, opener Sediqullah Atal led from the front with 52 runs and with minor contributions from the others, Afghanistan sealed the series with an eight-wicket win.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 21%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 79%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik forged an outstanding first partnership for the team in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. After the first match was washed out, the pair went hammer and tongs in the following two games to post excellent stands of 191 and 84 runs. Moreover, Atal and Malik’s averages of 78.00 and 56.50, respectively, during the tournament makes it highly likely that another big showing is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The chasing side have a decisive advantage at Queens Sports Club, having won 12 out of 25 test games held here while the teams batting first have four victories. The average first innings score of 307 is attainable and the toss winning side will be keen to field first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

There is a 45% threat of rainfall at Bulawayo coupled with light rain and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu.

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batter Ben Curran Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are yet to find their footing in the tour and at this juncture, it is unlikely that they will be able to improve. Their batters, especially, have let down the team a great deal.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ismat Alam, Rahmat Shah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad.

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Abdul Malik Batter Rahmat Shah All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Riaz Hassan Batter Ikram Alikhil Wicket-keeper Rashid Khan Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler Naveed Zadran Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s batters and bowlers alike are in a position to annihilate Zimbabwe’s squad. Their bowlers are a major reason for their dominance, given how well they have restricted the opposition’s scoring.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have played two test matches against each other in the past and their record is tied.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 1

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Afghanistan’s openers absolutely obliterated Zimbabwe’s bowlers in the ODI series prior to this. Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik made for a solid opening partnership as they notched up 84 and 191 runs in the last two matches. Zimbabwe’s opening pair fell short beyond compare in the series since Joylord Gumbie and Ben Curran managed to secure totals of 19, 0 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. Seeing as there is no comparison whatsoever between the sides, Afghanistan are expected to outperform Zimbabwe’s opening wicket in the upcoming fixture as well.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.85 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.775 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

In the last ODI game against Afghanistan, Sean Williams was Zimbabwe’s leading run scorer with 60 runs. He ended up as the team’s top batter overall in the series with 76 runs in three innings. Averaging at 25.33, among the best in the team, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Sediqullah Atal emerged as Afghanistan’s top run-getter in the previous ODI series versus Zimbabwe, having amassed 156 runs in two innings. This includes a century and a half-century, the latter of which was scored in the last ODI game where he notched up 52 runs. Considering the form he has been in, he remains the top pick for the upcoming test as well.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Trevor Gwandu to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Trevor Gwandu was tied as Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against Afghanistan with three wickets in two innings. Additionally, he was also rather conservative with an overall economy rate of 5.70 in the tournament. Given his form in the tour, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next game, too.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Rashid Khan took part in a single match during the ODI series and that was in the final where he came out as the team’s second highest wicket-taker. His eight-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 4.75. With an average of 12.66 in the tournament, he is the leading choice for the forthcoming test.