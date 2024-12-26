NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 38 % Chance of Winning AUCA 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.692 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Auckland in the opening game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 26 at 10:25 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season as after winning their opening game against Central Districts, Northern Knights lost five games in a row. They ended the campaign with one win in nine games and were eventually knocked out in the group stages as they ended up sixth on the table.

Auckland had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all they way and were crowned champions. The finals against Canterbury was called off due to rain but since they had a better run in the group stages Auckland were crowned champions. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 38%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 62%

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Brett Hampton struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 131 runs in ten matches with an average of 16.37 which is pretty low for a middle order batsman which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign. Even though Solia did not have a great campaign last season, we believe the Auckland skipper will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Auckland Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Total Sixes Under 13.5 1.82 Bet on Batery

Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -2C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Joshua Brown, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Robert O'Donnell, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Snehith Reddy, Ben Pomare (Wk), Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Kane Williamson Batter Joe Carter All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights struggled last year as they only managed two wins in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Jock McKenzie, Sean Solia (c), Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Samrath Singh, Siddhesh Dixit

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Simon Keene Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler Louis Delport Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are the defending champions as they dominated the group stages and with six wins they ended up at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head

Northern Knights hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 18-15. Last season both sides faced off twice and on both occasions Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 18

Auckland: 15

Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign last season. Auckland had a phenomenal run last term as they had just two losses in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Their final game against Canterbury was called off due to rain and as they had a better run in the group stages, they were eventually crowned champions. On the other hand, Northern Knights struggled to make an impact as they managed just two wins and ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Auckland dominated the proceeding and won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Auckland had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Northern Knights last season. Raval scored 194 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher had a brilliant campaign last season as Auckland won the championship. With 180 runs in nine matches, he was one of the leading run scorers for Auckland last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn has been one of the best bowlers for Northern Knights across all formats for Northern Knights. Last season Kuggeleijn bagged eight wickets and was one of the top bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has been in sublime form heading into this tournament. Last season Ferns bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.