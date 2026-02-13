12Bet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

12bet App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Download APP 12bet The 12Bet app is considered one of the most popular betting apps around the world, including India. Here you will be able to bet on sports, play online casino and not only. The application is available for Android and iOS. To learn more about all the functionality of the 12Bet app, take a close look at the review. Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join 12bet

12Bet App Short Overview of General Points The representative of the 12Bet mobile application for Android and iOS has been operating on the betting market since 2007. During this time it has managed to win its high position and popularity among Indian players. The 12Bet team works absolutely legally and provides security for its customers, this is confirmed by the presence of the UK Gambling Commission license. The app is developed by highly qualified specialists, contains the whole range of the platform and works without hiccups. You can find more information about the app in the table provided: Current version of application 1.3.0 APK filesize 100 Mb Installed client size 1 GB Supported operating systems Android (4.4+) and IOS(10.3+) Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Cagayan Economic Zone Authority of the Philippine Government Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, PhonePe, MultiPay The 12Bet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages Today, the betting market is crowded with a large number of different mobile applications for sports betting or online casino games, which is why it is very difficult to make a choice and choose a really worthy platform to earn money. Especially for you, we have prepared a list of distinctive features of the 12Bet mobile application, which will help you decide on your choice. Advantages Disadvantages A large range of betting entertainment A small welcome bonus for new users Support for different currencies, including Rupees Long withdrawal process (from 1-3 days) Various methods of deposit and withdrawal (Visa, Mastercard, Skrill and others) Support for foreign languages, including Hindi 24/7 service support Line and Live mode 3D-Slots Having a VIP section The 12Bet App Functionality and Design The 12Bet app has been developed by the best experts from around the world and is supported by the most famous software providers worldwide, such as Genesis, Cameplay, BTi, eBet and many others. The functionality of the app includes the full range and stuffing of the platform itself, so when you play through the mobile app, you get the full package of features of the platform. The main distinguishing features of the application are: Fast Registration;

A large number of betting attractions, including lotteries;

Live and Line bettings;

24/7 Live Chat;

Bonus programs. Using the 12Bet mobile app, you get access to all the functionality of the platform.

12Bet APK Download for Android The application can be downloaded by absolutely any user, as it is available for free download. In order to do it quickly, easily and correctly, we have prepared a special instruction for you, following which you will not have any problems with downloading. Follow the instructions below. 1 Download 12Bet App Using the link we prepared in advance, go to the bookmaker's website from your device, select your device type (for Android) in the "Mobile applications" section and start the installation of all the necessary apk-files. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App In the settings of the device in the "Security" section you need to disable this function for downloads from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Scan QR code and download the app Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Finish downloading process. Make sure that the application has automatically appeared on your device and launch it.

12Bet App for Android The 12Bet app for Android is designed so that everyone can easily understand and use it without any problems. In the app you will find the whole range of betting entertainment platforms, from sports betting, online casinos, lotteries, etc. Using the mobile version of the platform, you also get a full package of promotions and bonuses. System Requirements In order to download and use the mobile version of the 12Bet platform, your device must include some system requirements. The application does not require any special technical characteristics, so you can download it on almost any device. Android Available Versions Android 4.4 or later APK File Size, memory space 100 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported Android Devices We have prepared a list of Android mobile devices on which the 12Bet mobile app has been tested. If you find your device here, you will be able to download it without any problems. Check the list carefully: Samsung A50, A52 or higher, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc.;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc. Download the 12Bet mobile app on your device and earn big money whenever and wherever you want!

Download 12Bet App for iOS Owners of mobile devices with the IOS operating system, such as iPhone and iPad, can also download and use the 12Bet application. To quickly and easily download the application to your device, use our download instructions: 1 Go to the Official Website of 12Bet Use this link to go to the official site from your IOS device. Go to website 2 Going to Registration Go to "Registration" and create an account by entering the necessary data (name, surname, age, currency, etc.). 3 Installing App At the bottom of the screen, click ‘Share’ and then select ‘Add to home screen’. This will allow you to add the application shortcut to the home screen. Download the app Done! Once fully downloaded, the app will automatically appear on your device's desktop.

12Bet App for iOS The application is designed so that anyone can install it, so it is also supported on IOS devices. High-tech allows it to run as fast as possible and without hang-ups, providing maximum comfort for its Indian players. In the mobile version of the platform, you will also find a range of entertainment for every taste. System Requirements The application has been developed by highly qualified specialists, which is why it does not require any special technical characteristics. All the necessary system requirements for IOS devices, you can find in the table: IOS Available Versions iOS 10.3 or later File Size, memory space 100 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported iOS Devices The app can be downloaded and used on almost any mobile device with the IOS operating system. We have prepared for you a list of mobile devices on which the 12Bet mobile app has been tested: iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer. Download the 12Bet mobile app on your IOS device and start earning today!

How to Install 12Bet App? In order to install the app, all you need is a stable connection to the Internet, our catch-all instruction and a couple of minutes of your time. Follow the instructions step by step: Follow this link to the official website of 12Bet; In the top right corner, click "Download"; After a successful download, within a few minutes the app will automatically appear on the desktop of your device. It's done! You have successfully installed 12Bet on your device.

How to Register in 12Bet App? We have also prepared for you an instruction, following which you will be able to quickly become a user of the platform: Open the app from your device; Click the "Registration" tab; In the registration fields, enter the requested data (first name, last name, age, country, currency, etc.); Agree to and complete your registration by clicking on "Register". We remind you that all the data entered must be correct and truthful, as this is the main rule when using the platform. Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players To maintain the loyalty of its customers, the 12Bet team has developed a special program of bonuses and promotions. Absolutely every player, when registering on the platform, gets the opportunity to take advantage of the welcome bonus, valid in two main sections of the application. Betting Bonus When registering in the mobile app 12bet, each player immediately receives a bonus on his first deposit for the sports betting section, esport and others. It is up to you to use the bonuses or not, but remember that you can increase your winnings with them. The main bonuses for the sports betting section: BTi welcome bonus. Bonus on your first deposit of 200% up to 10,000 INR;

Exclusive welcome bonus. Bonus on your first deposit of 100% up to the amount of INR 6,000. The wagering amount is 1 time;

Mega sport welcome bonus. Welcome Bonus on your first deposit 200% up to INR 3,000. The wagering amount is 20 times. Use your unique bonus and get the opportunity to multiply your winnings! Casino Bonus For those who are bored with regular sports betting and like casinos, the platform also offers a welcome bonus for the online casino section, which will pleasantly surprise you. Welcome Bonus on your first 12Bet deposit of 100% up to 20,000 INR! Requirements for the bonus: Minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Maximum bonus amount is INR 8,500;

The wagering amount is 20 times;

Bonus applies to all sections of the online casino. Download the 12Bet mobile app, go to the casino section and use the bonus to increase your winnings!

How to Get a Bonus in 12Bet App? For all users of the platform, there are bonuses, promotions and great deals. How to get them? Very simple! You just need to follow the instructions: Launch the 12Bet app from your mobile device; Complete the registration process; Make a deposit; Get your 12Bet bonus. Go to the "Bonuses" section and choose any one you like. That's it! Now you have an opportunity to increase your winnings using the bonus from the 12Bet mobile app!

Payment Methods Using the 12Bet mobile app, you get the opportunity to deposit and withdraw money in any way convenient for you. The main valid payment and withdrawal methods on the platform are: Indian Overseas Bank;

Bandhan Bank;

Kotak Mahindra Bank;

UPI;

PayTM and more! Choose any convenient option for you and withdraw money quickly and easily! Money is credited to your wallet instantly, but the withdrawal usually takes 1-3 days.

How to Update 12Bet App to the Latest Version? When you download the 12Bet mobile app from the official device, you immediately get the latest version of the app. Then you will receive a notification on your mobile device when the app is updated. The application has an automatic update function. In order for the app to be updated automatically you need: After receiving the update notification, agree to the automatic update; Restart the app. Then, after downloading the update, restart it. Now you have the latest version of the app installed and can use it with even more comfort!

Login In order to access the entire assortment of the platform and start playing while earning, you need to enter an even entry. To do this is very simple, follow the instructions: Open the installed application from your mobile device; Enter the necessary data in the empty fields (login and password invented during registration); Complete the 12Bet login. After filling in all the empty fields, click on the "Login" button. Done! Now you can use any service on the platform!

Sports Betting Using the 12Bet app, you have access to the entire range of the platform and can use all the functionality. The sports betting section includes more than 20 types of sports disciplines. You will be able to bet on the most popular sports and at the best odds. In the app you will find the following sports: Cricket;

Baseball;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

Volleyball;

Horse Racing;

Kabaddi;

Table tennis and others! Choose a sport that you like and start earning now!

Cricket App Cricket is one of the most popular sports for sports betting around the world, including India. On the platform you will find a large number of different sporting events and offers, the highest odds are waiting for you here. The main sporting events: T20;

IPL;

EC T10;

ECS;

ICC T20 and much more! Also, the main advantage of this sport is the availability of live mode, where you can bet directly on the game, watching the changes in the match and feel the realism of the game!

Football App Football is one of the oldest sports and is also by far the most popular sport among Indian players, being in great demand. That's why the 12Bet app gives you the opportunity to bet on this sport. The main sporting events offered by the platform: ARAB CUP U20;

UEFA;

Ballon dor;

World Cup and much more! The advantage of this sport is that you can bet not only on classic football, but also on E-football(Fifa, GT Nations League and much more).

Basketball App In the sports betting section, you will also find sports such as Basketball. At the moment, it is beginning to be in high demand among Indian players. The platform offers high odds on this sport, as well as the most famous sporting events such as: SABA CBA;

SABA NBA;

PinGoal;

NBA Dynasty;

World Cup and others! Go to sports betting, choose Basketball and bet with the highest odds!

Esports Betting at the App The 12Bet team is constantly evolving and improving, which is why they try to incorporate all the latest innovations in the world into their app to provide maximum comfort to their Indian customers and meet their needs to a greater extent. One of the popular trends recently in the world of sports betting is Esports. It allows you to bet on cyber disciplines such as: Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends and others! This section works in live mode and allows you to feel the realism of the game and enjoy the computer graphics.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App In the sports betting section you will also find Virtual Sports. What is virtual sports? It is the possibility of imitating a real sporting event. The odds in this section are always fixed, and the winner is selected by a random number generator. Entertainment is presented in the Virtual Sports: V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Dogs;

V-Horses and much more! Everyone should try betting on Virtual Sports, because you will get just unforgettable emotions from the process!

How to Bet on Cricket Using 12Bet App? Betting in the 12Bet mobile app is quick and easy. To be able to make a bet, the main thing is to have a positive balance on your wallet in your account, so take care of this in advance. To make it easier we have prepared a step by step instruction for you: Open the previously downloaded application on your mobile device; Refill your account (if necessary); Go to the sports betting section and select Cricket; Select one of the offered tournament options; Select the desired outcome; Enter the desired amount and click "Confirm". After completing the tournament, you will be able to find out the outcome and if it is positive, the money will be automatically credited to your wallet.

Available Type of Bets at the App Especially for our customers, the 12Bet team has prepared not one three types of sports betting. This will help you win as much money as possible and increase the chances of a positive outcome. Types of sports betting offered in the 12Bet app: Single. This type of bet is a classic. It has a predetermined odds and an outcome of your choice;

Parlay. Gives the opportunity to bet on several different events, you win only in case of all bets played;

System. Several bets with multiplied odds between each other. If you lose even one, you still get a certain amount of winnings. Choose the type of betting that suits you and try your luck!

Betting Options at the App The 12Bet app tries to please each of its customers to the maximum and bring only positive emotions. Therefore, here you will find several unique options for sports betting, such as: Live Streaming;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. With the 12Bet app you're sure to find something for yourself and start earning your first big money! Live Streaming Almost all sports disciplines support Live mode. To make a bet, top up your wallet, choose a sport discipline with Live mode, select a tournament, make a bet for the desired amount. Online Casino Games Refill your wallet balance, go to Online Casino 12Bet, choose your entertainment and start the game. Live Casino Live mode in the casino section gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer, it allows you to feel the realism of the game and enjoy the process to the fullest. Live Cricket Betting Refill your wallet balance, go to the Cricket section, then select the desired event. Live mode will allow you to make a bet during the game itself. Esports Betting Log in to your account, then top up your wallet balance, go to Esports, select the discipline and tournament, enter the desired amount to bet. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting After logging into your account, make sure your account balance is positive. Then go to the Virtual Sports section or Virtual Cricket, select the event, deposit the desired amount and confirm the bet. Pre-Match Betting Bets are accepted only before the start of the tournament. Here you will find the highest odds, top up your wallet, select an event and confirm your bet. Multi-Betting Allows you to bet simultaneously on multiple events. The advantage is that if at least one bet fails, you will receive some winnings. Check the positive account of your account, go to the betting section, select several events and confirm the bets. Live Match Statistics Gives you the opportunity to see the dynamics for the best outcome of the game.

12Bet Casino App If you like variety and always want to try something new, the online casino is just for you! Here you'll find over 500 different betting offerings for all tastes, such as live casino, roulette, bingo, lotteries, jackpot games and more. The casino section includes two main options: Slots (more than 100 entertainments );

Live Casino (game with a live dealer). With 12Bet Mobile App you can play anywhere, anytime with an internet connection. Have fun while making big money! Entertainment at the Casino App Here you will find the most popular entertainment worldwide, as well as in great demand among Indian players. The most popular and sought-after entertainments in India are: Black Jack;

Andar Bahar;

Roulette (French, European, American);

Spin a Win;

Wild Chard and others! Go to the casino section and be sure to try your luck with 12Bet!

12Bet Mobile Version (Website version) The 12Bet platform has not only a mobile app, but also a mobile version of the site. This is a great option for those who, for whatever reason, do not have the opportunity to download and install the application on their device. The mobile version of the site is available to use absolutely free of charge and from any available browser on your device. Here you will find the full list of entertainment offered in the application itself, so using the mobile version you get almost the whole list of services except for some functions. The intuitive interface will adjust itself to your device, which will provide you with maximum comfort of use.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website Each user is unique and some prefer to use the mobile app, while others prefer to use the mobile version of the site. Both are unique in their own way. In order for you to understand what the difference is, we have prepared for you a small comparative analysis in the form of the table below: 12Bet Mobile Website 12Bet App Does not require free space on your device Requires consolidated space on the device Does not require system characteristics from the device Has minimal system requirements for devices May take time to load Requires no download time Available for any browser Requires download and installation

Download 12Bet for PC Unfortunately the 12Bet platform does not have a separate application for PC. But using the platform from your computer you get the same range of entertainment and functionality. The platform works on absolutely any model of computer, without requiring any technical characteristics from it. The advantage is that you don't need free space on your computer and only need access to the Internet.

Features of 12Bet App In order to be sure of the uniqueness of the application, we found special distinguishing features in its functionality. It is these features that make it stand out among other applications offered on the betting market and prove its modernity and high-tech. 24-hour Customer Service The availability of round-the-clock support service allows users to solve problems several times faster. Due to the fact that the support is working around the clock, every user encountering a problem is able to get an instant response. Also, the client can choose any convenient option for contacting the support team. Notifications The ability to receive notifications gives you the opportunity to be the first to know about the hires on the platform or about upcoming matches and tournaments. You will also be the first to know about new promotions and bonuses available in 12Bet. Live Mode Live mode is one of the trump cards of the 12Bet mobile app. It allows the user to make bets and change them during the match itself, as well as allowing you to watch the game process, which allows you to get maximum enjoyment from the realistic game! How to Use a 12Bet App? In order to start using the 12Bet mobile app and get access to the entire range of entertainment on offer, you need to follow a few rules: You must be at least 18 years old;

The app must be downloaded and installed on your device;

Provision of a stable Internet connection;

Only one account;

Correct data entered;

Positive account balance. By complying with all these requirements you will not have any problems when using the platform.

Security of the App Since 2007, the platform has been operating absolutely transparently, legally and safely for its users. Safety is the main condition that the platform observes for its players. The 12Bet app guarantees security by the following points: Availability of a UK Gambling Commission license;

Use 128-bit encryption;

Availability of SSL certificate; Using the 12Bet app, you can be confident about the safety of your personal data.

Customer Support Service on the 12Bet Mobile App In order to maintain constant communication with their customers, the 12Bet team has developed several options for communication. All options are available 24 hours a day, which allows users to get immediate answers to their questions. The options for contacting the support team are shown in the table below: The ways to contact Details E-mail support.india@12csd.com Live Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. WhatsApp +63966452317 (hot line) Instagram @12betindia https://instagram.com/12betindia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Telegram @12BET India Official https://t.me/onetwobetnews

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the 12Bet App To summarize, we can conclude that the app is indeed completely legal and safe to use. The high speed of operation and its high technology leaves no chance among the competitors, in conclusion we want to give the app the SportsCafe badge and put it in the list of the best betting apps in India with confidence.