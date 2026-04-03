Indian players use 12Bet since it is a well-known online gaming and betting platform. It provides a variety of alluring and advantageous incentives and promotions to its customers. If you sign up with platform right now, you might be eligible for lots of rewards, including a 200% up to 10,000 INR welcome bonus!

Welcome Bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR

The welcome bonus at 12Bet is 200% up to 10,000 INR for sports. All recent members are eligible for this promotion. A player's account can never have more than one bonus active at once. Before you can make a withdrawal, you need to wager 12 times the bonus amount in the 12Sports area. The deposit and bonus have a 30-day turn-around requirement. The bonus and any profits will be lost if the turnover level is not reached in the allocated 30 days.

How to Get the Welcome Bonus?

The following prerequisites must be satisfied in order to be qualified for the aforementioned introductory offer at the sportsbook and casino 12Bet:

1 Create an Account on 12Bet Click the link to get to the website. Click the register button after completing the forms with the necessary data. Go to website 2 Type the Promo Code During the registration procedure, enter any promotional codes you may have. 3 Verify Your Account You must successfully complete the KYC procedure required by betting businesses and provide identification before you may withdraw money from your account. 4 Make a Deposit In line with the conditions of the offer, you must make the required minimum deposit or greater to be eligible for the welcome bonus. 5 Your 12Bet Welcome Bonus has Been Claimed! You must follow the instructions listed below if you want to use the bonus and withdraw it. Get welcome bonus