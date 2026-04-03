Indian players use 12Bet since it is a well-known online gaming and betting platform. It provides a variety of alluring and advantageous incentives and promotions to its customers. If you sign up with platform right now, you might be eligible for lots of rewards, including a 200% up to 10,000 INR welcome bonus!
The welcome bonus at 12Bet is 200% up to 10,000 INR for sports. All recent members are eligible for this promotion. A player's account can never have more than one bonus active at once. Before you can make a withdrawal, you need to wager 12 times the bonus amount in the 12Sports area. The deposit and bonus have a 30-day turn-around requirement. The bonus and any profits will be lost if the turnover level is not reached in the allocated 30 days.
How to Get the Welcome Bonus?
The following prerequisites must be satisfied in order to be qualified for the aforementioned introductory offer at the sportsbook and casino 12Bet:
1
Create an Account on 12Bet
Click the link to get to the website. Click the register button after completing the forms with the necessary data.
You must fulfill the wagering criteria outlined in the offer's terms and conditions before you can redeem your bonus and earn back your money at the sports betting site 12Bet. The following details about the bonus rules should be kept in mind:
You must meet the wagering conditions within 30 days of activating the bonus;
The funds must be rolled over 12 times the deposit and bonus amounts to be withdrawable;
The player must make sure that the wagers are spent at the 12Sports section of the site.
The bonus money cannot be kept before the wagering conditions are met. Additionally, you must make sure that your account has been validated because you won't be able to withdraw money from it if it hasn't.
12Bet Bonuses Terms and Conditions
Follow the bonus terms and conditions if you want a bonus at the casino and sports betting website 12Bet. The following are the main bonus limitations and guidelines:
The customer is responsible for verifying the accuracy of their account information, payment information, and contact information;
Unless otherwise specified, you must have just recently registered as a user at the betting site in order to be eligible for the bonus;
You declare that you are completely capable of fulfilling all of your responsibilities under the terms and conditions, and that you are at least 18 years old or the legal age in your jurisdiction.
It's not permitted for you to make a second 12Bet account;
A bonus may only be used once, unless otherwise mentioned, and you cannot be eligible for more than one prize at once. If it is discovered and shown to be genuine, the client's second account will be banned.
If it is judged that you violated the conditions of the bonus offer by utilizing the bonus system, you won't be permitted to use the betting website.
Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions
The 12Bet casino and sports betting website provides a variety of other appealing advantages in addition to the aforementioned welcome bonus. Here are a few special benefits that 12Bet often offers to its Indian customers.
Mega Sports Bonus
Grab your phone and deposit money right away on the 12Bet Mobile Site to get additional money up to Rs. 3,000!
To be eligible for this incentive, the member must make a new deposit on the 12Bet mobile site.
You must deposit a minimum of Rs. 500 in order to be eligible for this offer;
A player's account can only have one active bonus at any given moment;
Each member may only use this bonus one time;
Prior to making any withdrawals or receiving your next bonus, 12Sports requires that your Deposit plus the Bonus you have claimed be turned over 20 times;
Within 30 days, the deposit and bonus turnover must be completed.
150% Welcome Bonus
With the 150% welcome bonus up to Rs.15,000, you can have fun right away!
You must deposit a minimum of Rs. 500 in order to be eligible for this offer;
Each member may only use this bonus one time;
Before making any withdrawals or receiving your next bonus, you must play in virtual sports 24 times using your deposit plus the claimed bonus;
Only bets that result in a win or loss are taken into account for calculating turnover. Both side bets, cancelled games, and bets made on any other 12Bet products are not included in the computation of turnover.
BTi Bonus
Get a 88% bonus of up to 8,000 Rs. with BTi!
A player's account can only have one active bonus at any given moment;
You must deposit a minimum of Rs. 500 in order to be eligible for this offer;
Before making any withdrawals or receiving your next bonus, BTi Sports requires that your deposit plus the bonus you claimed be wagered 18 times;
If you make a transfer out of your BTi Sports wallet before fulfilling the wagering requirement or if the bonus wagering requirement is not satisfied within 30 days of bonus credits, any bonus received as part of this campaign will be lost.
Bonuses and Promotions at the App
All the benefits and privileges are still accessible via the 12Bet mobile app for iOS or Android. If users of mobile applications meet certain criteria, they may get a variety of prizes. For example, you can ask for the following bonuses:
Use of 12Bet's bonuses is it secure? Is it dangerous for me to do it?
12Bet provides secure options for deposits, sports wagers, and bonus use as a reputable and authorized bookmaker. The privacy statement guarantees that your privacy will be protected. After claiming the bonus, you must meet the wagering requirements.
Are the only rewards listed on this website those provided by 12Bet?
No, 12Bet offers a variety of discounts and incentives. Although the benefits described on this page are actual, as bonuses are frequently changed, improved, or diminished, they might modify in the future.
Is it simple to cancel the bonus if I change my mind?
It is, indeed. By visiting the bonuses and promotions menu, locating your individual offer, and selecting the option to end the bonus offer, you may cancel the bonus in the same manner that you did when you activated it.
Can I place bets with the bonus cash?
You very definitely can. Before you can withdraw the bonus, the wagering requirements must be satisfied, but you are free to do whatever you like, including making bets.
Are there any upcoming changes or new offers for 12Bet?
Yes, that does occur occasionally. Some of the current benefits could occasionally be improved or altered. Additional advantages will result from future developments.
How do I meet the 12Bet welcome bonus requirements?
You must first register for a 12Bet account in order to be eligible for the welcome bonus. After accepting the offer, you must deposit at least the amount outlined in the bonus terms.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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