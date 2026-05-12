888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 888starz This 888starz review gives a complete view of how the app works, including deposits, bonuses, sports betting markets, and other features available to players. You can download the application in a couple of clicks, using our detailed instructions, and start betting. Sign up in the app with the exclusive 888starz promo code and get a guaranteed 220% up to 44,000 INR welcome bonus for sports or a great casino package of 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS! Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

888starz App Short Overview of General Points 888starz has created a modern application for Indian users of Android devices. You can enjoy an increased level of comfort as the app is an adaptation of the official 888starz website with unique functionality, keeping all game features intact. 888starz apk is known for offering a wide selection of sports betting markets and a solid portfolio of casino games. The mobile resource is licensed, so players from India can legally install it and use it to earn rupees wherever they are! In the table below, we have provided information about the latest version of the 888starz app: Current version of application 5.0 APK filesize 55,40 MB Installed client size 157 MB Supported operating systems Android (5.0+) Cost of loading Free License Curacao license No.OGL/2024/665/0201 Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR for sport; 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Hindi language support Yes Deposit methods UPI, MoneyGo, AstroPay, JetonBank, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter, Crypto, etc. The 888starz app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages We have thoroughly studied the 888starz app, exploring all its functionality. We certainly found the strengths of the application, which make it stand out among other representatives in the betting market. Finding flaws in 888starz was a challenge, nevertheless, we found a few to cover two sides. In the table below, we have reflected on the advantages and disadvantages of the platform that seem important to us: Pros Cons Supports Hindi Takes up quite a lot of memory space on the device More than 30 sports markets to bet on, including cricket Multiple rupee accepting payment systems Quick processing time for withdrawal requests Numerous casino slots and live games Easy-to-use interface The 888starz App Functionality and Design The 888starz app offers a long list of handy features for Indian players, putting them in a convenient shell, available in a few clicks.The platform, combined with a huge number of betting options, features convenient payment methods and generous bonuses. The 888starz app gives you access to the following features: Simple and fast registration;

Safe deposit and withdrawal of funds;

Broadcast of regional and international matches;

LIVE and LINE betting;

Virtual sports betting;

Online casino with live dealers;

Poker rooms;

Deposit bonuses and cashback. Despite the fact that the 888starz app is a young representative, it combines all the necessary tools to earn money, aiming to provide the best mobile gaming experience!

888starz APK Download for Android If you have already had experience downloading any app, then with mobile 888starz apk you won't have any questions. The download process on Android takes a couple of minutes and installation won't take long. Use our step-by-step guide to avoid mistakes: 1 Download 888starz App Navigate to the homepage of the official 888starz website, open the main menu and go to the section with the applications. You can also use our link to access the one-click installation. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Open the smartphone settings and under "Security" provide access to install applications from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Click the Android button to download the 888starz apk file and wait for the process to complete. Make sure the download is successful before proceeding to the next step. Dowload the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Run the downloaded apk file and confirm the installation of the 888starz app. Once the procedure is complete, you'll be able to launch the client and log in to your gaming account or proceed to create a new one. 888starz App for Android The 888starz app is supported on almost every Android device that meets its minimum system requirements. Although the performance of the app will vary from device to device depending on the characteristics of your smartphone, the 888starz app provides a smoother experience as opposed to the website. In terms of functionality, the platform combines all the tools for comfortable betting and gambling right on the go. 888starz apk can be downloaded and installed for free, all you need is a basic Android device and internet access! System Requirements 888starz app for Android can be downloaded by almost all owners of devices running this operating system, as the mobile resource has low system requirements. In order for 888starz apk to work correctly, your smartphone must meet the next minimum technical characteristics: Android Available Versions Android 5.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 55,40 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices The 888starz app has been tested on dozens of Android devices. We've compiled a list of popular gadgets on which the app will run without lags or delays: Samsung Galaxy A51, M30, M50, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

Huawei MatePad T5/T10 etc.;

Google Pixel 3/4;

Oneplus 7,7T,8,9 Pro etc;

Realme GT 2 Pro;

Prestigio Muse/Grace/Smart, etc.

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc. You can also download 888starz apk and evaluate it if you didn't find your Android device on our list, but it meets the minimum requirements.

Download 888starz App for iOS For owners of iPhone and iPad, there is a separate version of the mobile app 888starz called PWA, which works on the iOS operating system. To install the app for free, follow the instructions below: 1 Go to the Official 888starz Website Visit the bookmaker's mobile site using any available browser on your iOS device, or click on our direct link to save time. Go to website 2 Get to Registration Click on the iOS button to download the app and you will be redirected to the 888starz registration page. Create your account using the correct details. 3 Tap the Share Button After successfully completing your registration, press the “Share” button on the bottom of your browser. Then, check if the information is correct and press “Add to Home Screen”. Download the app Within a few seconds, the app will load, after which the 888starz icon will appear on your gadget's menu. 888starz App for iOS The 888starz app is also accessible for iOS for Apple users. The IOS version is identical to the Android version, and you don't need any additional permissions during installation, so you can download it directly in one touch. The high-tech 888starz app is optimized for smartphones of all power levels, ensuring smooth operation without stuttering. Indian players can install the 888starz iOS app for free and start earning with minimal effort from anywhere in the world! System Requirements The technical requirements for the device for the correct operation of the 888starz iOS app are low because it’s a PWA and almost the same as for Android. The app is quite light and will work stably on most iOS devices. The table shows the basic technical requirements: iOS Available Versions iOS 12.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 157 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices The 888starz app has been tested on popular iPhones and iPads. Check out the list of devices which should give you the best performance: iPhone 5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus)

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11/11 Pro;

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro;

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Mini 2/3/4;

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc. If you find your iOS device on this list, you can rest assured of being able to bet and play casino games in the 888starz app without delay!

How to Install 888starz App? The 888sportz app is a free mobile resource for players from India. In order to use the app fully, you need to install it. Downloading involves the following actions: Go to your smartphone downloads and find the 888spotz apk file. Unzip it and start installing the app. Wait for 888sportz apk to load and launch it. Everything is ready to go! Login to your account and start enjoying an immersive sports betting experience!

How to Register in the 888starz App? If you don't have a bookmaker account yet, you can create one through the 888starz app, as it supports the registration function. Registering takes no more than 5 minutes of your time, but will give you access to the limitless possibilities of the platform. We've made a simple instruction that you can follow to create your account in the 888starz app: Launch the App. From your smartphone menu, find and click on the 888starz icon to open the downloaded app. Open the registration form. On the main page of the app, click on the red button "Registration" and choose your preferred method of registration: by phone or full registration. Fill in the blanks. Fill in the fields with the required information, including your cell phone number. It's important to enter only the correct data in order to successfully verify your account later. Confirm the account creation. When all fields are entered, click on the green checkmark. An SMS code will be sent to the indicated phone number, the digits of which must be written in the corresponding field. Complete the registration. Once you register, you become a client of 888starz. Now you get to take advantage of all of the platform's features, including deposit and withdrawal!

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players The 888starz app is known in India not only for its convenient functionality but also for regular bonuses and promotions. To facilitate the start of the journey into the world of gambling entertainment, 888starz has prepared exclusive welcome offers for newcomers. The app offers a sign-up bonus for both sports betting enthusiasts and casino gaming fans alike. Let's look at each of the offers in more detail. Betting Bonus When you become a new 888starz customer, you can get a nice 220% up to 44,000 INR bonus on your first four deposits. With this welcome offer, newcomers can take full advantage of the amazing betting options in the 888starz app. Here is how the sign up offer is credited: 1st deposit - 120% of up to 12,000 INR;

2nd deposit - 50% of up to 12,000 INR;

3rd deposit - 25% of up to 12,000 INR;

4th deposit - 25% of up to 12,000 INR. The bonus is credited to your balance as bonus money for betting on cricket or any other sporting discipline. You need to wager it 10 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 3 or more selections. At least 3 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.4 or higher. Casino Bonus Casino fans will appreciate the generous offer from 888starz. It consists of a welcome package of 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS on the first four deposits. With it, gamblers can get acquainted with the range of games at the online casino and significantly increase their winnings. More details on the 888starz casino bonus can be found in the table below: Deposit The minimum amount of deposit Maximum bonus amount First Rs 892 100% up to Rs 27,000 + 30 FS in “ Wild Cash”; Second Rs 892 50% up to Rs 31,300 + 35 FS in “ Lady Wolf Moon”; Third Rs 892 25% up to Rs 35,700 + 40 FS in “ Hot Fruits on Fire”; Fourth Rs 892 25% up to Rs 41,000 + 45 FS in “ Hot Fruits on Fire”; It should be noted that all casino bonuses must be redeemed by wagering the bonus amount 35x times within 7 days. The wagering requirement must be completed in full before the bonus money can be withdrawn from the account.

How to Get a Bonus in 888starz App? Absolutely every Indian user has an opportunity to get the 888starz welcome bonus at the beginning of his journey. To claim it through the app you need to: Complete the registration in the 888starz app by selecting the welcome bonus for sports or casino. Fill in personal information in "My Account". Contribute a minimum amount of the first deposit or more. The bonus will be automatically credited after depositing it in the form of additional money in your bonus account. As soon as the bonus is credited, you can start betting on sports or playing casino games!

Payment Methods Once you've downloaded and installed the 888starz mobile app, you can navigate to the cashier and make deposits or withdrawals. Among them, you will find services that are especially popular in India. Players also have the ability to deposit the game account in rupees, make bets in rupees and withdraw rupees, which saves time on currency conversion. Main 888starz payment options include: PhonePe;

PayTM;

GPay;

UPI;

Neteller;

MoneyGo;

JetonBank;

BinancePay;

Skrill;

Crypto and many more! The number of payment systems in the app is quite large, for this reason, every player will be able to choose the right one for themselves.

How to Update 888starz App to the Latest Version? The 888starz app may have some technical glitches, so the technical team of the company regularly releases updates for Android version. In order to enjoy the smooth operation of the app, you need to update it to the latest version. To do this, follow the simple steps: Open the downloaded 888starz app. Go to the settings of the mobile resource and scroll to the bottom of the page. Next to the version of the app, click on the "Update" button if there are new updates. Wait for the new version of the app to be installed and restart it. To avoid constantly checking the 888starz app for a new version, you can set regular automatic updates in your smartphone settings.

Login Once you've registered a gaming account, you can sign in to the 888starz app. Without logging in to your account, most of the app's features won't be usable for you. The authorization procedure on 888starz is standard: Open the downloaded app on your device. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your email or ID and password. Perform login. Once signed in to your 888starz account you will be able to access any section of the betting and casino games. You will also be able to open a cashier and fund your account.

Sports Betting 888starz is known for its incredible services when it comes to sports betting. Since its inception, the platform has made great progress by introducing all of the betting options a player may need. The 888starz app features over 30 different sports. Each of the areas is represented by all popular championships and tournaments. The total number of events on which you can bet daily exceeds the mark of 1,000. The sportsbook includes such popular sports disciplines as: Football;

Cricket;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Table Tennis;

Baseball;

UFC;

Boxing;

Biathlon and much more! Each of the disciplines has a separate page containing all the available sports markets for betting. The betting odds are average on the market and will also pleasantly surprise players. 888starz app also has real-time betting. Here, there are fewer events and you need experience to correctly calculate the result. Cricket App Cricket, being one of the top betting sports in India, is featured in the 888starz app. Players can bet not only on all major tournaments but also on smaller daily cricket matches from around the world. In each match, regardless of its size and importance, over 20 outcomes are available for betting. Some of the important tournaments covered on 88starz include: IPL;

T20 World Cup;

ODI;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

Dorset Cricket League;

Norwegian Cricket League and many more! 888starz is committed to providing the best possible experience with the greatest number of cricket betting options and the best cricket betting odds! Tennis App Though tennis is less popular than cricket, it has quite a few fans in India. The 888starz app boasts of having popular championships, and an extended selection of outcomes and odds. Within one match, you can make a profitable express of several events. On a separate page of tennis, you will find such events as: ATR;

WTA;

UTR;

Daily Premier Tour;

Laver Cup;

Wimbledon Tournament and more! 888starz gives you access to all the information you need to make the best and most reasonable bets. If you consider yourself a tennis fan, you'll be glad to visit the tennis betting section of the 888starz app! Football App 888starz provides a sufficient number of different football betting options. The app covers a huge range of football events around the world, bringing a steady stream of games to its customers. 888starz embraces many popular leagues, among them: UEFA Super Cup;

UEFA Nations League;

World Cup;

Libertadores Cup;

South American Cup and more! Moreover, at 888starz you have access to predictions of future matches and a number of LIVE games which you can watch in real time. If you're a football fan and want to bet on all the biggest events from around the world, then the 888starz app is for you!

Esports Betting at the App Esports betting is a rapidly growing trend, which is also well covered in the 888starz app. Though esports bets are inferior to bookmakers, 888starz offers an extensive gaming market filled with competitive odds and dozens of special bets. Games covered by the app include: CS 2;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Counter-Strike;

Valorant. The main reason why many players choose 888starz for their esports betting is the attractive odds and the wide variety of markets. Here, you can fully experience the benefits of safe and reliable esports betting!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App If extensive traditional sports and casino games don't suit you, you can also try betting on virtual sports at 888starz. In this type of betting you'll have to make predictions on simulated computer matches. In other words, the game takes place not in real-time while the result of the match is generated by a random number generator. In the application 888starz, you can place a bet on: Virtual Football;

Spino Hourses;

Spino Greyhounds;

Motobikes;

Virtual Racing;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Tennis. The odds in virtual sports are based on real statistics, but there is no point in analyzing the state of teams and players. Virtual Matches at 888starz take place every five minutes and the results are heavily influenced by computer algorithms, so your luck is really crucial!

How to Bet on Cricket Using 888starz App? 888straz covers all cricket events, whether they are regional or international. With the mobile app, you can easily place a bet at any time with just a few clicks. We've put together a step-by-step guide for you, use it to avoid mistakes when betting on cricket through the 888starz app: Open the application and log in to your 888starz account. Deposit your account with rupees through any payment system. Select sports betting from the top bar and decide if you want to bet on a pre-match or a live match. Select a cricket tournament from the listed events in the sidebar. Choose a match, check the odds and select a favorable outcome. Enter the amount of your bet and click the confirm button. As a result, the amount will be deducted from your account and the bet coupon will be generated. Wait until the end of the event and, if you win, you will get your winnings according to the odds.

Available Type of Bets at the App The bookmaker strives to provide the best sports betting experience by offering variety in everything. The 888starz mobile app supports all popular types of bets: Single. The simplest type of betting, is in which the user makes a prediction on one event with one odd.

Express. Express bet is suitable for those who want to bet on several events at once. Odds in such a case multiply, which may bring a potentially high profit. All events, however, must be played to win prize money.

System. A system bet combines 3 to 8 outcomes into a chain that allows you to lose one or more bets while winning a part of your bet. In contrast to an express, a system has a higher potential for success and relatively minimal risks.

Chain. A chain bet is a combination of single bets on events that are independent of each other. The player can choose the order of the bets included in a chain on his own.

Betting Options at the App As a feature-rich bet app, 888starz can offer players much more than just sports and esports betting. You can check out the full range of options below: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics;

Bet Constructor. Live Streaming The odds during live betting change frequently, so players need to keep a close eye on the game. The 888starz app supports the live streaming feature. You can monitor the exciting matches in great quality and get guaranteed viewing pleasure! Push Notifications Unlike the website, the 888starz mobile app has a great notification feature. With this option, players are always aware of upcoming matches and the release of new promotions. It is possible to disable or put only certain notifications in the settings of the application. Online Casino Games The mobile casino is equally popular and features a number of different slots, table games and live dealer games. In the 888starz casino app, you can enjoy the bright colors and high-quality graphics of the games. In addition, the entertainment section is regularly refreshed and updated, so there is always something new. Live Casino The live casino option at 888starz allows both existing and new players to interact with real dealers and other players, giving the feel of a real casino. The live casino section is diverse and includes many games ranging from roulette, and poker, to Teen Patti, Sic Bo and more. The game takes place in a live broadcast format, the on-screen interface in this case is divided into a video and a playing field on which you can place your bets instantly. Cash-Out The cash-out feature on 888starz is appreciated by many bettors as it permits the player to withdraw any earnings even in the middle of the game. It guarantees profits at the early stage before the odds stop being favorable. Live Cricket Betting The 888starz app offers LIVE betting. You can place bets on popular cricket events in real-time and at the same time follow the action of matches. The odds change during the course of the match, which opens up new exciting opportunities and brings new emotions during betting. Esports Betting 888starz has a lot to offer to those interested in online betting on esports. The app has a good selection of esporting disciplines as well as many markets. 888starz is a mobile bet app that fans of esports will find attractive and worth a visit. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting 888starz hosts virtual matches in football, golf, tennis, greyhound racing, horse racing, and other sports. You can place a bet on any event and know the outcome of the game in a few minutes, as most matches are played in five-minute intervals. The outcome of the match is determined by a random number generator, so the risk and exciting experience is guaranteed! Pre-Match Betting The LINE section includes sporting events on which you can place bets before the beginning of the game. Since the matches start in the future, you have time to analyze the event and choose the best outcome. 888spotz has a large sportsbook and a wide selection of markets, so you're sure to find something for you. Multi-Betting Multi-live is a unique feature at 888starz which can bring bettors very high incomes. With it, players can add live events to one page and place bets on them at once. However, all events must be played to make a profit, so some risk is taken. Live Match Statistics The statistics are aimed at helping the bettor in placing sports bets. It contains actual information about the results of previous events, standings and much more. Using this tool, it is easier for you to predict the exact outcome of the game. Bet Constructor The betting constructor function is one of the most important aspects of any bookmaker. The betting constructor in the 888starz app is extremely handy for the player. Using it, you can easily make complicated bets, changing all aspects of the bets to guarantee the right combination.

888starz Casino App Gambling fans will find a lot of interesting entertainment in the 888starz casino app. There are thousands of gambling games for all tastes and wallets which can be divided into several categories: Slots;

Live Casino;

TV Games;

Poker;

Bingo;

Hunting and fishing. For convenience, navigation and filters are provided. All games are developed by leading software developers such as Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Mancala Gaming, which guarantees excellent quality and stable process throughout the gameplay. Entertainment at the Casino App 888starz has one of the largest gaming collections when it comes to casino games. In addition to thousands of slots, the online casino includes popular table games and Indian classics. Some of the 888starz casino app games that you will come across include: Galaxy Roulette;

Three Card Poker;

Peek Baccarat;

Andar Bahar;

Music Wheel;

Sic Bo;

Dragon Tiger and many more! Each of the games features high-quality graphics, realistic visuals and good load speeds. Rest assured that with such a selection of entertainment at 888starz casino your gaming experience will be fair and exciting!

888starz Mobile Version (Website version) In addition to the Android app, 888starz has a mobile version of the website. It's great for players who prefer mobile betting but don't want to download anything to their devices. The mobile version retains all of the features found on the main site. However, thanks to the fact that the page is adjusted to the size of the screen, the site becomes easier to navigate. Players who wish to use the 888starz mobile version, suffice to enter the main website address in the smartphone browser. The site will detect that they are on a mobile device, and will automatically move them to the mobile version.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website 888starz has two mobile resources at once: the mobile site and the application for Android. There are no fundamental differences between the two versions. The difference lies mainly in minor details, but they can affect the choice of Indian bettors. In the table we have shown the main changes between the mobile site and the app: 888starz Mobile App 888starz Mobile Version Must be downloaded and installed, and you need to free up space in your device's memory There is no need to download and install files and it does not take up space in the gadget's memory The device must meet the minimum technical requirements Works on all devices and operating systems One-click access Need to visit the website, and enter a username and password to get access to the personal account Ability to receive push notifications for upcoming matches No notification function Faster updating of odds Updating odds requires refreshing the page

Download 888starz for PC 888starz.bet is one of the fastest-growing online gaming platforms, incorporating the latest technology in website and mobile platform development. However, at the moment the company has not yet released a separate app for PC. You can download and install a highly optimized app for Android system. For the full 888starz experience on a PC, you have the option of using the adaptive desktop version of the site. Keep in mind that the website doesn't need to be installed and is very easy to access in any browser.

Features of the App With the 888starz app, you can bet on sports anytime, anywhere. All you need is a device with the software installed and an internet connection. The app works very fast and the information is updated instantly, so it's quite comfortable to work in it. Among the inherent features of 888starz apk stand out: Attractive Design and Useful Interface 888starz has put a lot of effort into creating a pleasing design for the app, which is very similar to the design of the desktop site. The interface is also very functional, and you can get to the many sections of the app with minimal effort. There are no problems with freezing or slowing down, even on older devices. Low System Requirements The 888starz app works great on practically all Android devices because of its low system requirements. No matter what generation your smartphone is, you will be able to launch the app and enjoy the sports betting experience. Flexible Settings Every bettor can personalize the 888starz app. In the apk settings, you can activate notifications for certain events, and change a number of parameters, such as sound, theme, odds type, and much more.

How to Use a 888starz App? The 888starz app is available for smartphones and other mobile devices running on Android. With the app, you can bet on cricket, watch match broadcasts, and play online casino games with only internet access. However, in order to get access to the full range of sporting options, it is important to know some peculiarities of 888starz: You must be at least 18 years old;

A current version of the 888starz app must be installed on your gadget;

You need to be a registered player;

The user can't have more than one account, as it's against 888starz rules of use;

All personal details must be correct and true;

You must have a stable Internet connection for the application to work smoothly. Considering all these aspects, you will be able to earn rupees in the 888starz app without any problems!

Security of the App 888starz positions itself as a legal and safe betting app in India as all its activities are regulated by the licensing authorities. The app has an excellent reputation and takes the security of its users seriously. Here are a few arguments in favor of it: Has an international Curacao license and adheres to the principles of fair play;

The mandatory account verification process for users over 18 years old;

Using the latest security technology and SSL encryption to avoid leakage to intruders;

All money transactions are secure and pass only through the official pages of the payment systems. Based on these factors, you can be sure that the 888starz app is safe and trusted in India. One thing you have to do is to enjoy the comfort of legal betting and the ease of earning money!

Customer Support Service on the 888starz Mobile App If you run into any difficulties or have any problems using the app, you can always turn to 888starz's customer support team for help. Responsive specialists will help you with all sorts of problems related to deposits, withdrawals, betting, bonus requests, and more. Support is available 24/7 and here are a few ways to get in touch with them: The ways to contact Details Email support-en@888starz.bet Live Chat Available 24/7 in the 888starz app and mobile website Telegram @Help_888Starz Twitter @888Tron

Sports Cafe Final Verdict Finally, 888starz, being a young app, has many innovative features for limitless sports betting and online casino games. It has a lot to offer in terms of player experience, odds, game selection and betting sections. In examining the app, we didn't notice any significant downsides and for that reason, we gave 888starz the Sportscafe seal of approval. The app is completely legal and safe in India, so you can install it and get the full range of its features in one touch!