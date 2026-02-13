12Bet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

12Bet App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration 12Bet 12Bet is a very popular online sports betting and casino website in India because of its various advantages. This betting service is user-friendly since it provides a selection of the most popular deposit and withdrawal options in India. You may immediately open an account with 12Bet and receive a 200% up to 10,000 INR welcome bonus for sports! Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 12Bet

12Bet Deposit Methods for India

You may discover a variety of payment methods on the 12Bet website that you may use to fill your account and make payments. Given that they are all often used in India, chances are that you are familiar with one of the options. The following ways are widely used by Indian players to deposit money into their accounts and withdraw money:

PayTm;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Visa / Mastercard;

Bank Transfer;

UPI;

And many others.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 12Bet?

The minimum deposit amount at the 12Bet betting site is typically 1,280 Rs., and the money should be available in your account straight away even though most deposits are done quickly. The most popular deposit options are shown in the table below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTm 1,280 Rs. Skrill 1,280 Rs. Neteller 1,280 Rs. Visa / Mastercard 1,280 Rs. Bank Transfer 1,280 Rs. UPI 1,280 Rs. BHIM 1,280 Rs. Envoy 1,280 Rs. Visa / Mastercard 1,280 Rs.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 12Bet App

Whether or not you use the 12Bet app, the minimum deposit amount and permitted payment methods remain the same. The 1,280 Rs., as stated in the table above, is the smallest deposit that may be made. If some rewards and promotions are only accessible through the 12Bet mobile app, you might need to make a deposit.

First Deposit Bonus

There are many other sports betting bonus options, but players from India primarily prefer the one offering 100% up to 6,000 Rs. This promotion is available to all recent members. There can only ever be one active bonus on a player's account at any given time. You must forfeit your initial investment and any bonuses you've used 10 times in the 12Sports section before you can withdraw any money. The deposit and bonus must be turned over within 30 days. If the turnover threshold is not met in the allotted 30 days, the bonus and any earnings will be forfeited.

How to Deposit Money to the 12Bet Account?

If you wish to successfully deposit money into your 12Bet account, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

1 Open an account or register for one Click the link to register and receive a discount, or sign in with your current login details. Go to website 2 Locate the area for deposits The top-right corner must contain the deposit section. To go on to the next phase, click on the appropriate button. 3 Select a method of payment You should see a list of all the deposit choices accessible to you; select one, and use it to deposit funds into your account by following the on-screen instructions. 4 Make a deposit Click "Deposit" after selecting the amount you want to add to your account and providing any other information needed for the transaction. Deposit money 5 Spend money Good job, you have successfully made a deposit at the betting site 12Bet!

Deposit via UPI

You may fund your 12Bet account using any of the widely used payment options in India, such as UPI, by following the steps listed below:

To go to the following step, find and click the deposit area in the top-right corner; To deposit funds into your account, follow the on-screen instructions after selecting your deposit option. After that, a list of your deposit options should appear; Select "Deposit" and enter the sum you want to deposit into your account after completing the form and signing in using your UPI virtual payment address; Congratulations, you were successful in using the UPI payment method to make a deposit at 12Bet!

Deposit via PhonePe

You can deposit money at 12Bet using PhonePe, one of the well-liked payment methods in India, by following the instructions listed below:

Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner, to proceed to the next step; Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner, to proceed to the next step; Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up; Select the amount of money you wish to deposit, type in your PhonePe ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit"; You have successfully deposited money using PhonePe at 12Bet!

Deposit via Google Pay

Any of the generally accepted payment methods in India may be utilized to deposit money at 12Bet by following the instructions listed below, including Google Pay.

Click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner, to proceed to the next step; After choosing one, follow the on-screen directions to deposit funds into your account. You should then see your deposit options; After entering your name, Google Pay number, and any other required information, choose the amount of money you wish to put into your account, and then click "Deposit"; Good job on successfully using Google Pay to make your deposit to 12Bet!

Deposit via PayTM

You may deposit money at 12Bet by following the guidelines listed below and utilizing one of the frequently used payment options in India, such PayTm:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next stage; To fund your account, choose a payment method and follow the on-screen instructions. A list of your deposit selections ought to appear after that; Decide how much money you want to deposit into your account, enter your PayTm ID and any other information that is required, and then click "Deposit"; Good job on using PayTm to fund your 12Bet account!

Deposit With Debit Cards

By taking the steps outlined below, you can fund your 12Bet account using any of the widely used payment methods:

To go to the following stage, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area; After making your decision, follow the instructions on the page to put money into your account. Afterward, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up; Select the amount of money you want to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Great job on utilizing a debit card to make a deposit into your 12Bet account!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 12Bet?

12Bet often processes deposits swiftly. It can take up to three business days—or even an hour—to process your money, so be patient. On the betting website 12Bet, the majority of deposits are processed promptly, so as soon as you make one, your money should be in your account.

12Bet Deposit Limits

Transaction restrictions can apply to other deposit methods, however 12Bet does not. Depending on the bank and the country, there may be a restriction on the amount you may deposit into your 12Bet account using credit cards or debit cards, for example. Prior to making a deposit, you should be informed of the deposit limits since they may change based on the payment method you select.

12Bet Deposit Summary

Sportscafe applauds the sports betting and casino gambling platform 12Bet for its deposit possibilities. You'll surely conclude after looking at the deposit alternatives that it provides a lot of advantages, including the availability of a big number of recognized payment methods in India, quick deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned factors significantly contribute to 12Bet's remarkable deposit attributes, as do its dependability and safety. It stands to reason that one of the key elements that make 12Bet a popular pick among Indian gamblers as a sports betting and casino gaming platform is its excellent deposit options.

FAQ

Despite the thorough description on this page, the deposit options at the sports betting and casino website 12Bet may still be confusing. If so, please refer to the list of frequently asked questions below. For assistance with any deposit-related issues, get in touch with 12Bet customer service.

Can I Use the 12Bet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. According to the Terms & Conditions, you may only use the 12Bet welcome bonus once. It is not practical to use the bonus more than once, hence it can only be used once. Opening a second account just to receive the bonus is prohibited by the 12Bet terms and conditions.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 12Bet?

Yes, you very certainly can. At 12Bet, you are allowed to utilize a wide range of foreign currencies, including Indian Rupees. Simply pick a payment option, input any necessary transactional data, and complete the deposit after choosing the location and payment type.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My 12Bet Account?

No, you can't. Take your time selecting your currency because you cannot alter it after enrolling. This is to be kept in mind because failing to do so might result in the consumer losing money as a result of the exchange rate.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 12Bet Account?

Yes, you do. Use only personal payment methods if the 12Bet KYC procedure requires it. Your chosen payment methods must also be in your name since identification verification is carried out for your security.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 12Bet?

You very certainly can. 12Bet should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name, unless otherwise specified. Simply select your preferred debit card and complete the transaction.