Even though 1XBet does not have a designated iOS app, players can add an icon to their home screen and still access all the features of the site. Bettors can just follow the simple steps listed below:

1 Visit 1xbet Go to the 1xbet official site through our link and scroll down to the bottom of the page to open the app menu. Go to website

2 Go to the browser's system settings Go to Safari browser system settings by clicking on the middle arrow button. Download the app

3 Give a name Give a name to the future 1xbet tab and select the icon.

4 Confirm actions Confirm your actions after which the icon of the PWA version of 1xbet will appear on the home screen of your iOS device.

How to Update 1xBet App to the Latest Version 2025? To ensure that your 1XBet app functions properly, make sure you are using the newest version. On Android, you will simply need to go back to the official 1XBet India website, download the latest APK app and install over your existing app; none of your settings will be lost. The app itself may even suggest automatic updates when available. For iOS users that use the web app, you will need to refresh the page using Safari and then replace the Home Screen shortcut with the most recent version in order to make sure that the app functions properly.

How to Register in the 1XBet App? Registering on the 1XBet app is very simple. Launch the app and toggle on ‘Register’. You can choose to register using either One click, Email or Phone, you only need to choose your preferred option, establish India as the country, and INR as the currency. If you have a promo code you can enter it for extra credits, then you can set your login and password and verify your account using the code sent to your phone or email. Your user account will be valid and in service.

1XBet App Login Logging on to the 1XBet app is also very easy. Click on ‘Login’ enter your registered username or email or phone and then enter your password. If applicable you can use any biometric login options like fingerprint/face ID. After you have logged in you will go straight to the home page of the app where you can, with some quick taps navigate to the Sports, Casino, live events etc.

How to Bet Using the 1XBet App? Betting in app is simple. As its usual with other betting apps, you can go to the sports tab and select a sport, league or event name to make the selection a little easier. Tap on the wanted event, for example, Match winner or Over/Under and the option to view various markets is presented. When you have made your selection, you can then add the selection to your bet slip. At this stage, you enter your selected stake amount, which the application will automatically display a way to confirm the bet with a ‘Place Bet’ tab. After confirming your active bets will be located under the ‘My Bets’ section, while you can also take advantage of a live bet which you can change or close as the games unfold as they happen.

Sports Betting The 1XBet app provides an extensive sports betting experience with a streamlined interface that makes for simple access. Indian users have the option to choose from a range of sports including, but not limited to; cricket, football, Tennis, basketball and motorsport. All sports are grouped under pre-defined categories for easy access. Available markets are presented in an organised well together with options to filter by league, match, and bet type. Live betting opportunities are provided, allowing for the possibility of fast-paced betting with live odds that are automatically updated. The cash-out option also offers flexibility and choice when needing to exercise control over your bets. The application works flawlessly whether navigating through pre-match markets to future live events. Cricket App The 1XBet app provides cricket fans passionate about cricket in India thorough coverage. You will be able to bet on the bigger tournaments like the IPL, World Cups and Asia Cups as well as domestic league fixtures. Popular markets include Match Winner, Top Batsman, Over/Under and in-play betting choices like ‘Next Wicket’, ‘Runs’ in ‘Next Over’. The in play cricket betting experience benefits from tracking available stats that feature live stats and visuals from matches. The 1XBet app offers odds in addition to popular markets and the overall smooth performance means the cricket interface is one of the more dynamic parts of the app. Tennis App The Tennis section of the 1XBet app allows you to bet on the biggest Grand Slam tournaments including the WImbledon, US Open, Australian Open and ATP and WTA tour events. You will be able to place pre-match bets like Match winner, set betting, total games and live betting with real-time stats provided. The in-play Tennis section allows bettors to bet on live points, trends over the course of a game. The live Tennis betting experience can be straightforward and engaging due to fast updates, responsive odds and a clear layout. Football App The football section at the 1XBet app is everything a football fan needs from the Premier League, La Liga, ISL and the Champions League. Factors like 1X2 (Match Winner), Double Chance, Correct Score, Over/Under, and more all are available to bet on. Live betting on the 1XBet app is robust with updated information from matches in real time, odds changing swiftly, and in-pay cash out options. There are easy-to-use quick filters to filter countries if you want instead of tournaments too ,so you have a great ability to find specific games you want to bet on.

Esports Betting at the App Dota 2, League of Legends (LoL), CS:GO are just a few of the many trailblazing eSports titles covered at the 1XBet app. From the International to the LoL World Championships and Market options like: match winners, map winner, round totals, and objective control, you are bound to find your favorite market to bet. The odds are in live-time and are reflective of any in pay bets directly related to any event . The app even allows simple filters to reduce leagues to view, upcoming matches and provides live in-play information or stats if they are not streaming. It is a trustworthy client for competitive gaming fans looking for depth, options and execution speed.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App The 1XBet app offers Virtual sports, computer simulated games that are on all the time, including football, basketball, tennis and even greyhounds racing. Each event is run using random algorithms and takes place within a few minutes, with a fixed start time and odds that update quickly. You can place bets on the event pre-event or as it is unfolding. The results are settled instantly, so it is made for high tempo betting fans who will squeeze in one final bet when back at home. The app clearly lays out the virtual leagues, and with animations or graphics in some of the sports it adds to the realism and entertainment. Whenever real world events are off, or just want something quick, Virtual Sports are another option at bettors’ disposal.

1XBet Casino App The casino section of the app is extensive and of a high quality. There are hundreds of games to select from different game developers including Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft and Ezugi. Bettors get unlimited access in high quality to live dealer tables for immersive experiences for authentic casino action in Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, as well as video slots, jackpots and instant win titles.The list of slots includes classic fruit machines and video slots that promote Bollywood films along with bonus features or free spins galore. The layout is easy to use and very intuitive as it is correctly labelled and has different filtering options that are quick. It is the same quality experience whether playing a live dealer game or the fastest slot or offering speed and a range of options without declining the quality or performance. Live Casino App The live casino provided in the 1XBet app offers real dealer interaction via live video stream. Bettors can play classic games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat along with non-traditional offerings such as Teen Patti. The tables are set up to offer ranges of different limits as well as a variety of the different types of each game for the more cautious or higher-stakes player. The Bettors will have dealer chat, professional-looking images and videos and some rapid-fire updates making it an immersive experience. Whether bettors are more accustomed to the traditional in-person casino experience or enjoy playing from the comfort of their homes, this feature has been done to a high standard that is responsive and engaging. Slots The Slot’s feature of the 1XBet app contains an enormous range of offerings that include 3-reel slot, video slots that have lots of features and branded slots, or games that feature a character or brand that can be recognised. The themes vary from mythology, Bollywood, action and fantasy. Many of the games contain free spins, expansion wilds, multipliers and bonus rounds. Bettors can access these games with a variety of filters such as popularity, new, and provider to make selection easier. They load remarkably fast even with moderate data, auto-play options are available, and visually appealing site with endless unique variety to play. If bettors enjoy spinning the reels then they will enjoy this section immensely. Fast Games The Fast Games features within the 1XBet app provide a variety of instant win arcade style types of betting that are now more accessible than ever. There is an assortment of instant win games to play, such as scratch cards, keno and other simple numbers oriented games. The great thing about fast games is that rounds are quick, sometimes under a minute so they are perfect for short breaks or to have time to see some results. The controls are simple, colours are bright and results are quick. It is an efficient way to have a casual experience because players are not learning complex rules and onboarding due to the nature of the genres. Crash The crash games, such as Aviator, Chicken Road, JetX, CrashX etc offer spectacular risk-versus-reward feature based gameplay for the player. Bettors place a bet and then simply watch as value increases in the multiplier rate. If you want to cash out before it crashes, you earn a payout but wait too long and you lose the entire amount placed on bet. The rounds are very fast, every few seconds or minutes which offers a high adrenaline experience. Players can also determine auto cash-out and view last-round income earned as decision making support. The competitive nature of these games and their engagement benefits, simplicity of interface also favor them to players who enjoy certain games with fast decisions to make and big multiplier earning potential. Table Games Aside from the live options there are many good options for playing classic table games in the 1XBet. Poker, Blackjack and Roulette are all available as virtual table games. These games still action at reasonable speeds, have pleasant animations and easy controls so they areokay for a couple of quick rounds. The rules will be easy to follow and not overly complex and with no live dealer the number generator ensures fairness. If you are looking for a way to experience a proper casino action game strategy, just not real-time virtual tables are a great option.

Bet Types There are also many different bet types so whether you are a beginner or a seasoned expert, the 1XBet app has many bet types for you. Single Bets: Simply place one bet on one outcome; this is simple for the beginners.

Simply place one bet on one outcome; this is simple for the beginners. Accumulator (Parlay) Bets: Connect outcomes with separate selections onto the same ticket, when all of your selections win you are paid much more.

Connect outcomes with separate selections onto the same ticket, when all of your selections win you are paid much more. System Bets: Permutations or revolutions of accumulators. Bettors will get partial winnings even when some selections lose. This affords the gambler lower risk and moderate reward.

Permutations or revolutions of accumulators. Bettors will get partial winnings even when some selections lose. This affords the gambler lower risk and moderate reward. Handicap Bets: Bettors adjust outcomes of a game using virtual ‘handicaps’ to balance out each team, allowing bettors flexibility with the bets they place.

Bettors adjust outcomes of a game using virtual ‘handicaps’ to balance out each team, allowing bettors flexibility with the bets they place. Over/Under: Bettors bet on the total (goals, points, runs) going over or under a set amount. It covers a wide range of flexibility, strategy and most importantly fun in each gaming and betting session.

1XBet Betting App Options The 1XBet mobile app has all the features bettors need to make sure they have the best experience with betting: Offers a huge selection of sports and casino games to bet on, including live and virtual games.

Live betting lets you make bets during the match and see the odds instantly updated.

Live streaming gives you the chance to keep your eyes glued to your live betting action in real time.

The cash out option gives you the ability to lock in your profits or reduce your losses at your discretion.

Bet Builder lets you create your own custom accumulator bet for any one event.

The ability to seamlessly switch between pre-match markets and in-play markets.

You can find and see all bonuses and promotions within the app.

Statistics and analysis supports better decision making when betting.

Push notifications keep you informed of up to date on your bets and promotions.

Easy to manage your money to get funds in and out of your account.

You can track your bets and performance history through the betting log.

You don’t have to do multiple bets for an accumulator as you can easily use multi-bet tools to place your accumulator in a few taps.

You can bet on virtual sports at any time. All of these features are packed into a clean and simple interface where you can easily find and use everything in the app. Wide Range of Sports Markets 1XBet really has a wide range of sports markets, from cricket to football to tennis, and basketball, esports, virtual events and everything else in between; all markets available span the major leagues and tournaments as well as a wide array of niche competitions, laid out neatly and easily accessible so you can quickly find what you want and move on. Live Betting 1XBet really has a wide range of sports markets, from cricket to football to tennis and basketball, esports, virtual events and everything else in between; all markets available span the major leagues and tournaments as well as a wide array of niche competitions, laid out neatly and easily accessible so you can quickly find what you want and move on. Live Streaming With live streaming inside the 1XBet app, players can view a comprehensive list of sports in real-time, while adjusting their bets accordingly. This is a trending feature that facilitates ease of engagement, better clarity of odds and an altogether better betting experience for players. Cash-Out Feature One feature that sets 1XBet apart is the cash-out feature, which allows players to settle their bets at any time during an event. This flexibility and ability to withdraw profits before the conclusion of an event or cut losses during an event is a great tool to exhibit more prudent risk management. Bet Builder With the Bet Builder tool in the 1XBet app, users can create an accumulator bet around a single event or game. You can add as many different markets as you want to your accumulator bet (match result, total goals, player performance), giving bettors flexibility and control, with the potential for maximum returns, all while keeping their focus on one game. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting using the 1XBet app allows users to place a bet before an event has started, locking in their odds and outcomes in advance. Pre-match betting is the traditional betting method and is available in relation to all sports and markets, enabling bettors to take their time to research their bets, compare odds and have a clear betting plan. Bonuses and Promotions The 1XBet app gives users full access to all the bonuses and promotions available on the platform. Users can claim all types of bonuses from the welcome bonus, to deposit match bonuses and free bets in the app. This means users can always keep a track of and use the bonuses, maximizing their potential betting value. Comprehensive Stats and Analytics The 1XBet provides comprehensive stats and information for better betting. Users have access to data for live matches, performance history, team or player comparisons, and more. Bettors can use these insights to assess potential bets, recognize trends to guide their betting decisions, and evaluate odds and stakes whether they are placing a bet pre-match or changing their bets while stream betting. Push Notifications With push notifications turned on bettors on the 1XBet app get real-time betting alerts with instant notifications to their device from results of bets places, updates on goals scored, start notifications for their matches and exclusive promotions. This allows bettors to keep informed as they hear from the app, helping them take advantage of quick-rising opportunities and updates on betters without having to check the app constantly. Easy Deposits and Withdrawals The 1XBet app makes it easy to deposit and withdraw money, with the secure cashier method in the app. Users have options to fund accounts or cash out winnings through an array of payment methods via UPI, PhonePe and Crypto etc. Transactions are quick, easy and directly available in the app, ensuring a good deposit and withdrawal experience for the users using the app. Betting History and Tracking The 1XBet app’s betting history and tracking feature allows users to look over their previous bets and open bets and review their results based on organised record-keeping which is useful for pin-pointing winning streaks, improving processes, keeping a clear eye on bets all from the same easy to use interface. Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets) When using the 1XBet app, creating multi-bets or accumulators is straightforward. Users can combine multiple bets across various sports in one bet, with the potential to significantly increase the potential payout. The interface is easy to use, providing instant total odds calculation and enabling users to play around with their combinations and profits, all whilst staying in control of their betting strategy. Virtual Sports Betting The 1XBet app has a virtual sports betting option. This includes a section containing simulated events that can be bet on 24 hours a day. It is reasonably fast-paced in that a new simulated event can come up quickly, as there are suggested simulated events in sports like football, horse racing, tennis and numerous others. These all utilize realistic graphics and the results come from certified RNGs. Users always have a betting option, even if a sport is off-season or not available to watch in the real world. User-Friendly Interface All aspects of 1XBet’s services are tied together in a clean and user-friendly design that makes all of the features easy to find and readily accessible. Bettors can quickly find the markets, manage accounts, and place bets without having to scroll through clutter or confusion of any kind. The layout makes it easy for even new users to quickly access aspects of the app when learning to better use it.

1XBet Mobile Version (Website) Although some bettors may not wish to download an app, they can access the site via a smartphone browser and can still utilise the same betting experience. The mobile site is optimised and mirrors the app related design, sports markets and betting tools. Furthermore, bettors can place bets, watch live streams and manage their accounts and payment options with bet slip viewing. Therefore, they do not need to install any software or use any storage from their device. The mobile website also works on all sorts of screen sizes and most modern smartphone devices. Connections are secure and fast on the mobile website, with the majority of uses being reliable and fast. Hence, the mobile version of the 1XBet site is a perfectly fine alternative for the bettors who wish for the convenience of the app experience and for the iOS users, but prefer not to download the app. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 1XBet Website To use the 1XBet mobile website, all you require is a modern smartphone and an updated web browser. The following modern browsers are compatible: Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. A reliable internet connection such as 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi is also beneficial for smooth navigation and live streaming. The mobile website can be accessed on Android and iOS devices; a smartphone made in the last 4-5 years will ensure optimal performance. Ensure that cookies and JavaScript are enabled on your device. 1Xbet is convenient because nothing needs to be installed, making it a great option for limited storage situations or if you simply don’t want to download an app and would prefer to bet via a standard web browser. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website App vs Mobile Website Feature 1XBet App 1XBet Website Performance Optimised for faster loading and smoother operation Dependent on browser and internet speed Installation Requires download and installation No Installation required Push Notification Available Not Available Data Usage Slightly lower once installed Uses more data for repeated loading Feature Availability Full access to all features Almost identical except for push alerts Storage Space Takes up device storage No storage used

Payment Methods 1XBet offers a massive range of payment options to users from India, with notable supported payment options include a mix of poor and good banks like UPI, IMPS, PhonePe, Skrill etc. See the table below for more details: Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None UPI Fast 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PhonePay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None IMPS 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None GPay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None iCash.One 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Skrill 558 INR N/A Instant None Skrill 1-Tap 558 INR N/A Instant None AirTM 55 INR N/A Instant None Bitcoin 0,001 BTC N/A Instant None Litecoin 0,001 LTC N/A Instant None How to Make a Deposit? Adding funds to your 1XBet account is quick and straightforward: Log in to your account via the app or mobile website. Tap the “Deposit” button, usually found in the top menu or cashier section. Select your preferred payment method (e.g., UPI, IMPS, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, etc.). Enter the deposit amount (minimum ₹300 for most methods). Provide the necessary payment details and confirm the transaction. Funds are typically credited instantly, allowing you to start betting right away. All transactions are protected with secure encryption to keep your financial data safe. How to Make a Withdrawal? Withdrawing your winnings from the 1xBet app is simple and secure: Log in to your 1xBet account on the app or mobile site.



Go to the “My Account” section and select “Withdraw Funds”.



Choose your preferred withdrawal method – options include UPI, IMPS, PhonePay, Skrill, iCash.One, and more.



Enter the withdrawal amount (minimum limit depends on the payment method).



Provide any required details and confirm your request.



1xBet processes most withdrawals within a few hours, though some methods may take up to 3 business days.

Customer Support Service on the 1XBet Mobile App 1XBet has a very good customer service with 24*7 availability. Players can use the live chat option for immediate questions, send in queries by email if they are looking for more in-depth information or they can call or email them directly with the numbers and email provided on the site. The customer support also has a FAQ section which gives information on deposits, withdrawals, promotions and details on betting rules etc. The agents have a good response time and they have been adequately trained to deal with issues related to accounts, payment processes and technical issues. 1XBet has provided players with many different communication options and this guarantees that players can always communicate and seek assistance.

Security and Privacy in the App 1XBet prioritises player safety with secure transactions using 256-bit SSL encryption keeping all personal and financial transactions safe. Users can turn on two-factor authentication as an added form of protection on their account. 1XBet follows a strict privacy policy, ensuring that player’s data is never shared without their consent. Advanced fraud detection systems identify suspicious activity including gambling, banking and personal information. 1XBet goes through regular security audits to maintain a higher level of protection on their app. Players can plate sports betting and casino gaming knowing that their information and funds are safe and secure.

Responsible Gaming in the App 1XBet advocates responsible gaming by providing in-app tools to better facilitate player control their betting behaviours. Players can restrict deposits daily, weekly or monthly. Players can also self exclude or suspend their account temporarily to help them take a break. Additionally, 1XBet offers links to professional gambling support organisations. All of these features show that 1XBet wants players to be provided safety and enjoyment when engaging in betting as a pass time or leisure activity.

Conclusion About the 1XBet App by SportsCafe Having reviewed the 1XBet app, there is a good reason why it is one of the most popular betting apps in India. The 1XBet app has fast navigation, plenty of sports and casino games, trusted payment methods, and 24*7 customer support. The array of features, live engagement, bet builder, analysis and statistics enhance the user experience for the serious player and the responsible gaming features and security measures are a plus. Whether you prefer cricket betting, football betting or casino games, 1XBet is a complete, friendly and secure betting app. SportsCafe recommends 1XBet for Indian players with confidence.