BETVIBE is one of the best online sportsbook and casino platforms available for the Indian market. This review page is a complete overview of all BETVIBE bonus offers available in India right now and how to use them.
BETVIBE Welcome Bonus 999% up to 199 999 + 333 INR free bonus
New players on the platform will be able to receive a BETVIBE welcome offer. Here are the details:
333% up to 33,333 INR Sports Bonus.
333% up to 133,333 INR Casino Bonus.
333% up to 33,333 INR Live Casino Bonus.
Each bonus requires a minimum deposit (INR 100/500/500) and must be wagered 7x (sports) or 30x (casino). Valid for 14 days. Max winnings: INR 50,000 per bonus. Game restrictions apply.
How to get BETVIBE Sign Up Bonus in India 2026
To receive the BETVIBE welcome bonus, you should create an account on the platform. Below, you can find detailed instructions:
1
Create an Account Within the Platform
Using the “Join now” button in the top right corner, pass the registration process.
2
Top Up Your Balance
Once you have an account, you should deposit at least 500 INR to receive the first part of the BETVIBE sign-up offer.
3
Claim Your Bonus and Start Playing
After funds come on your gaming balance, your bonus will be automatically credited to your account.
Pay attention to the fact that this promo is only available for new clients from India.
BETVIBE Sport Bonuses and Promotions
If you are a sports betting enthusiast, bookmakers design a wide range of betting promotions that can help you win big or reduce losses on bad days.
Sport Bonuses and Promotions
Promotions
Conditions
Descriptions
BETVIBE No Deposit Bonus
Register & spin the wheel during the promo period
Win free bets, cash bonuses, or jackpots without any deposit needed.
Virtual Cricket Bonus
Deposit 500 INR on Tuesday and Thursday (once per day)
Get a 20% bonus up to 750 INR Free Bet for Virtual Cricket bets.
Boost Your Odds
Select any sport/market and boost odds via the bet slip
Customize and boost your odds once per day.
Early Payout Football
Bet on eligible football matches
The bet is settled as won if your team leads by 2 goals.
Early Payout Basketball
Bet on eligible basketball matches
The bet is settled as won if your team leads by 20 points.
1st Goalscorer Insurance
Bet on “1st Goalscorer”; player scores 2nd goal
Stake refunded up to 5,000 INR if your player scores 2nd instead of 1st.
Combo Boost
Place a combo bet with at least 2 selections
Win more with up to a 200% bonus on your combo bet winnings.
No Goal? No Worries!
Single pre-match bets on selected markets; match ends 0-0
Stake refunded if match ends 0-0 and your bet loses (eligible markets include Correct Score, First Half/Final Score combos, Anytime Scorer + Correct Score, etc)
Combo Insurance
Combo bet ≥ 50 INR with ≥ 4 selections (each 1.50+ odds)
If a combo bet has exactly one losing selection, a Free Bet equal to the original stake (up to ₹2,500). Applies to all sports combo bets; free bet terms apply.
Wheel of Wins
Get 1 Free Spin on registration; Get 1 Free Spin per successful deposit during the promo
Bonuses, cash prizes, free spins, free bets, draw tickets, grand prize of 10,000,000 INR; total prize pool 30,000,000 INR + 20,000,000 INR in prize draw. Random awards
No Goal? No worries!
Promo Period: 05.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Place a single pre-match bet on eligible markets: Correct Score, First Half/Final Score combos, Anytime Scorer combined with Correct Score, and First Goal Scorer with Correct Score;
If the match ends 0-0 and your bet loses, your stake will be refunded to your BETVIBE account.
Instructions:
Select one of the specified markets before the match starts.
Place your single pre-match bet.
If the final score is 0-0 and your bet loses, you get a full refund.
Refund credited only for qualifying bets and selected football championships.
Combo Insurance
Promo Period: 04.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Place a combo bet on any sport with a minimum of 4 selections;
Each selection must have odds of 1.50 or higher;
Bet at least 50 INR;
If exactly one selection loses, get 25% of your stake back as a free bet (up to 2,500 INR).
Instructions:
Build a combo bet with at least 4 selections, with minimum odds of 1.50.
Place your bet with at least a 50 INR stake.
Once settled, if exactly one selection loses, you receive a free bet worth 25% of your stake.
Use the free bet within 7 days of receipt; the free bet expires if unused after 3 days of activation.
Boost Your Odds
Promo Period: 04.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Select any sport or market on BETVIBE;
Use the bet slip feature to boost the odds once per day;
Increase your potential payout on your chosen bet.
Instructions:
Select your bet as usual.
On the bet slip, apply the odds boost option.
Confirm and place your bet with boosted odds.
Only one boosted bet is allowed per day per account.
Early Payout Football
Promo Period: 03.02.2025–01.01.2027
How It Works:
Place a bet on eligible football matches;
Your bet is settled as a win immediately if your chosen team leads by 2 goals at any point;
Enjoy peace of mind betting with early payout;
Instructions:
Select eligible football matches marked with this promo.
Place your bet pre-match or live as allowed.
If your team leads by 2 goals, the bet settles as a winner instantly.
Full terms apply to specific matches and bet types.
Early Payout Basketball
Promo Period: 03.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Bet on eligible basketball games;
If your team leads by 20 points at any moment, your bet is settled as a win immediately.
Instructions:
Choose basketball matches eligible for early payout.
Place your bet before the match starts.
Enjoy an instant win if your team achieves a 20-point lead.
1st Goalscorer Insurance
Promo Period: 04.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Bet on a player to score the first goal;
If your selected player scores the second goal instead, get your stake refunded up to 5,000 INR.
Instructions:
Place a bet on the “1st Goalscorer” market.
If your player scores the second goal instead of the first, you receive a stake refund.
Refund credited automatically up to 5,000 INR.
Combo Boost
Promo Period: 04.02.2025–31.01.2027
How It Works:
Place a combo bet with at least two selections;
Get a bonus of up to 200% added to your combo winnings.
Instructions:
Create a combo bet with a minimum of two selections.
Place the bet to qualify for Combo Boost.
Win more with the bonus on your combo winnings.
Generous Features for Online Sports Betting
Also, there is a separate page for features for online betting. If you are interested, you can check all the details in the table and the more comprehensive review below it.
Generous Features for Online Sports Betting
Promotions
Conditions
Descriptions
Super Odds
Valid from 04.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
Boosted odds on selected Full-Time Result and Winner markets.
Super Favourite
Valid from 30.01.2025 to 31.01.2027
Daily enhanced odds on Final Result and Winner markets.
Boosted Odds
Valid from 04.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
Higher odds on specific matches and events; includes “Super Boosts.”
Bet Guru
Valid from 03.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
AI-powered custom betting suggestions based on stake and profit target.
Bet Builder
Valid from 03.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
Build your bet by combining up to 10 markets from the same match.
Cash Out
Valid from 03.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
Withdraw your bet early to secure winnings or minimize losses.
Free Bet
Valid from 14.02.2025 to 31.01.2027
Bet with no risk using Free Bets and keep 100% of the profits.
Super Odds
Valid: 04.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Go to the Sports section.
Find events marked with the “SUPER ODDS” sign.
Available for Full Time Result and Winner markets.
Place your bet and enjoy the enhanced odds!
Super Favourite
Valid: 30.01.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Log in and check for events marked “Super Favourite.”
Applies to “Final Result” and “Winner” markets.
Bet and benefit from daily boosted odds.
Restrictions: Cannot be used with any other promotional offers.
Boosted Odds
Valid: 04.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Navigate to the “Sports” section.
Look for “Boosted Odds” or “Super Boost” labels.
Click to add to your bet slip.
Place your bet — up to 50,000 INR for Boosted Odds, 5,000 INR for Super Boost.
Restrictions:
Cannot be combined with other boosted odds markets or promos;
Max stake limits apply per player and bet type.
Bet Guru
Valid: 03.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Open the “BET GURU” tab under Sports.
Set your stake and desired target profit.
Get tailored betting suggestions based on stats and trends.
Review picks, adjust or refresh the list, then add to the bet slip.
Bet Builder
Valid: 03.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Pick a football or basketball event with the “Bet Builder” label.
Choose from up to 10 markets (e.g., Double Chance, Total Goals).
Add your selections and place your custom bet.
Limitations:
Only available for selected events;
Cash Out is not allowed;
If one selection is voided, the whole bet is voided.
Cash Out
Valid: 03.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
After placing your bet, check if the “Cash Out” option is available.
You can cash out before or during the event based on changing odds.
Use a partial cash-out to withdraw part of your bet.
Free Bet
Valid: 14.02.2025 – 31.01.2027
How to Use:
Claim your Free Bet via promotions or rewards.
Add selections to your bet slip.
Use your Free Bet entirely or split it (min 10 INR).
Keep any profits you win (stake excluded).
Limitations:
Expiry period applies;
Max odds: 100.00 (unless stated);
Cannot be used for other promotional rollovers.
Wide Range of Casino Offers
Along with different betting promotions, on the website, you can find a wide range of casino bonuses, including the BETVIBE casino welcome offer. Familiarize yourself with the details below:
Wide Range of Casino Offers
Promotions
Conditions
Descriptions
No Deposit Bonus
Register and spin the wheel
Win BETVIBE free spins, bets, or cash instantly without depositing.
Wheel of Wins
Register or deposit
Every spin gives a BETVIBE casino bonus, including cash, spins, bets, or draw tickets.
Monday Rush
Deposit 100+ INR on Mondays
Get up to 100 Free Spins on EGT slots depending on deposit size.
Thursday Adventure
Deposit 100+ INR on Thursdays
Get a 100% bonus up to 20,000 INR on Amusnet slot games.
Casino Promo Week
Daily offers throughout the week
A combination of daily promotions, including spins and deposit bonuses.
MONDAY RUSH – UP TO 100 FREE SPINS
Promo Period: Weekly, recurring until at least 31.01.2027
How It Works:
Deposit on any Monday between 00:00 and 23:59.
Deposit at least 100 INR and wager it once on any EGT slot games.
Go to “My Offers” and activate your Free Spins based on the deposit tier.
Free Spins Tiers:
Free Spins Tiers
Deposit Amount (INR)
Free Spins
Spin Value (INR)
100 – 999
20
10
1,000 – 2,999
50
10
3,000 – 6,999
70
20
Over 7,000
100
20
THURSDAY ADVENTURE – 100% BONUS UP TO 20,000 INR
Promo Period: Weekly, valid until 31.01.2027
How It Works:
Deposit 100 INR or more on Thursday (00:00 – 23:59).
Go to “My Offers” and activate the bonus.
Get a 100% bonus (up to 20,000 INR).
Play on selected Amusnet slot games (check exclusions).
Wager bonus + deposit 35x in 2 days.
Terms:
Minimum bet: 2.5 INR, max bet: 300 INR;
Early withdrawal cancels the bonus and winnings;
Max win from bonus: 100,000 INR;
Inactivity or insufficient balance will deactivate the bonus automatically.
BETVIBE Live Casino Bonuses for India
For the live gambling lovers, there are a few promotions designed specifically for this section.
Live Casino Bonuses
Promotions
Conditions
Descriptions
No Deposit Bonus
Register and spin the wheel
Win free spins, bets, or cash instantly without depositing any codes.
100% Roulette Bonus
Deposit 100 + INR on Wednesday
Get a 100% bonus up to 30,000 INR for all Amusnet live roulette games provided every Wednesday.
Wheel of Wins (Live Games)
Deposit during the promo period
Win random prizes, including Live Casino bonuses on games such as the Vegas 500x Roulette.
Wednesday Roulette Boost
Wednesday deposits via “My Offers”
100% Roulette Bonus — included in the“ Promo Week” rotation.
100% ROULETTE BONUS UP TO 30,000 INR
Validity: Every Wednesday until 31 January 2027
Bonus Details:
Get a 100% bonus on your deposit up to 30,000 INR;
Eligible only on Amusnet Live Roulette games:
Live Speed Roulette;
Live Russian Roulette;
Live European Roulette.
How to Claim:
Deposit at least 100 INR on a Wednesday.
Go to “My Offers” and activate the bonus by clicking “Accept BONUS.”
The bonus will be credited instantly.
Wagering & Rules:
Wagering Requirement: 15x on deposit + bonus amount;
Bonus must be activated within 2 days of deposit;
3 days to complete wagering after activation;
Bet Limits: Min 10 INR / Max 5,000 INR per bet during wagering;
Maximum winnings are 5x the deposit amount;
Early withdrawal voids the bonus and winnings.
WEDNESDAY ROULETTE BOOST (Part of Casino Promo Week)
Promo Period: 12 March 2025 – 31 January 2027
This bonus is identical to the 100% ROULETTE BONUS, simply rebranded under BETVIBE’s weekly rotating offers as part of Casino Promo Week.
Highlights:
Same Wednesday eligibility;
Same bonus cap of 30,000 INR;
Activated via “My Offers”.
Pros and Cons of Using BETVIBE Bonus Offers
To help you understand whether the free BETVIBE sign-up bonus is worth your time or not, we highlight some advantages and disadvantages of using the promotion on this platform:
Pros
Cons
Additional Value: Bonus features, including free spins or deposit matches, provide extra money and give you increased time to play and win without having to spend additional money;
Wagering Requirements: A majority of bonuses are closely tied to wagering/have rollover terms (e.g., 35x), which can affect cashing out your fun winnings;
Low-Risk Exploration: With no-deposit or free bet offers, you can start to explore games or features using “house” money;
Restrictions on Games: You often must utilize bonuses on specific games, which limits your flexibility;
Improved Entertainment: Regular promotions, such as Casino Promo Week or Wheel of Wins, keep gameplay interesting and give you chances to win.
Withdrawal Limits: For player accounts that do win with bonuses, they might be capped, and you might be expected to roll over or complete an entire requirement before you can request a withdrawal.
BETVIBE Payment Methods
To ensure seamless depositing and withdrawing, the platform offers almost all payment methods available in India. Use the table below to look through all available options:
Payment Methods
Method
Min/Max Deposit (INR)
Min/Max Withdrawal (INR)
Processing Time
UPI
500/100,000
n/a
Within 24 hours
IMPS
1,000/100,000
1,000/100,000
Within 24 hours
Credit/Debit Card
1,000/140,000
n/a
Within 24 hours
Crypto
500/1,000,000
n/a
Within 1 hour
Terms and Conditions for BETVIBE Welcome Bonus
The BETVIBE Welcome Bonus is offered to new customers after they deposit for the first time. This is usually available when new players register, make a minimum and qualifying deposit (usually 100 INR or a specified amount), and then claim or redeem on the “My Offers” page. The bonus is typically an X% matching bonus up to a bonus amount and is often given with free spins.
Wagering requirements apply in most cases — players will have to wager the deposit and bonus amount 35 times (in combination) before they can withdraw or cash out, or receive their winnings. On free spins, it's typically the same situation regarding rollover. The bonus time limit is typically limited, and users have to meet their requirements within that time limit (regularly between 3 and 7 days).
The bonus frequently has to be played on selected games stated on the promotions page. A player may lose their bonus and any winnings they have in several ways; for example, if the player exceeds the max bet limit, they attempt to withdraw too early, etc. Players may only participate in one welcome bonus per household/IP address.
FAQ
Is There a BETVIBE No Deposit Bonus Code Available in 2026?
Unfortunately, there is no no-deposit bonus code at the moment. However, you can use the “XXX” promo to receive a welcome package of a 333% deposit boost up to 33,333 INR.
Do I Need to Verify My Account to Claim the BETVIBE Bonus?
Yes, to access all functionality of the platform, including withdrawing your winnings, you should complete verification.
Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at BETVIBE?
Even though there is no specific information regarding this topic, it can be negotiated via live chat or other customer support contacts.
Are the Bonuses at Bookmaker BETVIBE Updated?
Sure, the website promotion page is frequently updated to keep clients engaged.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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