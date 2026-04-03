Becric Bonus Codes for India 2026

Becric is constantly updating and revising bonus options and offers to enable customers to benefit from free promo funds or reduce risk when increasing the number of bets. Check out the review to understand the method of receiving up to 5,000 Rs through the 100% welcome offer and explore the bookmaker's popular promotions for online sports betting.

Becric 100% Welcome Bonus – Claim Up to ₹5,000

The company's sign up offer allows new bettors to try different betting configurations and increase the winning potential for a certain period. The bonus has the following essential conditions:

Doubling the initial deposit amount via promo money reaching 5,000 Rs;

Minimum qualifying top-up from 500 Rs;

Bonus applies to the sports, eSports or virtual sports matches;

Unlimited validity period until the first transaction and so on.

However, customers with duplicate accounts become ineligible for the registration bonus because of the high fraud probability.

Step-by-Step Guide to Unlocking Your Bonus

An incorrect amount for the first deposit or other obstacles may result in losing the bonus opportunity for new Becric clients. Thus, it is necessary to follow the below instructions to perform the correct algorithm:

1 Create a profile Register an account with the bookie. Go to website 2 Verify your identity Submit the documents confirming personal details for verification. 3 Activate the offer Choose the sports joining offer in the payment window. Get your bonus 4 Make a deposit Top up the balance.

The promotional money will arrive in your wallet automatically and require you to comply with wagering requirements.