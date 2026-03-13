Betandyou Bonus Codes for India 2026

Betandyou App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betandyou The international betting site Betandyou provides a wide range of online sports betting and casino gaming options. Operating since 2010, it has an excellent reputation among Indian bettors for its quality and legal services. Use our bonus code SCAFEYOU when you sign up at Betandyou and get an exclusive bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS on your first bets! Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEYOU Join Betandyou

Betandyou Welcome Bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS

Betandyou strives to provide an excellent betting experience and for this reason, has developed a great bonus system with generous offers for Indian players. However, the best feature for first-time players is the 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS welcome bonus. With our unique promo code "SCAFEYOU", the offer rises to 11 297,88 INR and gives you more opportunity for risky betting. The Betandyou sign-up bonus covers only the first deposit, so take some time to think before you decide to top up your balance for the first time.

Here are the basic details of Betandyou's offer that you should get to know:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 55 INR;

The maximum amount of the bonus is 11 297,88 INR;

Bonus applies only to bets on sports events;

The offer is valid for 30 days from the moment of registration.

How to Get Betandyou Welcome Bonus?

The Betandyou welcome bonus awaits all new customers from India who are over 18 years old. To activate the signup offer, you need to complete the following steps:

1 Create an account Access Betandyou via the official website or mobile app. Choose one of the registration methods and enter the necessary personal information. Go to website 2 Activate a promo code Enter "SCAFEYOU" in the promo code field to activate the offer and qualify for the increased bonus. 3 Confirm identity Verify your details from your personal profile by sending photos of your documents to the Betandyou support team. Verification usually takes 1 to 3 business days. 4 Make your first deposit Go to the deposit page and choose a payment system. Deposit a sufficient amount of money to meet the requirements of the bonus. Get your bonus

As soon as your balance is positive, Betandyou will credit a welcome bonus In the form of extra money in your betting account. You must meet wagering requirements before you can withdraw bonus funds.

How to Win Back the Betandyou Welcome Bonus?

Players interested in getting the bonus money must fulfill the key wagering requirements of the Betandyou bonus. Be sure to study them carefully, as funds can be withdrawn only if they are successfully completed. Here are the basic conditions:

The bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of registration;

The wagering bonus is 5x in express bets;

Each express must contain 3 or more events with odds not lower than 1.40;

The bonus is considered won only after all bets of the specified amount are calculated;

The wagering requirement must be completed in full before funds are withdrawn from the account.

If you strictly follow all of the above requirements, you can easily wager the bonus money and withdraw it from your Betandyou account.

Get an Exclusive "SCAFEYOU" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

If this is your first time at Betandyou, be sure to apply our unique promo code "SCAFEYOU" during the registration process. The promotional offer will reward you with an increased welcome bonus and other extras to make your experience on the platform more enjoyable and your bets more profitable. A Betandyou promo code is valid only once, and gives the following benefits when you sign up:

An increase in the welcome bonus to 11 297,88 INR;

Free spins in popular slots;

Free bets;

Weekly cashback;

Casino bonuses and more.

Just enter "SCAFEYOU" in the appropriate field during account creation and make a deposit. After that, you'll have access to Betandyou's unique bonuses and offers to win even more!

Betandyou Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Speaking of the Betandyou bonus, it has important terms and conditions. In order to qualify for the offer, Indian players must meet the following basic requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a new user who has never had a Betadyou account before;

Have a verified profile;

The customer is only entitled to one bonus;

Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or special offers;

Betandyou has the right to close customers' accounts and cancel the bonus if it considers itself a victim of fraud.

By using the Betandyou bonus program, you accept all of its terms and conditions. If you take them into account, you will avoid the difficulties in obtaining and wagering bonuses for betting.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Betandyou

In addition to the joining offer, Betandyou has a wide range of bonuses and promotions for regular players. They are designed to make customers feel valued for a long time and be able to benefit from their bets. Betandyou bonus program includes the following current options:

First Deposit Free Bet

Customers interested in betting on Betandyou can get a free bet of 20% of their first deposit. You can use it to bet on your favorite sporting events to win even more rupees. The basic terms and conditions of the offer are below:

Free bet is only for new Betandyou customers;

The maximum amount of free bet is 3,420 rupees;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of registration;

The minimum deposit required to activate the bonus is Rs. 4,280;

Only express bets with a minimum of 3 events with odds above 1.6 are applied.

Casino Welcome Package

If you want to start your way into gambling, then Betandyou's casino welcome package is perfect for you. With this offer, you can get 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS in popular slots on your first 4 deposits. More terms and conditions about the bonus are below:

Be a newly registered user;

The minimum deposit for the first deposit is Rs. 864, for subsequent deposits - Rs. 1,284;

All deposit bonuses are subject to 35x wagering in casino games;

Customers can use the next bonus after the previous one has been redeemed;

The offer is valid for 7 days after activation.

Sports Cashback

Every week, Betandyou awards a 3% cashback on the amount you lose on sports betting that week. This will help active bettors get some of their money back and keep playing. Here are the basic terms of the offer:

The minimum cashback amount is Rs. 75;

The maximum amount is Rs. 74,800;

Only bets placed on sports markets with odds of at least 1.5 are accepted;

Cashback is awarded every Tuesday.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Betandyou App

Indian players can install the free Betandyou app for Android and iOS. It meets all the requirements of modern software and has the features of the official site, necessary for comfortable betting from a mobile device. This means that all Betandyou bonuses and promotional products can be applied to the mobile app in a couple of clicks. To access the bookie's bonus program, simply install the Betandyou app and log in using your username and password.

Betandyou gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've collected the most frequently asked questions by new users from India about Betandyou bonuses. You can read the answers below:

Is it Safe for Me to Use the Bonuses Offered by Betandyou?

Betandyou is a reliable and legal betting site based in Curacao. It offers absolute transaction and money security, so you can use the bonuses without feeling any risk. In addition, Betandyou has an excellent reputation and if the bonuses were fraudulent, it would affect its image.

Are These All the Bonuses and Promotions Featured at Betandyou?

No, the promotions section on Betandyou is extensive, including not only deposit bonuses, but also cashback, free bets and more. In this review, we have displayed the most popular bonuses that may interest you as a new player. To find out more details about current offers, please visit the "Promotions" section on the Betandyou official website.

Can I Cancel a Bonus Offer if I Don't Want to Use it?

Betandyou offers all new members a bonus on their first deposit. However, if you change your mind about using it, the operator gives the option to deactivate the bonus offer. To do this, please refer to the Betandyou support team by any convenient method, whether you have started betting or not.

Can I Bet on Sports With the Bonus Money?

The bonus money received as part of the Betandyou offer can be spent on betting on sporting events. The bonus can be withdrawn upon successful wagering of the required amount. For more information on the main conditions, refer to "How to Win Back the Betandyou Welcome Bonus?" in this review.

Does Betandyou Update Bonuses?

Yes, Betandyou regularly adds new bonuses to the promotions section to give players the best user experience. Some of them are timed to coincide with the current season or sporting event. To keep up to date with new bonuses, we advise you to check the promotion section of the Betandyou website or app from time to time.

How Can I Пet the Betandyou Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every player who was not previously registered at Betandyou can get a sign-up bonus. To do this, you must create a new account and verify it. Then make your first deposit of an amount sufficient to participate in the promotion, and Betandyou will credit the bonus money to your balance.