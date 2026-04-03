Betbarter is a very popular betting company that has been providing its services since 2017. The features it provides include online sports betting, online casino, live streaming, and more. What puts Betbarter higher in the ranking is that it offers huge welcome bonuses that can be as high as INR 10,000. Join Betbarter and its bonus program and get welcome bonus!
Betbarter might provide the biggest bonus among the Indian bookmakers. The maximum reward is 10,000 INR! Moreover, no minimum deposit is required, which is pretty rare and makes betting accessible to every player! Take a look at the basic information about Betbarter sign up offer:
No minimum deposit limit for activation;
25% bonus up to 10,000 INR in the form of cashback;
User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;
The bonus can be used for betting on any sport on the Betbarter;
You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;
The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.
How to Claim Your Betbarter Sign-Up Bonus
Claiming a welcome bonus on Betbarter is quite straightforward. Furthermore, it is guaranteed to every new customer. The bonus can be obtained by using the Betbarter app or the Betbarter website. Simply follow the steps below to receive the welcome offer for India in 2026:
1
Register
Register an account on Betbarter using the website version or the Betbarter mobile app.
The joining offer was made as simple as possible by Betbarter's creators so that even a beginner may successfully finish it. Choose between the Betbarter app and website to receive the bonus in the most convenient way for you.
Bonus Wagering – How to Meet the Requirements
There are certain additional conditions for claiming a registration bonus. To receive it, you must comply with all of Betbarter's bonus terms and conditions. Here is the basic information about the welcome bonus:
The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;
You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Betbarter method if your bet was successful;
Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Betbarter free bonus;
Betbarter is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;
Betbarter reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;
The customer accepts all of Betbarter's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.
Bonus Rules & Key Terms
The official Betbarter welcome offer will unlock the bonus for the first several deposits. Each accrual, however, will be subject to the satisfaction of particular restrictions. The following provisions are necessary to follow to get the Betbarter promotion bonus:
User has to be a legal age of 18;
Eligible for eSports, virtual and traditional sports;
No minimum deposit limit for activation;
User should not have a previously registered account;
User must have a verified account;
In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;
User can`t get bonus twice;
The bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;
Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the promo code;
You agree to the terms and conditions of Betbarter by using the bonus.
Another Betbarter Promotions & Rewards
Additionally to welcome incentives and promotional codes, bookmakers frequently provide free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses. Betbarter provides some of these benefits in addition to others. On Betbarter, the most popular bonus opportunities are described in the following:
Tennis Cashback
All users can get a cashback from tennis betting. The maximum percentage of refunding is 8% up to 2,500 INR. Here is the basic information about the bonus:
Only tennis bets will accountable for this bonus;
The maximum reward for this offer is 2,500 INR;
No minimum deposit is required;
Participating players must accept and comply with the terms of this promotion and general Betbarter`s terms and conditions.
20% Weekly Sports Bonus
This bonus is great for every sports fan as it offers a 20% deposit bonus up to 10,000 INR. We have compiled the information about weekly sports bonus below:
The maximum reward for this offer is 10,000 INR;
The bonus will be added at players account once they turn over the deposit amount 5 times with the odds higher than 1.5 within 7 days of activation;
Participating players must accept and comply with the terms of this promotion and general Betbarter`s terms and conditions.
Slots Reload Bonus
Every week each player has the chance to get a bonus up to 5,000 INR. To receive it you have to top up your account and enter promo code "Slots bonus". After this, you will get your funds. But there are several requirements you should follow. For instance, you need to wager it 7 times (deposit+bonus). Also sportsbook, table games and live casino don't count as a wagering.
Exclusive App Bonuses & Promotions at Betbarter
The Betbarter app allows users to activate bonuses and promotional coupons from within the app. Although there aren't many differences between it and the internet version, some players may find the Betbarter app to be more convenient because it loads a little quicker. Simply adhere to the steps below to activate bonuses using the Betbarter app:
Download or open the Betbarter mobile app;
Register a new account using your email or phone number;
Click on “Add Promo Code” if you want to use a bonus code;
Is using the Betbarter bonuses safe or are there risks?
There is no danger involved in using the Betbarter incentives or making bets because the company is reputable and legal. Additionally, new clients receive bonuses, and the betting laws guarantee honest betting and wagering.
Are these the only Betbarter bonuses?
The most well-liked and popular bonuses Betbarter now provides in 2025 were listed. Betbarter regularly updates the deals and publishes new promotions. Visit the official Betbarter website to learn more about the current bonus offers.
Can I refuse getting the bonus?
You may place bets on any sporting event on the Betbarter platform using the bonus money. Click on the sports category of your choice after choosing the bonus you wish to use, making the minimal deposit required into your account.
Do Betbarter bonuses update?
Yes, Betbarter bonuses are refreshed very frequently. Betbarter, however, always offers the welcome bonus regardless of the outcomes. You shouldn't have any problems using the bonuses we mentioned because we only included working Betbarter deals in 2026.
What should I do to receive the bonus?
Customers need to be new users of Betbarter and not to have previously registered Betbarter accounts. Create an account on Betbarter, enter the promo code if you have one, verify your identity and make a deposit that you prefer to make.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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