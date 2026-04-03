Betbarter is a very popular betting company that has been providing its services since 2017. The features it provides include online sports betting, online casino, live streaming, and more. What puts Betbarter higher in the ranking is that it offers huge welcome bonuses that can be as high as INR 10,000. Join Betbarter and its bonus program and get welcome bonus!

Betbarter 100% Welcome Bonus – Get Up to ₹10,000

Betbarter might provide the biggest bonus among the Indian bookmakers. The maximum reward is 10,000 INR! Moreover, no minimum deposit is required, which is pretty rare and makes betting accessible to every player! Take a look at the basic information about Betbarter sign up offer:

No minimum deposit limit for activation;

25% bonus up to 10,000 INR in the form of cashback;

User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

The bonus can be used for betting on any sport on the Betbarter;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Claim Your Betbarter Sign-Up Bonus

Claiming a welcome bonus on Betbarter is quite straightforward. Furthermore, it is guaranteed to every new customer. The bonus can be obtained by using the Betbarter app or the Betbarter website. Simply follow the steps below to receive the welcome offer for India in 2026:

1 Register Register an account on Betbarter using the website version or the Betbarter mobile app. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap. 3 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long. 4 Make the first deposit and start betting Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than you prefer. Then during the 7 days period you will be able to get cashback from total net losses. 5 Success! If you have met all the bonus terms and conditions, the bonus will be transferred to your account at the end of the promotion period. Get your bonus The joining offer was made as simple as possible by Betbarter's creators so that even a beginner may successfully finish it. Choose between the Betbarter app and website to receive the bonus in the most convenient way for you.