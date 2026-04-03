Betwinner Bonus Codes for India 2026
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Bettors from India enjoy placing bets at the well-known online casino and sportsbook Betwinner. It provides its customers with a wide range of alluring and helpful bonuses and discounts. Join now to take advantage of a host of perks, including a welcome bonus of 100% up to 8,000 INR for online sports betting with exclusive promo code!
Welcome bonus
100% up to 8,000 INR
Promocode:
CAFEWINNER
Betwinner Welcome Bonus – 100% up to 8,000 INR
At Betwinner, the welcome bonus for sports betting is 100% up to 8,000 INR. Each individual is only qualified for one reward. A deposit of at least 100 Rs. is needed to activate the bonus. Bet 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet needs three events or more. A minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or higher are required for an accumulator. The beginning dates of each of these events must fall within the period of validity of this offer. The bonus is only regarded as having been wagered if all bets for the specified amount have been settled.
Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Your Betwinner Bonus
Simply follow these instructions to receive the aforementioned welcome bonus at the sports betting and casino gaming website Betwinner:
Create a Betwinner account
Visit the website using our link. then click the sign-up button and fill out the fields for registration.Go to website
Enter the promo code
During the registration procedure, enter any promotional codes you may have.
Verify your account
Before you may withdraw money from your account, you must comply with the KYC procedure mandated by betting companies and provide identity documents.
Make a deposit
To be eligible for the welcome bonus, you must deposit the minimum amount required or more in accordance with the promotion's requirements.Get your bonus
Good job, you got the welcome bonus from Betwinner! To withdraw the bonus, you must adhere to the guidelines below.
Wagering Requirements – How to Withdraw Bonus Funds
The wagering criteria specified in the terms and conditions of the offer must be fulfilled in order for you to be able to earn back and withdraw the Betwinner bonus. The following are the main factors to bear in mind when it comes to the bonus rules:
- To activate the bonus, a deposit of at least 100 Rs. is required;
- Place accumulator bets worth five times the bonus amount;
- Each accumulator wager requires three or more occurrences;
- An accumulator needs a minimum of three events with odds of at least 1.40.
Before the wagering requirements are satisfied, the bonus money cannot be kept. Furthermore, you need to confirm that your account has been authenticated because if it hasn't, you won't be able to withdraw money from it.
Exclusive CAFEWINNER Promo Code from Sports Cafe
Once you've made an account there, use the unique code! When creating an account, you may use the following promotional code: CAFEWINNER.
Using the discount mentioned above code has the following advantages for you:
- Get a 30% increase when making your first deposit in India. For example, without this bonus, you can get up to 8,000 Rs., but using the promo code, you would get up to 10,400 Rs. instead!
The promotional code may only be used once, which is during registration unless otherwise stated.
Bonus Terms & Important Conditions
If you wish to obtain a bonus at the gambling website Betwinner, make sure you abide by the bonus terms and conditions. The main lessons to be learned from the bonus rules are as follows:
- The clients are solely responsible for the accuracy of their contact information, payment information, and account information.
- You affirm that you are at least 18 years old, the legal age in your country of residence and that you are capable of fully accepting responsibility for all of your obligations under the terms and conditions by consenting to the terms and conditions.
- Unless otherwise stated, you must have just recently registered as a user at the betting site in order to be eligible for the bonus.
- You are not allowed to create a new account. A client's second account will be suspended if it is found and shown to be true.
- A bonus can only be utilized once unless otherwise specified.
- You may not simultaneously be eligible for more than one incentive.
- If it is found that you abused the bonus system, you will be prohibited from using the betting site since it is against the bonus rules.
More Betwinner Bonuses & Promotions
In addition to the aforementioned welcome bonus, the Betwinner website for casino and sports betting offers a number of additional alluring benefits. Here are a few of the specific advantages Betwinner typically provides to players from India.
Lucky 9
You will earn a bonus equal to 9% of the possible profits from the nine events in your accumulator if nine out of the ten in it win.
- The bonus is equal to 9% of the sum of your stake amount times the odds for each of the nine winning events in your accumulator bet.
- This promotion is limited to accumulator bets with a minimum of 10 events.
- Events having odds of at least 1.6 must be included in the accumulator wager.
- For you to receive a bonus, nine out of the ten events in your accumulator must win.
- The bonus is equal to 9% of the sum of your stake amount times the odds for each of the nine winning events in your accumulator bet.
- 24 hours after all of the events in your accumulator bet have been resolved, the bonus will be credited to your account.
- Void bets are not eligible for this promotion.
25% Deposit Bonus
25% of your deposit made through Jeton, AstroPay, or Papara will be credited back to your bonus account.
- Each customer is only eligible for one incentive per 24 hours. The bonus cannot exceed 4,500 Rs. and is equal to 25% of the deposit. The bonus may be activated with a 4.5 Rs. minimum deposit;
- The bonus is only available to players who made a deposit with a Jeton, AstroPay, or Papara card;
- The bonus is instantly applied to the customer's account upon the initial deposit if all account information is accurate;
- The bonus sum needs to be used in accumulator bets five times. There must be three or more occurrences in each accumulator wager. The accumulator must have a minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or higher.
100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday
Deposit 800 Rs. or more on Thursdays from 00:00 to 23:59 and get a 100% bonus. 100% of the deposit amount up to 8,000 Rs. is the maximum bonus sum. Each customer is only eligible for one incentive.
- Customers must spend three times the bonus amount in accumulator bets in order to receive the bonus within 24 hours of receiving it; else, it will be ruled voided;
- There must be three or more occurrences in each accumulator wager. Each accumulator must have a minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or higher.
- The bonus may be wagered on both live events and pre-game ones (excluding system bets). The wagering requirement for the bonus does not apply to wagers that are settled at odds of 1.00.
Sports Cashback Every Tuesday
Over the course of the week, play every day, don't be scared to lose, and you'll earn the deserved cashback.
- You will compute your overall loss from wagering on sporting events at the conclusion of each week (minimum odds: 1.5);
- Up to a maximum of 82299.37 Rs. the bonus is equivalent to 3% of the total amount you have lost in wagers;
- The minimum reward is 82.30 Indian rupees;
- Each Tuesday by 12:00 (GMT +3), the bonus will be promptly paid to your account as money;
- Losing wagers had to have odds of 1.5 or more;
- By the time the payback bonus is computed, all wagers must have been completed.
Special Bonuses Available in the Betwinner App
By utilizing the Betwinner mobile app on Android or iOS, you may still take advantage of all the same advantages and incentives. Certain prizes can only be redeemed by mobile app users under specific circumstances. You might, for example, claim the following bonuses:
- 100% up to 8,000 Rs. for online sports betting;
- Sports cashback;
- 100% deposit bonus;
- 25% deposit bonus and lots of other bonuses and promotions.
Betwinner gets into ratings of the online cricket betting websites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.
FAQ
Is it okay to redeem a bonus at Betwinner? Are there any risks involved in that?
Yes, Betwinner is a licensed bookmaker ensuring safe deposits, bets, and bonuses. Your privacy is protected, and wagering requirements must be met before withdrawal.
Are the incentives listed here the only deals that Betwinner has to offer?
Yes, Betwinner has lots of bonuses and promotions! The advantages listed on this page are actual, but as benefits can occasionally be altered, increased, or decreased, their details could change in the future.
If I change my mind, can I cancel the bonus?
Yes, you certainly can. You could cancel the bonus in the same way that you did when you activated it by going to the bonuses and promotions menu, finding your specific offer, and choosing the appropriate choice to leave the bonus offer.
Can I use the bonus funds to make bets?
You can, of course. The wagering requirements must be fulfilled before you can withdraw the bonus, but you are welcome to do anything you like, including placing bets.
Are Betwinner's bonuses updated or subject to change?
Yes, bonuses may change or improve over time, as stated in Betwinner's terms and conditions.
What should I do to qualify for Betwinner's welcome bonus?
To claim the Betwinner welcome bonus, create an account, deposit the required minimum, and meet the wagering requirements before withdrawal.
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