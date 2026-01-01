Fun88 Bonus Codes for India 2026

Fun88 App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration Fun88 Having multiple sportsbook providers allows Fun88 to feature many kinds of bonuses for the advanced online sports betting platforms with numerous ordinary and fancy markets in India. Read the Fun88 review to know the promotions' advantages and obtain a 250% welcome bonus of up to 12,500 Indian rupees. Welcome bonus 250% up to 12,500 INR Promocode: No promo Join Fun88

Fun88 Welcome Bonus 200% Up to 15,000 Rs

The joining offer provides your balance with a bonus for betting to discover the mechanism of placing bets on the platform without the risk of losing your own money. In addition, the promotion has the following provisions:

Maximum bonus of 15,000 Rs tripling the initial top-up;

Qualifying deposit of 1,000 Rs or higher;

Available before the second deposit;

Eligible for simulated reality, eSports and sports events, etc.

You will need to choose only one platform to activate the bonus without the ability to apply the funds to other affiliate sportsbooks.

How to Get Fun88 Welcome Bonus?

New customers to Fun88 should look at the algorithm for participating in the sign-up offer to take advantage of the free bets and avoid losing this opportunity forever. The instructions consist of the following steps:

1 Get an account Complete the registration procedure with the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Verify the profile data Go through the verification process to validate the account holder's personal information. 3 Top up the balance Deposit rupees into the money wallet according to the qualifying amount requirements. 4 Activate the promotion Open the registration bonus page and apply for the offer. Get bonus

Nevertheless, participating in other special offers right after registering may disqualify you from joining the welcome offer in the future.

How to Win Back the Fun88 Welcome Bonus?

If you want to use the welcome bonus money as you wish, you must meet the wagering requirements of this promotion. The conditions for participants contain the following fundamental points:

Ensuring an x15 turnover of the bonus and the deposit amounts with any bet having odds from 1.60;

Promo funds are valid within 14 days after the accrual;

Withdrawals of promotional rupees and received winnings will unlock after fulfilling the turnover conditions, etc.

Fun88 has added a rollover progress tracker updating every 30 minutes for any of your active bonuses in the account options.

Fun88 Bonuses Terms and Conditions

One must adhere to the terms and conditions governing the Fun88 promotional program to benefit from the promotional offers without any problems. It is essential to remember the following requirements:

Being 18 years of age or older to register a profile;

Verified profile;

Being a new user with no previous accounts with the company;

Prohibition of receiving the welcome promotional rupees twice or more;

Promotions will not combine;

Exclusion from participation for unfair use of bonuses;

Closure of accounts for having a duplicate profile getting promotional money, and others.

At the same time, the bookmaker will automatically withdraw bonuses if you fail to meet the wagering requirements within a specified period.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Fun88

You will have access to over 20 unique promotions allowing you to win real prizes, receive free bets or increase your deposits for betting or casino games. Some special offers are popular with Indian customers, such as the ones below.

Super Surprise Promotion

The bettors depositing 1,000 Rs or more a day are eligible for a 100 Rs free bet. Moreover, one can get promotional funds every day after meeting the x3 wagering requirements by placing bets at odds of 1.60 or higher within 14 days of claiming the bonus. The funds will also appear in your principal balance and require no withdrawal before fulfilling the turnover conditions.

Up to 75% Reload Bonus

Apply for the promotion on the official page and deposit 1,000 INR or more to obtain a bonus of up to 20,000 INR by increasing your top-up amount. However, the top 75% booster is only available after a payment starting from INR 25,000 INR. Fun88 enables you to participate in the offer once a week.

FIFA KICK-OFFers

During the FIFA World Cup, customers can collect bonuses worth up to 2 crore Indian rupees by playing live casino, cards or instant games. Furthermore, the bookmaker publishes winning probabilities for the upcoming matches and will choose 10 successful bettors to give them cruise trip tickets to GOA in 2023.

200% Spribe Welcome Bonus

An alternative joining offer exclusive to games from Spribe will boost your first deposit with a bonus reaching 10,000 rupees. In addition, the promotion is active for 14 days upon receipt and is only valid on the provider's platform at Fun88 casino.

Refer a Friend

Your account can generate a unique QR or referral bonus code to share with a friend to apply during registration. As soon as your friend bets 5,000 INR or more in the sportsbooks and casino, you will receive a 500 INR no-deposit bonus. Meeting an x10 turnover of promotional funds will unblock the withdrawals.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Fun88 App

The Fun88 App for iPhone, iPad or Android devices allows you to apply for special offers from your gadget and monitor the wagering progress anywhere. The procedure for obtaining a mobile app involves the following stages:

Enter the website. Open the official platform. Download the application. Get the appropriate version installer by scanning the QR code from the homepage. Instal the app. Run the downloaded file for extraction. Log in to your account. Access your profile on your mobile device.

In addition, the app has features for receiving notifications of new promotions, placing bets with a few taps and launch protection with biometric data. Fun88 gets into ratings of the cricket betting website, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

You can learn more about the Fun88 promotional program by reading the answers below to popular questions from new customers.

Are There Any Risks in Using Fun88 Bonuses?

No, there are no risks in using Fun88 bonuses. Nevertheless, rebate bonuses may consider the deposit amount in the wagering requirements.

Does Fun88 Have Anything to Offer Beyond the Bonuses in This Review?

Yes, Fun88 offers various bonuses with a focus on affiliate platforms. Moreover, the number of bonus options for applying is constantly expanding to increase your winning prospects.

Is It Possible to Cancel Bonuses If I Change My Mind?

Yes, you can cancel a bonus if you change your mind. One needs to submit a request to the support department to cancel participation in the offers.

Can I Place Bets Using the Promo Funds?

Yes, you can place bets using the promo funds. However, the bonuses usually apply to specified platforms from the conditions.

Does Fun88 Update Bonuses?

Yes, Fun88 regularly updates bonuses. The bookmaker examines the popularity of promotions for adjustments and adds new special offers.

How Can I Activate the Fun88 Registration Bonus?

It is necessary to deposit 1,000 Indian rupees or above and press the application button on the promotion page to activate the Fun88 registration bonus. The bookmaker also checks participants for duplicate accounts before accrual.