Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction OUT 52 % Chance of Winning PUR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League, as it will be Outer Delhi Warriors going against Purani Dilli 6. This match will be played on 16 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Outer Delhi Warriors are heading to this game after winning their previous match against West Delhi Lions by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 is heading to this game after winning its previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Outer Delhi Warriors Purani Dilli 6 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Purani Dilli 6 won their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 7 wickets.

Yajas Sharma, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has scored 247 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.40.

Pankaj Jaiswal, from Purani Dilli 6, has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.44.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6 this season, which could help them to secure the win. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 247 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.40, and Shivam Sharma, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.11. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to turn the tables. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to take revenge for the previous loss. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 270 runs in 6 innings at an average of 67.50, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.44.

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 52%

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 48%

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Outer Delhi Warriors have been among the key performers this season. After playing a total of seven games, the team has managed to secure four wins and two losses, as they now aim to get closer to the top. The next game against Purani Dilli 6 seems to be an opportunity, as the team has been strong over them in previous games. They have batsmen such as Akshay Saini, who has scored 175 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.17, and Mohit Panwar, who has scored 116 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29. Navdeep Saini has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 have been the real game-changers this season. The team has been among the top performers with four wins and two losses in the seven games it has played, as it now aims to get closer to the top spot. And the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors could also help them to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Aryan Gaur, who has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.25, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 160 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.67. Rajneesh Dadar has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.66.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 72% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 72% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Player List

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Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have shown some good performances in this tournament lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.17, and Harsh Tyagi, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.25.

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have also shown some decent performances this season. The team also secured three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 119 runs in 6 innings at an average of 59.50, and Udhav Mohan, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 31.80.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has been able to score 247 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.40.

Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has been able to score 270 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 67.50.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 15.11.

Pankaj Jaiswal is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 20.44.