North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning CEN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League is about to get even more exciting, as it will be North Delhi Strikers going against Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 16 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 9 wickets.

Who will win? North Delhi Strikers Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 4 wickets.

Money Grewal, from Central Delhi Kings, has taken 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.18.

Sarthak Ranjan, from North Delhi Strikers, has scored 340 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against North Delhi Strikers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 341 runs in 7 innings at an average of 56.83, and Money Grewal, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.18. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 340 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68, and Vikas Dixit, who has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.75.

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 48%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 52%

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Delhi Strikers have shown some mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team has played six games in this season, out of which they have managed to secure three wins and two losses. As the team prepares for the upcoming match against Central Delhi Kings, it seems a bit challenging for them to beat them and get among the top three. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 242 runs in 5 innings at an average of 121, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 129 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.25. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.16.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings are simply continuing their dominance in this tournament. The team has managed to secure six wins and just one loss in the seven games it has played, as they now aim to maintain the spot at the top. Against North Delhi Strikers, their record has been impressive, which could eventually help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 191 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.83, and Yugal Saini, who has scored 186 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.20. Gavnish Khurana has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.11.

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North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between North Delhi Strikers and Central Delhi Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between North Delhi Strikers and Central Delhi Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 72% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 72% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

North Delhi Strikers and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Playing NOR CEN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have shown some strong performances in this tournament lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its form. They have players such as Ajay Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 35.60.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have regained their winning streak in this tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 137 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.40, and Keshav Dabas, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 31.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has managed to score 340 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 68.

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has managed to score 341 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 56.83.

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 19.75.

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 23.18.