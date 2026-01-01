Fun88 Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
Fun88
App:
Fun88
Fun88 has a bunch of nice features, such as it having a mobile app for Android and iOS, which can be downloaded for free and you can use it to redeem bonuses such as the 388% bonus up to 28,000 Rs. for casino or sports betting with many variations of sports and software providers.
Welcome bonus
388% up to 28,000 INR
Promocode:
No promo
Fun88 App Review
You can get the Fun88 app for iOS and Android devices. It performs the same functions and has the same features as the desktop or internet versions, but it is a more useful and overall handier option since you can access the betting platform Fun88 at any time and from any location with only a few clicks. The download is completely free, too. Some of the most basic information about the app can be found in the table below.
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📲 The current version of the application
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1.0.4
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📱 APK filesize
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38 Mb
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📱 Installed client size
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80 Mb
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⚙️ Supported operating systems
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Android, iOS
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💵 Cost of loading (for free download)
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Free
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✍ License
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eGambling Montenegro, license number 0133
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🎁 Welcome bonus
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388% up to 28,000 Rs. for sports and casino
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🇮🇳 Hindi language support
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No
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💸 Deposit / Withdrawal methods
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UPI, Sticpay, AstroPay, Bank Transfer, etc
The Fun88 app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Due to the features it offers, White Fun88 has a lot of pros, as well as cons. Check out the chart below to learn what they are if you would like to know more about them.
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Advantages
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Disadvantages
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✅ 388% welcome bonus up to 28,000 Rs.
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❌ Hindi is not available as a language option
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✅ More than 10,000 different casino games
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✅ Around 2,000 sports events daily
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✅ Trusted and used by many players from India
The Fun88 App Functionality and Design
The Fun88 mobile app offers the same features and functionality as the desktop application or website. This means that none of the functionality will be lost. Here is a list of some of the things you can do with the mobile app, for instance:
- Automatically log into your account;
- Access Fun88 from anywhere and at any time;
- Redeem the same bonuses and promotions;
- Play the same casino games;
- Place bets on the same sports events;
- Deposit money into your account;
- Withdraw funds from your account and many other functionalities.
Features of the Fun88 App
The Fun88 mobile app for iOS and Android has a lot of features and capabilities because these features are also available on the desktop and mobile versions of the website. However, the following is a description of a few of them:
1. Push Notifications
The Fun88 app for Android and iOS has a helpful feature that displays the result of your wager along with any impending bonuses and promotions. If you don't like it or if you just want particular notifications to show, you may change it in the app's settings.
2. Fantasy Sports Betting
Fun88 has fantasy sports options, where you can make your own team with the players of your choosing, and have it go against another team. This is a pretty neat feature that you can access through the Fun88 mobile app, too.
3. Match Statistics
It is simple to get information about current events as well as information about past events as well. If you utilize this tool to help you predict the result of the game more correctly, your odds of putting a winning wager rise.
How to Use a Fun88 App?
You must make sure of the following in order to effectively utilize the Fun88 app for Android and iOS:
- You are 18 years old or above;
- You have internet access;
- You must have an account at Fun88;
- You have downloaded the mobile app on your mobile device;
- Your account must be verified with your personal information and so on.
Security of the App
The following are some of the reasons why Fun88 is a reliable and secure online sports betting and casino gambling platform for Indian players:
- Your information is secure. Your data is safe and secure thanks to 128-bit SSL encryption, which is used in all financial transactions.
- It holds a license. eGambling Montenegro, license number 0133 is Fun88's official certification of the validity and safety of the website and mobile application.
- Fun88 is well-known. Fun88 is a well-known betting site among Indian gamblers, and it has a lot of good evaluations, which increases its security.
Fun88 App for Android
The Fun88 mobile app's functionality on Android is the same as it is on desktop or other platforms. You'll be able to continue funding your account, making withdrawals, placing bets on your favorite sporting events, participating in the same casino games, and so on. Additionally, it is a very practical choice because Fun88 is accessible from anywhere at any time.
System Requirements for Android
Your Android device must comply with the minimum system requirements in order to utilize the mobile app. They are shown in the table below.
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🤖 Android version
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8.0 or above
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RAM
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1 Gb
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Memory space
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80 Mb
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Processor
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1.2 GHz
Supported Android Devices
The mobile app will work on almost any Android device, even older ones, as long as it satisfies the basic system requirements. Android smartphones tested with the Fun88 app are shown in the table below, and you can observe from these devices how well the software functions overall.
- OnePlus 9 Pro;
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra;
- iQOO 7;
- OnePlus Nord 2;
- Mi 11X;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;
- Poco F3 GT;
- Moto Edge 20 Fusion;
- Realme Narzo 30A;
- Redmi 9A and etc.
Fun88 APK Download for Android
See the detailed instructions below for details on how to get the Fun88 mobile app for Android:
Download Fun88 App
Go to the official Fun88 website using our link.Download the app
Security Settings for Install the App
Verify that the option to download files from unknown sources is available by going into the settings of your Android smartphone. You may then download the apk that way.
Complete the Download Process
Locate the area for mobile apps, then click the relevant download option to get the Fun88 apk.
Confirm the File Installation
Install the apk by clicking on the file in the notification bar or by looking for it in your device's storage once it has been downloaded. Simply complete the installation procedure after that, and you're done!
Fun88 App for iOS
The iOS version of the Fun88 mobile app has the same features as the desktop or other platform versions. You may keep adding money to your account, taking money out, betting on your preferred sporting events, playing the same casino games, and so on. It is also a highly practical choice because Fun88 is available 24/7 from everywhere.
System Requirements for iOS
To use the mobile app, your iOS device must meet the minimum system requirements of the application. The table below displays them.
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🍏 iOS version
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8.0 or higher
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RAM
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1 Gb
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Memory space
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80 Mb
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Processor
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1.2 GHz
Supported iOS Devices
The mobile app for iOS should work on pretty much any iOS device, even those with less recent hardware, provided it satisfies the basic system requirements. Some iOS devices that have been tested out with the Fun88 app are listed below, and you can experience firsthand how well the software works on these devices.
- iPhone 5;
- iPhone 6;
- iPhone 8;
- iPhone 11;
- iPhone 13;
- iPhone SE;
- iPhone XS;
- iPhone Pro;
- iPhone Pro Max
- iPad Pro;
- iPad Mini;
- iPad Air and many others.
Download Fun88 App for iOS
To download the iOS version of the Fun88 mobile app, follow the steps down below:
Visit the Official Fun88 Website
Go to the official website of Fun88 in your mobile browser using our link.Download App
Register an Account
Create a new account – although you can do this step with the downloaded app – by clicking on the sign-up button and filling in all the appropriate information.
Download the App
Go to the mobile app section of the Fun88 website, and locate the download for the iOS version of the Fun88 app, and follow the steps shown there.
How to Install the Fun88 App?
To install the Fun88 app on Android and iOS, follow the steps listed below, but they presuppose that you have already downloaded the app:
- Click on the downloaded apk file to begin the installation process. Push the button, then wait for the installation to complete. then simply launch the app.
- After downloading and installing the Fun88 app, open it.
Your device has now successfully installed the Fun88 app!
How to Update Fun88 App to the Latest Version 2026?
The Fun88 app may easily be updated to the most recent version. The two ways to finish the process are either reinstalling the application or upgrading it.
To update an already downloaded app, follow these steps:
- You may launch Fun88 by clicking the betting site's icon on your device's display.
- You will be prompted to update each time a new version is released. You only need to press the update button and wait for it to complete.
- The app ought to automatically close and reopen. Run it once again to update it if it hasn't already.
The update for your Fun88 mobile app is completed!
Another alternative for updating the Fun88 mobile app is to download it again. This method is often preferable when the installation was damaged in any manner. Here's how to go about it:
- Choose the applications tab in your smartphone's settings. Remove the Fun88 program from your PC. Go to the following level.
- As previously, use your browser and navigate to the Fun88 website to download the app. This time, the update ought to be set up and accessible.
- Click the installation file after you've located it.
- To start the installation process, simply click the button, and run it when it is done.
You have finished installing the Fun88 app update!
How to Register in the Fun88 App?
Follow the detailed instructions below to successfully register a new user account at Fun88:
- On the home screen of your smartphone, simply click the Fun88 icon that has already been downloaded. 2. Click the sign-up button. There should be a sign-in and a sign-up button there; select the latter to create an account.
- Selecting a username and password is necessary. After deciding on your currency, enter your referral code if you have one. Afterwards, select "Next".
- Name, address, and email should be entered in full. The verification code must be entered to complete the captcha problem. Following that, click "Confirm".
Congratulations on completing the Fun88 registration process!
Login
Follow the steps listed below to use the Fun88 mobile app to log into your account:
- To launch the Fun88 mobile app, click on its icon on your home screen.
- Just log into your account by clicking the login button, entering your login information, or creating a new account.
Congratulations, you have accessed your account! Additionally, you may configure the program to log you into your account instantly, saving you time.
How to Get a Bonus in the Fun88 App?
Follow the step-by-step guide below if you would like to claim one of the bonuses listed above:
- To be eligible for the bonus, open the Fun88 app and click the bonus activation icon.
- Check the bonus's terms and conditions to see if there are any wagering requirements that must be satisfied before you can withdraw any money.
- The bonus should then be automatically applied after that.
You've used the Fun88 app to successfully redeem a bonus!
Welcome Bonuses
A lot of the bonuses and promotions offered by Fun88 include variants for sports and casinos or are only available under certain circumstances, and you can redeem the bonuses using the mobile app for Android or iOS. Numerous bonuses and promotions are available at Fun88, and many of them are restricted to sports betting or casino play or have other restrictions.
Betting Bonus
At Fun88, new customers may receive a 388% welcome bonus on their initial deposit of up to 28,000 Rs. Only one entry per player is allowed for this promotion. The Terms and Conditions of the offer include, among other things:
- If the rollover requirements are not met within 30 days of receiving your bonus, the offer will expire, and all funds in your account and any related winnings will be forfeited;
- The sum of the deposit and bonus must be bet 34 times on FUN88 Sports or any other bonus version;
- The minimum odds required for wagers to satisfy the deposit and bonus rollover requirements are Decimal 1.60/Hong Kong 0.6/Malaysian 0.6/Indonesian -1.66.
The bonus is unlocked after the wagering requirement is satisfied, at which point the customer is allowed to transfer, withdraw earnings, or take advantage of another Sports bonus.
Refill Bonus
For each deposit, you can receive an additional 5% to your deposit amount. The amount of brnus can be less, it all depends on your membership level:
- Blue: 2%;
- Silver: 3%;
- Gold: 4%;
- Platinum: 5%.
Sports Betting
Around 2,000 sporting events are broadcast daily on Fun88. You may use a number of bet kinds to put wagers on a range of sports categories, including football, kabaddi, and cricket. Check out the list of the most popular sports below if you're interested!
Cricket App
Users of Fun88 in India primarily like playing the game of cricket. For people who enjoy online betting on cricket, we offer several contests, such as the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered:
- Indian Premier League;
- European Cricket Series;
- England Vitality;
- Ranji Trophy;
- ODI Series and others.
Kabaddi App
On Fun88, bets may be made on a variety of events using a variety of various bet kinds on the well-known sport of Kabaddi. For those who enjoy betting on the sport, you may wager on the following events at Fun88:
- Major League Kabaddi;
- Pro Kabaddi League;
- International Clubs and other events.
Football App
Football is the most widely bet-on sport in the globe, and Fun88 provides a ton of daily events centred on the game. Below are a few of Fun88's most well-known football tournaments:
- European Championship;
- UEFA Nations League;
- CONCACAF Nations League;
- Argentina Premier League and many others.
Esports Betting
Customers of Fun88 have a wide range of esports betting options. Esports are professional video game events, and Fun88 offers to bet on these games because they are highly popular. You may, for instance, wager on the following:
- Dota 2;
- League of Legends;
- CS:GO;
- StarCraft 2 and many others.
Virtual Sports Betting
If you predict the outcomes of virtual sports accurately, you might fast earn some money. The advantage of using this area, in particular, is that you can learn whether you won or lost your wager in just a few minutes because the games are virtual and typically proceed quite swiftly. The following are some of the virtual sports betting options that Fun88 accepts:
- Golden Race;
- Nsoft Virtual Sport;
- Leap;
- Global Bet;
- Virtual Generation and many others.
Fantasy Sports
Fantasy sports enable you to create your own fictitious team for a variety of sports, such as football, with the aid of the players you select for the squad you would want to create. In our sports fantasy leagues, you may compete against other players to see how well you manage. The advantage of this portion is obvious: you get to direct the action while watching your fantasy team win. Some of the sports betting choices at Fun88 include the following:
- Fantasy Cricket;
- Fantasy Football;
- Fantasy Basketball and others.
How to Bet on Cricket Using Fun88 App?
The procedures listed below will help you successfully make a sports wager at Fun88 if you are already logged in:
- Select a deposit method and enter all necessary transaction details in your account's deposit section. The funds should then start to appear in your account practically immediately.
- Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Just choose one from the available options.
- After choosing the wager's conditions and results, enter the amount you're willing to bet. Next, choose "Place bet".
Congratulations, you've placed a wager at Fun88!
Bet Types
Fun88 offers a variety of bet types that you may utilize when betting on a variety of sporting events in order to increase your wins. For instance, the most well-liked ones are in the list below.
- Single bets. A gamble with a single result is called a single bet. The return on a single wager is calculated by multiplying the investment by the selection's odds.
- Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a gamble that consists of several choices on unrelated events. The return on an accumulator may be calculated by dividing the bet by the appropriate odds for each pick. If at least one leg fails, the stake is lost in its whole.
- System bets. A system bet is a wager that consists of several accumulators, each of the same size, on a predefined number of outcomes. A system can have a maximum of 20 outcomes and up to 184756 accumulators.
Betting Options
Fun88 provides a range of services and information to help you get the most out of your casino and sports betting activities. You have a number of casino games to pick from in addition to pre-match and live betting options when it comes to sports betting. The following are some aspects of Fun88:
- Live Streaming;
- Push Notifications;
- Online Casino Games;
- Live Casino;
- Cash-Out;
- Live Cricket Betting;
- Esports Betting; Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;
- Pre-Match Betting;
- Lucrative Offers;
- Multi-Betting;
- Live Match Statistics.
Live Streaming
You may watch live streaming sports events on the Fun88 desktop website or the Fun88 mobile app for Android devices. You may watch and wager on significant Indian sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League, at the same time.
Push Notifications
The Fun88 Android and the iOS app has a time-saving function that displays your wager's success or failure as well as any impending bonuses and promotions. If you don't like it or if you just want particular notifications to show, you may change it in the app's settings.
Online Casino Games
Among the games offered at Fun88's online casino are slots, table games, live gaming, and roulette. Many popular and well-liked software developers among Indian gamers power a number of games. There are lots of casino games at Fun88, and you certainly will not get bored due to the vast number of them.
Live Casino
There are many different games available at the live casino on Fun88. Indian players typically choose games with dealers that speak Hindi, which is one of the options accessible at Fun88. These games will be played with a live dealer to give a fulfilling casino experience.
Cash-Out
Once you've amassed the required withdrawal amount for your chosen preferred payment method, you can withdraw your winnings. Fun88 accepts a wide variety of widely used deposit and withdrawal methods in India.
Live Cricket Betting
You may place bets while watching a cricket match progress if you select the live streaming sports option. In the section of the live sportsbook, you may watch and wager on cricket competitions like the Indian Premier League.
Esports Betting
Fun88's esports category offers a wide range of games on which you may wager utilizing a number of different wagering options. You can watch live esports events on Fun88 as well as look through all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
Thanks to Fun88, playing virtual sports betting games like horse racing is quick and simple. You may quickly place a wager and find out the outcome of the game using virtual cricket betting. You can swiftly decide a match's outcome in virtual cricket.
Pre-Match Betting
Betting before a game begins is referred to as pre-match betting. Simply choose the result you think will happen and deposit your wager. You may combine a number of pre-match bets for a bigger payout because of the variety of bet kinds offered on Fun88.
Lucrative Offers
Fun88 offers a bunch of good bonuses and promotions with lots of variations that you can choose from. For example, it offers a 388% welcome bonus of up to 28,000 Rs. for both sports betting and casino gambling options. There are tons of variants, so you should look through them to pick the best one for you.
Multi-Betting
You may use Fun88 to multi-bet utilizing several bet types and make a single wager on many events. Each estimate must be precise nevertheless in order to receive payment. Risk and profitability are negatively connected.
Live Match Statistics
It is simple to get data from recent events as well as information from ongoing live and daily events. If you utilize this tool to help you predict the result of the game more correctly, your odds of putting a winning wager rise.
Fun88 Casino App
You will essentially be overloaded by the options since Fun88 offers its users over 10,000 different casino games. The game types include jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots, among many more. Popular software developers like Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Microgaming, and many others power all of the games.
Entertainment at the Casino App
Which among the several casino games available on Fun88 are the most well-liked? Check out the list of the games that Indian gamblers play the most on the sports betting and casino gambling platforms below.
- Treasure Wild;
- Starlight Princess;
- Raging Bull;
- Spring Break;
- Triple Monkey;
- Fruit Blaze;
- Creature from the Black Lagoon;
- Gonzo’s Gold and many others.
Fun88 Mobile Version (Website version)
If you choose to utilize the Fun88 mobile website rather than the app or the PC version, you won't miss out on any incentives or rewards. For those who would rather not download the Fun88 mobile app for iOS or Android, it is a great substitute. The user interface is mobile device compatible, allowing you to reach your destination quickly.
Differences Between App and Mobile Website
Although the Fun88 mobile app for Android and iOS and the mobile website have very similar looks, there are a few variations between them, as you can see in the chart below.
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Fun88 app
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Fun88 mobile website
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Has notifications for wins and losses
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No need to download the app
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Runs smoothly
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May lag on older devices
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Automatically logs you into your account
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No updates required
Download Fun88 for PC
You may use Fun88Bet on a PC desktop by visiting the official website. All of the features and functionalities of older versions are there, and it works rather well. Its good accessibility ensures that you won't have any difficulties using it.
Payment Methods
For players from India, Fun88 offers a selection of deposit and withdrawal options. The betting platform's most common payment methods are shown below, and the minimum deposit amount is 200 Rs.
- UPI;
- Sticpay;
- EcoPayz;
- NetBanking;
- Google Pay;
- Visa / Mastercard;
- AstroPay;
- Local Bank Transfer and others.
The minimum withdrawal amount is 1,000 Indian rupees, and the withdrawal period normally ranges from 15 minutes to 3 business days.
Customer Support Service on the Fun88 Mobile App
You may reach customer support using the Fun88 mobile app using the various contact options shown in the table below. You can communicate with the customer support representatives in English at any time.
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The ways to contact
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Details
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cs@fun88india.com
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+639628286189
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Telegram
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t.me/fun88india (link to official group - https://t.me/joinchat/KihLdRpJnzLL2_f7YmZyjg)
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Live chat
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By clicking the icon in the bottom-right corner, you may speak with an expert who will reply to you quickly
SportsCafe Final Verdict About the Fun88 App
In conclusion, Sportscafe bestows its seal of approval on the Fun88 app. The betting site is a wonderful choice for Indian gamblers, and the mobile app for Android and iOS is also excellent. Using it, you have the same functions and features as normal, so you will be able to place bets on your favorite events like the IPL, play the same casino games, receive bonuses and promotions, and so on. All in all, the app is a handy and generally convenient option for those who would like to use it.
The Most Common Questions About the Fun88 App
We've covered some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Fun88 and its mobile app in the area below.
Is Fun88 App Free to Download in India?
The Fun88 app is available for free download. Just visit Fun88's official website and download it there, or you can do it by using our link. Downloading the app has no charges attached to it and does not require a subscription, as it is free to install and use.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Fun88 APK?
You can download the latest version of the Fun88 apk by using our link. Using our instructions on how to download the Fun88 apk, you can install the latest update for it. If you already have the app, then you should use our step-by-step guide on how to update the app.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
If the app won't install, see if you have enough memory on your device to accommodate the download and installation of the app. If you downloaded an app from a not-so-reliable source, then you ought to delete it from your device and download it following our step-by-step guide above. Using our download instructions, you will be able to install the Fun88 mobile app smoothly.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No, you do not need a separate account for the Fun88 mobile app. Use your login information to access Fun88 if you already have an account there. Additionally, having a second account is against the terms and conditions of the betting site.
I Can't Manage to Install the Fun88 App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?
If you try to download a file from an unknown source on an Android smartphone and encounter an error, you should enable your device to download files from third parties in the future. Additionally, if your mistake is due to a lack of memory, it is time to release part of it.
What Should I Do If the Fun88 App Doesn't Work?
You should reinstall the Fun88 app if it isn't functioning properly. You will need to enter your account again after that, so be sure to have your login details in mind. Or, you can follow our instructions above to delete it and redownload it once again.
How to Update the Fun88 App?
Follow the detailed instructions in this review to upgrade the Fun88 app, but in essence, you may either update it directly through the app or by redownloading the entire app.