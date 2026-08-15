Middlesex vs Durham England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction MID 57 % Chance of Winning DUR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense, as it features Middlesex going against Durham. This match will be played on 16 August at 3:30 PM IST at Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett. Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 92 runs. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after winning the quarter final match against Lancashire by 162 runs. Which team gets the last spot in the final match?

Who will win? Middlesex Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham, and lost just one.

Joshua de Caires, from Middlesex, has scored 376 runs in 8 innings at an average of 53.71.

Shafiqullah Ghafari, from Durham, has taken 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.06.

Middlesex vs Durham Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the semi-final match against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Durham in previous games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 376 runs in 8 innings at an average of 53.71, and Naavya Sharma, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.73. On the other hand, Durham will also be keen to reach the finals of the tournament. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 335 runs in 8 innings at an average of 55.83, and Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.06.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 57%

Durham Chances of Winning: 43%

Middlesex vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has been the strongest team in the current edition of One-Day Cup. The team finished at the top of the table in Group B standings with an impressive total of seven wins and just one loss in eight games, earning a direct qualification to the semis. In the upcoming match against Durham, they take the home-ground advantage, and have also been on a winning streak against them. They have batsmen such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 336 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42, and Joe Cracknell, who has scored 317 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52.83. Noah Cornwell has been able to take 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.13.

On the other hand, Durham shall not be underestimated in this clash. The team finished third in Group B standings with five wins and three losses in eight games, and even went on to defeat Lancashire in the quarter final clash. However, it will be quite challenging for them to defeat Middlesex in the semi-final game. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 282 runs in 8 innings at an average of 47, and Alex Lees, who has scored 304 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38. Will Rhodes has also been able to take 13 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 21.23.

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Middlesex vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Durham will be played at Brunton Memorial Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, but the pitch starts to favour the batsmen once they settle. Spinners are able to play a role in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Middlesex and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 56% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 56% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Durham Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form and reach the finals. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.10, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 312 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.57.

Durham Team Form

Durham has regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Luke Robinson, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.50, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 282 runs in 9 innings at an average of 35.25.

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Middlesex vs Durham Top Batters

Joshua de Caires is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 376 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 53.71.

Will Rhodes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 335 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 55.83.

Middlesex vs Durham Top Bowlers

Naavya Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 18.73.

Shafiqullah Ghafari is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 27.06.