Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 54 % Chance of Winning NOT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The semi-final stages of the England Domestic One-Day Cup have arrived, as the first semi-final features Leicestershire going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 16 August at 3:30 PM IST at Grace Road. Leicestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kent by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning the quarter final match against Yorkshire by 3 wickets.

Who will win? Leicestershire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire, losing the other two.

Hamza Shaikh, from Leicestershire, has scored 405 runs in 7 innings at an average of 81.

James Hayes, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 405 runs in 7 innings at an average of 81, and Alex Green, who holds 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.78. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to continue its winning momentum. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in previous games, which could help them to turn the tables and make it to the finals. They have players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 548 runs in 9 innings at an average of 91.33, and James Hayes, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire have been among the key contenders for the title this season. The team finished at the top spot in Group A standings with five wins and three losses in eight games, which eventually helped them to make it directly to the semi-final stages. In the semi-final match against Nottinghamshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who has scored 229 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.16, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 293 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.62. Ian Holland has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 27.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire also did well in the group stages and knockout games. The team finished 3rd in Group A with five wins and three losses in eight games, and even won the quarter final match against Leicestershire. With the upcoming match against Leicestershire, they will make use of their strong record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Haseeb Hameed, who has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.77, and George Munsey, who has scored 200 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50. Brett Hutton has been able to take 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 30.11.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Grace Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue has hosted a total of 22 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 227, but it falls to 164 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 59% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 59% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire just got its winning momentum affected ahead of the semi-final stages. The team is still having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Green, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.12, and Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 190 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.14.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the winning streak. They have players such as Dillon Pennington, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.11, and Freddie McCann, who has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.77.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire this season. He has managed to score 405 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 81.

Kyle Verreynne is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 548 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 91.33.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take 14 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 22.78.

James Hayes is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire this season. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.