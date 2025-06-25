Loyalbet Online Casino — Get Your Bonus Up to 30,000 INR

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Loyalbet Loyalbet is a modern online casino, which originated in 2021. The platform is designed with the needs of today's players in mind, so it conducts high-quality features and functions necessary for a successful gaming experience. The company has a Master Gaming License No. 5536/JAZ, which confirms the legality and safety of the services provided in India. Join Loyalbet with our promo code "NEWPROMO" and claim a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit of up to Rs. 30,000 today! Welcome bonus Up to 30,000 RS Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

How to Start Playing at the Loyalbet Online Casino?

Creating an account is the first step on your way to playing at the Loyalbet online casino. If you are a newcomer and don't know exactly how to get started, please refer to our detailed guide below:

1 Sign up at Loyalbet Visit the official Loyalbet website and click on the " Join " button. Fill out your personal information, including full name and contact details. Go to Website 2 Enter a promo code Activate the " NEWPROMO" promo code by entering it in the corresponding field of the registration form. Then complete the account creation. 3 Verify your account Go to the account verification section and upload a photo of your documents. Make sure the data you entered in your personal profile match the data in your verification documents. Loyalbet specialists will check your request and approve it within a couple of days. 4 Make a first deposit Go to the deposits section and choose the payment option that suits you best. On the payment system page, enter the requested bank details and select the desired deposit amount. Make Deposit

Once the transfer is confirmed, the money will be instantly credited to your gaming account. All you have to do is navigate to Loyalbet casino, choose the entertainment to your preference, place a bet and enjoy the big winnings!

Loyalbet Casino Bonus 100% Up to Rs 30,000 for New Players

An exclusive welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 30,000 awaits each Indian player who joins Loyalbet using our "NEWPROMO" promo code. It is aimed at helping newbies get a better start and increase their potential winnings. The bonus money can be used on almost all Loyalbet casino games, so you can quickly explore the range of activities and learn more about the mechanics of the game you're interested in.

More information about the Loyalbet welcome bonus can be found below:

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 400;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 30,000;

The offer applies only to the Casino section;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of its activation.

How to Win Back the Loyalbet Casino Bonus?

Players interested in taking out winnings from their account have to fulfill the wagering requirements of the Loyalbet welcome bonus. The basic conditions are presented below:

The bonus is valid for 30 days after its receipt;

Bonus money needs to be rolled 100 times;

Withdrawal conditions must be met before a user can withdraw the bonus money.

The Loyalbet bonus is considered wagered if all its conditions are fulfilled. Keep in mind, the welcome offer applies to the first deposit. So, think carefully about which amount you want to deposit initially to get the maximum winnings for yourself!

To Join Use an Exclusive NEWPROMO Promo Code for Loyalbet Casino

If you decide to start playing Loyalbet casino today, you can receive an exclusive sign-up bonus and unlock other benefits thanks to our bonus code "NEWPROMO". This valid code gives you the following benefits:

Welcome a 100% casino bonus up to Rs. 30,000;

VIP Cashback;

Generous rewards and much more.

To activate the Loyalbet promo code, all you have to do is enter "NEWPROMO" in the appropriate field when registering and top up your account. Please note that the promotional offer is valid only once per player.

Download Loyalbet Casino Apk and App

At the moment you cannot install the Loyalbet casino app for Android and iOS, since it is under development. The functionality of the software won't differ in any way from the full-size website. Therefore, all the features and range of casino games will be accessible to you right from your device.

As soon as the Loyalbet app is released, Indian players could download it completely for free. To do so, refer to our step-by-step instructions below:

Go to the Loyalbet mobile site via any browser on your smartphone. Navigate to the apps section or ask for a link from support. Choose the right version for you (Android or iOS) and start downloading it.

Done! The Loyalbet app icon will appear in your gadget's menu. Now you can access the online casino in a couple of clicks and start playing wherever you are!

Loyalbet Live Casino

In the Loyalbet live casino, Indian players can fight one-on-one with real dealers. There is a wide selection of games that are usually streamed in real-time and offer users the opportunity to interact with professional dealers. In addition, there is a live chat feature to communicate with other players from around the world. So, you can enjoy the experience in a real casino environment from the comfort of your own home.

The Loyalbet live casino has quite a few tables to play popular games, among which we can highlight:

Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

European Roulette;

Live Blackjack;

Dragon Tiger;

Sic Bo;

Crazy Time;

Side Bet City and more.

Loyalbet Jackpot

Loyalbet features special types of slots with a progressive jackpot. They attract players with the opportunity to win a large sum of money with small bets. However, unlike traditional slots, the risks are also high. The size of the jackpot is constantly growing with each bet until it is played out. Among the most popular jackpots at Loyalbet casino are:

Jackpot Builders;

Dragon King;

Wild Dolphin;

Venetia;

Power of Gods;

Lady Luck and many more.

Other Loyalbet Casino Bonuses

Loyalbet strives to ensure the best gaming experience for its loyal customers, so in addition to the welcome bonus, it has a number of great offers and promotions. To make the game more successful and profitable, players can take advantage of the following offers:

Cashback at the Loyalbet Casino

Players can get certain benefits from Loylabet in the form of cashback every Wednesday. By playing your favorite entertainment from the Casino section, you can receive a cashback of 9% of your bet loss for the week. To participate in the promotion, check out its basic terms and conditions:

Players need to have a registered account;

The minimum lost amount you can get cashback from is Rs 9,000 per week

The maximum lost amount you can get cashback from is Rs 45,000 per week

Cashback is subject to wagering 5 times.

Use Loyalbet casino cashback to reimburse some of your losses from gambling and win even more!

Popular Loyalbet Casino Games

Loyalbet has a large collection of casino games. Whether you prefer to spin slots or place bets in a live casino, the operator can offer you absolutely everything. All the activities are perfectly optimized and presented by licensed providers. This guarantees clear graphics and stable gameplay without delays.

Familiarize yourself with the main types of entertainment you can come across at Loyalbet casino:

Slots

The selection of slots on Loyalbet will surprise even the sophisticated Indian gambler. The site has hundreds of exciting slots for all tastes, from classic to video ones. They are all characterized by great graphics and stable gameplay. Each slot is unique and different from the other themes and bonus features that make each game special. Here are some of the best ones the Loyalbet casino can offer:

Fruits and Stars;

Goblin Hideout;

Gold of Egypt;

Bank Robbery;

Arabian Oasis;

Precious Stones;

Happy Hour and many more!

There is also the great advantage of Loyalbet that players can spin slots in a demo version to learn the mechanics of the game and find out if a particular slot suits their preferences or not.

Poker

Poker is a classic card game in which there are a huge number of combinations. The main goal of the player is to collect the strongest combination that can not be bypassed by opponents. Only in this case, the user becomes a winner and takes the winnings. On Loyalbet you will find the following options of the game:

Texas Hold’em;

Rusky Poker;

Teen Patti;

Pai Gow Poker;

Russian Poker.

Baccarat

Another well-known card game is baccarat. On the playing field, there are two players: the Player and the Banker. The task of the user is to guess who will score more points, and put a bet on it. Here are the main baccarat variations you will encounter on Loyalbet:

Asian Baccarat;

Roba Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Korean Speed Baccarat;

Super Six Baccarat.

Blackjack

Blackjack is widely spread throughout the world, thanks to its simple rules and addictive gameplay. The essence of the game is simple: to score close to 21 points using as few cards as possible. If you score more than 21 points, you lose, but if you score less and the dealer's hand is worse than yours, then you win. Check out the popular blackjack variations on Loyalbet:

Persian Blackjack;

Infinite Blackjack;

Blackjack Fiesta;

Free Bet Blackjack and many more.

Roulette

Roulette is an exciting pastime in which the player must guess which field the ball will fall on. The choice of outcomes you can bet on is huge: red or black, even or odd numbers, a specific number or combination of numbers on the playing field. You can try your luck by playing the following variations on Loyalbet:

Richie Roulette;

Double Chance Roulette;

Persian Roulette;

Arabic Roulette;

Express Roulette and others!

Bingo

Bingo is an interesting pastime in which the user selects a card with a sequence of numbers, and the goal is to cross out most of the numbers in it. All numbers are chosen by a random number generator, so the outcome of the game depends on your luck. At Loyalbet, you can play the following bingo games:

Extra Bingo;

Sheng Xiao Bingo;

Dice Bingo;

Chilli Hunter Bingo and more!

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Loyalbet Casino

A great feature of Loyalbet is its focus on Indian players. The site has a large selection of popular payment methods in India, with the ability to make transactions in rupees. This means you don't have to worry about any currency conversion fees. Loyalbet offers only reliable e-wallets, debit cards, and bank transfers for making safe deposits and withdrawals. These include:

UPI;

GPay;

AstroPay;

Net Banking;

MuchBetter;

RupeePay.

Loyallabet deposits are processed instantly while withdrawals can take some time. There are no fees charged by the operator, but there may be charges from the payment system.

Sportscafe Verdict

To sum up, being a young online casino, Loyalbet provides all the features you might need to have a comfortable gaming experience. It balances an excellent variety of games, lucrative bonuses and safe deposit and withdrawal methods. The operator offers the best quality and legal services in India. There are no significant flaws in Loyalbet, so we give the casino the Sportscafe seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and safe place for gambling in India.

The Loyalbet casino site gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled the popular questions that come up most often by users from India about Loyalbet casino. Check out the answers below, as they may contain the information you are looking for:

Is Loyalbet Casino Legal in India?

Yes, Loyalbet operates fully legally in India and doesn't violate local jurisdiction. The platform is not only registered and regulated in Curacao but also strictly follows the rules established by the license. Thus, you can trust Loyalbet and be confident in the reliability and honesty of its services

Is Loyalbet Casino Safe in India?

Loyalbet takes the safety of its customers seriously and does everything possible to ensure it. Firstly, the casino provides access only to the games from reliable software providers and uses only reliable payment systems. Secondly, the operator uses high-quality SSL servers with internal encryption to protect users' personal data and bank details from third parties.

How to Download Loyalbet Casino App?

The Loyalbet casino app for Android and iOS is currently under development. As soon as it is released, you can download it for free by visiting the official Loyalbet website from your mobile device.

Is Loyalbet Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, Loyalbet casino is a reliable and trustworthy place for your gambling needs. The company is based in Curacao and does not violate current online betting and gambling laws in India. In addition, Loylabet has a large audience and has earned an excellent reputation among players.