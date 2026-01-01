Loyalbet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Download APP Loyalbet Loyalbet is a modern betting platform in India, which was launched in 2021. The company provides a huge selection of bets and a great collection of casino games, which are available to customers on any Android or iOS device. Join the bookmaker today to take advantage of the welcome bonus and enjoy big winnings! Welcome bonus 200% up to 3,500 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

Loyalbet App Short Overview of General Points Currently, Loyalbet technical team is working hard to create a cutting-edge application for Android and iOS. It is specially designed to make the game more convenient and mobile. You can be sure that the software will gather all Loyalbet's features and functions in one place, making it possible to earn money right on the go. With the application, Indian users could quickly register, fund their accounts with rupees, use the company's bonuses, place sports bets and play casino games without restrictions. In the table below we have listed the main details of the Loyalbet official app in India: The current version of the application The information will become available after the launch APK filesize The information will become available after the launch Installed client size The information will become available after the launch Supported operating systems Android and iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Master Gaming License № 5536/JAZ Welcome bonus 50% up to Rs 4,500; 100% up to Rs 13,000; 50% up to Rs 4,5000; 200% up to Rs 3500; 100% up to Rs 30,000 Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, AstroPay, MuchBetter,, Netbanking, RupeePay The Loyalbet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app in India and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages As soon as the Loyalbet app will be implemented, players could install it and fully evaluate its features. So far, we have compared the Loyalbet platform with other representatives on the betting market and identified a number of its distinctive benefits. You can find more advantages and some disadvantages of Loyalbet in the table below: Advantages Disadvantages Accept rupees for deposits and betting Android and iOS apps under development Sportsbook includes over 40 sports disciplines from cricket to kabaddi No phone support Incredible selection of casino games: online slots, live casino tables, bingo, TV games and more Five generous welcome offers to choose from Instant registration Live streaming option The Loyalbet App Functionality and Design Despite the fact that Loyalbet exists only for more than a year, the bookmaker contains a full set of necessary tools for comfortable mobile usage. The Loyalbet app will be a complete adaptation of the website, so you will have unlimited access to its main functions: Quick registration process;

Deposit and withdrawal via popular payment systems;

LINE and LIVE betting;

Access to esports and virtual sports;

Live match broadcasts;

Live casino games;

VIP program and more!

Loyalbet APK Download for Android Once the Loyalbet app for Android is launched, you can install it from the official website. Please read our step-by-step instructions to avoid mistakes during the Loyalbet apk free download: 1 Download Loyalbet App Visit the official Loyalbet website through any browser on your smartphone. Use the direct Loyalbet download link to save time. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Check on your smartphone settings, if the option to download files from unknown sources is turned out. In case it is not, provide access to download the apk. 3 Complete the Download Process Find and click on the download button of the apk file Loyalbet for Android. Make sure the download is successful before proceeding to the next step. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation On your notification panel or in your device's downloads, locate and unzip the apk file to start installing the Loyalbet app for Android. Within a few seconds, the process will complete and you will receive a notification of a successful installation.

Loyalbet App for Android As we mentioned above, the Loyalbet app is under development. Once it comes out, every Android user will be able to get maximum pleasure from mobile betting. The software has low system requirements and a high level of adaptability, which means that it runs smoothly on almost all modern Android devices. The modern user interface and a good set of features of the Loyalbet mobile apk will allow Indian players to play and earn from anywhere in the world! System Requirements Loyalbet apk requires low technical specifications from Android devices. This in no way indicates that the program does not have any features. On the contrary, the application has high performance and a full set of features. Before downloading the application, make sure that your smartphone has the following minimum system requirements: Android Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported Android Devices During the development of the Loyalbet app, technical experts tested it on dozens of Android devices. On the basis of the received data we made a list of gadgets, on which the application guarantees a stable gaming process: Samsung Galaxy M50,M51, A51, A52, Note 10, A30, etc;

Xiaomi Redmi 8, 9, 10, 11, Redmi Note, Mi, Poco;

Sony Xperia, Xperia XZ, Xperia X;

LG G Series, K Series, V Series, Q Series;

Huawei P8, P20, Mate, Nova, Nexus, Ascend, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2,3,4;

Realme GT 2 Pro;

Poco F3 GT. If you didn't find your gadget on our list, don't worry. The Loyalbet app will work perfectly on any smartphone that meets the minimum technical specifications.

Download Loyalbet App for iOS As for Android, the Loyalbet iOS app can be installed for free from the official website in the near future. Follow our step-by-step instructions to successfully complete the Loyalbet iOS download process: 1 Open Loyalbet Official Website Go to Loyalbet mobile website from your iPhone or iPad. Follow our link that takes you directly to the application page. Go to website 2 Get Registered Create an account if you don't already have one. Fill out the registration form with the necessary information and create a personal profile. 3 Install Loyalbet App After completing the registration, you will be redirected to a page, where you can install the iOS app in one click. As soon as the Loyalbet India app download process is finished, the bookmaker's icon will appear in the menu of your device. Download the app

Loyalbet App for iOS Loyalbet developers are working hard to create a high-performance app for iPhone and iPad, which will meet all the requirements of modern software. The mobile resource provides access to all of Loyalbet's features, optimized for iOS devices. At the same time, it will have low system requirements, which ensures an exciting experience even on older Apple models. System Requirements Loyalbet iOS app has no essential requirements, which means the software will be accessible to the user with either a new or an old gadget. Make sure that your iPhone or iPad meets the minimum specifications: IOS Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported iOS Devices During the creation of the Loyalbet iOS app, it was tested on modern Apple gadgets. We have compiled a list of mobile devices on which the software will ensure smooth operation: iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Mini 2/3/4;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer. If you have found your iOS device or it belongs to the same generation, you won't have any difficulties in running the Loyalbet app.

How to Install the Loyalbet App? Use our detailed instructions to successfully install the Loyalbet app. Keep in mind that it assumes you have previously downloaded the apk. Follow the easy steps: Find the downloaded apk file in the "Downloads" section of your device. Open the file, give all permissions if necessary, and start the Loyalbet app installation. Wait until the application is fully installed and launch it. All done! A Loyalbet icon will appear in your smartphone menu, through which you can launch the mobile application at any time and start placing bets.

How to Register in Loyalbet App? Loyalbet is a great choice for Indian players who prefer mobile betting. The creation of a gaming account is a mandatory step on the way to winning real money. Follow the instructions below to quickly complete Loyallabet registration: Launch the Loyalbet app. Open the Loyalbet app you have previously installed. Proceed with the registration. Find and click on the "Login" button at the top of the screen, then the registration form will appear in front of you. Enter personal details. Fill in the blank form with the requested information: first name, last name, date of birth, e-mail address and cell phone number. Think of a complex password. Create an account. Choose rupees as your account currency, accept Loyalbet's terms of use and click on the sign-up button. After successful registration, you will automatically be logged into your new Loyalbet account. Now, you can make a first deposit and get a welcome bonus for your initial bets.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players When it comes to welcome bonuses, Loyalbet has a lot to offer. Absolutely every new customer can take one of 5 welcome offers for sports or casino. Each of them gives you the chance to increase your first deposit and subsequently earn more rupees. Betting Bonus You'll be surprised to know that Loyalbet gives players a choice of 4 sports bonuses on the first deposit. You can use any of them to get off to a good start in cricket and other sports betting. Check out the welcome offers below: Bonus Amount Minimum deposit/maximum deposit Wagering requirements 50% up to Rs 4,500 Rs 900/Rs 9,000 8x 100% up to Rs 13,000 Rs 400/Rs 13,000 20x 50% up to Rs 4,5000 Rs 400/Rs 90,000 10x 200% up to Rs 3500 Rs 400/ Rs 1,700 30x Casino Bonus In addition to the sports offers, Loylabet welcomes gamblers with a generous bonus of up to Rs. 30,000. When you make your first deposit, you can get +100% of your deposit amount as a gift to play popular casino games. The offer applies to new players only and can significantly increase potential winnings. In the table below you can see how the deposit amount affects the total Loyalbet bonus: Deposit Total Casino Bonus Rs 300 Rs 600 Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 12,000 Rs 24,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 60,000 To qualify for the withdrawal of the casino bonus and winnings received from it, it is necessary to fulfill the conditions of wagering. To do this, you must wager an amount that is 100 times the amount of the bonus within 30 days after activation of the offer.

How to Get a Bonus in Loyalbet App? Loyalbet has a variety of bonuses for customers. The moment you create an account, you can count on one of the welcome offers. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to activate the bonus: Launch the Loyalbet app installation from your smartphone menu. Create an account by completing the registration form. Go to your personal profile and select one of the sign-up bonuses offered. Make a successful first deposit. The bonus will be automatically applied and credited to your game account. Now you can start wagering the bonus to make your winnings even bigger!

Payment Methods Loylabet implements popular deposit and withdrawal options in India. The platform accepts rupees, which is an important factor when determining a good bookmaker for Indian bettors. Here are some of the most used Loyalbet payment systems: UPI;

AstroPay;

Rupee Pay;

MuchBetter;

GPay;

NetBanking. The minimum amounts of deposit and withdrawal are Rs 500 and Rs 300 respectively. Commission for money transactions by the bookmaker is not provided, but it may be in the payment service itself. The deposit is received on the balance instantly, while the withdrawal takes more time. The maximum processing time of the transaction is 7 days.

How to Update Loyalbet App to the Latest Version? The Loylabet developers have implemented an auto-update feature, so you can update the software in a couple of clicks. To benefit from the newest functions of the latest version of the app for Android and iOS, follow these steps: Launch the software via the Loyalbet icon on your smartphone. If there is a newer version of the application, you will be asked to update it. Click on the update button and wait until the release is completed. Run the latest version of the app and log into your account again. Update the software regularly to avoid crashes and bugs while the app is running.

Login As soon as the Loyalbet app for Android and iOS comes out, you can authorize it. To access your account, follow these instructions: Launch the installed Loyalbet App on your smartphone or tablet. Click on the login button at the top of the screen. Enter your login credentials, including the email address and personal password. Click on the "Login" option. Once you've signed in to the Loyalbet app, you can place sports bets, try your luck at slots or play against a live dealer right from your mobile device!

Sports Betting Mobile betting at Loyalbet is unique. The operator has created a comprehensive sports betting section, which includes thousands of daily events, favorable odds and easy completion of betting coupons. Loylabet's sportsbook includes more than 40 sports disciplines to bet in LINE and LIVE mode. The main ones are: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Kabaddi;

Baseball;

Basketball;

Golf;

Horse Racing;

Ice Hockey and many more! This variety of betting on Loyalbet is definitely worth a try, and you might get interested in sports you didn't even know about! Cricket App Today cricket is the most played and watched sport in India. Loyalbet is well aware of that and presents a good selection of cricket betting. As a result, there are plenty of sporting events and an excellent selection of high odds to keep even the most seasoned Indian players interested and engaged. Loylabet covers all the major leagues of cricket in the world, including: IPL;

ICC World Cup;

The Ashes;

Asia Cup;

Twenty 20 Big Bash and more. The number of cricket betting options on Loyalbet is staggering. You can place bets on dozens of different outcomes and combinations. This is far more than any other betting site allows. Kabaddi App Kabaddi betting is extremely popular in India and for this reason, the Loyalbet app has this sports discipline in its catalogue. The bookmaker offers Indian bettors the best odds and numerous betting markets. Players can already bet on all key kabaddi competitions: Major League Kabaddi;

Ultimate Kho Kho. You can take advantage of live kabaddi betting and cashout offers. Moreover, at Loyalbet you can watch the fights and place bets at the same time without leaving your smartphone! Football App Since Loyalbet is an international betting site, the possibilities for football betting are countless. This is because football is the most popular sport worldwide. On Loyalbet you can follow many football leagues from more than 20 countries, including: World Cup;

UEFA European Championship;

UEFA Europa League;

Premier League;

La Liga;

Bundesliga and others. For each sporting event, players have the ability to place bets on a variety of outcomes, including the exact number of goals, exact match and half-time scores, handicaps and more. By choosing Loyalbet for football betting, you will find everything you need to win big!

Esports Betting at the App Loyalbet has also managed to accumulate great opportunities for esports betting. The software supports excellent odds and a wide selection of markets on various esports events. Loyalbet users can enjoy popular tournaments on the following video games: CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

Overwatch;

Starcraft 2;

Valorant. Each esport has a separate page on Loyalbet with upcoming tournaments and matches. With a live betting feature, players can make more accurate predictions and win more rupees.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Virtual sports is a special section of Loyalbet with simulators of sports matches and tournaments, on which you can place bets. The platform creates a situation in which teams play each other, the result of which depends on the strength of the teams and the random events that take place. on Loyalbet there are virtual competitions in the following disciplines: Virtual Football;

Virtual Cycling;

Virtual Drag Racing;

Virtual Graygrounds;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Marble Racing. It is worth noting that the main advantage of betting on virtual sports is the rapid development of events, as matches take place every 5 minutes. So, you can quickly earn big money by correctly predicting the result of a virtual event.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Loyalbet App? With the release of the Loyalbet app, placing cricket bets will be convenient and fast. Thus, Indian bettors will be able to earn rupees in a few clicks right from their mobile devices. Follow our guide to successfully placing any cricket bet: Launch the Loyalbet app, click the login button and fill in the email and password of your account. Go to your personal profile and click the "Deposit" button, choose one of the available payment methods and confirm the transfer. Move to the main menu and select cricket from the whole list of sports disciplines. Decide on the cricket match you want to place your bet, select the odds and click on it. Fill in the bet coupon by selecting the type of bet and the desired amount, and confirm it. Your bet is successfully placed. Wait for the end of the sporting event and in case of a win, the money will be automatically credited to your Loyalbet account.

Available Type of Bets at the App Loylabet tries to provide variety in everything, as well as in the types of bets. Players can choose from the following options to maximize their winnings while betting: Single. It is a bet where there is an expected outcome of only one event. The size of the winnings is equal to the product of the bet amount and the odds. If the bettor's choice is successful, he gets the winnings.

Combo. In this way, you can place a bet on several independent outcomes in the same game. Combo bets are more risky and profitable as all predictions must be correct.

System. It is a combination of expressions of the set size from a certain number of events. Systems have an advantage - if several bets lose, the player has a chance to stay in the black.

Chain. For a chain bet, you can choose the sequence in which you want to bet on events, and you will only need to deposit money for the first bet. If the prediction turns out to be correct, the winnings go to the next bet, and so on to the end.

Betting Options at the App Loyalbet is equipped with an incredible set of innovative features that are suitable for different types of players to get the best betting experience. Below you can find which betting options you can access using the Loyalbet app: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Players can place a bet on a big match and make sure they don't miss any action by tuning in to the live broadcast through the Loyalbet mobile apk. The live-streaming feature is available if you have an account and a positive balance. Push Notifications Push notifications always remind players of an upcoming match that they may forget about. They also keep users informed about new promotions offered by Loyalbet. Online Casino Games If you want to try your luck at the casino, you can do so from your smartphone at Loyalbet. The company actively develops gambling services and provides Indian users with over 1000 entertainment for all tastes. Among the numerous entertainments, you will find slots, jackpots, table games and live dealer games. Live Casino When you visit the live casino section, you'll come across many classic games known to everyone, including roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat and others. There are many tables here, so you can choose the one you like. The games are played in real-time and you can see the dealer and progress of the game. You can also chat with other players in the chat room. All of this contributes to the similarity of the gameplay to a real land-based casino. Cash-Out The cash-out option will give you better control of your bets. During live betting, you can decide if you want to cut losses and take winnings immediately before the end of the match. Cash-out on Loyalbet is available at a wide variety of sporting events for added convenience. Live Cricket Betting In the Loyalbet app, you can keep an eye on the game and place bets in real-time, when you are away from home. In live cricket betting, the odds are constantly updated, that way you can predict the best outcome of the match and win a big sum of money. So, using this option, it is possible to place bets until the end of the sporting event. Esports Betting Esports betting differs from classic ones in the fact that all events and competitions take place in computer games like Dota 2, CS:GO and so on. Every year there are many esports tournaments and Loyalbet allows users to place bets on them both in LINE and LIVE mode. Virtual Betting Loyalbet holds daily matches on virtual football, horse racing, dog racing and other sports on which you can place bets. Most of the games take place within 5 minutes, so you can quickly find out the result of the match and get your winnings. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is a standard option at Loyalbet. It means that your bet will be placed even before the match starts, whether it's an hour or a month in advance. In the sports tab, you can view all upcoming matches and study the odds, so you can make an informed decision before placing a bet. Lucrative Offers Loyalbet awards newly registered users with one of 5 deposit bonuses for sports or casino. Each of them gives the advantage of additional money for betting or playing online games. Multi-Betting At Loyalbet, you can place a multi-bet that combines several events into one. The more events are added to a bet, the higher the potential payout. However, you have to keep in mind that for a successful bet, each prediction has to be accurate. Live Match Statistics Live match statistics is a useful tool in betting. You can check the match history of any team, and follow the intermediate results to make a more accurate decision when placing a bet.

Loyalbet Casino App In addition to the sports betting section, Lolylabet has an impressive casino gaming section that attracts gambling fans from India. The online casino is packed with popular slot machines, table games, live dealer games and many more. Loyalbet cooperates only with licensed providers, which guarantees the honesty and stability of the gaming experience. Entertainment at the Casino App Loyalbet has taken into account the taste of Indian players and presented a large collection of more than 1000 online casino activities. Check out the following list of popular entertainment on Loyalbet: Dragon Tiger;

Super Andar Bahar;

Texas Holdem;

Crazy Time;

Asin Baccarat;

Infinite Blackjack and many others. Any of these casino games can be played from your smartphone or tablet anywhere, all you need is the Loyalbet mobile app and a reliable Internet connection.

Loyalbet Mobile Version (Website version) While the Loyalbet app is under development, you can use the handy mobile version of the website. It is equipped with all the same functions and tools as the bookmaker as the desktop version. Loyalbet's official website opens quickly and without errors on all Android and iOS devices, as it does not require any technical specifications. The interface, navigation and all design elements automatically adjust to your device screen size. Regardless of what smartphone you use and what screen orientation you prefer, betting on the Loyalbet mobile site will be as convenient as possible!

Differences Between App and Mobile Website In both cases, you can access your Loyalbet betting account, either through the app or through the mobile version of the website. However, when you take a closer look at each of the mobile platforms, there are a few significant differences that affect the gameplay. We have listed the main ones in the table below: Loyalbet Mobile App Loyalbet Mobile Website Need to download and install You only need a browser to open it Have minimum system requirements for stable work Works on all types of devices with Android and iOS systems Faster updating of odds Slower refreshing of odds Unique alerts informing about upcoming matches and new bonuses No notifications One-click access You need to go through the login page with the password and email

Download Loyalbet for PC You can use Loyalbet on your PC by going to the official website without additional downloads and installations. The site has a number of features and options from previous versions, so you won't have any difficulty placing bets. So, users choose the browser version of the Loyalbet website for PC because of its high availability and high optimization.

Features of the Loyalbet App Loyalbet mobile app for Android and iOS is being developed to satisfy Indian users. When the software is released, customers will be satisfied with its functionality and options. Here are some of the features that distinguish the Loyalbet app from other representatives on the betting market: One-click Access to Betting You do not have to log in to your account every time you launch the Loyalbet app. So, you can go to the application through the menu on your smartphone with one click at any time and start betting on sports. Automatic Updates Loyalbet bookmaker constantly improves mobile platforms, increasing the speed and introducing new features. The application has an automatic update function, so you will always get more features, advantages and convenience when you play on your smartphone. Full Access to Account Management With the Loyalbet app, you can manage your account completely, which means depositing money into your account, withdrawing winnings, placing bets on any sports events and playing casino games.

How to Use a Loyalbet App? In order to get the most out of the Loyalbet app and use it without restrictions, you have to ensure the following: You need to be at least 18 years old to create and verify a Loyalbet account;

You must have a valid Loyalbet account;

All your personal information must be authentic and correct;

You can't register a second account if you already have one;

The current version of your application must be installed on your gadget;

You need to have an uninterrupted Internet connection.

Security of the App Loyalbet is known as a safe betting company in India. It is licensed and operates under the CIL sublicense Master Gaming License. Loyalbet is serious about its customers' security, and here are some of the arguments in its favor: The software is secured with the latest encryption technology to guarantee that customers' personal information is not at risk;

Provides online services legally via Master Gaming License CIL License № 5536/JAZ.

Accepts only reliable and trusted bank options;

The mandatory account verification process is available only to players over the age of 18. Taking all of the above factors into consideration, Loyalbet ensures the highest level of security for your personal data. So you can enjoy an exciting betting experience without worrying about outside factors.

Customer Support Service on the Loyalbet Mobile App Loyalbet has an excellent support service, which is always ready to help each player. If you encounter a problem with deposits, withdrawals, account verification or any other issues, you can always contact the 24/7 support team in the following ways: The ways to contact Details Live Chat Available 24/7 through a betting app and mobile website Email info@LoyalBet.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Loyalbet App Despite the fact that the Loyalbet app for Android and iOS cannot be installed and used at the moment, the developers focus on introducing many excellent betting options and features to it in order to attract new customers from India. In the meantime, you can use the mobile version of the site which is just as good as the full site and features the same functionality. Loyalbet offers thousands of sporting events for LINE and LIVE betting every day and a wide range of casino games to suit every player. We haven't found any serious remarks and for this reason, give Loyalbet the Sportscafe seal of approval. It is definitely the best choice for Indian players who prefer comfort in everything.