LoyalBet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Loyalbet Since its foundation in 2021, Loyalbet has managed to gain the trust of Indian bettors. It can meet your expectations in terms of reliable bookie, rich casino section and other products. In this article, we will look at the main points related to creating and verifying a Loyalbet account. Sign up with our promo code "NEWPROMO" and start your journey with a welcome bonus of up to Rs. 13,000 today! Welcome bonus Up to 13,000 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

How to Register a New Account at Loyalbet?

The only way to get access to numerous Loyalbet products is to open an account. You need a personal account to conduct financial activities and place bets without restrictions. It is worth mentioning that new players from India, who are over 18 years old, can register on the site. Just follow our detailed instructions to join Loyalbet Club in a few minutes:

1 Visit Loyalbet Open the official website of the bookie through any browser or follow our link in one click. Visit Website 2 Start registering Click the "Join" button at the top of the homepage to proceed to the registration page. 3 Fill out the form Enter your first and last name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Think of and confirm a strong password. 4 Create an account Choose your account currency and enter the bonus code, if you have one. Accept all the terms and conditions and press the "Register" button. Sign Up Now

Everything's ready! Your new Loyalbet account is successfully created. Now you can replenish your balance and start betting on sports or having fun at the casino!

Verification of Loyalbet Account

Loyalbet strictly complies with license agreement rules and for that reason, every user has to go through a verification procedure. It confirms that you are of legal age and abide by all rules of the platform. Moreover, Loyalbet KYC verification safely protects your account from fraudsters and any unauthorized persons. You have to provide documents proving your identity and residence address in order to receive verified profile status and have access to withdrawal. Such documents include a passport, driver's license, ID card, bank slip, utility bills, and more.

Below you can find detailed instructions, which helps you to successfully pass the account verification in Loyalbet:

Login to Loyalbet. Sign in to your Loyalbet account, using your email and password. Fill out the personal profile. Go to your cabinet and fill in the blank fields in the " Personal Information" section. It's important to enter only correct data that corresponds to reality. Submit a photo of Loyalbet verification documents. Access the account verification section and upload photos of documents to prove your identity. Wait for verification. The Loyalbet specialists will examine your request and approve it within 1 to 3 days.

As soon as it happens, you will receive verified account status and withdrawal access!

Registration Process via the Loyalbet App

At the moment, Loyalbet developers make efforts to create a separate app for Android and iOS. It's designed to increase convenience and reproduce the website in a more optimized format.

The mobile resource will have the same functionality as the desktop version, so you won't miss anything. As soon as the Loyalbet app will be released, you can install it and register a new account. To do that, follow the instructions below:

Install Loyalbet app. Download the application according to your operating system (Android or iOS) by visiting Loyalbet mobile website. Open the registration form. Start the Loyalbet App from the menu on your smartphone and click on "Join". Fill in the details. Specify the information you need, including your full name and contact details. Come up with a password and decide on the account currency. Loyalbet sign up. Enter a Loyalbet promo code in the corresponding field, if you have one, accept the company's conditions and finalize your registration.

As soon as you complete all steps, all betting and casino options of Loyalbet will become accessible to you from your mobile device in one click!

Login at Loyalbet

Once you create a Loyalbet account, you may use it for future bets on sports and online casino games. Here are the basic steps to log in:

Access to Loyalbet. Open the official Loyalbet website through your browser on your PC. Open the login form. Next to the login button click on "Login". Give details. Enter your email address and password for your account. Loyalbet sign in. Confirm your login by clicking on the button.

You are successfully logged into your Loyalbet account. Refill your balance with rupees and use the site for entertainment purposes.

Login via App

You can always log in to your account via the Loyalbet mobile app for Android and iOS to earn money wherever you are. As soon as the application is released, you can log in to your account by following these steps:

Launch the Loyalbet app from the menu on your smartphone. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your credentials: email and password, which you specified during registration. Confirm your sign-in by clicking on the confirmation button.

You are successfully authorized through the Loyalbet app! The software will remember your details and provide instant access to your personal account. So you don't have to log in every time you decide to play.

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

If you are a first-time player at Loyalbet, you can take advantage of our bonus code "NEWPROMO'' during registration. It opens the door to great bonuses and benefits for your winnings. Activate this code in order to access the following Loyalbet offers:

Welcome offer for sports betting;

Casino bonus;

Loyalty program and more!

Simply enter the "NEWPROMO" in the specific field during account creation in order to activate it. It should be noted, that Loyalbet bonus code is valid once for Indian customers, who haven't played on the website before.

Loyalbet Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

Loyalbet can cater to different types of players through personalized promotions and nice offers. One of them is the sign-up bonus for sports or casino that a new player from India can count on. More details are below:

Sports Welcome Bonus. Loyalbet is suitable for bettors who are just starting their way into betting. The bookie has prepared 3 sports offers at once, one of which gives an additional 100% up to Rs. 13000 on your balance to win more. Loyalbet sign-up bonus covers only the first deposit of at least Rs 400. It must be wagered at least 20 times within 30 days of making a deposit.

Casino Welcome Bonus. If you are interested in casino games, then the Loyalbet joining bonus of up to Rp 30,000 will suit you. It is equal to 100% of the amount of the first deposit, the minimum of which should be Rs. 400. Thanks to this offer, you can get extra money to play slots or live casino games with less risk. The bonus must be wagered 100 times within 30 days before you can make a withdrawal.

Loyalbet Registration FAQ

We've collected answers to common questions we get from new Loyalbet users. Check them out to get a better understanding of the platform's features.

How to Start Playing at Loyalbet?

You have to create an account and make a deposit before you can start playing at Loyalbet. As soon as this happens, you will have access to all the gaming features of the platform. Keep in mind that withdrawals are available after verification of your account in your personal cabinet.

How to Start Betting on Loyalbet?

Login to your Loyalbet account or register a new one, and make a deposit to start betting. Then select the sports discipline you are interested in from the Loyalbet sportsbook and proceed to its page. Decide on the sporting event and the market you wish to bet on. In the betting coupon, enter the amount and type of bet and confirm the placement.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

On the Loyalbet website, there is a support chat for you. You can ask for help at any time and get a detailed answer to avoid difficulties with registration or to solve Loyalbet account verification problems. You can also contact the support team via email: info@LoyalBet.com.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at Loyalbet?

Once you have registered, go to the promotions section and select the Loyalbet welcome offer you want. Then make a first deposit and the bonus will be automatically credited to your personal account in the form of bonus money. To withdraw your winnings, please follow the wagering conditions.