Loyalbet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Loyalbet Loyalbet is a modern site with the best online sports betting and casino services in India. Despite the fact that the bookie was founded in 2021, it managed to implement all the necessary features and tools for a comfortable stay. Clients can qualify for many fantastic bonus offers to help them get started. Join Loyalbet and get a 200% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 3,400 for your bets! Welcome bonus 200% up to 3,400 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

Loyalbet Welcome Bonus 200% Up to Rs 3,400

The welcome offer largely determines the attractiveness of the bookie for new users. That's why Loyalbet generously gives new joiners a 200% bonus up to Rs. 3,400 on their first deposit, which can be spent on all types of bets. Be sure to use our unique promo code "NEWPROMO" when you open an account to qualify for the joining offer.

The Loyalbet welcome bonus is a great way to increase your bankroll at the start and try new sports markets with minimal risk. If you are interested in receiving this offer, be sure to study the main details closely:

Minimum deposit amount for getting the bonus is Rs. 400;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 3400;

Bonus applies only to bets on sporting events;

The offer is valid for 30 days after its activation.

How to Get Loyalbet Welcome Bonus?

If you have never played on Loyalbet before, you can count on a welcome offer on your first deposit to get the most out of sports betting. Follow the instructions below to receive the bonus:

1 Create an account Visit the official Loyalbet website and click the "Join" button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with the necessary personal information, including your full name, phone number and email address. Visit Website 2 Apply a promo code Enter "NEWPROMO" in the appropriate box with the promo code, then confirm your registration. 3 Verify your identity Go to the verification section in your personal cabinet and upload the photo of the documents which confirm your identity. Your request will be considered within 1-3 days and your account will be verified. 4 Make a first deposit Select a preferred payment method in the deposits section. Specify the amount and the details of the transfer and confirm it. Get Bonus

Your deposit is doubled and you will get bonus funds into your account. Now you can start wagering the Loyalbet bonus in betting to make your profit even bigger!

How to Win Back the Loyalbet Welcome Bonus?

One of the most important conditions for the Loyalbet welcome bonus is wagering. Here are the basic winback requirements you need to meet before you can withdraw your full winnings:

Welcome offer is valid for 30 days after receiving it;

The bonus must be rolled 30 times;

Only single and express bets with a minimum odds of 1.60 are accepted;

Bonus funds can be withdrawn only after they are fully wagered.

If you follow the Loyalbet bonus conditions above, you can simply win back bonus funds and take it out of your game account.

Get Exclusive NEWPROMO Promo Code from Sports Cafe

If you are new to Loyalbet, be sure to use promo code "NEWPROMO '' when creating your account to unlock the welcome bonus of 200% up to Rs. 3,400 and other increased promotions. Loyalbet code will give you access to a number of bonuses and special offers like:

Welcome sport bonus;

Casino offers;

Cashback;

Special rewards and much more.

Simply enter "NEWPROMO" in the box with the promo code when you register a new Loylabet account and then fund it to activate the offer. It's worth noting that the bonus code is valid only once for users who haven't played at Loyalbet before.

Loyalbet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

If you are interested in getting the Loyalbet bonus, make sure you carefully study the conditions that apply to it .Below is a list of the main requirements that an Indian player must meet before claiming the offer:

Be of legal age;

Be a new user who has not played on Loyalbet before;

Have a verified account;

The bonus cannot be received twice;

Bonus offers cannot be summed up;

Loyalbet reserves the right to cancel any bonuses or winnings received fraudulently.

By taking part in the Loyalbet bonus program, you accept its terms and conditions. Please also remember that bonus funds must be wagered before you can withdraw any winnings from your betting account.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Loyalbet

To satisfy different types of players, Loyalbet has prepared several bonuses for sports and casino at once. All of them are aimed at making the players' stay on the site exciting and the winnings larger. You can choose one of the following Loyalbet bonus offers:

100% Sport Bonus

Enjoy an exciting betting experience with 100% Loyalbet bonus up to Rs 13,000. Bonus funds are credited after making the first deposit. More conditions below:

The minimum deposit to participate in the promotion is Rs. 400;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 13,000;

Bonus funds must be rolled in 20 times;

Only single and express bets with a minimum odds of 1.6 can be applied.

50% Sports Bonus

New players can get a 50% bonus of up to Rs. 45,000 from Loyalbet as a reward for joining. Bonus funds can be used for betting on cricket and other sports. More terms and conditions of the offer can be found below:

The minimum deposit amount to join the promotion is Rs. 400;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 45,000;

The sports bonus needs to be wagered 10 times with a minimum odds of 1.60.

Casino Bonus

Loyalbet has prepared a special welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 30,000 for casino lovers. It not only helps new players to quickly adapt to the online casino, but also greatly increases winnings. The basic requirements for the Loyalbet casino bonus are shown below:

The minimum deposit amount for the bonus is Rs. 400;

The bonus must be wagered 100 times before a withdrawal can be made;

The welcome offer is active for 30 days.

Weekly Cashback

To motivate existing customers to play and win more, Loyalbet offers a weekly cashback of 5% of their net losses in sports betting. This will help you get some of your money back and try your luck again. Read the full terms and conditions of the cashback bonus below:

The minimum lost amount you can get cashback from is Rs 9,000 per week;

Cashback is a free bet of €5-€10;

Free bet must be wagered 1x at a minimum odds of 1.50.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Loyalbet App

At the moment, Indian players can't install Loyalbet app for Android and iOS, as it' still under development. But be sure to get the same full feature set as the desktop site. This means that if you become a Loyalbet client through the mobile app, you will have the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of the bookie and participate in all the bonuses and promotions. This applies to bonus terms, minimum deposits and withdrawal requirements.

Loyalbet gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

To clear up any unclear points related to Lottabet bonuses, check out the answers to the frequently asked questions below:

Is it Safe to Play with Loyalbet Bonuses? Do I Risk Anything?

Loyalbet is a reliable and licensed betting site in India, as evidenced by its license. For this reason, the use of bonuses is fully safe and there is no risk for you. In addition, the bookie has an excellent reputation among Indian players, and if the bonuses were fraudulent, it would undermine their credibility.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions that Loyalbet Can Offer?

At the moment these are all the bonuses that Loyalbet has. However, from time to time the operator adds new bonuses and promotions to its collection, often timed to coincide with major events. To find out more about the Loyalbet offers, you can visit the bookie's official website.

Can I Refuse the Bonus if I Change my Mind?

If you have received a Loyalbet sign-up bonus and decide not to use it, you can refuse the offer. To cancel the bonus, simply visit account settings or contact Loyalbet customer support in a way that is comfortable for you.

Can I Use Loyalbet Bonus for Sports Betting?

Yes, the bonus money credited to your account after registration can be used for betting on any sporting events. Before you can withdraw any winnings it is necessary to meet the bonus wagering requirements. For more information, see "How to Win Back the Loyalbet Welcome Bonus?" on this page.

Are the Loyalbet Bonuses Updated?

Yes, from time to time Loyalbet adds new attractive bonuses and generous offers to satisfy every player, no matter what their preference is. To stay up to date on all of the current Loyalbet bonuses, we recommend you check the promotions section on the official website.

What Steps Do I Have to Take to Claim the Loyalbet Welcome Bonus?

Any customer from India who is at least 18 years old is eligible for the Loyalbet welcome bonus. The first step is to create and verify a new account. After that, you need to deposit at least Rs 400, and the bonus will be automatically credited to your balance. Be aware that in order to successfully receive and withdraw bonus funds, it is important to follow its basic terms and conditions.