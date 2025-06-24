Loyalbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Loyalbet Loyalbet is a modern and attractive site for betting on the Indian market, launched in 2021. It can impress players with both bookmaker and online casino services. In this Loyalbet review, we have covered all aspects of the platform, including sports and esports betting, online casino entertainment, payment methods, and more. Join Loyalbet and start your journey with a guaranteed welcome bonus! Welcome bonus 200% up to 3,500 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

Loyalbet Overview Loyalbet is a legitimate representative of betting services in India. It attracts players with its long sports menu and excellent betting features. Loyalbet is fully optimized for the Indian market, with a special focus on cricket betting and payment options in rupees. The bookmaker covers the IPL extensively, including numerous betting markets with above-average odds. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, best kabaddi betting sites in india and the best football betting sites. To learn more about this operator, check out the rest of our Loyalbet review! Quick Facts about Loyalbet Game types Sports and Esports betting, Virtual sports; Live Casino, slots, TV games, poker Founder Radon B.V. Founded Year 2021 Headquarters Curacao License Master Gaming License № 5536/JAZ Welcome bonus 50% up to Rs 4,500; 100% up to Rs 13,000; 50% up to Rs 4,5000; 200% up to Rs 3500; 100% up to Rs 30,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Netbanking, RupeePay Hindi language No Loyalbet Score Despite its short existence, Loyalbet has managed to gain popularity among Indian bettors. This is due to the high level of customer service and quality products. We have carefully studied Loyalbet and revealed the main benefits and weaknesses that you would be interested to have a look at: Advantages Disadvantages Sportsbook features over 40 sports, including cricket and horse racing A mobile app for Android and iOS is in development Good coverage of international sports events Accepts deposits and withdrawals in rupees Multilevel loyalty program for regular customers Live streaming feature Screenshots of Loyalbet In the screenshots below, we offer you to get acquainted with the main elements of Loyalbet's website interface. When you visit Loyalbet, you will notice that the website is really organized, as its interface elements are well thought out and easy to follow. The color scheme of black and green was chosen for the design of the site, which looks moderate and stylish at the same time. All the products on the site are logically arranged into categories and added with player usability in mind. Loyalbet's website is intuitive, so even newcomers can easily navigate through it. Video Review Registration is a mandatory step to get access to all Loyalbet tools. Learn how to create an account on Loyalbet India in our short video review.

Loyalbet for Android and iOS At the moment the Loyalbet technical team works on developing a high-tech app for Android and iOS. It is designed to have low system requirements, so almost every modern device will be able to run the latest version of the application. Be sure that the Loyalbet app functionality will not differ from the full-size website. For that reason, placing bets on sports or casino games will be possible without any restrictions from any place in the world. For Android The Loyalbet Android app is under development and will be available for free download in the nearest future. As soon as it's released, you'll be able to install it from the Loyalbet betting site. For that, please follow our detailed instructions: Change Smartphone Settings. Open the device settings and, in the security section, allow the installation of files from unknown sources. Visit Loyalbet. In your mobile browser open the official Loyalbet website and go to the section with applications. Save your time and use our direct link to get to the website. Download the APK file. Click on the button to download the Android file. Make sure the download is successful before proceeding to the next step. Install the Loyalbet App. Go to the downloads on your smartphone, find and open the apk file. Within seconds the Loyalbet app will be successfully installed. For iOS As well as for Android, the Loyalbet sports app for iOS is under development. It will meet all the requirements of modern software, so iPhone and iPad users will be provided with comfort while betting. The Loyalbet app for iOS will be released soon and you will be able to install it for free. In the guide below we described the detailed installation steps: Visit the Loyalbet Mobile Website. Use the browser on your mobile device to go to Loyalbet's betting website. Use our link to get one-click access. Go to the Application Section. Go to your app page and find the link to download Loyalbet for iOS or ask for one from the support team. Download the App. Click on the iOS button and start downloading the Loyallabet app. Within seconds the latest version will be installed.

Loyalbet Mobile Website While Loyalbet app for Android and iOS is in development, you can use the bookmaker's services through the mobile version of the site. It is a great alternative, as it requires no additional installations and works on all types of devices with a stable Internet connection. You can easily log into your account through Loyalbet's mobile website and find all the same sports, markets and betting features as in the desktop version. The site easily adjusts to the size of any screen, providing a comfortable mobile experience.

Loyalbet for PC The main resource of the company is the official site of Loyalbet for PC. It is clear from the content of the site that the developers did a great job. On the main page, there is a navigation menu with links to all the main sections: sports, live sports, virtual sports, live casino, slots, games and TV games. The central part is dedicated to bets and outcomes. There it is possible to see the odds, select the necessary event and make a bet. The lower part of the page is dedicated to the collection of the most important links, documents and information about the bookmaker's office. Loyalbet for PC website is perfectly optimized, but the page can hang up if your Internet connection is unstable.

Registration Only users over 18 years old can create and use Loyalbet accounts for entertainment purposes. Loyalbet registration is simplified and does not take much time. The standard registration process includes the following steps: 1 Go to the Loyalbet platform Open the official Loyalbet website from your PC or mobile device by clicking on our link. Go to Website 2 Click on the "Login" button At the top of the homepage click on "Login" and a registration form will open. 3 Fill in the blank fields Enter information about yourself: name, last name, email address, cell phone number, and date of birth. Come up with a strong password. 4 Finish your registration Choose your account currency, accept Loyalbet's terms and conditions, and create your account. Sign Up Now Your account was successfully created! All Loyalbet functions and features are available to you, including deposit and withdrawal.

Welcome Bonus Loylalbet encourages new users with welcome offers. They are divided into sports bonuses and casino bonuses. You can activate each of them after registration to get additional opportunities for big winnings. Sports Bonus It's hard to imagine, but Loyalbet gives you a choice of 4 sports bonuses on the first deposit. You can use any of them for your cricket and other sports betting. More details about the sports offer below: Bonus Minimum deposit/maximum deposit Wagering requirements Wagering time 50% up to Rs 4,500 Rs 900/Rs 9,000 8x 30 days after activation 100% up to Rs 13,000 Rs 400/Rs 13,000 20x 30 days after activation 50% up to Rs 4,5000 Rs 400/Rs 90,000 10x 30 days after activation 200% up to Rs 3500 Rs 400/ Rs 1,700 30x 30 days after activation Casino Bonus The platform didn't neglect casino lovers and prepared for them a 100% Loyalbet sign-up bonus of up to Rs 30,000. It applies to the first deposit and is credited in the form of bonus money to the gaming account. You can use the Loyalbet bonus in your favorite casino games to greatly increase your chances of winning. Take a closer look at the possible Loyalbet welcome bonus amounts in the table below: Deposit Amount Total Casino Bonus Rs 300 Rs 600 Rs 4,000 Rs 8,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 60,000 Bearing in mind, acceptance of the welcome offer does come with Loyalbet bonus terms and conditions that govern its use. You must wager the bonus 100 times within 30 days.

Login Once you have joined Loyalbet, you can use your account. To log in, follow the simple steps: Visit Loyalbet's official website on your PC or mobile device. In the upper right corner, find and click the "Login" button. Enter your email and password, which you specified during account registration. Confirm your login by clicking the button. Now you are ready to work! If you have forgotten your password, click on the "Forgot Password" button. Loyalbet allows you to change your password by sending an email to your e-mail address.

Verification Loyalbet cares about customer security, that's why it has introduced mandatory account verification. It is a standard procedure, which confirms that you have reached the age of majority, and reliably protects your account from intruders. To become a verified profile you need to upload a photo of one of the following documents: passport, driving license, bank slip, IBAN, or social card ID. Here are instructions on how to successfully verify your account: Login into your Loyalbet account with your email and password. Go to your personal profile and fill in the blank fields in "Personal information". It is important that the data in your profile match the data in your document. Navigate to the account confirmation section, attach a photo of the selected document in the appropriate field and send it. Wait for a response to your request. If everything is correct, your Loyalbet account will be given a verified status within 1-3 days.

Deposit / Withdrawal Loyalbet provides the maximum level of comfort and security, also in the matter of payments. It accepts deposits and withdrawals in rupees, which is certainly an important factor for players from India. The following popular payment systems are implemented on Loyalbet: RupeePay;

Muchbetter;

AstroPay;

UPI;

GPay;

NetBanking. Loyalbet minimum withdrawal and deposit is Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively. Deposits are almost always credited immediately and don't include any service fees. As for Loyalbet withdrawal, it may take up to 5 working days, and the bookmaker will ask you to verify your profile before doing it.

Cashback (VIP) In addition to the bonuses, Loyalbet has a VIP loyalty program. By participating in it, you can get some benefits in the form of cashback on sports and casino. All you have to do to join this program is to register a Loyalbet account and make a deposit. As your loyalty points accumulate, you are assigned one of the following levels: Level Amount of Accumulated Points Bronze 0+ Silver 100+ Gold 400+ Platinum 2000+ VIP 5000+ The minimal cashback percentage on sports is 5% and the maximum - is 7%. You can get the minimum casino cashback of 9% on the first level and 15% on the maximum one. Join the Loyalbet loyalty program and benefit from sports betting and online casino games!

Official Website Loyalbet is a fully legal and safe betting site in India. The company is licensed and has implemented the appropriate security software, which proves its reliability. We have given some arguments for why you should trust Loyallabet: Has a sublicense CIL License №5536/JAZ to Master Gaming License and a commercial register of Curacao №126922;

Operates within local jurisdictions as it provides online services;

Uses 128-bit SSL encryption to protect players' information, identities, and funds deposited by players;

Works only with reputable and secure software providers. Considering all the above factors, security is the main principle of Loyalbet, so you can trust the bookmaker.

Loyalbet Sportsbook Loylabet's sportsbook will impress even a sophisticated bettor, as it covers over 40 sports disciplines. Here you can place bets on popular cricket and kabaddi matches and even political events. Each sport has its own page with thousands of events to bet on every day.

Cricket Cricket betting at Loyalbet is excellent due to the variety of events covered and betting markets offered. The bookmaker covers both well-known and niche leagues: Indian Premier League;

ICC World Cup;

Ashes Series;

The Hundred;

Twenty20 Big Bash. In the cricket section, you can filter certain leagues and choose the type of odds, which is very convenient. The cricket betting markets at Loyalbet are quite varied and the odds are competitive, so you'll always find something to place your bet on. Kabaddi Although kabaddi is not as popular as cricket, the sport is still in demand among Indian bettors. The kabaddi section at Loyalbet features popular matches from leagues such as: Ultimate Kho Kho;

PKL;

WKL and others. Kabaddi games take place regularly and almost all of them are presented on the Loyalbet website. Football Loyalbet focuses a lot of attention on football, which becomes evident when you visit the website. You will immediately see all live and upcoming football matches from all the most popular leagues and tournaments, including: World Cup;

UEFA European Championship;

UEFA Europa League;

Premier League;

La Liga;

Bundesliga and others. In total, the bookmaker covers football events from more than 30 countries. Loyalbet's football betting is surprisingly diverse. Each match can include more than 200 markets. You can bet on a match winner, 1X2, double odds, total goals, handicaps and many more. Tennis Loyalbet tennis betting is also excellent. You will find dozens of tennis tournaments from different countries in any time period, including: WTA;

ATP Challenger;

ITF;

UTR;

Billie Jean King Cup;

Wimbledon. The number of markets you can find on a tennis match on Loyalbet depends on how popular the match is. In big events, you can expect more than 100 markets per match. You can also expect live tennis betting on almost every tournament offered. Horse Racing Horse racing fans will be happy to know that horse racing betting is well covered on Loyalbet. The site provides coverage of the major co-competitions from: Club Hipico;

Perth;

Cork;

Pontefract;

Maronas. Bet on the horse which in your opinion will come to the finish line first and if it wins you will get your payout according to the odds! Baseball At Loyalbet there are also many baseball betting options open to you. You can bet on the winner of the match, over/under, draw, etc. The site covers the following baseball competitions: MLB;

KBO;

CPBL;

NPB;

GPO. Loyalbet will offer baseball competitions whenever a known one becomes available, so you can always place a wide range of baseball bets. Boxing Loyalbet bookmaker also includes boxing. You can place bets on exciting competitions with popular fighters, including: WBA ;

World Boxing Super Series and others. The number and variety of betting markets will always vary depending on the modality. But regardless, you will always find a good variety of boxing betting options at Loyalbet.

eSports If you are an esports fan, you will find all the betting tools you need at Loyalbet. Esports betting is just as exciting as classic sports since matches of online games are immersive and have a wide variety of markets with aggressive odds to choose from. The esports section of Loyalbet is varied and includes the most famous online games: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft;

Overwatch;

Valorant;

King of Glory and others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the largest online strategy games developed and released by Valve Corporation. In the game, two teams of five players fight against each other, implementing complex strategies to destroy the enemy's fortress. Players have a huge list of heroes to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Each match is full of exciting action, which is why betting on Dota 2 is exciting. LOL League of Legends is a world-famous strategy game in the MOBA genre. In it, two teams of five players pursue the goal of destroying the enemy base - the nexus. Players can choose a character from more than 140 champions, making each fight unique and exciting. Loyalbet, without a doubt, offers one of the best choices of LOL markets. Besides competitive odds and rich markets, this bookmaker also features live match broadcasts, so you can enjoy streaming and placing bets at the same time! CS:GO CS:GO is one of the biggest first-person shooters. The game involves two teams of 5 people each. One team plays for the defence (Counter-Terrorist Force), and the second for the attack (Terrorist Force). The matches are exciting and interesting to watch. At Loyalbet you can come across a large number of betting options on CS:GO. Knowing all the subtleties of the game, you can place a successful bet and win a large number of rupees. StarCraft 2 Starcraft is a popular real-time strategy computer game released by Blizzard Entertainment. The game has been around for more than 20 years and regularly hosts international tournaments. During the game, the player needs to build a base, gather troops and destroy the enemy base. Winning requires skill, strategy, and precision, which makes Starcraft not only interesting to watch, but also to bet on.

Virtual Sports The section with virtual sports on Loyalbet is great for those who want to take a break from betting on classic sports and earn rupees instantly. The peculiarity of virtual matches is that they are a simulation of real matches and take place every five minutes. The bookmaker offers many virtual sports for all tastes and among them: Virtual Cycling;

Virtual Drag Racing;

Virtual Football League;

Virtual Graygrounds;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Marble Racing. If you're a video game fan, virtual sports are sure to please you. The outcome of the game is randomly generated by the computer, so the result of the bet depends on your luck!

Popular Betting Options at Loyalbet Loyalbet is a major bookmaker in India and it has several features that make the betting process more convenient and exciting. Among the main betting options stand out: Live Betting Live is a separate section on the Loyalbet website, where players can place bets on matches in real time. It gathers all current events available for betting. The odds and market information are updated every few seconds, which enables the bettor to choose the best moment to bet. Multi Live Loylabet has a handy Multi-live option. With it, you can place a bet on several live events at the same time. You can choose from a variety of sporting events and betting options. The multi-live function will save you a great deal of time and energy since you do not have to place a Loyalbet bet on every event separately. Line (Prematch) Line betting is placing bets on an event before it starts, whether it's an hour or a week in advance. The odds are less sensitive to change, so you have time to study the markets carefully and decide which type of bet you want to place. Loyalbet has a big sportsbook for prematch betting to satisfy every bettor's interests.

Types of Bets Loyalbet offers four types of bets to diversify the game. Explore each of them in detail and find the type of bet that suits you best: Single. You can place a bet on one outcome of a particular match. If you win, the payout is calculated as the bet amount multiplied by the outcome odds.

Combo. To win, it is necessary to correctly predict several outcomes of one match. Combination bets are riskier, but they can bring big winnings.

System. You can place several bets on independent events. In this case, unlike a combined bet, the system can win if one or more selections are wrong.

Chain. Its idea is to make a chain of predictions. A player decides the order of events in a chain, and the initial amount will refer to the first bet. If the prediction turns out to be correct, the winnings go to the second bet, and so on to the end.

How to Place a Bet? Once you have funded your Loyalbet account, you can proceed to sports betting. All interface elements are intuitive and easy to navigate, so you can quickly get used to the site and start placing bets. Use our quick guide to get it right: Go to Loyalbet's official website and login into your account with your email and password. Choose a preferred betting category: Pre-match or Live in Play. Select the discipline and the match on which you want to place the bet. Choose one or several outcomes and fill in the coupon, specifying the type and amount of bet. Confirm the bet and wait for the end of the match. In case your bet is successful, you will automatically receive your winnings. By choosing Loyalbet for betting, you can earn rupees in a few clicks!

Betting Odds Regarding the odds, Loyalbet stands out among other big platforms. The bookmaker offers excellent odds, which are extremely competitive. Thus, the odds for cricket and football are higher than those of other bookmakers. Also, if you are keen enough, you can easily find odds above 100.00. In addition, Loyalbet proposes several odds formats, which is very convenient.

Loyalbet Live Streaming Loyalbet has a separate page to watch daily match broadcasts for popular sports disciplines. So, you can monitor the game to make informed decisions for live bets. In case the broadcast is not offered, the visual reconstruction provides real-time updates. However, to use the live streaming service, you must be logged in and have a positive balance.

Loyalbet Casino The Loyalbet online casino is impressive as it opens up many fantastic gaming options for absolutely all players. It offers thousands of gambling activities, from slots and table games to TV games and keno. All Loyalbet casino games are logically organized by sections, and to find a specific entertainment, you can use the convenient search bar.

Popular Loyalbet Games All the entertainment at Loyalbet casino is presented by licensed providers, which guarantees the honesty and safety of the gameplay. The platform takes into account the interests of its users, so it includes popular casino games: Slots There are more than 3,000 slots in the Loyalbet gallery, and the number is still growing. From video slots to jackpot slots, there's nothing you can't find here. Each slot has its own theme, quality graphics and extended feature set. Some of the popular slots at Loyalbet casino include: Guns N’ Roses;

Spinata Grande;

Reel Fresh;

Fruits and Stars;

Arabian Oasis and others. You also can choose to play for free if you want to try a slot before you play it for real money. Poker Poker has been a classic card game for a long time. In it, the player needs to make a strong combination of cards in order to win or force other players to leave the game. Loyalbet offers a really impressive selection of different poker variations, among them: Texas Hold’em;

Pai Gow Poker;

Russian Poker;

Teen Patti. Baccarat Baccarat is another popular casino entertainment. The goal of the game is to accumulate a sum of points equal to 9 or as close to this value as possible. This is done by betting on the Player's hand, the Banker's hand or a draw. At Loyalbet you can try such baccarat variants as: Asian Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Super Six Baccarat and others. Blackjack Blackjack is a popular card game with simple rules and dynamic gameplay. A player aims to gain 21 points or close to this number. If a player scores more than 21 points, his bet loses. The Loyalbet platform features many blackjack variations: Switch Blackjack;

Free Bet Blackjack;

Vivo Blackjack and more. Roulette Roulette is a classic casino game in which you have to guess which of the sectors on which the ball is expected to fall. Players can place bets on a specific number, as well as on a combination of numbers, even/odd, red/black. At Loyalbet you can choose from the following roulette variations: French Roulette;

Turkish Roulette;

Double Chance Roulette;

Lightning Roulette and many more. Jackpot Games Jackpot slots can offer much larger rewards at low bets than traditional slots, but the risks are also high. At the same time, each slot is distinguished by its uniqueness, as well as by the size of the jackpot, which constantly increases until it is cashed out. At Loyalbet you can find the following jackpot games: Jackpot 6000;

Power of Gods;

Jackpot Builders;

Lady Luck and many more.

Bingo Bingo is a form of lottery, in which the player has to fill his card with numbers. It can take different forms and can be played in different ways, but the principle is the same: the fields on the card must match the randomly selected numbers. At Loyalbet, you are given a choice of games like: Extra Bingo;

Dice Bingo;

Cryptomania Bingo;

Neptune Bingo.

TV Games If you're looking for a realistic gaming experience, you can try your luck at game shows. Their format resembles a TV show, where you are invited to place bets on the predicted outcomes of the game. The game is accompanied by a friendly host who creates a pleasant atmosphere. On Loyalbet you will find such popular game shows as: Multi Fruit;

Diamond Fruits;

Crazy Time;

Dream Catcher.

Results and Statistics Loyalbet has a separate section with results, where you can find the history of past sports events. Statistics also refer to live matches. Here you will get detailed information about victories and defeats of opposing teams, scores and other things. This information can be useful for placing more balanced bets.

Bet Constructor A Bet constructor is an innovative and unique feature that you can use at Loyalbet. It allows the player to create personalized bets by mixing different options. Thus, bettors have additional options for making a profit besides betting on classic outcomes.

Support Loyalbet has professional customer service. You can get detailed answers to all your questions or solve your problems through it. Loyalbet users can contact Loyalbet support service in the following ways: Live Chat - available on Loyalbet's official website;

Email - info@LoyalBet.com. Unfortunately, the platform doesn't have a Loyalbet customer care number. However, the support through email and live chat is highly efficient, so you will always get a constructive answer in any situation. These contact options are available 24 hours a day, and you don't have to wait any longer to ask for support.

Sportscafe Verdict In conclusion, we can say that Loyalbet is a decent betting site for Indian players. When you choose it, you get a full set of tools for betting on cricket and 40 other sports, a wide range of safe payment methods, and excellent 24/7 support service. In addition, Loyalbet's welcome offer provides a nice first deposit bonus for new players. After comparing the positives and negatives with each other, we decided to give Sportscafe Loyalbet a seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and safe place to bet on sports or play casino games in India!