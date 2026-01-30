Loyalbet Actual Promo Code for India 2026

Loyalbet App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Loyalbet Start your way at Loyalbet with our unique promo code "NEWPROMO" and get a 200% sign-up bonus of up to Rs 3,500 for your bets! Welcome bonus 200% up to 3,500 INR Promocode: NEWPROMO Join Loyalbet

Loyalbet Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes

Despite its short existence, Loyalbet is quickly becoming a favorite online betting destination for players from India. It offers extensive sports coverage with thousands of events for betting and countless casino games. In addition, the site is loaded with generous bonuses and attractive promotions that you can redeem to play.

To take part in the best bookie offers and reap the rewards, use our exclusive "NEWPROMO" promo code when you create a Loyalbet account. It unlocks welcome bonuses to make your stay on the platform more interesting and profitable!

The table below shows the offers you can look forward to when you sign up with a valid code:

Offer Type Bonus Details Loyalbet Promo Code Loyalbet Sportsbook Code 200% bonus up to Rs 3,400 Get extra bonus money up to Rs. 3,400 for sports betting when you make your first deposit of Rs. 400 or higher NEWPROMO Loyalbet Sportsbook Code 100% bonus up to Rs 13,000 Double your first deposit of Rs. 400 or more to bet on sports with less risk NEWPROMO Loyalbet Sportsbook Code 50% bonus up to Rs 45,000 Deposit Rs. 400 or more to get up to an additional Rs. 45,000 to your account for betting on sports NEWPROMO Loyalbet Casino Bonus 100% bonus up to Rs 30,000 Receive extra cash up to Rs. 30,000 the first time you fund your account for a minimum of Rs. 400 to play in the casino section NEWPROMO

How to Win Up to Rs 3,400 With Loyalbet Promo Code?

Before you can expect Loyalbet's welcome offer, you need to create an account and apply a promo code. That won't take long, but a certain sequence of steps should be followed. Here are the detailed instructions on how to use a Loyalbet promo code in a few clicks:

1 Get access to Loyalbet Open the website with any browser or follow our direct link for an instant connection. Visit Website 2 Open the registration form Click on the "Join" button in the upper right corner to start registering. 3 Fill in the blank fields Provide the required information: full name, email address, password, date of birth, and phone number. Select the country of residence and the desired account currency. 4 Activate the promo code Fill in "NEWPROMO" in an empty field with a promo code to apply it. 5 Sign up Check the small box, that you agree with all the conditions and finalize your registration by clicking the confirm button. Sign Up Now

As soon as all the steps are completed, the Loyalbet promo code will be successfully activated. Then you are able to top up your balance for the first time and claim a sign-up bonus to take your game on.

Use of the Promo Code In the Loyalbet App

Mobile players are happy to know that the Loyalbet app for Android and iOS is going to be released in the near future. Rest assured that the software will combine all the functionality and products of the desktop version, so signing up with a promo code and taking part in the current bonus offers won't be difficult. Once the Loyalbet app is published, you can activate the promo code by following the steps below:

Download and install the application according to your operating system (Android or iOS) from Loyalbet mobile website. Open the Loyalbet app on your smartphone and click on "Join" to start the registration. Specify the necessary details: full name, contact details, date of birth, password, country of residence and account currency. Activate the "NEWPROMO" promo code by entering it in the corresponding field. Accept all the conditions and create a Loyalbet account by clicking on the "Registration" button.

The Loyalbet promo code has been successfully activated, after which unique bonuses and promotions for mobile gaming are open to you!

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

Although Loyalbet is a young bookie, it has an extensive sportsbook with a special focus on cricket. Every day, bettors have access to over 1,000 events on a wide range of sports to bet, using various types of bets.

Don't forget to use our "NEWPROMO" promo code to unlock unique offers and get even more benefits from your sports betting at Loyalbet. Here are some popular disciplines on which you can bet with a promotional offer:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Tennis;

Chess;

Biathlon;

Boxing;

Hockey;

Darts;

Golf;

Badminton;

Baseball;

Rugby;

Snooker and others.

All official matches of the most different levels will be filled with exciting markets and high odds for your bets on Loyalbet!

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

Before applying a promo code, read the important requirements of the promo code in order to keep the bonus amount and winnings. Here are the basic terms and conditions a new player must meet:

Age 18 or older;

Bonus code can only be accessed by new users from India;

Promotional offer can be activated once;

Minimum deposit to participate in the promotion is Rs. 400;

Withdrawal of bonus money is possible after wagering the bonus amount a certain number of times on matches with odds from 1.6;

Only single and express bets are accepted, both in LIVE and LINE modes.

These are the main requirements you need to keep in mind when activating the Loyalbet promo code and wagering your bonus money.

Other Loyalbet Bonuses

One of the reasons why Indian players choose Loyalbet is the extensive bonus program. The platform reinforces interest from bettors with a loyalty program with various privileges and unique offers. So, you can discover the following Loyalbet promotions:

Weekly Freebet Cashback;

Weekly Casino Cashback;

VIP Bonuses and many more.

In order to participate in weekly promotions and successfully withdraw winnings, a player has to complete full verification at Loyalbet.

FAQ

We've compiled a list of popular questions among new Loyalbet customers about the bonus code. Read the answers below to better understand the features of the offer:

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

No, you can't. A promo code is applied during account creation by entering a combination of characters into the registration field. To do this correctly, you can follow our instructions on how to use a Loyalbet promo code from this review.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

No, you cannot activate a promo code twice. Loyalbet accepts one promo code only once from a new user. After it is applied, you can count on a welcome bonus after registration.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, you can activate a promo code from any Loyalbet platform, including the mobile app for Android and iOS when it comes out. This application will combine all the features of the website in one place, so it will be easy to create an account using a promo code.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

You have to fulfill all wagering requirements for successful withdrawing promo code money. For more details about the mandatory conditions of a valid Loyalbet code, please check the "Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using" section on this page.