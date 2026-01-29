MostPlay — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

MostPlay App: 1.7 ★★★★★ Registration MostPlay MostPlay is a fairly new bookmaker that started in 2023. The bookmaker is also licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Commission, which covers all its products. Join MostPlay today, get a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% JILI First Deposit Bonus up to 1,000 INR and dive into the world of betting and big winnings! Welcome bonus 150% JILI First Deposit Bonus up to 1,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join MostPlay

MostPlay for Android and iOS Any Indian user can download the MostPlay app for Android and iOS and make their gambling experience much more mobile-friendly. You can use the app to bet on sports and play casino games. All of the bookmaker's gaming options for account and balance management have been retained, except for the interface, which has been simplified slightly to make it easier to navigate between sections on a small screen. The app has low system requirements and updates automatically. The MostPlay mobile app won't take up much space on your smartphone, to download it for free, follow these simple steps: Open MostPlay. Navigate to the bookmaker's mobile website using any browser on your mobile device; Download the apk file. Go to the main menu and find the app file according to your operating system (Android or iOS). Click on it and confirm the download; Install the MostPlay app. Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the app. After a few seconds, you will receive a notification of successful download and the MostPlay icon will appear in your smartphone menu.

MostPlay Mobile Website Indian players don't need to install an app to use MostPlay's services from their smartphone, as the company has an adaptive mobile version of the website. It has no system requirements, works fast and the interface also adapts to your gadget. All the features of the desktop site are retained, so you get access to the MostPlay sportsbook, live and pre-match betting, live streaming, online casino and much more. Other features such as registration, transactions and customer support are also available here. To use the MostPlay mobile site, you just need to open it from any browser on your smartphone and log in to your account.

MostPlay for PC The PC version of the MostPlay website is the company's main resource. It is perfectly optimized and has a stunning interface. Despite the large amount of information provided, the loading time of the site is very fast, so you don't have to worry about delays and connection problems. Everything a player may need for a comfortable betting or gambling experience is available in MostPlay for PC. The structure of the page is simple even for beginners, so you can quickly get up to speed and get access to all the features and functions of the bookmaker.

Registration Your MostPlay online game starts with the creation of a personal account. Any adult Indian user must create one to access all bookmaker's services, including deposit and withdrawal. We have prepared step-by-step instructions that should help you with MostPlay registration. Here are the basic steps: 1 Open the MostPlay website Access the official website via PC or mobile device. You can also use our direct link in the header of this page to get one-click access. Go to Website 2 Start registration At the top right corner of the page, locate and click on the "Register" button. 3 Fill out the registration form Come up with a username and a strong password. Select INR as the account currency. 4 Enter your personal details Fill in your personal information: Full name, email and cell phone number. Enter your promo code if you have one. 5 Create an account Enter the verification code and confirm registration. You're all set! After that, your MostPlay account is created. Now, you can deposit INR, bet on sports and play any games you want.

Welcome Bonus MostPlay has an extensive MostPlay bonus program that will appeal to many Indian bettors. The bookmaker welcomes all newbies with an exclusive offer. You can fully utilize all MostPlay betting opportunities and significantly increase your profit at the initial stage. Sports Bonus After the first deposit, all Indian bettors can get a welcome bonus of 150% JILI First Deposit Bonus up to 1,000 INR for betting on sports and esports matches. This is a great opportunity for newbies to learn the betting mechanics and get extra money in their account for big winnings. More details about the MostPlay sports offer can be found in the table below. 🎁 Bonus Amount 150% JILI First Deposit Bonus up to 1,000 INR ⚽ Products SBO, AWC, Sports 💳 Minimum Deposit Rs. 500 🚩 Wagering Requirement 25x 🎱 Qualifying bet Single Bets, Multiple Bet 🎲 Odds of Events 1.75 ⌛ Bonus time 7 days

MostPlay VIP Club Enthusiasts who wish to receive more benefits from MostPay can earn VIP coins by playing games on the site and exchanging them for real money. 1 VIP coin is equivalent to 1 real money. The more you place bets and play games, the bigger your payout will be. The minimum redemption of VIP coins is 50 coins. The details of the offer can be found below: 💻 Platform 🔄 Turnover 💰 Coins Sports. Slots, Fishing 500 1 Live Casino, Table, Lottery, Arcade 1000 1

Login In order to make financial transactions, place bets, play casino games and receive winnings, you need to log in. Below are the instructions on how to log in to MostPlay India: Go to the official Mostbet website or open the installed mobile app; Click on the login button; Enter the username and password specified during account registration; Click on the confirmation button. You have successfully logged in to your MostPlay account. Now you can go to the section with sports or casino games and enjoy a great experience.

Verification The KYC verification procedure is mandatory for every new MostPlay gaming user. By using it, the company verifies you are over 18 years old and don't have any other gambling accounts on the site. To do this, the user needs to confirm his phone number and personal information indicated in the profile. In order to complete the verification process, you need to follow the steps below: Log in to your account at MostPlay by entering your username and password; In your personal profile, go to the "Personal Information" section and fill in the required information; Confirm your phone number and e-mail address by entering the sent code in the corresponding field; If MostPlay asks you to do so, provide a photo of your identity document. Once the security staff has verified your documents, the application for verified status will be processed. You will be notified of your successful verification by MostPlay via email. After that you will be able to withdraw money from your account in just a couple of clicks!

Deposit / Withdrawal MostPlay has adapted quite well to Indian bettors and offers them a high level of comfort when making payments. As the main currency of the account you can use INR, which you need to choose when creating it. The number of payment systems is not large, but rest assured that you will be able to find a method that is convenient for you. Here are the main ones, with the help of which you can deposit or withdraw money at MostPlay: UPI;

Local bank. MostPlay does not charge any fees and deposits are processed instantly. The minimum deposit is only Rs 500, so even a newbie with a small bankroll can start betting. As for withdrawals, it usually takes up to 24 hours.

Weekly Cashback Every week you can get a certain amount of lost money back into your account from sports betting, live casino, slots and table games. This incentivizes users to keep playing and win even more. Depending on the amount of money you lose, MostPlay rewards you with a weekly 5% cashback of up to Rs. 500,000 to your account. All accrued cashback amounts are subject to a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawal..

Official Website MostPlay is an official site that operates legally in India. The bookmaker offers its services online without violating the country's local laws. Moreover, sports betting is considered as skill betting, which is also not prohibited by Indian law. Here are some arguments why you can trust MostPlay in India: MostPlay has no gambling establishments in India, which is in line with the local jurisdiction;

The company only allows adult users to play, and operates on the principles of fair play;

MostPLay adheres to the recommendations of the International Gaming Commission of Curaçao, having obtained the appropriate license;

The company provides online services by locating its headquarters in an offshore zone;

The terms and conditions of MostPlay are in the public domain and are available to absolutely every user. All these factors prove that MostPlay takes into account all the requirements in the field of betting and accompanies players on the principles of legality.

MostPlay Casino Along with an extensive sportsbook, the brand has a chic MostPlay online casino where you will find plenty of activities to suit every taste. There are over 3,000 games here, which are intelligently categorized according to their features and characteristics. You can also use the convenient search bar to find the game you are looking for. MostPlay casino cooperates only with the likes of Evolution gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, NetEnt and many others, which guarantees an honest and safe gaming experience. Every game at MostPlay is highly optimized, which means that all slots and LIVE broadcasts are lag-free and you can bet instantly while interacting with the playing field.

Roulette Roulette is the most popular classic casino game around the world. It has simple rules and there is no need to follow a specific strategy as it all depends on your luck. Roulette has 37 sectors - 18 red, 18 black and one green. The user's task is to guess on which sector the ball, which is launched by the dealer, will fall. Here are some examples of roulette games available at MostPlay casino: Lightning Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

PowerUp Roulette;

French Roulette;

Galaxy Roulette;

Dragon Roulette and others.

Aviator The Aviator game is rapidly gaining popularity at MostPlay casino due to its high win probability. The game takes its name thanks to the airplane on the playing field. Before the start of each round, players place one or two bets, after which the airplane takes off. As the plane gains altitude, the odds increase. The increase in odds is unique for each game session and can increase the winnings by 2 or even 100 times or more. The player must keep a close eye on the flight of the airplane and manage to cash out before it leaves the playing field. No skills are needed to start playing MostPlay Aviator, just a little luck and time.

Lotteries Lottery is a simple and exciting casino game that does not require special knowledge and is suitable for both beginners and experienced gamblers. The essence of the game is simple: fill the card with numbers in such a way that a winning combination is formed. The numbers are generated randomly, so the more matches, the more chances for a big win.

TV Games Game shows are a new format of games that is rapidly gaining popularity among the Indian audience. They offer more excitement, socializing and thrills, taking the gaming experience to a new level. These games are conducted by live dealers and you place your bets on a convenient virtual scoreboard. The game shows are presented in a variety of themes, so they are fun to watch and get the winnings at the same time. The list of available games at MostPlay includes: Crazy Time;

Sweet Bonanza Candyland;

Mega Wheel;

Boom City;

Monopoly Live;

Cash or Crash and others. TV games are unique in their own way, so you're sure to have an enjoyable experience.

Other Popular MostPlay Games From video slots and table games to lotteries and themed game shows, MostPlay Casino has a lot to offer players. The best part is that the game collection is constantly expanding, so you'll always have something to play. You should definitely check out the following popular MostPlay games: Slots Slots make up one of the main categories of activities at MostPlay online in the casino section. Here you will find countless slots in all possible categories, suitable for both players with small budgets and big gamblers. Each Mostplay game is unique as all slots have their own themes, graphics, paylines and spin conditions. Here are some of the most popular slot machines that you can spin and win a few rupees: Alibaba

Fortune Gems

Crystal Roses

3x Monkeys

Star Knockout

Masks of Fire

Age of Conquest and others. If you are an experienced player looking for something specific, you can use the filters and search bar. Poker Poker, a classic game at MostPlay casino, has its fans all over the world, including in India. The player's goal is simple: to collect a high combination of cards or make the opponent leave the table. In it, skills and strategies can be used to win. The huge variety of tables at MostPlay allows any user to choose a game format that suits them, as well as betting limits. These include: Texas Hold’em;

Triple Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Video Poker and many others. Baccarat Baccarat is also a classic casino card game. Regardless of the number of players at the table, the game only deals cards in the Player and Banker positions. Each card in the deck has a different value and the winner is the one who can score a point total equal to 9. Users can bet on Player, Banker or a tie. Below is a list of available baccarat games: Speed Baccarat;

Classic Baccarat;

Super 8 Baccarat;

3D Baccarat and others. Blackjack Blackjack is one of the favorite card games among gamblers at MostPlay online casino. It gained its popularity immediately due to its simple rules and clear card counting strategy. Each card in the deck has its own value. The goal of the game is to draw the maximum number close to 21, but no more than that, otherwise the bet loses. If you draw a number up to 21, with your number being higher than the dealer's, you win. Here are some of the popular versions of blackjack: Classic Blackjack;

Quantum Blackjack Plus;

Rumba Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack and others. Jackpot Games If you like to play big, then jackpot games are definitely for you. The peculiarity of such slots is that the jackpot grows with each spin until one lucky player takes the entire amount. At any moment, every player has a chance to win the jackpot even with a small bet. MostPlay online casino has a lot of slots with progressive jackpots, among which the most popular are: Carnaval Jackpot

Diamond King

Lucky Twins

Circus Juggles

Rainbow Jackpots and many more.

MostPlay Sportsbook MostPlay's sportsbook is extensive and includes all well-known sports and esports, with thousands of matches available to you every day. You can find the tournament you want and the schedule of upcoming games to bet on by opening the page of the discipline you are interested in. You can bet on sports matches in both Pre Match and Live mode. The MostPlay popular sports disciplines includes: Cricket Indian players are probably more interested in cricket betting than anyone else. Therefore, they will be pleased to know that cricket betting options are widely represented at MostPlay. The website features all the major tournaments and leagues available for betting. The bookmaker offers dozens of different markets for MostPlay ODI matches. Here are some of the popular cricket events you can place a bet on: Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League

T20 World Cup;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

One Day Internationals;

ICC World Twenty20;

Ashes Series and others. Kabaddi Kabaddi matches are not only interesting to watch, but also to place bets. This sporting discipline has its own section on MostPlay, one of the leading kabaddi betting sites in India, with information on all upcoming/LIVE events available for betting. The odds on kabaddi are usually quite high and the markets are varied, so Indian punters will be able to make a decent profit on their bets. Here are the most popular competitions you can place a bet on: Kabaddi World Cup;

Super Kabaddi League;

Pro Kabaddi League and others. Football Football betting is one of the most popular at MostPlay among Indian users, and it's not surprising as it is the most popular sport in the world. The bookmaker offers plenty of football events on a daily basis, as well as competitive odds and a variety of betting markets. On the site, you can bet on not only international championships, cups and leagues, but also local ones. Among them: FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Super Cup;

English Premier League;

Italian Serie A;

Spanish La Liga;

Bundesliga and many others. Tennis Tennis betting is in high demand among Indian bettors, and MostPlay provides them with the full range of options they need, ensuring a top-notch experience. All major tournaments are available on the site, as well as Line and Live modes. Here are the popular tennis events on which you can place a bet and win a few rupees: ATR Rome;

ITF;

Australian Open;

Busan Challenger;

UTR Open;

WTA Rome and others. Horse Racing Horse racing betting is of particular interest to Indian bettors and MostPlay takes this into account by providing a complete set of tools for a comfortable experience. You can bet on all official matches, both international and regional. Here are some of the horse racing tournaments available to you: Grand National (UK);

South Africa (South Africa);

Irish Grand National (Ireland);

Australia Cup (Australia);

Melbourne Cup (Australia). Baseball Every day players can bet on exciting baseball events. The number of outcomes for a particular match depends largely on the scale of the event and its importance. The major baseball championships are well covered on MostPlay. Among them: NPB;

KPB;

KBO League;

CPBL;

MLB and others. Table Tennis Although table tennis betting is not as popular as big tennis, it is still of particular interest to Indian bettors. MostPlay offers both pre-match and live betting, so you always have something to choose from. In the table tennis section you can bet on world and regional tournaments such as: TT Cup (International);

ATP Challenger Tour;

Czech Professional League;

Russian Liga Pro;

TT Elite Series. Boxing Fans of spectacular fights can bet on MostPlay boxing and make a profit in the process. The bookmaker offers the most important sporting events in the world of boxing, including: WBA;

World Boxing Super Series;

Boxing Fight;

UFC Fight Night;

Bellator 296.

eSports Over the past few years, the popularity of the esports industry has grown significantly. For this reason, users will find many interesting features on the MostPlay website and can bet on any major tournament in popular esports disciplines. Choosing from a large number of markets, you are sure to find something for your bet. The bookmaker covers many esports disciplines such as: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2;

Rainbow Six;

King of Glory; Let's look at the most popular of them in more detail. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a worldwide popular multiplayer video game in which two teams of five players engage in battle, destroying the enemy. Each player controls one of over 100 available heroes with their own unique set of abilities, making each match unique and interesting to bet on. At MostPlay, the following popular Dota 2 leagues and competitions are available: The International;

Major Series;

MDL;

Dota Pit Championship. LOL The League of Legends esports scene is quite developed, recognized as one of the favorite among Indian bettors. Although the video game was released in 2009, its popularity is only growing every year. In it, two teams of five players battle each other in an attempt to destroy the opponent's base. There is a lot of action going on in LOL matches, so there will always be a variety of markets available for your bets. At MostPlay you can bet on famous tournaments, including: LOL European Championship;

LOL Pro League;

Champions Korea;

LOL Circuit Oceania.

Champions Korea and many more. CS:GO CS:GO is the world's best first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. The game features two teams of five players each, called terrorists and counter-terrorists, facing off against each other. This esports discipline is well covered on MostPlay. Players have access to as many outcomes as possible due to the nature of the game. You can choose from the following official CS:GO tournaments: Blast Premier;

Major Series;

Elesa Masters;

Elisa Open Suomi Season 5;

ESL Pro League and others. StarCraft 2 Starcraft 2 was released in 2010 and has become one of the most relevant games in the real-time strategy genre. There are many exciting tournaments and matches in this discipline, which makes Starcraft 2 a good choice for betting. Here you can bet both in line and live mode, study statistics and watch live matches. The following competitions are available to you: Intel Extreme Masters;

Global Starcraft League;

HomeStory Cup;

TeamLiquid StarLeague.

Virtual Sports If you want to take a break from classic sports and earn quick rupees, you can visit the MostPlay virtual sports section. Betting on virtual matches is a fascinating process, as the events are simulated by a computer based on the statistics of real matches, and the results depend on a random number generator. Thus, a lot depends on your luck. At MostPlay you can choose among the following virtual disciplines: Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Tennis. Virtual matches last only a few minutes and are played 24 hours a day on a regular basis. Therefore, you can quickly find out whether your bet has won or lost.

Popular Betting Options at MostPlay Bettors from India can expect the widest range of sports betting options and tools at MostPlay. Here are some of them for your enjoyment: Live Betting Live betting at MostPlay will give you a positive experience, as the bookmaker has implemented all modern tools for this purpose. On the site you can watch matches in real time, study statistics and Live Score, as well as follow the constantly changing odds. With a large selection of markets offered in each live match, you are sure to find something for you. Multi Live MostPlay has introduced a handy Multi-Live feature, so you can combine multiple bets into one. This will allow you to see sudden changes in the odds, and you won't have to switch from one event to another. By choosing this option you will increase your chances of winning and maximize your winnings in real time. Line (Prematch) A prematch bet is a bet placed before the start of a sports tournament or match. Bettors have several hours, days or even weeks to study statistics, current form of the teams and formulate a more accurate prediction. During pre-match betting the odds are less prone to change, in contrast to live betting. In the "Sports" tab of MostPlay you can see all upcoming matches available for pre-match mode on many sports and the odds on them.

Types of Bets Once you have added one or more odds to the bet coupon and started to fill it out, you can choose the bet type. In order to provide bettors with variation, MostPlay offers several bet types: Single. This is a classic type of bet on a single outcome of a single event.The potential win on such a bet is equal to the product of the bet amount by its odds;

Express. Such a bet combines two or more sporting events into one bet. In this case, the odds are multiplied with each other, which can bring high profits. However, all of its events must be successful to make a profit;

System. This type of bet combines several expresses and single bets. A system allows you to lose one or more bets and still win a portion of the bet.

How to Place a Bet? After creating a MostPlay account and logging in, you can start betting on sports matches. We have prepared detailed step-by-step instructions for you so that you can successfully place a bet: Log in to MostPlay. Go to the bookmaker's website and log in to your betting account by entering your username and password; Select a sport. Use the navigation menu to go to the betting section. Select among the available sports disciplines the one you want to bet on; Choose a match. On the page, select the tournament event you are most interested in, and then select the match; Decide on the desired outcome. On the match page, you will see a large table with markets conveniently divided into categories. Click on the market you wish to bet on; Confirm your bet. Enter the bet amount in the special window and confirm your bet. After all the steps have been completed, your bet will be successfully placed. You will receive the winnings on your balance when the sports match is over.

Betting Odds Each market has its own odds, which directly determine the final payout of your bet. MostPlay uses the European odds format, which denotes the probability of winning in decimal numbers. However, you can also choose another format depending on your preference. When it comes to MostPlay odds, it is safe to say that they are quite competitive and compiled by the best analysts. For example, cricket betting odds payouts range from an average of 1.1 to 1.85 and above on common outcomes. MostPlay offers a wide range of markets with excellent odds, especially on major events, including the IPL, allowing you to significantly increase your winnings even with a small bet.

MostPlay Live Streaming For the convenience of its bettors, MostPlay has introduced a convenient live streaming feature. You can watch your favorite teams and place live bets at the same time. All match broadcasts are free and available to every registered player. You can watch them both from your PC and mobile device in high quality. MostPlay has a limited number of sports available for live streaming, nevertheless, be sure that popular matches will be shown.

Results and Statistics On the MostPlay website you can follow the statistics of the match you are interested in, in order to better predict this or that outcome in your bet. In Pre-match mode you can see the results of the teams in the last matches. In Live Score, players can see the exact score, as well as information about all important moments - substitutions, handicaps, penalties, etc.

Bet Constructor With the bet constructor you can place multiple bets on the same match at once as an accumulator bet. The odds will automatically update every time you add an outcome to the constructor for MostPlay bet. So you can experiment with it until you get the right combination and the desired odds.

Support You can ask a question about MostPlay services to the bookmaker's support team at any time. They are available 24 hours a day and highly qualified specialists will help you as quickly as possible. The main language of the support team here is English. The answer will be as detailed and understandable as possible. There are several ways to contact MostPlay support team, which are detailed below: Live chat on the official site and in the MostPlay mobile app;

Email address - support@mostplay.com;

Telegram - https://t.me/mostplayofficial;

Instagram - @mostplay.co. Unfortunately the site does not provide a MostPlay customer care number. But rest assured that by choosing one of the above options you will receive fast and quality support.

SportsCafe Verdict To wrap up our MostPlay review, we can say that the bookmaker has a lot to offer to Indian players. The site is licensed by the Curaçao Gambling Commission, which is one of the largest in the world when it comes to security and regulation. MostPlay boasts an extensive sportsbook and excellent odds on major events, lucrative sports and casino bonus offers, secure payments in rupees and excellent customer support. Having analyzed all aspects of the platform, we haven't identified any significant flaws, so we give MostPlay the Sportscafe seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and reliable cricket betting site in India.