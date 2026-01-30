Indibet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus
Indibet
App:
Indibet
With a lot of Indian players, Indibet is a very popular website, especially due to its huge amount of cricket betting options. It has a low minimum deposit of 100 INR, a sign up bonus of 150% up to 25,000 INR for sports, a separate section for cricket called the cricketbook, an exchange category, among other things. If you want to find out more about it, see our Sportscafe review below!
Welcome bonus
150% up to 25,000 INR
Promocode:
No Promo
Indibet Overview
Indibet’s history dates back to 2018 when it was founded, and since then, it has been broadening its horizons toward the Indian audience. It is a popular choice in India for sports betting and casino gambling since you can place your bets on events like the IPL, utilize a range of various payment methods that are popular in India such as UPI, cryptocurrency, and Skrill, and receive a welcome bonus for sports of 150% up to 25,000 INR, and much more. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, tennis betting sites.
Quick Facts about Indibet
|Game types
|Sports Betting, Live Streaming, Exchange Online Casino, Live Dealer Games, Virtual Sports, and so on
|Founder and year of foundation
|2018, Eight Star B.V.
|Headquarters
|Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 40, Curacao
|Gambling license
|Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ
|Welcome bonus
|150% up to 25,000 INR
|Deposit and withdrawal methods
|Cryptocurrency, Skrill, UPI, BHIM, PhonePe, etc
|Hindi language
|No
Indibet Score
While Indibet provides a lot of benefits for Indian players, it also has certain drawbacks. Check out the table of its pros and cons below for more information!
|Advantages
|Disadvantages
|Accepts cryptocurrency
|No mobile app for iOS – it is still in the works
|Low minimum deposit amount of 100 INR
|Hindi is not available as a language
|A separate cricketbook section
|More than 2,000 sports events daily
|Inclusion of an Exchange section
|Many types of bets available
Indibet India Review
In this Sportscafe review, we'll go over the numerous services and features that Indibet provides to its Indian consumers. We'll go through the legality of the betting platform, the registration and verification procedure, the capabilities of the Indibet Android app, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. A table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for the most popular payment methods utilized at Indibet will also be available.
Is Indibet Legal in India?
Yes, it is. In India, there are no laws against internet gambling, therefore signing up for sports betting or casino gaming websites and depositing money is completely legal. Indibet is licensed in Curacao (number 8048/JAZ), demonstrating that it is secure and trustworthy. Indibet provides only online entertainment in the form of online sports betting events and online casino games, and since places for offline gambling are indeed illegal in India, Indibet is perfectly within the law.
How to Create an Account at Indibet?
In order to successfully sign up at the bookmaker, follow the instructions down below to make Indibet registration:
Go to the website
Visit the official website of Indibet with your desktop or mobile browser using our link.Go to Website
Find the registration button
Find a blue button that says ‘Sign up’, and click on it.
Fill in your personal details
A side menu will be brought up, and there, come up with a username and type in your email address. Enter your phone number and the SMS code for verification. Choose your currency, make up a password, confirm it, and then type in a promo code if you have one. Then, click on ‘Register’.Sign Up Now
You have successfully created an account at Indibet!
Account Verification
Before you may withdraw money from your account at Indibet, you must first verify your identity through the account verification process. Because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) protocol, it is safe to do so. After clicking your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Fill in any gaps with the required personal information. You must supply identification and residency evidence, such as:
- A passport;
- A driver’s license;
- An identity card;
- A utility bill;
- And other potentially accepted documents.
Indibet App
The Indibet app for Android makes it simple to wager on your favorite sporting events, such as the IPL, or any others. With the exception of a slightly different UI and the ability to use Indibet from anywhere at any time, the Indibet app is functionally similar to the desktop or mobile website.
Unfortunately, Indibet does not have a mobile app for iOS yet. It is currently in development, so it will be available in the future, and all users will be notified of that when it happens. Until then, iOS users can opt for using the mobile website version, as the app will look and function about the same.
The bookmaker conducts special promotions for its mobile app customers on occasion. Players who use Indibet's website are not eligible for bonuses and promotions that are only available through the mobile app for Android. As a result, the program is quite valuable in such a situation. It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps.
Welcome Bonus
Company offers several Indibet bonuses and promotions, the most notable of which is the sign up bonus of 150% up to 25,000 INR for sports, advertised as a promotion for the upcoming IPL season. Take a look at the table below for further information.
|Type of Welcome Bonus
|% and Amount of Welcome Bonus
|Minimum Deposit Amount
|Bonus Crediting Terms
|Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus
|150% up to 25,000 INR
|100 INR
|The sports welcome bonus is only available to newly registered users at Indibet. Since this is a first deposit bonus, you will need to make a first deposit of at least 100 INR to be eligible. If you deposit 5,000 INR, you will get 5,000 INR as a bonus
|Online Casino Bonus
|100% up to 25,000 INR
|100 INR
|This offer is only available to newcomers at Indibet. This is a deposit bonus, so you will need to make a first deposit with the minimum deposit amount. All the bonus money can be used in the slots section only
How to Get a Bonus at Indibet?
To claim one of the welcome bonuses that Indibet provides to players from India, follow the instructions down below:
- Log into your Indibet account using the desktop website, mobile website or the app for Android;
- Go to the promotions tab and activate the desired welcome bonus;
- From the list of available promotions and bonuses, select the bonus you want to redeem, then click the activate button to get it.
- Complete the transaction by entering the amount you want to deposit into your Indibet account for the first time.
- If you fulfill the wagering criteria mentioned in the offer's Terms & Conditions, you can withdraw the free money.
- You have successfully claimed the Indibet welcome bonus!
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
Before you can withdraw any of the money that you have received from the welcome bonus at Indibet, you need to meet the wagering requirements. For each of the bonuses they are different, and you can see what you need to do by having a look at the table down below.
|Bonus
|Wagering requirements
|Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus
|
|Online Casino Bonus
|
Other Indibet Bonuses and Promotions
Apart from the sign-up bonus of 250% up to 25,000 INR for sports, Indibet offers a number of handy benefits to Indian players who want to engage in sports betting or casino gaming. Take a look at a couple of the more prominent ones:
- VIP Birthday Offer;
- Refer a Friend Bonus;
- VIP program.
VIP Birthday Offer
To get a bonus up to 5,000 INR, you need to become a VIP client, contact the manager and ask to credit bonus money to your account. You can spend this money on sports betting or casino.
Refer a Friend Bonus
If you convince your friends to sign up, you'll get a bonus of 200 INR to spend on your cricket book. Simply add friends and get money. Simply share your code with 5 people, and both you and they will receive 50 to your accounts once they input it. However, in order for the incentive to activate, new players must make a deposit within a week of registering.
VIP program
Become a VIP user of Indibet and get the opportunity to receive up to INR 75,000 cashback. To become a VIP client, you need to make a deposit of 10,000 INR or more. After that, you will be contacted by a manager who will assist you in changing your account status.
Indibet Payment Methods
Players from India may use a variety of Indibet deposit and withdrawal options. The most common ones are shown here, along with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, the time it takes for the cash to reach the account, and any fees that may apply.
|Service
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|Funds deposit time
|Commission Fees
|Visa / Mastercard
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|Cryptocurrency
|500 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|UPI
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|BHIM
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|Skrill
|500 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|Neteller
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|PhonePe
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|AstroPay
|500 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|Google Pay
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
|BHIM
|100 INR
|Up to the service
|Instant
|None
How to Deposit on Indibet?
If you want to deposit money into your Indibet account, simply follow the steps down below:
- In the top-right corner, select the 'Deposit' option;
- From the list of possible payment methods, choose your preferred deposit method, input the amount you intend to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button;
- Congratulations for having made a deposit at Indibet!
How to Withdrawal Money?
To successfully withdraw money from your Indibet account, follow the steps below:
- Click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen, then on the 'Withdraw' option;
- From the list of all available options, choose the withdrawal method you want, enter the amount you want to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button
- Your Indibet account funds have been successfully withdrawn!
How to Place a Bet on Indibet?
In order to successfully place a bet, for example on cricket, at Indibet, follow the instructions below:
- To select a sport to bet on, go to the sportsbook, or the separate section for the cricketbook if you are looking to place a bet on cricket;
- Pick a sport to bet on, such as cricket, and then an event that interests you;
- After selecting the conditions for the bet you wish to place, enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet.'
- You've successfully placed a wager using Indibet!
Cricket Betting at Indibet
Indibet is well-known in India since it offers a wide range of cricket betting options, especially since instead of cricket being in the sportsbook section, there is a whole category especially for it – the cricketbook. You may bet on a range of cricket games, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournaments, championships, and local contests, using the live betting service. Here are some examples of events that are currently available:
- Indian Premier League;
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings;
- Avengers vs Royals;
- Eagles vs Patriots;
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka;
- Kings vs Titans;
- Supernovas vs Trailblazers;
- And many others.
Indibet provides a wide range of live cricket betting alternatives, enhancing the whole sports betting experience. You may quickly place cricket bets and receive notifications whether you win or lose if you use the mobile app for Android.
Other Available Sports for Betting
Aside from cricket betting, Indibet offers over 2,000 sports events accessible for users to wager on every day. Check out the following list to find which are the most popular in India:
- Soccer;
- Tennis;
- American Football;
- Basketball;
- Australian Rules;
- Baseball;
- Boxing;
- Esports;
- Horse Racing;
- And many others.
Betting Options at Indibet
Indibet provides a variety of resources and features to help you enhance your sports betting and casino gaming experiences. You may select between pre-match and live betting, as well as a range of casino games when it comes to sports betting. Here are some examples of Indibet's capabilities:
- IPL Betting;
- Live Streaming;
- Push Notifications;
- Online Casino Games;
- Live Casino;
- Cash-Out;
- Live Cricket Betting;
- Esports Betting;
- Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;
- Pre-Match Betting;
- Lucrative Offers;
- Multi-Betting;
- Live Match Statistics.
IPL Betting
The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one of the country's most popular cricket events. Indibet offers a desktop website as well as a mobile app for IPL betting. The betting platform also allows for the event to be live streamed, so that is also a useful feature for those who are interested.
Live Streaming
On the Indibet website or the Indibet mobile app for Android, you may watch live streaming sports events. This program allows you to simultaneously watch and bet on popular sports events in India such as the Indian Premier League.
Push Notifications
The Indibet mobile app for Android has a useful feature that displays whether you won or lost the wager, as well as any impending promotions and deals. If you do not like this feature, you can disable it in the settings of the app.
Online Casino Games
Indibet has a wide range of casino games to choose from. There are separate sections for slots and live dealer games, both of which are powered by well-known software suppliers such as Evolution Gaming and Marble Games.
Live Casino
Indibet has a live casino section with a wide variety of games. These games will be played with a live dealer to give a complete casino experience, and Indian gamers prefer games with Hindi-speaking live dealers.
Cash-Out
You can withdraw your winnings once you've achieved the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen. In India, Indibet supports a variety of popular deposit and withdrawal options.
Live Cricket Betting
If you select the live streaming sports option, you may see a cricket match unfold right in front of your eyes while wagering on it. You may watch and bet on cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League on a live sportsbook.
Esports Betting
There are a variety of games to choose from in the Indibet esports category, and you may wager on them with a variety of bet possibilities. On Indibet, you can also watch live esports contests and browse all of the pre-match bets to see what others are betting on.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
Indibet provides quick and easy to play virtual sports betting games such as horse racing. Place a wager and find out the outcome of the game in seconds with virtual cricket betting. With virtual cricket, you will be able to know the result of a game within only a few moments.
Pre-Match Betting
The premise of pre-match betting is to place bets before the game starts. Simply select the outcome you believe will occur and place your bet. There are various bet types available at Indibet, so you will be able to combine a multitude of pre-match bets for higher rewards.
Lucrative Offers
Indibet offers a first deposit sign up bonus of 250% up to 25,000 INR for casino, sports, esports, and virtual betting options.
Multi-Betting
You may multi-bet using different bet kinds since Indibet allows you to gamble on many events in one bet. However, in order to be reimbursed, all of the estimations must be correct. The potential for profit is proportionate to the risk.
Live Match Statistics
Data from prior events, as well as data from current live events, is available in real time. You increase your chances of placing a winning wager by using this tool to help you better forecast the game's outcome.
Indibet Casino
Indibet offers an online casino with a diverse selection of games, including slots, live dealer games, blackjack, table games, and more. Everything is powered by well-known software suppliers such as Marble Games and Evolution Gaming and others. There are games in the live dealer part as well, with some dealers speaking Hindi, which is great for Indian players.
Entertainment at the Casino
Because Indibet casino and live dealer categories have so many games to choose from, the most popular ones may be sorted by selecting the appropriate category. A list of some of India's most popular games follows:
- Teen Patti;
- Andar Bahar;
- Instant Roulette;
- Ultra Hold and Spin;
- Hot Slot 777 Crown;
- Super 7s;
- Ludo Express;
- And many others.
Types of Bets at Indibet
Indibet offers a lot of variety when it comes to different types of bets, but there are five main ones that are mostly used by Indian players. Those include:
- Single bets. It's a straightforward wager on one of the game's features, such as the match winner, overall score, and so on.
- Fixed bets. These are traditional fixed-odds pre-match wagers. The amount of your profits will not alter over time if you place a fixed wager.
- Fancy bets. These are yes-or-no bets on a certain score. For example, you may wager yes or no on the number of runs scored in the first five innings being fewer than 19.
- Accumulator bets. This is a bet chain in which each good prediction increases the next. If one of the bets in the chain loses, the entire accumulator loses as well.
- Systems bets. This is similar to accumulators, except that it can win even if one or more of the bets in the chain lose.
Support
You may contact Indibet customer service in a number of ways. If you ever have a problem with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do everything they can to help you. See the table below for contact information for Indibet.
|The ways to contact
|Details
|ask@indibet.com
|Phone number
|+44 7591 926295
|Live chat
|Click on the button in the bottom-right corner to bring up a chat with a consultant who will be ready to try to resolve any issue you may have
SportsCafe Verdict
After reviewing all the things that Indibet offers for Indian players, we have decided to grant it the Sportscafe badge of approval. This demonstrates that it is a perfectly safe and legal betting website in India. The site also has a gaming license from Curacao, which adds to its security. It has an Android app that allows you to make bets and access the same features as the desktop version, and the only real drawback as of yet is the lack of an iOS version of the application. Because the reviews of players of the betting platform are mostly positive, Indibet can safely be called a trustworthy sports betting and casino gambling website in India.
The Most Common Questions about the Indibet
Although many of Indibet's features have been carefully reviewed in this review, please leave a comment down below if you have any further questions – it will be greatly appreciated. Here are the answers to three of the most often requested Indibet questions.
Is Indibet Legal in India?
Yes, betting on Indibet is entirely legal. Indibet is a regulated and licensed betting site. Because it has a Curacao gaming license with the number 8048/JAZ, it is a credible and trustworthy site. Furthermore, there are no regulations prohibiting the practice of internet gambling in India.
Is Indibet Safe for Betting in India?
Yes, it is. The betting site received a gambling license from Curacao with the number 8048/JAZ. With the Sportscafe badge of approval, Indibet is a secure site to gamble on sports, indicating that it is a dependable and trustworthy betting platform for Indian players.
Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?
It is against the rules to create a new account at Indibet. Using a new account to claim a promotion is considered a form of system abuse and a serious breach of the Terms & Conditions provided by Indibet. Accounts with the same IP address, name, e-mail address, phone number, or other personally identifying information will be deleted as of a consequence.