With a lot of Indian players, Indibet is a very popular website, especially due to its huge amount of cricket betting options. It has a low minimum deposit of 100 INR, a sign up bonus of 150% up to 25,000 INR for sports, a separate section for cricket called the cricketbook, an exchange category, among other things. If you want to find out more about it, see our Sportscafe review below!

Indibet Overview

Indibet’s history dates back to 2018 when it was founded, and since then, it has been broadening its horizons toward the Indian audience. It is a popular choice in India for sports betting and casino gambling since you can place your bets on events like the IPL, utilize a range of various payment methods that are popular in India such as UPI, cryptocurrency, and Skrill, and receive a welcome bonus for sports of 150% up to 25,000 INR, and much more. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, tennis betting sites.

Quick Facts about Indibet Game types Sports Betting, Live Streaming, Exchange Online Casino, Live Dealer Games, Virtual Sports, and so on Founder and year of foundation 2018, Eight Star B.V. Headquarters Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 40, Curacao Gambling license Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 150% up to 25,000 INR Deposit and withdrawal methods Cryptocurrency, Skrill, UPI, BHIM, PhonePe, etc Hindi language No

Indibet Score While Indibet provides a lot of benefits for Indian players, it also has certain drawbacks. Check out the table of its pros and cons below for more information! Advantages Disadvantages Accepts cryptocurrency No mobile app for iOS – it is still in the works Low minimum deposit amount of 100 INR Hindi is not available as a language A separate cricketbook section More than 2,000 sports events daily Inclusion of an Exchange section Many types of bets available

Indibet India Review In this Sportscafe review, we'll go over the numerous services and features that Indibet provides to its Indian consumers. We'll go through the legality of the betting platform, the registration and verification procedure, the capabilities of the Indibet Android app, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. A table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for the most popular payment methods utilized at Indibet will also be available. Is Indibet Legal in India? Yes, it is. In India, there are no laws against internet gambling, therefore signing up for sports betting or casino gaming websites and depositing money is completely legal. Indibet is licensed in Curacao (number 8048/JAZ), demonstrating that it is secure and trustworthy. Indibet provides only online entertainment in the form of online sports betting events and online casino games, and since places for offline gambling are indeed illegal in India, Indibet is perfectly within the law.

How to Create an Account at Indibet? In order to successfully sign up at the bookmaker, follow the instructions down below to make Indibet registration: 1 Go to the website Visit the official website of Indibet with your desktop or mobile browser using our link. Go to Website 2 Find the registration button Find a blue button that says ‘Sign up’, and click on it. 3 Fill in your personal details A side menu will be brought up, and there, come up with a username and type in your email address. Enter your phone number and the SMS code for verification. Choose your currency, make up a password, confirm it, and then type in a promo code if you have one. Then, click on ‘Register’. Sign Up Now You have successfully created an account at Indibet!

Account Verification Before you may withdraw money from your account at Indibet, you must first verify your identity through the account verification process. Because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) protocol, it is safe to do so. After clicking your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Fill in any gaps with the required personal information. You must supply identification and residency evidence, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And other potentially accepted documents.

Indibet App The Indibet app for Android makes it simple to wager on your favorite sporting events, such as the IPL, or any others. With the exception of a slightly different UI and the ability to use Indibet from anywhere at any time, the Indibet app is functionally similar to the desktop or mobile website. Unfortunately, Indibet does not have a mobile app for iOS yet. It is currently in development, so it will be available in the future, and all users will be notified of that when it happens. Until then, iOS users can opt for using the mobile website version, as the app will look and function about the same. The bookmaker conducts special promotions for its mobile app customers on occasion. Players who use Indibet's website are not eligible for bonuses and promotions that are only available through the mobile app for Android. As a result, the program is quite valuable in such a situation. It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps.

Welcome Bonus Company offers several Indibet bonuses and promotions, the most notable of which is the sign up bonus of 150% up to 25,000 INR for sports, advertised as a promotion for the upcoming IPL season. Take a look at the table below for further information. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 150% up to 25,000 INR 100 INR The sports welcome bonus is only available to newly registered users at Indibet. Since this is a first deposit bonus, you will need to make a first deposit of at least 100 INR to be eligible. If you deposit 5,000 INR, you will get 5,000 INR as a bonus Online Casino Bonus 100% up to 25,000 INR 100 INR This offer is only available to newcomers at Indibet. This is a deposit bonus, so you will need to make a first deposit with the minimum deposit amount. All the bonus money can be used in the slots section only How to Get a Bonus at Indibet? To claim one of the welcome bonuses that Indibet provides to players from India, follow the instructions down below: Log into your Indibet account using the desktop website, mobile website or the app for Android; Go to the promotions tab and activate the desired welcome bonus; From the list of available promotions and bonuses, select the bonus you want to redeem, then click the activate button to get it. Complete the transaction by entering the amount you want to deposit into your Indibet account for the first time. If you fulfill the wagering criteria mentioned in the offer's Terms & Conditions, you can withdraw the free money. You have successfully claimed the Indibet welcome bonus! Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you can withdraw any of the money that you have received from the welcome bonus at Indibet, you need to meet the wagering requirements. For each of the bonuses they are different, and you can see what you need to do by having a look at the table down below. Bonus Wagering requirements Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus To withdraw money, you must make a turnover of 45 times the bonus amount on bets of 1.5 or higher;

The promotion lasts for 30 days, and it will be expired after that;

You must meet the minimum deposit amount required to be eligible for the first deposit bonus Online Casino Bonus You must make a minimum deposit of 100 INR to be eligible for the offer, to begin with;

The wagering requirement to withdraw the bonus is 45 times the bonus and deposit amount;

All games in the slots section are available to be used for the offer;

The offer lasts 30 days until it is expired