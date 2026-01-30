Crickex is a platform for sports betting and casino gambling in India, which has grown quite popular over recent years. It features a number of deposit and withdrawal methods you can use for financial transactions, a Curacao gambling license, over 1,000 sports events available every single day, many different sports categories for betting, a 5% cashback bonus, many casino games, and much more.

We at Sportscafe have produced a little clip that showcases the Crickex signup process while also providing a tour of the website. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!

The color scheme and design of Crickex is made up of mostly white and blue, but there are slight green and red colors as well. If you would like to have a look at the betting platform, have a look at the screenshots down below!

Crickex is a sports betting and casino gambling service with a lot to offer Indian players, but it also has some flaws. Refer to the chart below to view all the benefits and drawbacks!

To see what some of the most basic information about Crickex is, have a look at the table down below!

The betting site Crickex was founded in 2019 and has been catering towards the audience of players from India ever since then. It accepts INR as a currency and has various bonuses and promotions waiting for the bookmaker’s customers to redeem. There are over 1,000 sports you can place your bets on, on popular events such as the cricket Indian Premier League. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites , the best badminton betting sites , chess betting sites , tennis betting sites .

Crickex for Android and iOS

You may get the Crickex app for Android for free, that, due to its functionality, the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. You may still place bets, fund your account with deposits and withdrawals, take advantage of the same welcome incentives, and so on because it has all the same features and capabilities as the mobile website or the PC version. The iOS version of the mobile app is sadly still under development; once it is released, all users will be informed about it.

For Android Look down below for instructions on how to successfully download the mobile app Android version: Visit the website. Visit the official Crickex site using our link. Locate the area for mobile apps. Go to the mobile app area and look for the "App" symbol with a smartphone icon if you are not already prompted to download the app. Download the app. Click on the Android icon after making sure that you may download files from untrusted sources. Soon after, the download should start. Install the app. Click the installation button after selecting the notice for the downloaded apk file. Once finished, the mobile application has to be prepared. You have successfully installed the Crickex mobile app for Android!

For iOS Crickex currently doesn't have an iOS mobile app. It won't be accessible right soon because it's currently being created, but all users will be notified when it is. In the interim, iOS users may access the mobile website version, which works and has the same interface as the app.

Since the iOS mobile app for Crickex is in active development, it will probably be released sometime soon, and once it becomes available, you will be able to download it by following the steps outlined below: Go to the website. Visit the official website of Crickex by using our link. Locate the mobile app section. You should see an “App” symbol with a smartphone drawn there, simply click on it. Download and install the app. After you see a new page, click on the iOS icon. You should get redirected to the official Apple App Store page of the Crickex app. Click on the download button, and wait for it to be installed. You have successfully installed the iOS app for Crickex!

Crickex Mobile Website The mobile website is a very handy and convenient method of accessing Crickex for players from India without taking up much memory storage if your device performs poorly. Additionally, having the option to add a shortcut to your home screen will enable quick access to the platform. You just need to log in once into your account, and then you will automatically be logged in every time you launch the app, which is quite useful.

Crickex for PC On a PC, you may utilize Crickex by going to the official website, as there is no standalone application for computer users. If you use the desktop version of Crickex, you may do the following: Automatically log into your account if you save your login credentials;

Use Crickex to the fullest with all of its features and functions;

Easily navigate the website, getting anywhere you want within a few clicks;

Switching between multiple tabs. There are many advantages to using the PC version of the Crickex website. You can make the browser window smaller or fullscreen as well, depending on your preference.

Registration It's quite easy to create a new account at, just follow the instructions outlined down below to make Crickex registration: Go to the registration page. Visit Crickex registration page using our link. Look for the registration button. There should be a green "Sign Up" button in the page's upper right-hand corner. Click it to move on to the following stage. Complete the information. Decide on a username and password. Select your currency, then enter a referral code if you have one. Then, click on "Next". Complete the process. Add your complete name, contact information, and email address. Enter the verification code to complete the captcha puzzle. Afterwards, choose "Confirm". You have successfully created an account at Crickex!

Welcome Bonus Unfortunately, Crickex does not actually have a welcome bonus for either sports betting or casino gambling. However, the betting platform features other bonuses and promotions that can be convenient for players from India, such as the 5% cashback bonus, and the weekly lucky draw, for all of which you would need to already have an existing account. If you would like to learn more about Crickex Bonuses, check out the short information below.

Refer a Friend Bonus Invite a friend to sign up for Crickex using your referral link, and you'll both get 200 INR! The invited friend must make a minimum deposit of 1,000 INR and accomplish the 5,000 INR turnover within five days of registering in order to qualify for the bonus.

Weekly Lucky Draw Every Monday during the course of the campaign, the winners of a weekly prize draw will be revealed. You will receive one ticket, which can be utilized to enter the prize pool, for each deposit of 1,000 INR. The current reward is an iPhone 13 64 GB; winners are chosen at random.

Birthday Bonus If you have made a deposit of at least 5,000 INR in the previous three months, you will receive a bonus of 1,000 INR on your birthday. For this, your account must have existed for at least three months to be qualified for the bonus.

5% Cashback Bonus Every Monday, play Sexy Baccarat, any slot machine, or EVO to earn a 5% cashback bonus worth up to 500,000 INR. Once you have made bets on the games, you will be qualified for the cashback. Only the games listed in the Terms and Conditions are qualified for the offer.

Login To log into your Crickex account, simply follow the steps listed below: Visit the website, first. Using our link, visit the official Crickex website. Search for the login icon. The "Log in" button should be visible to the left of the "Sign up" button. Click the button to go on to the next phase. Log in using your login credentials. Use your phone number, account number, or email address as your login information. then choose "Log in". Great, you have accessed your Crickex account!

Verification You must finish the account identification verification process before you may withdraw any money from your Crickex account. It is safe to do this because many online sports betting and gaming websites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the pertinent personal information. You will be required to present proof of your identity and residence, which may include any of the following: A driver’s license;

A passport;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Crickex.

Crickex Video Review We at Sportscafe have produced a little clip that showcases the Crickex signup process while also providing a tour of the website. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!

Deposit / Withdrawal Crickex, which caters to Indian players, allows a variety of Indian Crickex deposit and withdrawal options. The most common payment modes, together with the minimum and maximum amounts for deposits and withdrawals, are included in the list below: UPI;

PayTm;

iPay;

PhonePe;

Rupee-O;

Bank Transfer and others. The minimum deposit amount is 200 INR, and withdrawals typically only take up to 24 hours. The minimum withdrawal amount, however, is 2,000 INR. There are no fees or additional charges for withdrawals or deposits, and the time it takes to process a withdrawal can take up to 3 business days.

Cashback (VIP) Play any slot machine, Sexy Baccarat, or EVO every Monday to receive a 5% payback bonus worth up to 500,000 INR. You will be eligible for the payback after you have placed bets on the games. The promotion is only valid for the games that are stated in the Terms & Conditions.

Official Website The official website of Crickex is completely authorized and secure to use, with SSL encryption for all monetary operations and the Curacao gambling license number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019 as a seal of approval. The following succinct summary of this security: Crickex is trusted by many players from India;

It uses SSL encryption;

The Curacao gambling license ensures the legitimacy of the website.

Crickex Sportsbook The sportsbook at Crickex has over 1,000 sports events available every day. Among the Indian favorites are cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many others. There is also a separate cricketbook, which is always a nice addition. All in all, you definitely will not run out of tournaments and championships for you to place your bets.

Cricket Cricket is a game that Indian Crickex customers particularly like to play. For those who like to gamble on cricket, we offer a number of tournaments such as the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others.

Kabaddi Kabaddi is a popular sport at Crickex that offers a number of tournaments on which bets may be placed using a variety of different bet kinds. Crickex is listed as one of the best kabaddi betting sites you can bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and other events.

Football Football is the most widely bet-on sport, and Crickex provides a ton of events on the game every day. The following are a few of Crickex's most well-known football tournaments: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Tennis Tennis is one of the most well-liked sports in which bets may be placed on a number of daily events with a variety of betting options. You have the following options at your disposal: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events.

Horse Racing Horse racing is a popular pastime at Crickex. Indian gamers enjoy the virtual sports option on the betting site. At Crickex, you may gamble on the following horse racing contests: Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others.

Baseball Crickex gives its consumers from India the chance to wager on baseball among other sports. You may place bets on regional and international events like: Chinese Taipei;

USA MLB and others.

Table Tennis Any betting sports platform, including Crickex, has a sizable table tennis following. If you're interested, the following events are now accessible for wagering on the betting platform: Czech Republic Pro League;

Championship Turkey and many others.

Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. The precise forthcoming games are listed on Crickex, and if you'd want, you may watch them live. You might be able to forecast the result more precisely by looking at each boxer's statistics on the "Results" page, which displays all of their past victories, defeats, and other information. At Crickex, you may gamble on a range of matches, including: Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others.