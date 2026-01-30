Crickex — Official Website for Sports Betting in India
Crickex
App:
Crickex
Crickex is a platform for sports betting and casino gambling in India, which has grown quite popular over recent years. It features a number of deposit and withdrawal methods you can use for financial transactions, a Curacao gambling license, over 1,000 sports events available every single day, many different sports categories for betting, a 5% cashback bonus, many casino games, and much more.
Welcome bonus
25% up to INR 6,000
Promocode:
No Promo
Crickex Overview
The betting site Crickex was founded in 2019 and has been catering towards the audience of players from India ever since then. It accepts INR as a currency and has various bonuses and promotions waiting for the bookmaker’s customers to redeem. There are over 1,000 sports you can place your bets on, on popular events such as the cricket Indian Premier League. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites.
Quick Facts about Crickex
To see what some of the most basic information about Crickex is, have a look at the table down below!
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Game types
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Sports, Live Streaming, Casino, Live Casino, Lottery, Virtual Sports, and many others
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Founder and year of foundation
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2019, founded by VB Digital N.V.
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Headquarters
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9 Abraham de Veerstraat, Curacao
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Gambling license
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Curacao, number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019
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Welcome bonus
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None – more bonuses in the future!
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Deposit and withdrawal methods
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UPI, Rupee-O, PayTm, PhonePe, Bank Transfer
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Hindi language
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Yes
Crickex Score
Crickex is a sports betting and casino gambling service with a lot to offer Indian players, but it also has some flaws. Refer to the chart below to view all the benefits and drawbacks!
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Advantages
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Disadvantages
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Over 1,000 sports events are available every day
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No mobile app available for iOS devices
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Trusted and respected by many Indian bettors
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No welcome bonus
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Hindi language support
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Weekly cashback up to 500,000 Rs.
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Separate cricketbook section
Screenshots of Crickex
The color scheme and design of Crickex is made up of mostly white and blue, but there are slight green and red colors as well. If you would like to have a look at the betting platform, have a look at the screenshots down below!
Video Review
We at Sportscafe have produced a little clip that showcases the Crickex signup process while also providing a tour of the website. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!
Crickex for Android and iOS
You may get the Crickex app for Android for free, that, due to its functionality, the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. You may still place bets, fund your account with deposits and withdrawals, take advantage of the same welcome incentives, and so on because it has all the same features and capabilities as the mobile website or the PC version. The iOS version of the mobile app is sadly still under development; once it is released, all users will be informed about it.
For Android
Look down below for instructions on how to successfully download the mobile app Android version:
- Visit the website. Visit the official Crickex site using our link.
- Locate the area for mobile apps. Go to the mobile app area and look for the "App" symbol with a smartphone icon if you are not already prompted to download the app.
- Download the app. Click on the Android icon after making sure that you may download files from untrusted sources. Soon after, the download should start.
- Install the app. Click the installation button after selecting the notice for the downloaded apk file. Once finished, the mobile application has to be prepared.
You have successfully installed the Crickex mobile app for Android!
For iOS
Crickex currently doesn't have an iOS mobile app. It won't be accessible right soon because it's currently being created, but all users will be notified when it is. In the interim, iOS users may access the mobile website version, which works and has the same interface as the app.
Since the iOS mobile app for Crickex is in active development, it will probably be released sometime soon, and once it becomes available, you will be able to download it by following the steps outlined below:
- Go to the website. Visit the official website of Crickex by using our link.
- Locate the mobile app section. You should see an “App” symbol with a smartphone drawn there, simply click on it.
- Download and install the app. After you see a new page, click on the iOS icon. You should get redirected to the official Apple App Store page of the Crickex app. Click on the download button, and wait for it to be installed.
You have successfully installed the iOS app for Crickex!
Crickex Mobile Website
The mobile website is a very handy and convenient method of accessing Crickex for players from India without taking up much memory storage if your device performs poorly. Additionally, having the option to add a shortcut to your home screen will enable quick access to the platform. You just need to log in once into your account, and then you will automatically be logged in every time you launch the app, which is quite useful.
Crickex for PC
On a PC, you may utilize Crickex by going to the official website, as there is no standalone application for computer users. If you use the desktop version of Crickex, you may do the following:
- Automatically log into your account if you save your login credentials;
- Use Crickex to the fullest with all of its features and functions;
- Easily navigate the website, getting anywhere you want within a few clicks;
- Switching between multiple tabs.
There are many advantages to using the PC version of the Crickex website. You can make the browser window smaller or fullscreen as well, depending on your preference.
Registration
It's quite easy to create a new account at, just follow the instructions outlined down below to make Crickex registration:
- Go to the registration page. Visit Crickex registration page using our link.
- Look for the registration button. There should be a green "Sign Up" button in the page's upper right-hand corner. Click it to move on to the following stage.
- Complete the information. Decide on a username and password. Select your currency, then enter a referral code if you have one. Then, click on "Next".
- Complete the process. Add your complete name, contact information, and email address. Enter the verification code to complete the captcha puzzle. Afterwards, choose "Confirm".
You have successfully created an account at Crickex!
Welcome Bonus
Unfortunately, Crickex does not actually have a welcome bonus for either sports betting or casino gambling. However, the betting platform features other bonuses and promotions that can be convenient for players from India, such as the 5% cashback bonus, and the weekly lucky draw, for all of which you would need to already have an existing account. If you would like to learn more about Crickex Bonuses, check out the short information below.
Refer a Friend Bonus
Invite a friend to sign up for Crickex using your referral link, and you'll both get 200 INR! The invited friend must make a minimum deposit of 1,000 INR and accomplish the 5,000 INR turnover within five days of registering in order to qualify for the bonus.
Weekly Lucky Draw
Every Monday during the course of the campaign, the winners of a weekly prize draw will be revealed. You will receive one ticket, which can be utilized to enter the prize pool, for each deposit of 1,000 INR. The current reward is an iPhone 13 64 GB; winners are chosen at random.
Birthday Bonus
If you have made a deposit of at least 5,000 INR in the previous three months, you will receive a bonus of 1,000 INR on your birthday. For this, your account must have existed for at least three months to be qualified for the bonus.
5% Cashback Bonus
Every Monday, play Sexy Baccarat, any slot machine, or EVO to earn a 5% cashback bonus worth up to 500,000 INR. Once you have made bets on the games, you will be qualified for the cashback. Only the games listed in the Terms and Conditions are qualified for the offer.
Login
To log into your Crickex account, simply follow the steps listed below:
- Visit the website, first. Using our link, visit the official Crickex website.
- Search for the login icon. The "Log in" button should be visible to the left of the "Sign up" button. Click the button to go on to the next phase.
- Log in using your login credentials. Use your phone number, account number, or email address as your login information. then choose "Log in".
Great, you have accessed your Crickex account!
Verification
You must finish the account identification verification process before you may withdraw any money from your Crickex account. It is safe to do this because many online sports betting and gaming websites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the pertinent personal information. You will be required to present proof of your identity and residence, which may include any of the following:
- A driver’s license;
- A passport;
- An identity card;
- A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Crickex.
Crickex Video Review
We at Sportscafe have produced a little clip that showcases the Crickex signup process while also providing a tour of the website. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!
Deposit / Withdrawal
Crickex, which caters to Indian players, allows a variety of Indian Crickex deposit and withdrawal options. The most common payment modes, together with the minimum and maximum amounts for deposits and withdrawals, are included in the list below:
- UPI;
- PayTm;
- iPay;
- PhonePe;
- Rupee-O;
- Bank Transfer and others.
The minimum deposit amount is 200 INR, and withdrawals typically only take up to 24 hours. The minimum withdrawal amount, however, is 2,000 INR. There are no fees or additional charges for withdrawals or deposits, and the time it takes to process a withdrawal can take up to 3 business days.
Cashback (VIP)
Play any slot machine, Sexy Baccarat, or EVO every Monday to receive a 5% payback bonus worth up to 500,000 INR. You will be eligible for the payback after you have placed bets on the games. The promotion is only valid for the games that are stated in the Terms & Conditions.
Official Website
The official website of Crickex is completely authorized and secure to use, with SSL encryption for all monetary operations and the Curacao gambling license number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019 as a seal of approval. The following succinct summary of this security:
- Crickex is trusted by many players from India;
- It uses SSL encryption;
- The Curacao gambling license ensures the legitimacy of the website.
Crickex Sportsbook
The sportsbook at Crickex has over 1,000 sports events available every day. Among the Indian favorites are cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many others. There is also a separate cricketbook, which is always a nice addition. All in all, you definitely will not run out of tournaments and championships for you to place your bets.
Cricket
Cricket is a game that Indian Crickex customers particularly like to play. For those who like to gamble on cricket, we offer a number of tournaments such as the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered:
- Indian Premier League;
- European Cricket Series;
- England Vitality;
- Ranji Trophy;
- ODI Series and others.
Kabaddi
Kabaddi is a popular sport at Crickex that offers a number of tournaments on which bets may be placed using a variety of different bet kinds. Crickex is listed as one of the best kabaddi betting sites you can bet on the following events:
- Major League Kabaddi;
- International Clubs and other events.
Football
Football is the most widely bet-on sport, and Crickex provides a ton of events on the game every day. The following are a few of Crickex's most well-known football tournaments:
- European Championship;
- UEFA Nations League;
- CONCACAF Nations League;
- Argentina Premier League and many others.
Tennis
Tennis is one of the most well-liked sports in which bets may be placed on a number of daily events with a variety of betting options. You have the following options at your disposal:
- ATP;
- WTA;
- ATP Challenger;
- Exhibition;
- ITF Men;
- ITF Women and many other tennis events.
Horse Racing
Horse racing is a popular pastime at Crickex. Indian gamers enjoy the virtual sports option on the betting site. At Crickex, you may gamble on the following horse racing contests:
- Australia Royal Randwick;
- France Lyon Parilly;
- Greyhound Racing and many others.
Baseball
Crickex gives its consumers from India the chance to wager on baseball among other sports. You may place bets on regional and international events like:
- Chinese Taipei;
- USA MLB and others.
Table Tennis
Any betting sports platform, including Crickex, has a sizable table tennis following. If you're interested, the following events are now accessible for wagering on the betting platform:
- Czech Republic Pro League;
- Championship Turkey and many others.
Boxing
In India, boxing is a popular sport. The precise forthcoming games are listed on Crickex, and if you'd want, you may watch them live. You might be able to forecast the result more precisely by looking at each boxer's statistics on the "Results" page, which displays all of their past victories, defeats, and other information. At Crickex, you may gamble on a range of matches, including:
- Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;
- Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;
- Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;
- Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others.
UFC
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a different popular sport at Crickex (UFC). Crickex offers a number of UFC events each day on which you may wager in a variety of ways. Even if there are several events in this area to bet on, they may be divided into two categories:
- UFC;
- UFC Fright Night.
eSports
Simply put, esports is just professional competitions in video games. Crickex offers wagering opportunities on these games, which are highly popular. You may wager, as an illustration, on the following:
- Dota 2;
- League of Legends;
- CS:GO;
- StarCraft 2 and many others.
Dota 2
One of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games is Dota 2. Crickex holds the following contests and tournaments, in that order:
- Champions League;
- DPC China Division;
- DPC North America Division and many other events.
LOL
League of Legends, a MOBA video game, provides a range of online play options and gaming contests. See the list below for a complete list of them:
- League of Legends Pro League;
- LCK Challenger League and others.
CS:GO
Crickex's eSports department includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, one of the most well-known video games. The following list of upcoming events may be found by having a look down below:
- CS:GO CBCS;
- ESEA Advanced Europe;
- ESEA Divisions;
- ESL Challenger League and many others.
StarCraft 2
The well-known strategy game StarCraft 2 offers a huge selection of online contests and tournaments that you may gamble on. If you're interested in the present, take into account the following events:
- Global Starcraft II League;
- ITAX Super Series and other events.
Virtual Sports
Virtual sports are played as a brief game on a computer utilizing software and without any actual players present. The two most popular virtual sports are virtual horse racing and virtual cricket because you may bet on an event and see the results right away to see if you won or lost. You may bet on the following virtual sports at Crickex:
- Golden Race;
- Nsoft Virtual Sport;
- Leap;
- Global Bet;
- Virtual Generation and many others.
Popular Betting Options at Crickex
Customers may more easily enjoy their time at Crickex wagering on sports and playing casino games thanks to the betting options provided below. Visit the list of features below for further details on each feature.
Live Betting
Betting in the live sports section is the perfect choice if you want to keep up with the action and don't want to wait around for game results. Depending on the location of the game, you may bet on a wide range of plausible answers.
Multi Live
With the exception of the ability to watch many games simultaneously and put bets on them, the multi-live option is quite similar to live betting. This is the option to select if you want to boost your chances of winning.
Live Previews
The live previews option is only accessible for upcoming live events, much as a pre-match wager. It is basically the same as placing a bet in advance on upcoming events, which is a very useful instrument.
Line (Prematch)
The total amount of bets Crickex will accept on a particular athletic event is known as a line. It could be an easy or a challenging line. The most significant outcomes, including the final score, totals, and handicaps, are included in the first section.
Totalizator
The totalizer from Crickex is an available option for sports betting. You will receive a prize if you correctly predict the results of at least 9 out of the 15 events. There is a wide range of shapes and sizes for sweepstakes. If you bet on the exact score, for example, the amount you earn is based on how well you predicted the result.
Types of Bets
Crickex offers a variety of bet types that you may utilize to maximize your profits when betting on a variety of sporting events. The most popular ones, for instance, are listed below.
- Single. A gamble on a single outcome is known as a single bet. The return on a single wager is calculated by multiplying the investment by the odds of your selection. This is the most widely used bet type on Crickex, as the risk-to-reward ratio is fairly balanced.
- Accumulator. An accumulator bet is a gamble that consists of several choices on unrelated events. To calculate the return on an accumulator, multiply the bet by the appropriate odds for each choice. If at least one leg fails, the wager is lost in its whole.
- System. A system bet is a wager made up of several accumulators, all of the same size, on a specified number of outcomes. In addition to having a maximum of 20 outcomes, a system can have up to 184756 accumulators.
How to Place a Bet?
The procedures listed below will help you successfully place a sports wager at Crickex if you are already logged in:
Make a Deposit
Select a deposit method and complete all necessary transaction details in your account's deposit section. The funds should then start to almost immediately appear in your account.Go to website
Select a Sports Event
Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Just choose one from the menu.
Place a Bet
After choosing the wager's conditions and results, enter the amount you're willing to wager. Following that, click "Place bet".Make your bet
Congratulations on your successful bet placement at Crickex!
Betting Odds
The attractive betting odds at Crickex are a result of the expert specialist's ongoing monitoring of the outcomes' chances and the correct representation of the live action. Popular markets, like live betting, frequently have the best odds for each market type.
Crickex Live Streaming
To place bets and follow the action in real time, visit Crickex's live sports area. Once there, decide which sport and which game you wish to watch. While watching the game, you can place a variety of various kinds of bets.
Crickex Casino
Crickex has an online Crickex casino section where you may play with live dealers if you're interested. There are not a lot of alternatives at the moment, but Crickex plans to extend it in the future. Ezugi, MG Live, Playtech and Evolution Gaming are the companies that power the games in this particular area. Slots, table games, and other casino games are all separate selections from the live casino at Crickex.
Popular Crickex Games
Since Crickex has a large selection of games, we've put together a list with descriptions of some of the most well-known ones. View it by clicking the link below!
Slots
You need to place bets and get specific symbol combinations in order to win when playing slots in the casino section. In this section of the casino, there are several slot machines. They each take a different tack and cover a range of topics.
Poker
Live dealer poker, one of the options for poker that Crickex offers, is the most popular game at any online casino. Since all of the games are licensed and run by reputable software suppliers, everything is under the jurisdiction of the RNG.
Baccarat
The object of the card game baccarat, which is highly well-liked in India, is to amass a collection of cards with a value of nine or a value as close to nine as possible. Indian gamers tend to use the most popular choice.
Blackjack
Blackjack is a straightforward yet entertaining game in which each round requires you to acquire at least 21 points while the dealer's hands are capped at 21. Crickex offers blackjack games both offline and live.
Roulette or European Roulette
As the ball flies by, the dealer spins the roulette wheel. In one place, the ball stops moving altogether. You could succeed if you wager on the spot where the ball falls. Play each version of this casino game to see which one best satisfies your needs.
Jackpot Games
Jackpot games are available in Crickex's casino section. You may gamble in this game with paylines and reels and win if it succeeds. Indian casino players at Crickex seem to like this category of games.
Lotteries
Crickex provides its customers with the opportunity to participate in online lotteries, which are entirely legal in India. Six tickets must be purchased by each participant using their unique number. It's uncertain how many there are in all. Your chances of winning a reward rise as you buy more tickets.
Bingo
You must keep track of the numbers that appear during the game in an unpredictable order in order to fill in the numbers on your bingo card. The first individual to correctly finish the number card receives the reward.
TOTO
Each day, the betting site provides a variety of TOTO games, and they are all often updated. Crickex offers top-notch TOTO alternatives for customers who are interested in this particular wagering choice.
TV Games
One of its distinguishing features is that no one is really engaging in the TV Games area's games. Customers made wagers based on their expectations of how the game would unfold, much like they would if they were watching it on television. In a nutshell, it's comparable to making a bet on the outcome.
Results and Statistics
The Crickex results and statistics page offers a range of outcomes and data that also pertain to current events and tournaments. The statistics include data on victories, defeats, goals, opponents, and other details for both specific players and whole teams. All of this is done to enable you to make more informed wagering decisions.
Bet Constructor
The Bet Constructor tool from Crickex allows you to simultaneously create two teams. The winning side will be the one with the most goals scored compared to the other squad. It reduces the possibility of a wrong result while enabling you to profit from the success of your rivals.
Support
There are several methods to contact customer service at Crickex. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do all in their ability to help you. It has no direct contact number for you to call, but there are other options for reaching out to customer support. How to contact Crickex in India is detailed in the table below.
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The ways to contact
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Details
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marketing@crickex.com
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Live chat
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You may chat with an expert by pressing the button in the bottom-right corner, and they will shortly respond to you
SportsCafe Verdict
Crickex has a lot to offer Indian clients after our evaluation, and we granted it the Sportscafe badge of approval. This demonstrates that it is a fully reputable and safe betting website in India. The website is secure since it has a gaming license from Curacao. Crickex may be regarded as a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India because it provides an Android mobile app that accomplishes the same tasks as the PC version but is quicker and available from anywhere; the only drawback of the betting platform is the absence of an iOS app. Additionally, Crickex has received overwhelmingly positive evaluations from Indian gamers.
The Most Common Questions about the Crickex
Even though we went into great length about a number of Crickex's features in our review of Sportscafe, if you still have any questions, feel free to submit them in the comments below. This page provides answers to the top three Crickex-related queries.
How to Deposit Money in Crickex?
In order to make a deposit at Crickex, you would need to create an account, log in, and go to the “Deposit” tab. Then, select the deposit method of your choice, enter the amount of money you want to deposit into your account and complete the deposit procedure. After that, the funds should appear in your account very shortly.
Is Crickex Fake or Real?
In India, there is a website called Crickex that offers casino and sports betting. Given that it has a gaming license from Curacao and is well-respected among Indian players, you may be confident that it is legitimate. Once you register, you'll have access to a variety of actual and legal activities, including making deposits and withdrawals, playing games, placing bets, claiming bonuses, and much more.
Is Crickex Legal in India?
Yes, Crickex is legal for sports betting and casino gambling in India. Crickex sports betting is completely legal in India. Crickex is a trusted and approved online sportsbook. Because it has a Curacao gaming license with the number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019, the website is reliable and trustworthy. Additionally, utilizing the internet is not prohibited by the law in India.
Is Crickex Safe for Betting in India?
Yes, Cricket is safe for sports betting in India. Curacao granted Crickex a gaming permit with the license number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019. We at Sportscafe are able to persuade Indian players of Crickex's trustworthiness by certifying it as a safe and secure sportsbook.
Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?
In order to avoid system abuse and a major violation of Crickex's Terms and Conditions, you are not allowed to open a new Crickex account if you already have one. We will immediately close any accounts with the same name, email address, phone number, or other personally-identifying information.