Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
53%
Chance of Winning
LEI
47.00%
SportsCafe, as a platform, is one of the best when it comes to sharing valuable tips on how to bet on cricket. These tips come with minimal to no risk at all. We provide a list of the best betting sites on the basis of high odds, huge bonuses, and the best security. Like the sport of cricket, the tips cater to a diverse audience. Whether you like the fast-paced action of T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League or the gruelling nature of test cricket, you can use SportsCafe’s list of betting sites to maximise your winnings. Apart from the list of betting platforms, SportsCafe also provides expert predictions every day that readers can use to make informed decisions and place calculated bets. By following our tips and tricks, the players can not only increase their winnings but at the same time can minimise their risks as well.
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
53%
Chance of Winning
LEI
47.00%
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
51%
Chance of Winning
NOT
49.00%
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
56%
Chance of Winning
WOR
44.00%
T20 Blast
The Rose Bowl
HAM
53%
Chance of Winning
KEN
47.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
55%
Chance of Winning
SOM
45.00%
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
WAR
54%
Chance of Winning
GLO
46.00%
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's
ENG
44%
Chance of Winning
AUS
56.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
ESS
57%
Chance of Winning
MID
43.00%
Welcome bonus
700% up to ₹20,000
Promo code
SCAFE230
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
Promo code
SCBAT
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹186,711
Promo code
SPORTSCAFE
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹100,000
Promo code
No promo
Welcome bonus
up to 70% Rakeback
Promo code
No code
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹80,400
Promo code
SCAFE145
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹52863
Promo code
No code
Welcome bonus
300% up to ₹50,000
Promo code
SCAFE30
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹40,000
Promo code
CAFEBONUS
Welcome bonus
150% up to ₹1,05,000
Promo code
SCAFE30
While betting on cricket is frowned upon in certain societies in India, it is as popular as an activity as the sport of cricket. Making a bet using SportsCafe is very simple; you need to choose the best bookmaker and click on the button.
Welcome bonus
700% up to ₹20,000
Promo code
SCAFE230
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
Promo code
SCBAT
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹186,711
Promo code
SPORTSCAFE
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹100,000
Promo code
No promo
Welcome bonus
up to 70% Rakeback
Promo code
No code
Welcome bonus
300% up to ₹50,000
Promo code
SCAFE30
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹80,400
Promo code
SCAFE145
Welcome bonus
500% up to ₹52863
Promo code
No code
Welcome bonus
200% up to ₹40,000
Promo code
CAFEBONUS
Welcome bonus
150% up to ₹1,05,000
Promo code
SCAFE30
When it comes to betting on cricket matches, users' safety is the topmost priority. Even the best of the bookmakers from around the world have realised the need to create applications for Android and iOS. Given the accessibility of these apps, currently in 2025, they are much more popular than traditional websites when it comes to online betting. Some of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of these apps are the option of live betting, evaluating odds, and withdrawing money using payment apps on your phone from anywhere in the world.
Online betting on cricket in India and its neighbouring countries is not only a pastime but a famous medium to earn money for the billions of fans. While cricket is a global game, there is no doubt over the fact that most of the passionate fans of the sport reside in India and other Asian countries. The boom of technology in the last decade and a half in the region has meant that almost every cricket fan now has access to a smartphone. The ease of wagering from sitting at home by using a smartphone has encouraged the casual fan to become glued to their screens. With cricketing action ranging from T20 leagues to international events like World Cups and Asia Cups, an average cricket fan has something to wager upon almost every day. The sites listed on the SportsCafe platform not only provide the best odds but also tempting bonuses. With most of the sites accepting payments in INR, the ease of betting in India has increased multiple times.
The team at SportsCafe consists of some of the highly experienced players from the cricket betting scene. We not only possess a great deal of knowledge but also have useful tips on how to bet on cricket. With years of practical experience in the field, our team of experts track the latest news and updates regarding the forecasts, conditions, team news, and any other factor that might affect the result of the game. SportCafe provides tips related to any particular match and also has comprehensive guides and tutorials to help the readers make informed for safe bets.
The cricket betting predictions on our platforms are our pride. SportsCafe takes an extra step and makes high efforts when giving out predictions. Our experts analyse match-ups, player forms leading up to the game, pitch and weather conditions, team news, and other factors that affect the game. Our predictions are published 48 hours or earlier on the platform. This gives our readers ample amount of time to analyse the odds and plan accordingly. With a high accuracy ranging around 90%, our cricket betting forecasts have earned trust from millions of Indian bettors.
When finding the best cricket betting platforms according to your needs, it is important to factor in the trustworthiness of the platform. At SportsCafe, our readers have access to only the best platforms when it comes to trustworthiness. The sites recommended on our platforms have a user-friendly interface, great odds on major cricketing events and matches, and huge bonuses. Our team analyses these platforms on multiple factors, including but not limited to strong security, quick payouts, and good customer support.
Cricket betting odds are possibly the most crucial instrument when it comes to wagering. These odds not only indicate how much money can be made while wagering, but also the likelihood of an event happening. For beginners, our platform explains the most popular odds (decimal, fractional, and moneyline). Before making your online betting on cricket matches in India on matches like IPL or betting on the World Cup, or other international matches, it is important to take a look at the odds that are being provided by different bookmakers.
SportsCafe lists highly exclusive promo codes and bonuses for its readers. These codes will act as a stepping stone for new users and a boost to earnings for regular bettors by receiving bonuses such as: Free Bets, No Deposit bonuses, Sign Up bonuses and more.
Cricket betting might not be as simple as one would think. After picking a match to bet on, it is really important to understand first which type of bet should be made. At SportsCafe, we provide detailed guides that explain the most common types of cricket bets. By going through these guides, you will learn the meaning of terms like handicap, back, lay, over/under, and match combo. These guides will help not only in interpreting odds but also in managing bankroll.
To find safe, trusted cricket betting platforms for Indian users, we personally tested dozens of popular sites. Using real accounts, we evaluated payments (like UPI), bonuses, and betting on cricket, focusing specifically on features that matter to Indian players.
The rise of digital payments in India has made everyone used to highly convenient payments. Top cricket betting platforms in India provide a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods that allow users to complete their transactions in INR. Popular payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Google Pay, Astropay, Bank Transfers (Net Banking), and Bank Cards (Visa, Mastercard) are available for making payments and withdrawals. Along with the above-listed channels, bettors can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for speedy and anonymous transactions. Most bookmakers also provide an option to use e-wallets for instant transfers.
Online betting on cricket matches in India is not currently legal. The Parliament of India has passed a new law in August 2025, which puts a ban on all real-money gaming platforms, even if it is games of skill. The law was passed in order to stop people from betting and gambling away their money. Violating this law can result in heavy fines and even imprisonment. Online cricket betting in India is prohibited.
Is online cricket betting legal in India?
No, online betting on cricket matches in India after the new law was passed in August 2025.
How do I choose a safe and trustworthy betting site?
You can choose a safe and trustworthy betting site by going through the extensive list of SportsCafe. Check user reviews and ratings before using a betting platform.
What are the best and fastest deposit methods for Indian users?
UPI, Net Banking, E-wallets, Crypto, and debit/credit cards are the fastest deposit methods for Indian users.
How do I withdraw my winnings, and how long does it take?
Withdrawals can be made through the same payment methods used while depositing. The time of processing varies from the transaction type or withdrawal method. UPI, Net Banking, E-wallets, Crypto, and debit/credit cards a fast payment options, while bank transfers can to a few days.
What is a 'welcome bonus' and what does 'wagering requirement' mean?
A ‘welcome bonus’ is the extra money or free bets only for a new user can get while registering on any betting platform. Each bonus has its own wagering requirement. It indicates how much an amount must be wagered before a user can withdraw it.
What are the most popular types of cricket bets?
The most popular types of cricket bets are match winner, top batter, bowler, and over/under runs. Live bets and handicaps are also popular types of bet options. Other markets include toss results, series results, or tournament outrights.