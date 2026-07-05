Online Cricket Betting | SportsCafe

SportsCafe, as a platform, is one of the best when it comes to sharing valuable tips on how to bet on cricket. These tips come with minimal to no risk at all. We provide a list of the best betting sites on the basis of high odds, huge bonuses, and the best security. Like the sport of cricket, the tips cater to a diverse audience. Whether you like the fast-paced action of T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League or the gruelling nature of test cricket, you can use SportsCafe’s list of betting sites to maximise your winnings. Apart from the list of betting platforms, SportsCafe also provides expert predictions every day that readers can use to make informed decisions and place calculated bets. By following our tips and tricks, the players can not only increase their winnings but at the same time can minimise their risks as well.

Tips for Upcoming Cricket Matches Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Headingley YOR 53% Chance of Winning LEI 47.00% View Prediction Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Riverside Ground DUR 51% Chance of Winning NOT 49.00% View Prediction Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Sophia Gardens GLA 56% Chance of Winning WOR 44.00% View Prediction Hampshire vs Kent T20 Blast The Rose Bowl HAM 53% Chance of Winning KEN 47.00% View Prediction Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast County Ground NOR 55% Chance of Winning SOM 45.00% View Prediction Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Edgbaston WAR 54% Chance of Winning GLO 46.00% View Prediction England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup, Women Lord's ENG 44% Chance of Winning AUS 56.00% View Prediction Essex vs Middlesex T20 Blast County Ground ESS 57% Chance of Winning MID 43.00% View Prediction All Predictions

Trusted Cricket Betting Sites #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review View all While betting on cricket is frowned upon in certain societies in India, it is as popular as an activity as the sport of cricket. Making a bet using SportsCafe is very simple; you need to choose the best bookmaker and click on the button.

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About Online Betting on Cricket Online betting on cricket in India and its neighbouring countries is not only a pastime but a famous medium to earn money for the billions of fans. While cricket is a global game, there is no doubt over the fact that most of the passionate fans of the sport reside in India and other Asian countries. The boom of technology in the last decade and a half in the region has meant that almost every cricket fan now has access to a smartphone. The ease of wagering from sitting at home by using a smartphone has encouraged the casual fan to become glued to their screens. With cricketing action ranging from T20 leagues to international events like World Cups and Asia Cups, an average cricket fan has something to wager upon almost every day. The sites listed on the SportsCafe platform not only provide the best odds but also tempting bonuses. With most of the sites accepting payments in INR, the ease of betting in India has increased multiple times.

How SportsCafe Can Help You? The team at SportsCafe consists of some of the highly experienced players from the cricket betting scene. We not only possess a great deal of knowledge but also have useful tips on how to bet on cricket. With years of practical experience in the field, our team of experts track the latest news and updates regarding the forecasts, conditions, team news, and any other factor that might affect the result of the game. SportCafe provides tips related to any particular match and also has comprehensive guides and tutorials to help the readers make informed for safe bets. Daily Cricket Betting Tips and Predictions The cricket betting predictions on our platforms are our pride. SportsCafe takes an extra step and makes high efforts when giving out predictions. Our experts analyse match-ups, player forms leading up to the game, pitch and weather conditions, team news, and other factors that affect the game. Our predictions are published 48 hours or earlier on the platform. This gives our readers ample amount of time to analyse the odds and plan accordingly. With a high accuracy ranging around 90%, our cricket betting forecasts have earned trust from millions of Indian bettors. Trusted and Legal Cricket Betting Platforms When finding the best cricket betting platforms according to your needs, it is important to factor in the trustworthiness of the platform. At SportsCafe, our readers have access to only the best platforms when it comes to trustworthiness. The sites recommended on our platforms have a user-friendly interface, great odds on major cricketing events and matches, and huge bonuses. Our team analyses these platforms on multiple factors, including but not limited to strong security, quick payouts, and good customer support. Cricket Betting Odds Cricket betting odds are possibly the most crucial instrument when it comes to wagering. These odds not only indicate how much money can be made while wagering, but also the likelihood of an event happening. For beginners, our platform explains the most popular odds (decimal, fractional, and moneyline). Before making your online betting on cricket matches in India on matches like IPL or betting on the World Cup, or other international matches, it is important to take a look at the odds that are being provided by different bookmakers. Odds Calculator Single Parlay Bet Amount (INR) American Odds Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Implied Odds To win: 0 INR Payout: 0 INR Reset Exclusive Promo Codes and Bonuses SportsCafe lists highly exclusive promo codes and bonuses for its readers. These codes will act as a stepping stone for new users and a boost to earnings for regular bettors by receiving bonuses such as: Free Bets, No Deposit bonuses, Sign Up bonuses and more. Cricket Betting Guides and Strategies Cricket betting might not be as simple as one would think. After picking a match to bet on, it is really important to understand first which type of bet should be made. At SportsCafe, we provide detailed guides that explain the most common types of cricket bets. By going through these guides, you will learn the meaning of terms like handicap, back, lay, over/under, and match combo. These guides will help not only in interpreting odds but also in managing bankroll.

How We Choose The Best Betting Sites To find safe, trusted cricket betting platforms for Indian users, we personally tested dozens of popular sites. Using real accounts, we evaluated payments (like UPI), bonuses, and betting on cricket, focusing specifically on features that matter to Indian players. Security and Trust: At SportsCafe, you will find only trusted and secure platforms. We check these platforms for SSL encryption, fair play, and user reviews.

At SportsCafe, you will find only trusted and secure platforms. We check these platforms for SSL encryption, fair play, and user reviews. Cricket Betting Options: Our platform looks for platforms with multiple betting options, allowing for T20 cricket betting, IPL cricket betting, live betting on cricket leagues like BBL, CPL and many more, along with international tournaments.

Our platform looks for platforms with multiple betting options, allowing for T20 cricket betting, IPL cricket betting, live betting on cricket leagues like BBL, CPL and many more, along with international tournaments. Mobile Experience: With the rise of mobile betting, it is important for betting platforms to make sure that they have an app that provides the best experience to the users.

With the rise of mobile betting, it is important for betting platforms to make sure that they have an app that provides the best experience to the users. Competitive Odds: There is no doubt about the importance of odds in a betting environment. The higher the odds, the higher the payout for the bettor. SportsCafe compares odds from hundreds of bookmakers for its readers, in order to provide the best and most competitive odds to its users.

There is no doubt about the importance of odds in a betting environment. The higher the odds, the higher the payout for the bettor. SportsCafe compares odds from hundreds of bookmakers for its readers, in order to provide the best and most competitive odds to its users. Live Betting and Streaming: Real-time betting and live streaming of cricket matches provide players with an advantage. This allows users to place bets more conveniently by watching the match live on the platform itself, without having to travel to other locations to watch it live. Players often prefer sites with live streaming and the latest in-game statistics.

Real-time betting and live streaming of cricket matches provide players with an advantage. This allows users to place bets more conveniently by watching the match live on the platform itself, without having to travel to other locations to watch it live. Players often prefer sites with live streaming and the latest in-game statistics. Bonuses and Offers: No one dislikes free stuff. The same goes for bonuses and offers. Bonuses not only help platforms in gaining new users but also help in retaining the existing users.

No one dislikes free stuff. The same goes for bonuses and offers. Bonuses not only help platforms in gaining new users but also help in retaining the existing users. Easy-to-Use Interface: A clean interface goes a long way in enhancing the user experience. In our list, you will find sites with an easy-to-use interface where making a bet comes without any hassle.

A clean interface goes a long way in enhancing the user experience. In our list, you will find sites with an easy-to-use interface where making a bet comes without any hassle. Customer Support: Customer support for a betting platform holds the utmost importance. This feature helps in enhancing the trust of the user by providing them with 24/7 support.

Customer support for a betting platform holds the utmost importance. This feature helps in enhancing the trust of the user by providing them with 24/7 support. User Reputation & Reviews: The reviews from the users tell a great deal about the website and platform. Positive reviews and high ratings from active users of the app are an indication of the quality of the platform.

Is Online Cricket Betting Legal in India? Online betting on cricket matches in India is not currently legal. The Parliament of India has passed a new law in August 2025, which puts a ban on all real-money gaming platforms, even if it is games of skill. The law was passed in order to stop people from betting and gambling away their money. Violating this law can result in heavy fines and even imprisonment. Online cricket betting in India is prohibited.