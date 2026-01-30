Fairplay — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Bonus

Fairplay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Fairplay Fairplay claims itself as India's most popular betting platform and online casino, and there are plenty of reasons to believe it. It has a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, as well as an Android app and a variety of sporting events such as tournaments and championships. Fairplay also has a section dedicated to cricket betting, making it one of the tops picks for Indian customers. Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Fairplay

Fairplay Overview Fairplay is a new betting service that focuses on cricket betting, making it an excellent option for Indian players from India. You are met with a stylish and easy-to-navigate design when you visit the official website in India, and Fairplay provides a lot of benefits – it offers Rs. as a currency, a variety of payment options popular in India such as PhonePe, UPI, Visa, and others, and a lot of events on cricket tournaments such as the IPL. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites. Quick Facts about Fairplay Game types Sports betting, Live Streaming, Slots, Live Dealer Games, Live Cards, Premium Sportsbook Founder and year of foundation 2019, Win Ventures NV Headquarters Not stated Gambling license Curacao, Fairplay number 365/JAZ Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Deposit and withdrawal methods Cryptocurrency, Google Pay, PayTm, PhonePe, UPI, and many others Hindi language Yes Fairplay Score Fairplay features a number of advantages for customers from India, but it also has some disadvantages. For additional details, see the chart of its benefits and drawbacks below! Advantages Disadvantages Premium sportsbook section No mobile app for iOS yet because it is in development Separate cricketbook section No online casino bonus Accepts cryptocurrency and promotes it Loyalty program for playing Hindi language support Instant withdrawal option Screenshots of Fairplay Fairplay's website and Android mobile app feature a pleasant design with a black background and green and orange colors that are easy to read. Take a look at the screenshots we made below to get a better idea of what it looks like. Video Review We've put together a brief video that includes a step-by-step tutorial on how to join Fairplay as well as a showcase of the betting platform. More information may be found in the video below.

Fairplay India Review We'll go through the many services, functions, and features that Fairplay offers its Indian customers in our Sportscafe review here. We'll go over the betting platform's legality, the registration and verification process, the Fairplay Android app's features, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. There will also be a table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for the most commonly used payment methods at Fairplay. Is Fairplay Legal in India? Yes, Fairplay is perfectly legal in India — there are no laws against online gambling, so you are free to participate as long as you act responsibly. Furthermore, Fairplay is a secure website and app since it holds a Curacao gambling license under the number 365/JAZ, which serves as a sign of approval and credibility.

Fairplay for Android and iOS The Fairplay app for Android makes betting on your favorite sporting events, such as the IPL or any other, a breeze. The Fairplay app is essentially comparable to desktop or mobile websites, with the difference of a slightly different UI and the ability to use Fairplay from anywhere at any time.

Fairplay currently does not offer a mobile app for iOS. It's presently under development, so it won't be accessible for a while, but all users will be alerted when it is. Until then, iOS users may utilize the mobile website version, which will appear and work similarly to the app.

On occasion, the betting platform runs special deals for its mobile app users. Bonuses and promotions that are exclusively available through the Android app are not available to players who utilize Fairplay's website. As a result, the application is really useful in this case. For Android The fairplya Android app is simple to download and install - just follow the steps below: Go to the website. Using any mobile browser of your choice, go to the official fairplya website using our link. Look for the section for mobile apps. This page has two links that will take you to the same location: Click the 'Mobile app' button in the top-left corner of the screen, or scroll down to the 'Useful links' section and look for 'Mobile applications' under it. By clicking on it, you may go on to the next step. Download the app. On the new page, click the 'Android download app' option. If your device refuses to let you download it, go to your settings and enable the option to download files from unknown sources, then try again. Install the app. Find and click on the downloaded file's notification or locate and click on it in your phone's storage. Then, after clicking the installation button, wait for it to download. Open the app. To start the fairplya app, tap the symbol on your device's screen. Then, either establish a new account or log in to one that you already have. The fairplya app for Android has been successfully downloaded and installed! For iOS The iOS version of the fairplya mobile app is still being developed, thus it is not yet available for download. You may use the mobile browser version for the time being, which has the same design as the desktop version and all of the same capabilities and features. You may also log in automatically in a couple of seconds at any time if you enable your browser to remember your username and password.

How to Create an Account at Fairplay? In order to properly sign up at Fairplay, please follow the steps down below to make Fairplay registration successful: 1 Visit the website Use your preferred browser to visit Fairplay's official website using our link. Go to Website 2 Look for a sign-up button You should see a black button with white writing that says 'Join now' in the top-right corner of the screen. Click it to move on to the next step. 3 Fill up the blanks with your information Please include your name, e-mail address, and phone number. Then, choose your gender and date of birth. Make a password for your account and confirm it, as well as enter any referral codes you may have. If you want to receive promotional mail, check the box and click 'Register’. 4 Validate your phone number Look for an SMS message with a code and input it in the necessary box on your phone. If you didn't get one, try again by clicking 'Resend code.' Then click 'Confirm'. Sign Up Now You have successfully created an account at Fairplay!

Welcome Bonus Fairplay offers its users a first deposit bonus of 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR for sports betting. Sadly, there is seemingly no online casino bonus – perhaps it will come later one day. But bookmaker has another Fairplay bonuses, but to get an idea of what the standart welcome bonus entails, have a look at the table down below. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 100% up to 100,000 500 Rs. This offer is only available to newly registered customers at Fairplay. Since this is a first deposit bonus, you will need to make a first deposit with the minimum deposit amount being 500 Rs.. You will need to meet the wagering requirements in the Terms and Conditions in order to withdraw the bonus Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus Deposit Variation One If you deposit 500 to 999 Rs., you will get 500 Rs. as a bonus 500 Rs. Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus Deposit Variation Two If your deposit is 1,000 to 4,999 Rs., then your bonus will be 1,000 Rs. 1,000 Rs. Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus Deposit Variation Three if you deposit from 5,000 to 500,000 Rs., your deposit bonus will be 3,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. How to Get a Bonus at Fairplay? To enjoy the benefits of one of Fairplay's welcome bonuses for Indian players, simply complete the steps below: Select the desired welcome bonus from the bonuses and promotions menu. Choose the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to acquire it. Finish the transaction by inputting the amount you wish to deposit for the first time into your Fairplay account. You can withdraw the free money if you meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's Terms & Conditions. Congratulations on collecting the Fairplay welcome bonus! Wagering the Welcome Bonus You must fulfill the wagering requirements before you can withdraw any of the funds you got from the Fairplay welcome bonus. The requirements for each bonus are different, and you can see what you need to achieve by looking at the table down below. Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus Wagering Requirements You must make a deposit of 500 Rs. minimum in order to be eligible for the bonus The wagering requirement to withdraw the bonus is 20 times the bonus amount The bonus has an expiration date of 14 days, so make sure to redeem the bonus funds in time

Login You may use the desktop version or the mobile app to access your account. You may, however, utilize the app to automatically log in, or just have your browser save your login details. To log into your account, follow the steps below: Go to the website. To see the official Fairplay website, click here. Locate the sign-in button. In the top-right corner, you should see a 'Log in' button - click on it and proceed to the next step. Fill in the blanks with the information you have. Your email address or ID, as well as your password, must be entered. To log in, simply click the button. You have now successfully logged into Fairplay!

Verification You first must authenticate your identity through the account verification process before you may withdraw money from your Fairplay account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You must provide proof of identification and residence, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other documents that can be accepted at Fairplay.

Other Fairplay Bonuses and Promotions Besides the welcome bonus of 100% up to 100,000 Rs., Fairplay also offers a lot of other useful and convenient bonuses and promotions. The three most popular ones can be found down below: Referral bonus;

Weekly 5% bonus;

15% kickback bonus on IPL. Referral Bonus Share your unique referral code with a friend for them to sign up for FairPlay and receive a 25% bonus on every deposit they make after that. Once the referred player has made a 2x turnover, the bonus will be activated. To receive the bonus, the customer must make a 15x wager on premium sportsbooks and/or exotic markets. The bonus is available for 30 days. Weekly 5% Bonus Every week, earn 5% interest on your average wallet balance. Only if you restrict your withdrawals to two per week will you be eligible for the incentive. By the end of the following Monday, it will be credited. To take advantage of this deal, you must have a minimum average balance of Rs. 1,000. The bonus is available for 30 days. 15% Kickback Bonus on IPL Every week at the sportsbook, all users are eligible for a 15% kickback on losses in the IPL. To qualify for the bonus, you must wager 30 times in premium sportsbooks and exotic markets. The bonus will be awarded at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Fairplay Payment Methods Bookmaker offers a number of Fairplay deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian players. The most frequent ones are shown below, along with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, the time it takes for money to arrive in the account, and any fees that may be charged. Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees Visa / Mastercard 1,000 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Cryptocurrency 500 Rs. Up to the service Instant None PhonePe 1,000 Rs. Up to the service Instant None UPI 5,000 Rs. Up to the service Instant None PayTm 500 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Google Pay 500 Rs. Up to the service Instant None How to Deposit on Fairplay? Simply follow the instructions outlined below to deposit funds into your account at Fairplay: Select the 'Deposit' option in the top-right corner of the main page. Select your desired deposit method from the list of options, enter the amount you want to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button. Congratulations on making a deposit at Fairplay! How to Withdrawal Money? Follow the step-by-step guide down below to successfully withdraw funds from your Fairplay account: Select the 'Withdraw' option from the list of all available choices by clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. From the list of all available options, select the withdrawal method you want, input the amount you want to withdraw, and click the button that says 'Withdraw'. The money from your Fairplay account has been successfully withdrawn!

How to Place a Bet on Fairplay? Follow the steps outlined below to successfully place a bet at Fairplay, such as on cricket or any other: To wager on a sport, go to the sportsbook area if you want to bet on cricket or any other sport. Decide on a sport to wager on, such as cricket, and then a specific event that may be of interest to you. Enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the circumstances for the bet you want to place. You've successfully placed a bet using Fairplay!

Fairplay Sportsbook Fairplay's sportsbook is rather large, with hundreds of events accessible every day across a wide range of sports on which you may place bets using a variety of bet kinds. It also concentrates on cricket and other popular sports in India, which is good news for Indian clients. Check out the list of sports below to discover what you can bet on. Cricket Cricket is one of Fairplay's most popular sports among Indian clients. For those interested in betting on cricket, we have a number of competitions to choose from, including the IPL. The following is a list of presently available events: Indian Premier League;

ODI Series;

Twenty20;

United Kingdom County Championship and many others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is another popular sport at Fairplay, where you may bet on a range of events and stake types. Recognized as a top-tier kabaddi betting site, you can bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and others. Football Football is the most popular sport for wagering, and Fairplay offers a variety of football games every day. Some of the most well-known football competitions at Fairplay include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports for which bets may be put on a number of daily events with a variety of wagering choices. You have the following choices to choose from: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

WTA 125k and others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports that can be bet on at Fairplay, and it is available to Indian players. You may wager on championships and local competitions like: Chinese Taipei CPBL;

USA MLB and others. Boxing Boxing is a prominent sport in India. Individual upcoming bouts are mentioned in this section of the betting platform Fairplay, and you may watch them in real time if you choose. Looking at each boxer's statistics on the results and statistics page, which contains all of their prior triumphs, defeats, and other information will help you make a better prediction. UFC Another popular sport at Fairplay is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Every day, Fairplay broadcasts many UFC events on which you may bet utilizing a range of different wagering choices. In this location, there are a variety of events to wager on, however, they may be grouped into two categories: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports Video games on which bets can be placed are known as eSports. They're generating a lot of buzzes, and you can wager on their games on the betting platform. You can bet on the following, for example: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. Take a look at the events and championships that Fairplay has to offer in the list below: Sazka Eleague Spring;

DPC NA;

Khaz Modan Cup;

WL Insight and others. LOL League of Legends is an online multiplayer online battle arena game with a significant number of gaming competitions. For a comprehensive list of them, see the list below: LLA;

LCK CL;

LCO;

NLC;

Hitpoint Masters and many others. CS:GO Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is perhaps one of the most popular video games in the esports genre, according to Fairplay. A list of upcoming events may be found below: Doritos Balkan League;

ESEA Cash Cup;

Republeague;

CBCS Elite League;

Ultras League and many others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is a pretty old strategy game featuring a slew of online tournaments and championships to wager on. If you're looking for something to do right now, check out the following events:: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are ones in which the participants are not physically present and are instead controlled by software in the form of a brief game. One of the most popular is virtual horse racing or virtual cricket, in which you just place a bet on a certain condition and, in a matter of seconds, see the game's end and therefore know whether you won or lost. At Fairplay, you may wager on the following virtual sports: Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing and many others.

Betting Options at Fairplay Fairplay offers a number of services and features to help you get the most out of your sports betting and casino gambling. When it comes to sports betting, you have the option of pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games. Fairplay's capabilities are demonstrated in the following ways: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting One of the most popular cricket tournaments in India is the Indian Premier League (IPL). For IPL betting, Fairplay provides both a desktop website and a mobile app. For those who are interested, the betting site also allows for live streaming of the event, which is a valuable option. Live Streaming You may watch live streaming sporting events on the Fairplay website or the Fairplay Android app. This software allows you to view and wager on major Indian sporting events like the Indian Premier League at the same time. Push Notifications The Fairplay Android app features a convenient function that shows if you won or lost the bet, as well as any upcoming promotions and specials. If you don't like this function, you can turn it off in the app's settings. Online Casino Games Fairplay offers a diverse selection of casino games. There are distinct areas for slots and live dealer games, which are both powered by reputable software providers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Ruby Games, and Evolution Gaming. Live Casino Fairplay features a live casino component with a large selection of games. To provide a comprehensive casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer, and Indian gamers prefer games with Hindi-speaking live dealers. Cash-Out Once you've reached the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen, you can withdraw your winnings. Fairplay accepts a number of common deposit and withdrawal methods in India. Live Cricket Betting You may see a cricket match evolve directly in front of your eyes while betting on it if you choose the live streaming sports option. In the live sportsbook, you may watch and wager on cricket competitions such as the Indian Premier League. Esports Betting Fairplay's esports category has a wide range of games to pick from, and you can gamble on them with a choice of bet options. You can also watch live esports competitions on Fairplay and go through all of the pre-match bets to see what others are betting on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Fairplay offers virtual sports betting games such as horse racing that are quick and simple to play. With virtual cricket betting, you may place a bet and find out the game's conclusion in seconds. With virtual cricket, you'll be able to find out the outcome of a game in a matter of seconds. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is based on placing wagers before the game begins. Simply choose the conclusion you think will happen and deposit your wager. Fairplay offers a variety of bet kinds, allowing you to combine a variety of pre-match bets for greater returns. Lucrative Offers Fairplay offers a first deposit welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 100,000 is available. If you invest 500 to 999 Rs., you will receive a bonus of 500 Rs.. Your incentive will be 1,000 Rs. if your deposit is between 1,000 and 4,999 Rs.. Finally, if you invest between 5,000 and 500,000 Rs., you will receive a 3,000 Rs. deposit bonus. The wagering requirement to withdraw the bonus is 20 times the bonus amount. Multi-Betting Fairplay allows you to gamble on many events in one bet, thus you may multi-bet utilizing different bet types. To be compensated, however, all of the estimates must be right. The profit potential is proportional to the risk. Live Match Statistics In real-time, data from previous events, as well as data from current live occurrences, is available. By utilizing this tool to assist you in better predicting the game's outcome, you boost your odds of putting a successful wager.

Fairplay Casino Company operates a Fairplay casino featuring a diverse selection of games, including slots, live dealer games, blackjack, table games, and more. Everything is powered by well-known software companies such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, among others — you can even sort the games by one of them. There are games in the live dealer part as well, with some dealers speaking Hindi, which is great for Indian players. Entertainment at the Casino Because Fairplay's casino and live dealer categories have so many games to choose from, the most popular ones may be sorted by selecting the appropriate category. Here's a rundown of some of the most popular games in India: Book of Dead;

Wonky Wabbits;

Twin Spin Deluxe;

Jungle Spirit;

Koi Princess;

Dead or Alive and many others.

Types of Bets at Fairplay Fairplay allows a couple of different bet types that you can use to place bets on your favorite sports such as cricket, tennis, volleyball, football, or others. For example, you may use the following ones: Match odds. There are two versions of match odds bets you can place, which are these: Back - A back bet simply indicates that you are betting on a team to win;

Lay - A lay bet simply indicates that you are betting on a team not winning.

Fancy. There are four types of fancy bets, which are outlined down below:

Wicket's Fall. Place a wager on when the wicket will fall in accordance with the score. Decide whether or not the wicket will fall inside that score;

Batsman Runs. Place a wager on how many runs a batsman will score in an inning. As soon as the batsman steps into the crease, the market opens;

Lambi Runs. Bet on the batting team's final innings score;

Over Sessions. Bet on the final score after the specified number of overs.

Support. You may contact Fairplay customer service in a number of ways. If you ever have a problem with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do everything they can to help you. Take a look at the table below to see how you may get in touch with Fairplay. The ways to contact Details Email support@fairplay.club Live chat Click the button in the bottom-right corner, and you will be talking to a consultant within a few moments Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @fairplay_india

SportsCafe Verdict We decided to give Fairplay the Sportscafe seal of approval after examining all it has to offer Indian gamers. This shows that it is a completely safe and legal betting site in India. The website also has a Curacao gambling license, which contributes to its security. It offers an Android app that lets you place bets and access the same features as the PC version, and the only significant disadvantage is that it does not yet have an iOS version. Fairplay may reasonably be labeled a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India because the majority of player reviews are good.