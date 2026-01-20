Nextbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Up to INR 20,000 Bonus

Nextbet App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration Nextbet Nextbet provides services focusing on customer preferences in the Asian region, providing live betting and online casino options suitable for citizens of India. The bookie's sportsbook also contains numerous eSports categories with thousands of specific bet markets. Check out the review to learn more about various aspects of the platform and receive a 100% Up to INR 20,000 welcome sports bonus on the first two deposits. Welcome bonus 100% Up to INR 20,000 Promocode: No promo Join Nextbet

Nextbet Overview

Throughout the company's history, the Nextbet book has constantly reviewed and added features and functions to bettors' tools. A wide range of currencies allows you to use Indian rupees without conversion. Moreover, the bookmaker has implemented convenient payment methods to enable secure and instant transactions. During the IPL season, you will benefit from bonuses within the events in the tournament. The company Nextbet gets into ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

Quick Facts about Nextbet

The company strictly adheres to the rules of the licenses to comply with the regulators' requirements and offer the customers quality service. The below table will give you a brief overview of the platform's main details.

Game types Virtual Sports, Esports and Traditional Sports Betting, Live Betting, Arcade, Slots, Live Dealer, Roulette, Baccarat, etc. Founder company Osmila N.V. Founding year 2015 Headquarters Groot Kwartierweg 10 Active license Sub-license No. 8048/JAZ of Antillephone Curacao Welcome bonus Sportsbook – welcome bonus for sports betting of 100% Up to INR 20,000 Slots and Arcade – welcome bonus of 68% up to 15,000 INR Live Dealer – welcome bonus of 168% up to 20,000 INR Payment Methods Trust Pay, Glower Pay (UPI), Hello Pay (UPI), USDT, Bank Transfer and others Hindi language No

In addition, the bookie simultaneously operates in the jurisdictions of Curacao and the British Virgin Islands, complying with all the rules of both significant gambling regulators.

Nextbet Score

Experience in the betting industry has helped the bookmaker develop unique features and differentiate itself from competitors to meet customer demands. Thus, it is possible to highlight the particular advantages and disadvantages of Nextbet to understand the platform's capabilities.

Advantages:

Indian rupees for bets and balance currency;

Adding up to 3 bank accounts for fast withdrawals;

Live streams of events;

Loyalty program with benefits for active clients;

Possibility to select several outcomes in a single match and others.

Disadvantages:

Lack of Hindi as an interface language;

Minimum deposit from 250 Indian rupees, etc.

Nextbet for Android and iOS

At the official website, you can scan a QR code to get instant access to the mobile version of Nextbet on your Android or iOS gadget. Besides, the mobile web application with direct access to the platform has the following benefits:

Launching the latest version without installation every time;

Transferring the account loyalty level to the mobile device;

Additional security with biometrics, and so on.

At the same time, the app has an optimized sportsbook to immediately show the corrections in odds and provide you with the mobile versions of the casino games.

Nextbet Mobile Website

The bookmaker's mobile site directly connects to the PC platform, enabling you to use your favorite features anywhere. Modern mobile browsers can display the desktop version if you prefer the PC interface. Moreover, customers can set a specific section as their browser home page to place bets instantly after launching.

Nextbet for PC

You can combine sports betting with casino play comfortably on your computer, thanks to the platform's features and the use of several tabs. In addition, one will discover the below advantages in the desktop version:

Monitoring the odds on multiple live betting markets simultaneously;

Prompt placement of bets when watching matches in the player;

Quick choice of predictions for the betting constructor and others.

PC users also have the opportunity to connect multiple displays to increase winning opportunities and create more complex strategies.

Registration

The registration procedure is essential for every bettor to participate in Nextbet's loyalty program and to place single or multi bets. It is necessary to stick to the following Nextbet instructions to sign up for an account with the company:

1 Launch the Platform Go to the official site using the registration button at the top of this review. Go to website 2 Input the Required Data Fill in the form with the account, contact and personal information. 3 Register the Profile Submit the details. Sign up now

The bookmaker requests that you confirm the age of at least 18 years before registering and read the terms and conditions to adhere to the service rules.

Welcome Bonus

New customers receive the joining offer with welcome bonuses for the sportsbook or casino to explore the available options with an increased balance or to make more profit. On the other hand, promotions contain different conditions depending on the type.

Sports Bonus

You will get an opportunity to get your first deposit bonus after completing registration and verifying your account information. The welcome bonus is divided into two deposits, the first deposit is available at 100% up to 15,000 INR and the second at 50% up to 10,000 INR. The special offer also includes the following highlights:

Welcome Bonus available of 150% up to Rs 25,000 on first two deposits;

The minimum deposit to activate the offer is Rs 2,000;

The first deposit bonus has a 15x wagering requirement on the deposit + bonus amount. The second deposit bonus has a 10x wagering requirement on the deposit + bonus amount;

Valid within 60 days to ensure the rollover condition, etc.

The bookmaker also has the right to cancel your withdrawal requests without warning until the wagering requirements are met.

Casino Bonus

Casino players can activate a deposit bonus that increases their deposit to play slots, slot machines or live dealer games. However, you should consider the following terms and conditions of the promotion before applying:

Increase initial deposit at Slots and Arcade - 188% up to 20,000 INR, Live Dealer - 168% up to 20,000 INR;

To get the promo money, you need to deposit at least 1,900 Indian rupees in your wallet;

You need to fulfill the rollover requirement of x25 to get the new bonus in casino games;

Valid for 60 days from the receipt date, and so on.

Both welcome bonuses in slots and live dealer games are split on the first two deposits.

Weekly Rescue Bonus

Every week you can get a 4.88% cashback for lost bets in real money in the sportsbook. However, the system only calculates losses minus the other received bonuses from Monday to Sunday. The bookmaker also requires you to have at least 90 INR on your balance to collect the promo rupees.

Login

If you have previously created a profile, you must log in to your existing account to access the full functionality of the platform and exclusive offers. The procedure involves several steps to sign in to your profile:

Enter the site via the link at the top of the review; Input the username and password and press sign in button in the top right corner to enter your profile; Place bets in the sportsbook using your profile balance and increasing the loyalty levels.

The system can send you the details to the verified email to reset your forgotten profile security settings.

Verification

Every Indian customer must verify the personal details in the profile options to avoid delays in withdrawals or freezing of access to betting during the forced identification procedure. The following instructions will assist you in completing the verification within 15 minutes:

Log in to your profile to check that the information about you is complete; Submit the file with the scan of your driving license, passport or ID card to the bookmaker's official email, requesting verification for your account; Get the status of a confirmed profile.

The support department can request additional documents or resend the file in better quality to check the account details thoroughly.

Deposit / Withdrawal

The clients will get payment methods popular in India with encryption security, instant processing speed and efficient support from the providers. Thus, one can use one of the below systems to make a deposit or withdrawal:

Trust Pay;

Glower Pay (UPI);

Hello Pay (UPI);

USDT;

Bank Transfer and others.

The deposit time for each transaction depends on the chosen method ranging from a few seconds to an hour.

IPL Cashback Bonus

With a high level of loyalty in your account, you can get 10% cashback on bets on IPL matches, returning up to Rs. 10,000 daily. The amount of the rebate depends on x1 betting with odds starting from 1.50. However, only single real money bets should be placed on any cricket event.

Official Website

The company operates in India through the official gaming license under the supervision of Curacao regulator Antillephone. Besides, the customer will notice the following indicators of the bookmaker's reliability:

Official partnership with ONE Championship;

Operating under the respected umbrella company Asian BGE for over 15 years;

Social media accounts with almost 1,000 followers, etc.

Moreover, the measures to secure user data include the latest Firewall technology to protect servers from hacking.

Nextbet Sportsbook

Nextbet serves over 15,000 live and upcoming events daily to give you enough betting options to find lucrative odds. At the same time, the sportsbook's categories have differences, considering each discipline's specifics.

Cricket

The game has formats such as one-day matches, Test events and T20 championships, with nuances in the rules of taking out players and other aspects. The platform offers you betting markets for the below local and international leagues:

T20 World Cup;

Test Series The Ashes;

ODI Series;

Indian Premier League (IPL);

Big Bash League and others.

The IPL league has a player auction annually, fundamentally changing the balance of power for the coming season.

Football

The latest FIFA World Cup has brought many surprises to bettors worldwide, making fans turn their attention to the Asian teams. One can place bets on football events in the following championships with Nextbet:

England Premier League;

EFL Cup;

La Liga;

Serie A;

Ligue 1, etc.

It is also possible to study interactive statistics with charts and quick facts about the teams to make more accurate predictions.

Tennis

In 2023, 8 professional tennis players won 45% of the 69 tournaments that have taken place, with veteran Rafael Nadal being one of them. The sportsbook allows you to follow the next tournaments in the sport:

ATP;

WTA;

Australian Open Championship;

Challenge;

ITF and others.

The match preview stats show the rating of both players and the number of wins or losses on specific surfaces.

Baseball

If you examine the statistics for the last year, you will discover an increase of almost 1000 fastballs in the triple-digit territory, indicating a trend towards the emergence of tough baseball matches. The platform has the following championships for the sports discipline:

MLB;

ABL;

LIDOM;

Liga Mexicana del Pacifico;

LVBP, etc.

The outright selections in this category contain predictions for the division-winning team, league MVP or player of the year.

Table Tennis

The rules of Ping-Pong are similar to those of classical lawn tennis, with smaller rackets and a playing field and a light hollow ball. The bookmaker provides betting options for matches within the below leagues:

TT Elite Series;

Czech Liga Pro;

Ukraine Win Cup;

Liga Pro;

TT Cup and so on.

The game format enables multiple events to run concurrently within a single tournament, allowing bettors to place live bets intensively.

Boxing

Boxing is among the oldest and most popular combat sports for betting, thanks to its clearly defined rules for stopping the fight. Thus, the bookmaker usually adds events in the tournaments of the below organization:

WBC;

WBA;

IBF;

WBO;

The Ring and more.

Furthermore, the platform also displays upcoming boxing matches with sorting by month to enable you to research the fighters in advance.

eSports

Analysts predict that the number of amateur and professional gamers in India will grow from 481 million to 657 in 2025 because of the development of 5G and cloud gaming. Currently, Nextbet offers you the following computer games for betting:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and so on.

Your understanding of genres and mechanics of competitive Nextbet eSports disciplines will influence the success of the betting strategy.

Dota 2

The MOBA game is still among the most popular online games in the world regarding the peak number of concurrent players and the average number of gamers per hour. You can place bets on electronic events in the below Dota 2 leagues:

DPC;

EPL;

The International;

IESF World Championship;

Winter Cup;

Star Series, etc.

The distribution of significant tournament seasons in the eSports discipline holds the attention of bettors throughout the year.

LOL

If you observe the top 3 eSports tournaments in viewership peak, you will see 2 League of Legends World Championships in 2023, highlighting the sustained popularity of the game. In addition, the LOL category in the Nextbet sportsbook contains the following tournaments:

LFL;

CBLOL;

LVP SL;

LOL EMEA Championship;

Prime League and others.

The bettors also have extended head-to-head statistics with the most picked champions and first-blood or baron rates in the previous events of the teams.

CS:GO

Since the inception of CS:GO, the tournaments have distributed prize money worth more than 10 trillion rupees to 14,000 professional players worldwide. The eSports sportsbook features the below championships for the game:

A1 Gaming League;

EPL World Series;

Forward Cup;

ESL Pro League;

BLAST Premier, and so on.

CS:GO also provides the in-game platform to stream major live events for optimum fps and the possibility to open a map yourself or watch the performance of specific players.

StarCraft 2

The real-time strategy computer game has 3 races with different optimized traits to create unique resource management strategies and tactics. Moreover, StarCraft 2 also accepts bets on the platform for matches in the below leagues:

World Team League;

Alpha Pro Series;

IEM Katowice;

Global Starcraft II League;

DH SC2 Masters, and more.

Each year the ranking of the best players in the discipline and the most preferred races changes, indicating a fiercely competitive environment.

Virtual Sports

Nextbet collaborates with around 4 fantasy sports betting platforms with certified algorithms to generate moderately random statistical outcomes. The list of virtual sports categories includes the following options:

Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Greyhound Racing;

Virtual Motorbike Racing;

Virtual Horse Racing, etc.

Some electronic events have an interval of 3 minutes between each other, allowing bettors to continue placing bets on the same teams quickly.

Popular Betting Options at Nextbet

The bookmaker highlights popular betting options in India for events in each sport, helping you choose suitable markets. You can assess trends among bettors in a few seconds and identify the sports tournaments with high betting activity.

Live Betting

One can sort events by start time and switch between Asian and Euro versions to find perspective selections. The virtual field for cricket, football, tennis and other sports will display the results changing in real time to decide your bets.

Live Previews

The live previews give you current odds for instant bets on the main betting markets. At the same time, the real-time overview makes it easier to compare different events across several sports in terms of predictions' profitability.

Line (Prematch)

The outright markets always have enough options to pick a championship winner of your favorite sport in advance, collecting favorable odds because of the high risk. Any news or forecasts about the match outcome also directly affect the multipliers' value for predictions.

Types of Bets

The bookmaker supplies customers with the necessary tools to place simple and complex bets to regulate profits. Moreover, some promotions encourage you to make system bets with odds boosters.

Single

Novice bettors and instant bargain seekers prefer to use single bets for quick selections to get better deals in the betting markets. The preset amounts enable you to input the required value instantly. It is also possible to view other clients' bets volumes in the exchange section to select the match's outcome.

System (Express)

Adding more than one prediction to the constructor unlocks the ability to make system bets with the opportunity to adjust the risk-return ratio. However, losing one selection in an express will result in a total loss. Sophisticated options like Heinz or Lucky 63 make automatic selections to manage the loss risk.

How to Place a Bet?

Every bettor needs to understand the procedure of making a bet slip to avoid problems with spending money on wrong predictions or uninteresting events. The process involves several steps in the below sequence:

Enter the Nextbet account for sports betting and casino playing with your login details; Open the section with the desired Nextbet sport; Choose a match for your bet; Select the outcome for the event; Indicate the type and amount for the selection; Accept the bet slip.

If you have made many predictions, the bookmaker provides match information for each prediction when you click on a particular indicator.

Betting Odds

The betting platform can accept higher odds and cash out automatically to eliminate the inconvenience of resetting the bet configs. Furthermore, The odds indicators show the change in values downwards or upwards by applying a green and red backlight during live matches.

Nextbet Live Streaming

Nextbet shows bettors the players' uniforms' colors in the live matches preview section to distinguish the teams when watching the live stream. The company has also developed a player in the right-hand live center to view all events with available broadcasts.

Nextbet Casino

The casino has contracts with over 20 reputable gambling providers utilizing the latest technology in software and gaming algorithms. Besides, the players can spot the following advantages of the gambling section:

Tags for titles to distinguish games with tournaments or jackpots;

Search for titles by names in a matter of seconds;

Access to your favorite games from the desktop and mobile app and so on.

You will need to transfer money from your Nextbet sportsbook wallet to the casino balance of the profile to play any game.

Popular Nextbet Games

Today, Indian gamblers prefer to play Nextbet jackpot slots or traditional live casino table games such as baccarat, Dragon Tiger or Andar Bahar. The promotions button in the interface of all games shows the relevant special offers for a particular title.

Slots

The slots section allows you to view games with a certain number of paylines and in-game bonuses, such as reel lock or jackpot rounds. The high return-to-game ratio gives you a better chance of winning during the spins. Moreover, this category of games is famous for the variety of themes, sounds and visuals to entertain players in India.

Poker

Most poker games provide a one-on-one format, playing your hand against the dealer's combination. The online players' count indicator shows the current number of other people at the table to highlight trendy titles. In addition, you can also familiarize yourself with the rules of a particular poker game using the built-in manuals.

Baccarat

The roads in baccarat table previews help professional players identify tables with a particular pattern to understand the combination for the next few rounds. Some dealers speak Hindi fluently and claim no commission, increasing the potential winnings each round.

Blackjack

Some providers offer blackjack tables with side bets activating when certain in-game events occur. You always have the option to access the payout table in a few clicks to check the multipliers. Moreover, the casino platform usually shares information on specific dealers' estimated return-to-player ratio.

Roulette

Unlike other categories of casino games, roulette provides a great combination of automatic bets with preset settings and playing on ten or more tables at once, increasing your gambling volume. The algorithm for automatic roulette works randomly to ensure the transparency of the game.

Jackpot Games

As you explore the Nextbet online casino slots, you will likely win substantial profits in jackpots than in ordinary titles. Each player has an equal possibility of winning the jackpot, raising the likelihood of hitting the prize only with the number of spins.

Bingo

The system draws 30 balls to help you hit winning combinations according to the paytable pattern at the top. On the other hand, you can purchase up to 13 extra balls to continue playing with the same cards and activate the bonus round with the multiplier reaching x6625.

TV Games

Numerous tv game fans have noted comfort and presence in a real casino thanks to the constant interaction with live dealers and the high-tech interface. It is possible to distinguish the below benefits of this gambling section:

Live chat to communicate with dealers;

Minimum bets from 10 INR;

Display of other players' actions and so on.

The advanced games also contain video tutorials in simple steps on how to start playing the game.

Results and Statistics

Nextbet's betting platform promptly updates statistics for upcoming and live events, providing players with dynamic results in table and graph format. A comparison of the teams' average ratios and the scores of previous meetings reflect the current form of the prospects and their chances of winning the match.

Bet Constructor

The betting panel gives you the options to set the amount for each pick or the default value, activate instant bets and select the type of combination. You will add selections to the constructor to create systems or single bets by clicking on the preferred predictions. Furthermore, the constructor shows you the potential profit for the entered amounts.

Support

Customer care service at Nextbet strives to provide professional support to customers and bettors with technical problems and explanations of specific aspects of the platform. The bookmaker's list of contact details includes the following options:

Email: nbsupport@indiacsonline.com;

Contact Form;

Live Chat;

Twitter: @Nextbet_in;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nextbet.in, etc.

The company's social media accounts constantly announce new special offers to coincide with special events.

SportsCafe Verdict

Sportscafe's conclusion on the reliability and legality of Nextbet allows the reviewer to award the bookmaker with the seal of approval. As a final say, it is crucial to note the company's high competence, studying customers' preferences to offer various leagues and develop unique promotions. Besides, live streaming and numerous betting markets provide bettors with ample opportunities to profit.

The Most Common Questions about the Nextbet Bookmaker

An overview of common questions will help you get more details about the legality and safety of the bookie.

Is Nextbet Safe Sportsbook?

Yes, the Nextbet sportsbook is safe for Indian clients. The platform undergoes the regulation of the Virgin Islands and Curacao authorities.

Is Nextbet Legal in India?

Yes, Nextbet is legal in India. The company complies with up-to-date gambling laws in India to provide customers with quality service.