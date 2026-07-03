The Best Betting Sites and Apps With UPI Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The popularity of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been growing every year since its release by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2016. In addition, the system is an enhanced version of the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) with an updated application programming interface (API). ) to increase the speed of payment processing. Read the SportsCafe review to find out how to create a UPI ID in PhonePe and use the system for deposits and withdrawals at the best online betting sites.

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept UPI as a Payment Method The UPI method for transferring money processes around 2,348 transactions every second, showing a 75% increase in 2022 over the previous year. At the same time, the following top 10 cricket betting sites and football betting sites have already introduced the payment system: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. You can also use the UPI method round the clock to make deposits or withdrawals, maintaining the same transaction speed.

Websites with UPI that Didn't Make it Into the Top While our main list highlights the best of the best, there are many other reliable betting sites in India that offer the convenience of UPI payments. These platforms might not have made our top ranks, but they still provide a secure and enjoyable betting experience with easy deposit options. For a seamless Crickex deposit, this exchange site is a great choice for cricket fans. The Odds96 deposit system is also gaining traction for its user-friendly approach. Another fantastic option, especially for casino lovers, is the Jeetwin deposit. For a wide range of sports and competitive odds, consider the Betwinner deposit process. The well-known Fun88 deposit is another trusted method. Furthermore, the 10cric deposit and Indibet deposit are tailored for Indian players. You can also explore the hassle-free Linebet deposit and Rajabets deposit options. Lastly, the Paripesa deposit provides another solid choice for your betting needs.

Benefits of Online Betting with UPI The UPI financial platform is India's leading national online payment modernization to improve the security and speed of receiving or sending money. In addition, the system contains unique advantages for local players: Opportunity to track a deposit from initiation to receipt on your betting balance;

It requires some seconds to complete the payment;

Minimum deposit limit of 300 INR;

Zero commission for topping the sportsbook wallets, etc. Many Indian banks have also released UPI apps allowing you to perform transactions with a few taps on your mobile device. Supported Payment Methods of UPI You can find UPI in numerous payment services popular in India that focus on providing instant financial transactions for depositing or withdrawing funds. Thus, the following systems use UPI as one of the main payment methods: PayTM;

Phone Pe;

BHIM;

MobiKwik;

Google Pay and others. The platform's open-source API allows providers to integrate the UPI algorithm into web-based and native betting interfaces without problems. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting You can note the faster exchange of messages in UPI between the sender and recipient wallets compared to a traditional bank transfer. However, customers need to know both the advantages and disadvantages to see the possibilities of a payment method. Advantages Widespread in India;

Pin codes option to increase safety;

No need to pay fees;

Easy account verification;

Indian rupee transfers, etc. Disadvantages UPI daily payment limit of 1,00,000 Indian rupees;

Getting a high probability of failure in case of a poor connection or slow internet speed, and so on.

3 Steps to Create an Account Every new client wishing to use the UPI method must have an account with the possibility to transfer funds with minimum limits. The registration procedure to create a profile involves the following steps: Step 1: Enter the payment platform. Open PayTM, PhonePe or an official website of another financial system;

Step 2: Provide the account details. Input the required data to get a profile;

Step 3: Adjust the account settings. Enable necessary security options and add your bank accounts or e-wallets. Moreover, each transaction system provides a brief guide on how to change the UPI PIN in PhonePe, BHIM or other platforms to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

Other Betting Sites that Accept UPI As per latest reports, the total volume of UPI payments will account for 86% of India's GDP in 2022, which will ensure stability in the electronic cash flow of various companies. Additionally, the below fast withdrawal sports betting platforms also actively offer this payment method: Betway;

Rajbet;

FairPlay;

Megapari;

Betwinner;

Crickex;

10cric;

Rajabets;

Linebet;

Leonbet, etc. The unified system processes financial transactions between residents of India, sending money abroad in cooperation with international partners if necessary.

Start Betting with UPI UPI enables new customers to check whether money has arrived in the bookmaker's bank account to recharge their balance for placing bets or playing the first game. On the other hand, multi-bank access allows you to use several wallets through a single app. Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a UPI Account Configuring your UPI account correctly within the sign up process will allow you to perform transactions with any betting company. You need to follow the below instruction to receive a profile in about 4 minutes: Go to the financial platform. Enter one of the available payment systems, like PayTM, BHIM or PhonePe; Start the UPI registration. Click the sign up option; Indicate the required details. Type in your valid info about the name, date of birth and residence address and create a password; Complete the KYC Verification procedure. Confirm personal information in your account with scans of official documents. Mobile apps to access your financial profile can secure the launch of the platform with specified biometrics. Step-by-Step Guide of Funding Your UPI Wallet You need to connect your e-wallets and bank accounts to your account to start enjoying the benefits of the UPI payment platform. It is essential to perform the following actions to use the funds within the system: Log in to your profile. Sign in to the UPI account; Open the account settings. Go to the balance options; Add some payment methods. Input the information for the UPI system of your credit or debit cards or bank account; Confirm the attachment. Agree to share bank details with UPI to save the details for future transactions. The user must also own the specified bank account to eliminate problems with verifying payment information through bank statements or other exclusive documents. Depositing with UPI If you have chosen the UPI betting in the account options on the bookmakers' platforms, you must complete some actions to top up your wallet within a few seconds to start playing games or making sports predictions. During the payment process, the clients need to adhere to the following deposit procedure: Enter the betting profile options. Sign in to the sportsbook account to open the cashier; Select the deposit method. Select UPI to top up your balance; Pay the money. Send the specified amount of rupees to the recipient's specified account; Insert the UTR code. Input the payment identification code to confirm the transaction. In addition, providing a unique tracking number in the UTR system will speed up the process of resolving financial issues with the bookies. Withdrawing with UPI The UPI betting sites can check the transaction status in the interbank system to ensure you have received a withdrawal. The brief guide below will show you the way to withdraw funds using the UPI method: Access your profile. Log in to the sportsbook account; Go to the payment options. Open the withdrawal settings; Choose the UPI payout system. Select the desired withdrawal method; Specify the banking details. Input the information of your wallet; Get the money. Most bookmakers will send you the money within 3 hours of your request. At the same time, payment providers usually allow customers to change UPI IDs to obtain suitable transaction requisites.

Transaction Money from Indian Banks to UPI Many Indian banks have already adopted the UPI money transfer method, offering the payment platform to customers for free. However, customers must keep the instructions below in mind to make payments: Open the payment platform. Enter your financial account in the system; Select the UPI to provide the transaction. Click on the UPI method to deposit your balance; Send the money via the platform. Indicate the UPI ID of the wallet in the bank payment; Deposit your balance. Wait for the rupees to credit to your wallet. Statistics as of September 2022 show that about 358 banks in India are already using the rupee platform, with a monthly volume of about 6.7 billion transfers.

UPI-Allowed Indian Banks Indian banks usually process UPI transactions because the system is a governmental initiative to enhance online payment technology. The following local institutions have the facilities to work with the financial platform: Axis Bank;

Bank of Baroda;

ICICI Bank;

Central Bank of India;

Canara Bank and so on. Moreover, each bank has a unique UPI status in the system ranging from PSP to the issuer, to obtain different functionalities and rights.

Safe and Secure Betting with UPI The UPI developers have created several complex tools to protect the profiles and hide the users' details. The system includes the below payment security technologies available to everyone: Verifying identity with a mobile phone to save the account from hacking;

Two-factor authentication to confirm the payments;

Possibility to view a generated invoice before the transaction, etc. You also get the opportunity to use a secure data entry method to make payments using QR scanning to ensure no mistakes appear.

UPI Customer Care Number and Support UPI Help Desk is available 24/7 for comprehensive advice on relevant queries or payment issues. For assistance, you can use the UPI customer care number and other contact details given below: Helpline number: 022- 45414740;

Contact form;

FAQ section and so on. The government has also created official UPI accounts on Twitter, Youtube and Facebook to provide you with video guides and updates through the news.