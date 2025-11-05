NetBet Cricket Betting — Get Up to 16,000 INR as a Bonus

NetBet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration NetBet The NetBet platform is one of the most popular betting platforms which is in high demand among Indian users. The platform offers a wide range of online cricket betting. In the review, you will learn all the relevant information on how to get started with cricket betting and many more interesting things. Join NetBet and get the Welcome Bonus 100% up to 16,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join NetBet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at NetBet?

Before you can start betting on cricket online, you must become a registered NetBet user. Without registering, you will not be able to start betting on Cricket as the platform is licensed and this is a prerequisite. Use the step-by-step instructions to bet on cricket online quickly and correctly:

1 Start your registration To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join NetBet". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data. Go to Website 2 Log in Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account. 3 Make a deposit Go to "My Accounts", choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet with at least Rs 500. 4 Place your bet on Cricket Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount.

Done! You are now a full platform user with a positive balance. Now you can go to Sports and bet on Cricket now!

NetBet Cricket Bonus for New Players

On the NetBet platform, every new registered user gets to activate a Welcome Bonus 100% up to 16,000! With the bonus, your cricket bets can become even more profitable as the amount of your deposit will become higher. The bonus can only be activated once, so read all the terms and conditions carefully:

The amount of the minimum deposit is Rs 500;

The amount of maximum winning Rs 16,000;

The wagering amount is 7 times;

The bonus is valid for 14 days after registration.

Done! Now you know how to activate the bonus correctly, and you can start betting on Cricket now with special conditions. Using the bonus will help you make your bets even more profitable.

NetBet Cricket App and APK Download

For even more convenience when betting on Cricket, you can use the standalone NetBet app. With the standalone app, you can bet wherever you are, with just a stable internet connection. The app is provided by a licensed bookmaker, so you can download it for free on the two main operating systems, Android and iOS. Follow the instructions on how to download the NetBet betting app to your smartphone:

Access the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do so, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the NetBet app"; Start the app download process. Select your preferred type of Android or iOS device and start downloading; Complete the installation process. Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them. The successfully downloaded app will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Successful! You now own the latest version of NetBet standalone online betting app and can bet on the go, wherever you are!

IPL Cricket Betting

NetBet has a wide range of Cricket betting in its portfolio and you can bet on all IPL matches as well as other major sporting events. Cricket is the sport with the highest odds so you can win big money. You can bet on e.g. winners of matches, top batsmen, top bowlers and more. Also on our website you can find up-to-date information with the schedule of all upcoming IPL matches!

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at NetBet

As well as betting on the IPL, NetBet offers you the opportunity to bet on other less popular cricket sections using the platform's unique features. For example, you will be able to bet on cricket in the following sections of the platform:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Now you can choose the cricket betting options that suit you best, because each one is different. Live betting, for instance, is the most popular betting option, because with it, you bet directly during the sporting match. This feature adds more excitement and leaves you with a realistic feeling.

FAQ

To give you complete information on cricket betting on NetBet, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers.

What Types of Cricket Betting Does NetBet Offer?

NetBet's platform gives every new user the opportunity to make their cricket betting more profitable by taking advantage of the unique Welcome Bonus. For a full description of all the bonus terms and conditions, please see the review section "NetBet Cricket Bonus for New Players".

How Can I Bet Online on Cricket Using NetBet?

In order to start betting on cricket, you need to register and fund your account. All this will take you no more than 5 minutes if you use the instructions in the review section "".

Are IPL Cricket Bets Available on NetBet?

Yes, of course. On the NetBet platform you can bet on the biggest and most popular sporting events, such as the IPL. You can bet on your favorite team or player at the best odds in the sports betting market.