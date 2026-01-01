NetBet Bonus Codes for India 2026

NetBet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration NetBet NetBet is the most popular and safest sports betting site worldwide, including in India. In this review, we will tell you about the best promotional offers on the platform and help you get them. Join NetBet's platform and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 16,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join NetBet

NetBet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to 16,000 Rs

Absolutely every new Indian user is offered a Welcome Bonus by the NetBet team when registering. It will allow you to make more of your first deposit. All you need is to be a registered user and know the basic information about the bonus, such as:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

The maximum bonus amount is INR 16,000;

The validity period is 14 days.

The following will tell you how to properly claim the Welcome Bonus, so read the information below carefully.

How to Get NetBet Welcome Bonus?

Get the NetBet Welcome Bonus quickly and easily, all you need is a few minutes of your time and a reliable internet connection. For serious users of similar sites, you can quickly get started, but for beginners, we have prepared a step-by-step guide:

1 Create an account Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the "Register" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to the registration page. All the personal details you have entered must be true. Think of a secure username and password and complete the registration by clicking on the "Done" button. Go to website 2 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by NetBet. After successfully completing the account verification process you will receive a confirmation email to the email address you have provided. 3 Make a deposit Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will have access to your personal account. Go to "My Accounts" and deposit at least INR 500 to receive the Welcome Bonus. The money you have deposited will be credited to your account instantly. Once you have complied with these rules, you will be able to activate your Welcome Bonus. Make deposit

How to Win Back the NetBet Welcome Bonus?

An important point when using any bonus, including the Welcome Bonus, is to follow all wagering rules. If you do not comply with the wagering conditions, you will not be able to use the bonus money. Please read the basic wagering conditions carefully:

Wagering size 7 times;

The validity period is 14 days.

You now know all the basic information about the Welcome Bonus and more. Now you can register on the platform and activate your bonus without any problems!

NetBet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The NetBet platform is a licensed bookmaker and operates legally and safely in the Indian betting market. The NetBet team adheres to a fair gaming policy and has therefore prepared rules for each user to follow, for example:

Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you follow all the basic rules, you will get maximum comfort from using the platform and will be able to take full advantage of any NetBet service.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at NetBet

The NetBet platform also has a separate bonuses section with a huge range of different offers. This section can only be accessed by a registered user. So once you have registered, go to the bonuses section and choose what suits you best. Here we will give you a brief overview of the most popular bonus offers on NetBet.

Book of Bonuses

Bet a minimum of INR 1,600 real money on the Book Of Dead slot only. Click on the Book to unlock your prize of the day. Can be used every day. Guaranteed prizes every day if you meet the condition. Up to INR 4,000 bonuses each time. The higher your player status, the more interesting your prize will be in terms of amount and wagering requirements. You can also win up to 100 free spins. Free spins are awarded instantly and are available to play Book Of Dead with a minimum coin value. There are no maximum winnings on free spins.

Bonuses and Promotions at the NetBet App

For users who want to use the platform with maximum convenience, the platform offers a separate NetBet mobile app, which runs on the two main operating systems Android and iOS. All of the platform's bonus offers and even the Welcome Bonus are available in the app, but only for registered users. You can register immediately after installing the app in the app itself. The company NetBet gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

Daily Drops Wins

The four-week Daily Drops Wins INR 40,000,000 total cash + free spins tournament. Open any of our Pragmatic Play slot games and click OK to confirm participation. Every day you can win one or more instant prizes or win one prize from the weekly tournament if you finish first in the leaderboard. You can win up to 500 daily prizes worth INR 720,000 and up to 2,000 prizes worth INR 6,560,000 each week.

FAQ

In order to provide you with all the information you need, we have prepared an up-to-date list of questions from Indian users and have tried to answer them in detail. Study the information below carefully and you will be left with no questions.

Is it Safe to Use NetBet Bonuses or Are There Risks?

Yes, using NetBet bonuses is safe. After all, the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and also adheres to a fair play policy. Therefore, there is absolutely no risk and on the contrary, you get a unique opportunity to use the platform under special conditions.

Netbet Bonuses Described in the Review of the Platform's Only Offer?

Only the most popular offers from NetBet are framed in the review. So once you become a registered user, go to the "Bonuses" section of your account and you will see a wide range of different promotions and bonuses to suit all tastes.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Change My Mind?

The NetBet Welcome Bonus can be canceled. To do this, you need to write to the bookmaker's 24-hour support team in Live Chat or by email, and then a manager will contact you and help you solve the problem.

Can I Bet with Bonus Money?

You can use the bonus money however you like, and you can also place bets. But only if you comply with the basic bonus wagering requirements, which can be found in the review section "How to Win Back the NetBet Welcome Bonus?".

Are the Bonuses at Bookmaker NetBet Renewed?

All of NetBet's current bonuses are constantly updated and supplemented, as the team strives to fully meet the demands of customers. So keep an eye on all the changes and be the first to know.

What Do I Have to Do to Claim the NetBet Welcome Bonus?

In order to claim the Welcome Bonus you need to follow the basic rules, such as you must be an adult user, have one registered account, and be successfully verified. Also, you must have a balance of at least INR 500. After that, you will be able to use the Welcome Bonus without any problem.