Rolletto Mobile Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Rolletto App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Rolletto Rolletto is a modern and legal bookmaker in India, providing online betting and gambling services since 2020. The company has an official gambling license obtained in Curacao, so every player can feel safe. While the Rolletto casino app Android and iOS is still under development, you can use the bookmaker's feature-rich mobile website. Welcome bonus 150% up to 1,500$ Promocode: No promo Join Rolletto

About Rolletto App

The Rolletto app for Android and iOS is under development. Once the application is released, Indian players will be able to install it and bet anywhere without being tied to a computer. Everything you need to play will always be available at the touch of your smartphone screen. While it is in development, you can use the Rolletto mobile site through any browser on your smartphone.

For your convenience, we have collected basic information about the Rolletto mobile app in the table below:

Current version of application - APK filesize - Installed client size - Supported operating systems Android and iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao Gaming License Welcome bonus 150% sports bonus up to 1,500$; 100% esport bonus up to 500$; 150% mini games bonus up to 400$; casino welcome package up to 6,500$; 100% crypto bonus up to 1,000$ Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Crypto and others

Platform has also been listed among the best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and the best pro kabaddi online betting app.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Rolletto has an audience of hundreds of thousands of users worldwide and its popularity is constantly growing. After the release of Rolletto mobile app, Indian users will be happy with its functionality and level of service. Here are some advantages of the app to look out for and also some disadvantages:

Advantages Disadvantages Full access to over 30 sports and esports disciplines as on the original site The app is under development Ability to watch live streaming of matches and access to Live Score Doesn’t support Hindi and INR Several welcome bonuses to choose from as well as many other promotions for regular players Cryptocurrency payments Notifications about interesting matches and new promotions

Rolletto App Functionality and Design

The company takes into account all modern trends when developing the Rolletto application to make it convenient and multifunctional. In terms of functionality, it will not differ from the desktop site, so all the necessary tools will always be at your fingertips. Here are the main features you will be able to take advantage of by installing the Rolletto mobile app on your smartphone:

Deposit and withdrawal via popular payment systems;

LINE and LIVE betting;

Access to esports and virtual sports;

Live streaming;

Match Statistics an Live Score;

Live Casino games;

Quick registration process;

Exclusive bonuses and promotions and more.

Rolletto App for Android

Currently, Indian users are not able to download and install the Rolletto app for Android. This is due to the fact that the developers are still working on the functionality and other aspects of the software. The Rolletto app will offer the same experience as the desktop site as all the basic features will be retained. Android users can still play through the convenient mobile version of the bookmaker's website.

System Requirements for Android

Although the Rolletto app is developed for all mobile devices, it still has its own system requirements that need to be met for the app to work consistently. They are not high and your Android device will most likely be able to handle them. Check out the main features below:

Android Available Versions Android 10.0 + APK File Size, memory space - RAM 2 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

To give you a better understanding of whether the Rolletto app will work on your Android device, we've compiled a sample list of devices. It includes smartphones on which the app has been successfully tested:

Samsung Galaxy A51, M30, M50;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/8/9;

Google Pixel 3, 4, etc;

Huawei P8, P20, P20 Lite, Mate, etc;

Oneplus 7,7T,8,9 Pro, etc;

Realme GT 2 Pro;

LG G Series, K Series, V Series, Q Series.

If you didn't find your Android device in the list above, but it meets the minimum technical requirements, rest assured that the application will work smoothly on your smartphone.

Download Rolletto APK for Android

After the release of the Rolletto app for Android, Indian users were able to install it for free from the official website. Follow the detailed instructions below to avoid errors and successfully download the Rolletto APK:

Open Rolletto. Through the browser of your Android device, go to the bookmaker's official website and open the app page. Select the Android version. Click on the Android version to download the APK file. Then wait for it to download. Change the settings. Go to the "Security" section in the settings of your Android device and allow the gadget to install apps from third-party sources. Complete the installation of the app. Tap on the downloaded Rolletto APK file to start installing the application and then wait for some time for it to complete.

Immediately afterwards you will see the app in the main menu of your smartphone, you can open it, login to your account and start playing.

Rolletto App for iOS

Currently, the Rolletto technical team is actively working on the creation of a mobile app for iPhone and iPad users. It is being developed as a high-tech mobile resource for quick access to all the bookmaker's products and online casino services. At the moment, you can still place bets using your iOS device by opening the Rolletto mobile site.

System Requirements for iOS

Most iOS device users will have no problem downloading and installing the Rolletto app. If your device is not very old, you will be able to play without any delays. The table shows the basic system requirements for iOS devices:

iOS Available Versions iOS 14 or later APP File Size, memory space - RAM 2 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

If your iOS device is under 5 years old, you'll be able to enjoy comfortable in-app play. We've prepared a sample list for you of iOS devices on which the Rolletto app will work perfectly:

iPhone 6, 6s, 6 plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7, 7 plus;

iPhone 8, 8 plus;

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max;

iPhone 11, 11+, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 +;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 14;

iPad Mini 2, 3, 4;

iPad Pro, Pro 2, etc.

Download Rolleto App for iOS

The Rolletto app will be available for iPhone and iPad users in the near future. Just follow our step-by-step instructions to successfully complete the iOS app download process:

Open Rolletto. Using Safari or any other browser on your iOS device, go to the bookmaker's official website and navigate to the app page. Select the iOS version. Tap on the iOS version of Rolletto to start downloading the app to your device. Install the app. Wait for a few seconds and the app will install automatically after downloading.

The Rolletto icon will now appear on the home screen of your device. Launch the application and log in to your account.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

For smooth and stable operation of the Rolletto mobile app, you should update it to the latest version from time to time. With each update, the technical team fixes bugs and introduces new features to improve the user experience. To get the latest version of Rolletto, you need to:

Accept the update when you receive a notification about it on your smartphone; Launch the Rolletto app; Give permission and wait for the new version to fully download; Restart the app and log in again.

To avoid wasting time downloading new files, you can set the app to update automatically in your smartphone settings.

How to Register in a Rolletto App?

Only Indian users over the age of 18 can join Rolletto and start betting on sports. You can quickly register a new profile through the app. To do so, follow the detailed instructions below:

Launch the app. Tap on the Rolletto icon in the menu of your mobile device to launch the application. Start registration. Click on the "Sign Up" button and a registration form will open in front of you. Fill in the fields. Enter your full name, username, email, password. Select your country of residence and account currency. Create an account. Confirm your agreement to the terms of use of the platform. Click the "Finish" button to complete your registration.

Once you have done everything correctly, your Rolletto account will be successfully created.

Login to the Rolletto App

If you are already registered on the Rolletto website, you can log into your existing account through the app and continue playing through your mobile device. To do this:

Open the installed Rolletto app via the menu on your smartphone; Click on the "Login" button; Enter your username and password; Confirm the action.

Once signing in, you will be able to fund your account and start playing.

How to Get a Bonus in Rolletto App?

So that users can start their way in betting with maximum benefit in the Rolletto app, the bookmaker has prepared a welcome bonus. To get the joining offer, you need to:

Open the installed Rolletto app through the menu of your smartphone; Create an account by filling the registration form with the required information; Go to the "Promotions" section and choose one of the available welcome bonuses; Make a successful first deposit of at least $20; The bonus will be automatically applied and credited to your bonus account.

Now you can start betting on sports matches or playing casino games to wager the bonus and make your winnings even bigger.

Welcome Bonus

All new users from India can look forward to a welcome bonus after registering in the Rolletto app. You can choose your favorite bonus among several sign up offers to meet your needs and get the best gaming experience. Check out the available Rolletto welcome bonuses and their terms and conditions in the table below:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Rolletto Sports Betting 150% up to 1,500$ 20$ Only on accumulators with a minimum of 3 points and odds of at least 1.3 are eligible for wagering; Wagering is 15x Rolletto Esports Betting 100% up to 500$ 20$ Bets with at least two events with at least 1.4 odds are eligible for wagering; Wagering is 10x Rolletto Mini Games 150% up to 400$ 20$ The minimum odds required for a bet to qualify as a wager are 1.3; Wagering is 30x Rolletto Online Casino 100% first deposit bonus up to 1,500$; 50% second deposit bonus up to 2,000$; 25% third deposit bonus up to 3,000$ 20$ Wagering is 40x for first deposit; Wagering is 40x for second deposit; Wagering is 30x for third deposit Rolletto Crypto 100% up to 1,000$ +50 Freespins 20$ Applies only for the Casino Slots; Wagering is 40x

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

To withdraw your Rolletto welcome bonus, you must meet the wagering requirements. These conditions outline the number of times you need to play through the bonus amount before it is converted into money that can be withdrawn. Each bonus offer has its own specific requirements, which are clearly detailed on the promotion page.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

When it comes to bonuses and promotions, Rolletto always has something to offer. In addition to the welcome bonus, active players can choose between sports and casino bonuses to have an unforgettable experience and earn more afterwards. Here are some of the current offers:

10% Deposit Bonus

If you a gambling enthusiast, take advantage of the Rolletto deposit bonus. Make a deposit of at least 10$ and get a 10% bonus to play your favorite casino games.

3 + 1 Freebet

Indian bettors can place 3 bets and get the 4th bet as a free bet. The amount of the free bet will be equal to the minimum amount of the previous three bets up to $100. Only bets with a minimum odds of 1.50 are eligible for the bonus offer.

Summer Glow Reload Bonus

Get maximum winnings in casino games with the 50% Rolletto reload bonus on all deposits. Deposit between $50 and $1,000 and the bonus will be immediately credited to your account upon deposit. You can use it to play in the Rolletto casino. Wagering is 50x.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Rolletto App?

In the Rolletto app, you can bet on any cricket tournament around the world, of varying fame and magnitude. Follow our detailed instructions below to avoid any difficulties:

Authorize. Open the Rolletto app and log in to your account using your username and password; Make a deposit. Go to your personal account and click on the "Deposit" button. Select the payment method and deposit your account; Select cricket. Select cricket in the sportsbook and decide which match from the list of available events you want to bet on; Decide on the odds. Click on the market you want to bet on and select the favorable odds; Make a bet. In the bet slip, enter the amount and type of bet, then click on the confirm button.

Now your Rolletto bet will be successfully placed. Wait until the end of the event and if you win, your payout according to the odds will be directly credited to your personal account.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Cricket is one of the most popular sports among Indian bettors, and Rolletto provides all the necessary tools to bet on it. All official tournaments, both regional and international, will always be available for your single or system bets. Here are the biggest tournaments available in the app:

Indian Premier League;

T20 World Cup;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

Big Bash League;

Pakistan Super League;

Bangladesh Premier League;

Ashes Series;

Sheffield Shield and many others.

Each cricket match will be filled with interesting betting markets both in line and live modes.

Other Available Sports for Betting

The Rolletto team makes sure that bettors with any sporting taste can find an interesting match and bet on it. That's why the amount of sports disciplines available for betting will surprise both beginners and experienced bettors. In the Rolletto app you will find the following sections:

Football;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Rugby;

Hockey;

Baseball;

Boxing;

MMA;

CS2;

Dota 2;

League of Legends and many more.

Each sport will be filled with interesting international and regional matches. In the app, you can bet in LINE or live betting where you can access team statistics as well as online match broadcasts. This will help you learn more about the match and prepare for your bet.

Bet Types at Rolletto App

When you bet on sports in the Rolletto sport app, you can choose from several types of bets to maximize your winnings. Let's take a closer look at each of them below:

Single. This is a bet on a single outcome in a single sporting event. The payout in this case is based on the market odds;

Combo. This is a bet on several events in one betti slip at once. The odds of the events are multiplied by each other to form a total odds. If one of the outcomes turns out to be a loss, a bettor loses the face value of the bet.

System. You can place several bets on independent events. A system can win if one or more predictions turn out to be wrong, but all changes are accompanied by a reduced payout.

Betting Options in Rolletto App

Rolletto is committed to provide the best betting experience to mobile players, which is why the app is packed with many sports products and features. Here are some of the betting options you'll find here:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

The Rolletto app users can watch live broadcasts of international and regional matches of popular sports in real time. They are of high quality and work without delays. Live broadcasts are available with a Rolletto account and an active betting slip.

Push Notifications

You can receive push notifications so that you don't miss any interesting sporting events. As soon as it appears, the app will send a message to your smartphone and you can open Rolletto through it and place a bet. You can disable this feature or change it in the settings to receive only certain notifications.

Online Casino Games

In the casino section, you have access to over 2,000 games for all tastes from licensed providers. This includes:

Slots;

Jackpot Games;

Live Casino;

Mini Games.

All of them are perfectly optimized, so you won't experience any lags while playing from your mobile device.

Live Casino

Rolletto live casino brings together a unique collection of games with real dealers to suit all tastes. The gameplay is broadcast in real time, so players can place bets, communicate with a real dealer and see everything that happens at the table. Among available live games are:

Live Roulette;

Live Blackjack;

Game Shows;

Live Baccarat;

Live Hold'em and much more.

Live Cricket Betting

Live is a separate section in the Rolletto where players can bet on matches in real time. A distinctive feature of this type of betting is the constantly changing odds and markets during the match. The bookmaker covers hundreds of matches within a cricket discipline, available for live betting.

Esports Betting

If you are an esports fan, you will find all the necessary tools for betting in the Rolletto mobile app. The bookmaker has included popular online games, like CS2 and Dota 2, in its sportsbook. You will have access to a wide range of markets with great odds to choose from.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

There is a section with virtual sports in the Rolletto app. Virtual matches are simulated reconstructions of matches involving real players and teams, the results of which are given by a random number generator. They last much shorter than regular sports matches, so you can place bets and win in a short period of time.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match involves betting on sports tournaments and matches before they start. The odds are less sensitive to changes, so you have time to study the markets carefully and decide what type of bet you want to place. The Rolletto line betting section includes a comprehensive list of events for both sports and esports.

Lucrative Offers

For a better start after downloading Rolletto, mobile players can look forward to generous bonuses and promotions. Bonus money can be used in sport betting or playing casino games to win even more.

Multi-Betting

At Rolletto you can bet on several events in real time at the same time. The more events that are added to a multi bet, the higher the risk and profit. However, if any of the events do not play, the bet will be considered lost.

Live Match Statistics

In the Rolletto app you can view statistical information and results for each match available for betting. This will allow you to get to know the form of the teams, analyze their performance in the upcoming match to make more informed betting decisions. In Live mode you can view all the key moments of an already held match (corners, penalties, kicks, injuries, etc.) to better predict its outcome.

Rolletto Casino App

The Rolletto mobile app is perfectly optimized for playing casino games. The collection includes over 2,000 entertainments in different genres, which will diversify the player's experience. All casino games are presented only by licensed providers and you will not encounter any delays while gambling.

To install the Rolletto casino apk on your Android device, you need:

Log into your mobile device's browser and navigate to the official Rolletto mobile; Click on the Android logo and start downloading the APK file to your device; Change the security settings of your gadget by allowing installations from unknown sources; Click on the downloaded file and install the Rolletto casino app.

Now you launch the application, login and start playing casino games right from your smartphone.

Casino Games in the Rolletto App

The Rolletto casino lobby features thousands of different games from licensed providers, and all of them are available to play through the mobile app. The interface is extremely user-friendly in both slots and live games, and you can play by tapping your smartphone screen.

Here are the main game types that are available to you in the Rolletto Casino app:

Slots;

Jackpots;

Mini Games;

Game Shows;

Roulette;

Baccarat;

Blackjack and more.

If you are looking for a specific game, you can use a search bar or convenient filters.

Rolletto Mobile Version (Website)

While the Rolletto app is still in development, you can use the convenient mobile version of the site. It is equipped with all the same features and bookmaker tools as the desktop version. The official Rolletto website opens quickly and without errors on all Android and iOS devices, as it does not require any downloads. In addition, the interface intuitively adapts to the smartphone display, ensuring smooth navigation and a pleasant gaming experience.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Rolletto Website

To enjoy a smooth experience on the Rolletto mobile website, your device should meet certain system requirements. The site is compatible with a wide range of devices, but for optimal performance, it's recommended to have at least Android 8.0 or iOS 13.0. Below is a table with the minimum and recommended system specifications:

Available Versions iOS 13 or later/ Android 8.0 + RAM 2 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Connection 4G or Wi-Fi connection

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

The Rolletto mobile app and the mobile site have the same set of options, but feature a number of differences that may affect the user's choice. We have mapped out the main ones in the table below:

Rolletto Mobile App Rolletto Mobile Website Need to be downloaded and installed Opens through any mobile browser and does not require any downloads Smartphone must meet the minimum technical specifications Can be run from a device of any performance Requires slower internet speed to load pages because the graphic elements are preinstalled Requires faster internet speeds as elements need to be downloaded each time Convenient navigation system Lower convenience level One click access You need to log in every time with password and username Ability to receive push notifications You can’t be notified through browser

Payment Methods at the App

Through the Rolletto mobile app, you can manage your balance, deposit and withdraw funds. Indian players can use bank cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrency for transactions. Basic information about payment methods and their limits is presented in the table below:

Payment method Minimum deposit, $ Maximum deposit, $ Funds deposit time Commision Fees Visa 10 2,000 Instant Free MasterCard 10 2,000 Instant Free CashtoCode eVoucher 10 1,000 Instant Free Skrill 10 4,000 Instant Free Neteller 10 4,000 Instant Free ecoPayz 20 4,000 Instant Free Paysafecard 10 4,000 Instant Free Bitcoin 10 No Limit Instant Free Litecoin 10 No Limit Instant Free Ethereum 10 No Limit Instant Free Tether USD (ERC20) 10 No Limit Instant Free

How to Make a Deposit?

In order to start playing for real money, an Indian user needs to fund a gaming account. To make a deposit in the Rolletto app, you need to:

Open the app. Launch Rolletto through the menu of your smartphone. Log in to your account. Click on the login button and enter your username and password. Go to the Deposit tab in your personal account. Select a payment method. A page with currently available deposit options will open in front of you. Choose the payment system that suits you best. Make a deposit. Specify the transfer details, then confirm the deposit on the payment system page.

Your deposit to Rolletto will be processed and the money will be instantly credited to your account. Now you can start betting on sports or playing casino games and get your winnings.

Customer Support Service on the Rolletto Mobile App

If you have any questions about the gaming features of the Rolletto app or have problems with transactions or bonuses, please feel free to contact the support team. Highly trained professionals are available to assist you at any time of the day or night to resolve any issues promptly. Here are a few ways to contact the Rolletto support service:

The ways to contact Details Live Chat Available on the special window on the official website Email support@Rolletto.com

Conclusion About the Rolletto App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, our Rolletto review shows that it is a well-designed platform that is suitable for both sports enthusiasts and casino players. Although the app for Android and iOS is still under development, mobile users can take advantage of the Rolletto mobile site.

Easy navigation, a variety of betting options, secure payment methods and plenty of bonuses make it a solid choice. We haven't identified any significant flaws in Rolletto mobile, which is why we've given it the Sportscafe seal of approval. This means Rolletto is completely legal and safe in India, so you can install it and get the full range of features with a single tap!

The Most Common Questions about the Rolletto App (FAQ)

We have collected some questions about the Rolletto mobile that are most frequently received from Indian users. Read our answers to know more about the features of Rolletto.

Is Rolletto App Legit in India?

Yes, the Rolletto app is legal in India. It operates under a license from the Curaçao Gaming Commission, which ensures its legitimacy and safety for Indian users.

Can I Access Rolletto on Mobile?

Yes, Rolletto can be accessed on mobile through its mobile-optimized website or by downloading the app as soon as it becomes available. Both options provide a seamless experience for betting and casino gaming on the go.

Does Rolletto App Offer a New Player Bonus for Your First Deposit?

All new users from India who have just joined Rolletto can get a welcome bonus. The bookmaker has prepared several sign up offers to choose from for both sports betting enthusiasts and fans of casino games.

How to Pay Out Winnings at the Rolletto App?

To withdraw any winnings in the Rolletto app, navigate to the "Withdraw" section, select your preferred payment method, and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.