Payment Methods at a Glance
Review the main Roobet payment choices in the table below.
|Method
|Deposit
|Withdrawal
|Time
|UPI
|deposit in rupees
|no
|up to 1 hour, up to 6 hours if the service breaks
|IMPS bank transfer
|no
|withdrawal to an Indian bank account
|time not published
|Crypto (BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, TRX, DOGE, SOL, SUI, BNB)
|yes
|yes
|after blockchain confirmations; some BTC deposits credit instantly
|Buy Crypto (cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay via Swapped)
|from $10
|no
|instant, rarely up to 30 minutes
Roobet Indian Rupees Payments via UPI
UPI gives you the easiest way to pay in standard rupees. You pay directly from your active UPI application by scanning a QR code. The system adds the exact amount to your active balance instantly. Note that the main website shows all amounts and limits in USD. The site footer clearly lists "UPI and more" for users. The official help center provides separate guides for UPI top-ups and IMPS cashouts. This setup makes local payments very simple and fast.
How to Deposit with UPI
The mobile and desktop cashiers process your Roobet deposit through a standard checkout form.
Open the Cashier and select "Cash".Go to Website
Choose the UPI option.
Enter the amount and click Deposit.
Choose the application you want to pay with.
Scan the QR code with your phone, or download it and upload it in the app.Make Deposit
The local banking gateway enforces a few technical restrictions during the transfer.
- The direct Paytm option works only on the mobile version. You must use the QR code on a desktop computer.
- A QR code expires fast if you wait too long. You must restart the transaction in that case.
- Do not pay twice for the same code.
- Enter the UTR reference number when the system asks for it.
Crypto Deposits
Users can make a Roobet deposit using 11 different coins. The site accepts BTC, ETH (also on Base and Arbitrum), LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, TRX, DOGE, SOL, SUI, and BNB.
- Buy crypto in an active wallet or exchange like Exodus, Coinbase, or Blockchain.
- Copy your unique deposit address inside Cashier → Deposit.
- Paste the address into the send field of your personal wallet and confirm the transfer.
The system credits your money after standard network confirmations. Qualifying BTC transfers credit instantly even before the first confirmation hits.
Your Bitcoin Deposit Address
The official Roobet bitcoin wallet addresses use the modern Segwit format. This structure gives you much faster transactions and lower network fees. Some older wallets cannot send to a Segwit address. You must switch to another wallet or pick another coin like ETH or LTC in that case. You can also buy crypto directly on the site. You can use the "Deposit Directly From Your Wallet" option too. You connect your wallet through Swapped Connect inside the Cashier and confirm the exact transfer there.
Buying Crypto on Roobet
The exchange's internal interface allows you to purchase cryptocurrencies using standard fiat cards.
- Click the "+" icon next to your balance.
- Select the Buy tab.
- Choose your preferred coin like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC.
- Choose a payment method and click Pay now.
The minimum purchase amount is exactly $10. The system clearly displays on the screen all the processing fees for each method. Cryptocurrency usually arrives instantly. It rarely takes up to 30 minutes.
Minimum Deposit
The exact Roobet minimum deposit limits depend on the specific payment method you choose. The company publishes a strict $10 limit for the Buy Crypto feature. The site also requires a $10 minimum for AstroPay, MuchBetter, and standard bank account deposits where these specific methods remain available.
How to Withdraw
The crypto payout system requires a few clicks for a fast Roobet withdrawal.
Copy the receive address of the coin in your external wallet.
Open Cashier → Withdraw.
Paste the address and enter the exact amount.
Click the "Withdraw Funds" button.
You will get a popup notification with the unique transaction ID. The system also saves this ID in History and Withdrawals. You can track the exact transaction status in any public blockchain explorer using this ID.
Withdrawing to an Indian Bank via IMPS
A successful IMPS bank transfer requires precise local banking credentials.
- An 11-character IFSC code
- A 9 to 18-digit bank account number
- An ID number like your PAN, driving licence, or Aadhaar UID
Withdrawal Rules
The finance department requires all accounts to meet strict security and betting thresholds before approving a Roobet minimum withdrawal or larger payout.
- You must bet at least 100% of your deposit before you request money. Only settled sports bets count for this rule.
- Crypto deposits must finish confirmations. BTC, LTC, XRP, TRX, and DOGE need 1 confirmation. ETH, USDT, and USDC need 3.
- The team may request basic ID verification for larger cashouts. You upload front and back photos of your passport, driving licence, or government ID.
- You should turn on 2FA to protect your account fully.
Withdrawal Time and Fees
The total Roobet withdrawal time depends on the network speed. The company sends crypto cashouts as soon as you request them. The arrival time depends completely on blockchain confirmations. This involves the active network load and the fee paid. Ethereum usually confirms much faster than Bitcoin. The support team cannot speed this process up manually.
The casino charges absolutely no internal withdrawal fees. The system displays the exact network fee at the bottom of the Cashier withdrawal page.
Our Verdict
A standard Roobet withdrawal requires very little effort. UPI makes rupee top-ups simple and fast. Crypto gives the widest choice with no internal casino fees. The Cashier displays all minimum limits clearly. The deposit must be bet once, and verification must be finished in advance for a fast cashout. Remember to play responsibly at all times. The site requires all members to be 18 or older.
FAQ
Can I deposit Indian rupees at Roobet?
Yes, you can deposit Indian rupees. You use your active UPI application to scan a QR code and pay directly.
How long does a UPI deposit take?
A standard UPI top-up takes up to one hour. It can take up to six hours if the banking service breaks.
What is the minimum deposit at Roobet?
The Buy Crypto feature requires a $10 minimum. Other specific local methods show their exact limits inside the cashier window.
Does Roobet charge withdrawal fees?
No, the company charges absolutely no internal withdrawal fees. You pay only the standard network fee required by the blockchain.
Why can't I withdraw my deposit yet?
You must bet your entire deposit amount at least once before you request any money. Only fully settled bets count.
How do I withdraw to my Indian bank account?
You choose the IMPS option in the cashier. You enter your IFSC code, account number, and an ID number like PAN or Aadhaar.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments