Scan the QR code with your phone, or download it and upload it in the app.

Choose the application you want to pay with.

UPI gives you the easiest way to pay in standard rupees. You pay directly from your active UPI application by scanning a QR code. The system adds the exact amount to your active balance instantly. Note that the main website shows all amounts and limits in USD. The site footer clearly lists "UPI and more" for users. The official help center provides separate guides for UPI top-ups and IMPS cashouts. This setup makes local payments very simple and fast.

Crypto Deposits

Users can make a Roobet deposit using 11 different coins. The site accepts BTC, ETH (also on Base and Arbitrum), LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, TRX, DOGE, SOL, SUI, and BNB.

Buy crypto in an active wallet or exchange like Exodus, Coinbase, or Blockchain. Copy your unique deposit address inside Cashier → Deposit. Paste the address into the send field of your personal wallet and confirm the transfer.

The system credits your money after standard network confirmations. Qualifying BTC transfers credit instantly even before the first confirmation hits.

Your Bitcoin Deposit Address The official Roobet bitcoin wallet addresses use the modern Segwit format. This structure gives you much faster transactions and lower network fees. Some older wallets cannot send to a Segwit address. You must switch to another wallet or pick another coin like ETH or LTC in that case. You can also buy crypto directly on the site. You can use the "Deposit Directly From Your Wallet" option too. You connect your wallet through Swapped Connect inside the Cashier and confirm the exact transfer there.