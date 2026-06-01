Melbet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step-by-Step Guide

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is one of the largest bookmakers with a multimillion audience around the world, including in India. Offering a full range of sports betting and gambling services, the site presents reliable and extensive deposit options so that players can quickly fund their balance and start playing. In this review, we'll take a detailed look at current payment methods, their limits and commissions and guide you through the deposit process. Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Melbet Deposit Methods for India

Melbet has implemented a convenient and secure deposit system to ensure that customers can quickly and safely fund their accounts. For the comfort of Indian players, the company has tried to include popular payment methods that work in the country and are suitable for deposits. They include electronic wallets, bank transfers and even cryptocurrency. Here is a list of current payment options supported by Melbet:

PhonePe;

UPI;

PayTM;

Gpay;

Bank Transfer;

Skrill;

MoneyGo;

Binance Pay;

NetBanking;

Neteller;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

AirTM;

Amazon Pay and others!

Melbet accepts rupees, so Indian players won't have to spend extra time on conversion to another currency. All deposit transfers are fast and safe, and there is no service fee. Besides, customers don't have to worry about the privacy of their personal information and bank details as the company uses only internally encrypted servers to store and process data.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Melbet?

At Melbet, the minimum deposit amount may differ from one payment option to another, including debit cards, bank transfers and e-wallets. However, it is not high for any of the deposit methods offered on the website, so you can start betting on sports even with a small budget.

In the table below we have displayed the minimum amounts for popular payment options you can deposit to your Melbet account:

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Commission Fees Funds Deposit Time PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant GooglePay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant BharatPe 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Whatsapp Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Bhim 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Amazon Pay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant MoneyGO 110 INR 650,000 INR None Instant WebMoney 48,41 968,147,17 INR None Instant AirTM 48,36 INR 2,417,983,81 INR None Instant MiFinity 1,121,19 INR 280,297,35 INR None Instant Skrill 561 INR 5,605,946,85 INR None Instant BinancePay 48,36 INR 967,193,53 INR None Instant BybitPay 96,72 INR 1,450,790,29 INR None Instant Airtel Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Neteller 561 INR N/A None Instant IndOasis 400 INR 50,000 INR None Instant IMPS 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Bank Transfer 500 INR 100,000 INR Varies Instant SBI Yono 200 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Crypto Varies Varies None Up to 15 minutes

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Melbet App

For maximum convenience, Melbet has created a high-quality app for Android and iOS. The software is exactly the same as the desktop version in terms of functionality, so mobile players can quickly top up their accounts and start betting wherever they are. Melbet app accepts all deposit methods presented on the site, so the minimum deposit amounts are also identical and can range from 47 INR to 500 INR, depending on the payment option you choose.

First Deposit Bonus

To make staying on the site even more exciting and profitable, Melbet welcomes all new customers from India with a deposit bonus for sports or casino. More details about each of the Melbet bonuses are below:

Sports Welcome Bonus. If you are interested in betting, you can choose the Melbet sports offer. It consists of a 150% up to 40,000 INR on the first deposit. This is a great chance for newbies to better understand the betting mechanism and win more rupees. The minimum deposit to participate in the promotion is 75 INR. The bonus money must be wagered 8 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections.

Casino Welcome Package. You are eligible to receive a welcome bonus of 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS after registering to play at Melbet online casino. The offer covers your three deposits with a minimum amount of 480 INR each. All deposit bonuses must be wagered 40 times within 7 days in casino games on the Melbet website or app.

Exclusive Melbet Promo Code for the First Deposit

If you're interested in betting on Melbet, apply our unique promo code "SCAFE30" during registration to increase your welcome bonus by 30% and win significantly more. That also unlocks some of the additional benefits and generous bonuses on the site. It's completely safe to use a Melbet code, and it will provide you with the following offers:

Increased welcome deposit bonus;

Additional free bets;

VIP Cashback;

Exclusive promotions and much more!

Just enter "SCAFE30" in the promo code field when you register on Melbet, make a first deposit and get benefits from the bookie!

How to Deposit Money to the Account?

Depositing is a mandatory step before you can claim a welcome bonus and start betting on sports. Melbet India app has taken great care to make the payment process easy for Indian users. Just follow the instructions below to avoid difficulties and successfully top up your account in a couple of minutes:

1 Login to Melbet Visit the official Melbet website and log in to your account using your username and password. If you don't have an account yet, then create one by clicking on the registration button and entering our promo code "SCAFE30". Go to Website 2 Open the deposit page When you sign into your account, a button will appear on your screen to move to the payment section. Click on it to open the checkout and select the deposit tab. 3 Select a payment system From the list of offered payment systems choose the one that suits you best. 4 Confirm the transfer Fill in the fields with payment and personal data, enter the amount of the deposit and confirm the transaction. Make Deposit

As soon as you complete all steps, funds will be credited to your account balance instantly.

Deposit via PayTM

In the last couple of years, the PayTM payment system has spread widely in India and become extremely popular. For this reason, Melbet included it in the list of current deposit methods so that players can make free and instant transfers. Here are the quick instructions on how to deposit via PayTM:

Login to your Melbet account using your username and password. Select the PayTM option in the deposit menu on the website. Enter the amount of money you want to deposit and click continue. Make the transfer by wallet number.

Success! Once your deposit is confirmed, the money will be credited and available for use in your Melbet account within a short period of time!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Melbet?

Melbet is notable for its convenient and time-efficient payment methods. So, all deposit transfers on the website and in the app are made quickly within 15 minutes. The exception is bank transfer, which may take 2-5 days before your money is credited to your balance. Nevertheless, most of your deposits will be processed almost immediately and you can access your deposited money and start playing in a short period of time.

Melbet Deposit Limits

Speaking of deposit limits, Melbet sets them individually for each payment method and holds them based on the current exchange rate. Even more, some payment options, like PayTM and Skrill have no deposit limits at all. To see the overall view of limits, you can check the deposits section on Melbet's official website or in the mobile app. In addition, players can set their own daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits in their personal accounts to control their spending.

Melbet Deposit Summary

To conclude our Sportscafe review, we would like to point out the advanced deposit system Melbet has. The payment options offered by the operator are the most common, convenient and fastest. Having said that, the most important aspect that makes Melbet an attractive betting site for Indian players is the support of INR as an account currency and several local payment methods, including PayTM, UPI, Skrill and others. You don't have to worry about the security of deposit transfers at Melbet, as all transactions are highly protected and all customer's personal data remains private thanks to the latest SSL encryption.

FAQ

We've answered the questions related to Melbet deposits that arise mostly from Indian customers. If you can't find the replies to your specific questions in the block below, please contact our round-the-clock Melbet support team for help via live chat or email.

Can I Use the Melbet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. Melbet welcome bonus can only be applied once by a new user. To increase the deposit bonus by 30%, use the unique promo code "SCAFE30" during registration, then make your first deposit of at least 75 INR.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Melbet?

Yes, being a platform focused on Indian players, Melbet actively accepts deposits and bets in rupees. You can select INR as your account currency during account creation.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Melbet Account?

As an international company, Melbet provides deposit transfers in many currencies, including rupees. However, if you have opened an account in USD, EUR or another currency, you can easily convert them into INR at the current exchange rate.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Melbet Account?

For security reasons, players must use the payment method in their own name, otherwise, Melbet reserves the right to block the account. All customers' personal and credit card details are securely protected from fraudsters thanks to modern encryption technology.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Melbet?

Yes, you can. To do this, navigate to the deposits section on Melbet, click on the arrow next to your current card and select the option to add a new one. Enter the required card details and confirm them. Deposits of any amount can now be made with the added debit card.