Roobet Bonuses at a Glance
The casino divides its promotional system into several specific categories based on user activity.
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Offer
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Who gets it
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Key details
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Welcome or deposit bonus
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none on the promotions page
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Instant Rakeback
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every player
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claim every 30 minutes, never expires
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Daily, Weekly, Monthly bonuses
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every player
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grow with your level
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Weekly Raffle
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every player who bets
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$100,000 prize pool
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Promo codes
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active players
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free spins or a small balance
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Sportsbook free bets and insurance
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sports bettors
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depend on the promotion
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Referral program
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every player
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5% of house edge, up to 10%
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VIP Club
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by invitation
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cashback, bigger prizes, priority support
Is There a Roobet Sign Up Bonus?
We must state clearly how the Roobet sign up bonus works. You will not find a welcome package or a first payment match on the official promotions page. The live support team does not hand out extra cash or free spins on personal request either.
New users enter the automated rewards system instead. You start earning money back from your very first bet. You also receive a +10% rakeboost for 24 hours right after signup. You can activate a +20% boost for 72 hours if you redeem an affiliate code. If the site ever gives a Roobet deposit bonus during a special promotion, remember one strict rule. You do not receive regular rakeback while a betting requirement stays active on your account.
No Deposit Bonus and Promo Codes
You will not find a standard Roobet no deposit bonus offer here. The closest thing you can get are special promo codes. These codes operate under strict activation rules and provide small guaranteed prizes.
- Codes add free spins or a balance between $0.15 and $0.50
- Each code has a limited number of claims
- The team posts them on Telegram and partner Kick streams
- Some codes work for non-depositors, while others require a deposit or bet within the past 7 days
- You can redeem each code only once
You enter these codes using the "Redeem a Promo" button on the site.
Roobet Rewards: How the System Works
The Roobet rewards hub completely replaces a normal welcome bonus. You earn from every single bet, whether you win or lose. You claim these funds at different time intervals. You can open the hub by typing /Rewards directly in the site chat. This command shows your rewards over the last 30 days and the next 14 days.
Rewards Schedule
The automated system distributes different bonuses based on specific daily and weekly timeframes.
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Reward
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When you can claim it
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Good to know
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Instant Rakeback
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every 30 minutes
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never expires, part goes to your balance, part to the vault
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Daily Bonus
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every 24 hours at midnight UTC
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builds up for up to 72 hours, part goes to the vault calendar for 7 days
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Weekly Bonus
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Saturday at midnight UTC
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part goes to the vault calendar for 14 days
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Monthly Bonus
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1st of the month at midnight UTC
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part goes to the vault calendar for 14 days
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Vault
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3 times a day, every 8 hours
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expires 24 hours after unlocking
Roobet Rakeback and Rakeboosts
The standard Roobet rakeback returns a percentage of the total amount you bet. You get four main types: Instant, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly. The final amount depends on your activity level. The system calculates your deposit regularity, win streaks, loss streaks, and the games you play. The funds go directly to the crypto side of your wallet.
Special rakeboosts temporarily raise your Roobet rakeback rate. These boosts do not stack together. The system always applies the highest percentage available. Specific triggers activate temporary boosts that increase your overall return rate.
- +10% for 24 hours after signup;
- +10% for 60 minutes after a rank-up;
- +10% for 60 minutes after a daily, weekly, or monthly claim;
- +15% for 60 minutes after a vault calendar claim;
- +20% for 72 hours after redeeming an affiliate code.
Levels and Level-Up Bonuses
The system uses 30 different levels. Every settled bet raises your level. Refunded, voided, or cancelled bets do not count. Higher levels give you bigger Daily, Weekly, and Monthly rewards. You also get special level-up bonuses. These vary from person to person based on your bet volume, game categories, and recent results.
Roobet Cashback: What You Can Get
The site offers no public Roobet cashback for new users. The support agents do not give cashback on request. Activity-based cashback remains a strict VIP Club perk. For regular bettors, the rakeback system plays a very similar role. It returns part of every single bet, win or lose. Do not trust random websites that promise a fixed cashback welcome offer. If it does not appear on the official promotions page, it does not exist.
Roobet Free Spins (RooSpins)
The company calls its Roobet free spins RooSpins. You get these spins from promo codes, VIP-only monthly promotions, and some slot events. These spins carry strict expiration dates and specific usage limits.
- Spins expire after 7 days unless the promotion states otherwise;
- Each spin is worth $1 if no specific value is stated;
- Winnings go to the crypto side of your balance;
- The system often limits spins to certain slots only;
- You cannot exchange spins for cash.
Current Roobet Promotions
The operator runs several high-value tournaments and insurance events for active bettors.
- $100,000 Weekly Raffle;
- Drops & Wins – $25,000,000 prize pool;
- Gates of Olympus 2500 – a week with $1,000,000 in prizes;
- Late Goal Insurance (sportsbook);
- Premier League Bore Draw – up to $100 back if the match ends 0-0;
- NFL Halftime Insurance – up to $100 back.
Some events require manual activation. You must click the "Opt-in" button on the promotion page first. You must finish tasks within the set timeframe. The company usually pays rewards within 3 business days after the promotion ends. This list changes often.
Weekly Raffle
The raffle features a $100,000 prize pool split among 100 winners. You receive one ticket for every $1,000 in qualified bets. Some special events give 2 tickets per $1,000 on specific games. The system draws winners randomly. Staff members credit prizes automatically and notify winners by email. Your bets must settle before the raffle ends to count.
Sportsbook Free Bets and Insurance
You must use bonus bets within 7 days. You cannot exchange them for cash. A Free Cash Bet requires minimum odds of 1.7. The site offers three main types of free bets: Freemoney bet, Bet Refund, and No Risk Bet. A Freemoney bet gives you the winnings plus the free bet amount. Insurance promotions return part of a losing bet under specific conditions.
Refer a Friend
The referral program pays you 5% of the house edge on your referrals' bets. This rate rises by 1% per tier up to a maximum of 10%. Your friend must set you as the referrer within 24 hours after their signup. You can claim earnings only after 10 referred friends make a deposit and your earnings hit $5. You must claim your money within 365 days.
Roobet VIP Club
The VIP Club accepts members by invitation only. You cannot submit an application. The VIP team contacts qualifying users directly by email. Loyalty, consistent play at higher stakes, and game variety improve your chances. Invited members unlock exclusive financial perks and personalized account features.
- Activity-based cashback;
- Weekly cash rewards from slot play;
- VIP-only monthly promotions with cash, free spins, and real-world prizes;
- Bigger prize pools and invitation-only events;
- Priority 24/7 VIP support.
Bonus Rules You Should Know
The Roobet enforces strict account limits to prevent promotional abuse.
- You can only open one account per person
- Claiming bonuses with several accounts is strictly forbidden
- Restricted or self-excluded accounts cannot claim rewards
- The site suspends accounts that abuse promotions
- You must bet 100% of your deposit before withdrawing (only settled sports bets count)
- You earn no rakeback while a deposit-bonus betting requirement stays active
- Always read the terms of each promotion carefully
Our Verdict on Roobet Bonuses
Each Roobet bonus is suitable for active players who prefer regular rewards to a one-time welcome offer. Rakeback every 30 minutes, weekly prize draw and frequent promotions complement each other over time. Those who are looking for a large sum of winnings will not find anything like this here. The VIP program offers excellent cashback, but you have to wait for the invitation. Don't forget to always play responsibly. You must be at least 18 years old.
FAQ
How often can I claim rakeback at Roobet?
You can claim your Instant Rakeback every 30 minutes. The system also gives you Daily, Weekly, and Monthly bonuses.
Can I get a no deposit bonus at Roobet?
There is no standard no deposit bonus. You can claim small free balances or free spins using special promo codes posted on Telegram.
Where can I find Roobet promo codes?
The official Telegram channel and partner Kick streamers post fresh promo codes. Each code has a strict limit on the number of claims.
How long are Roobet free spins valid?
RooSpins expire after 7 days unless the specific promotion rules say something else. You cannot exchange them for real cash.
How do I join the Roobet VIP Club?
You cannot apply for the VIP Club yourself. The VIP managers monitor activity and send invitations by email to loyal users.
Can I withdraw my deposit without wagering it?
No, you must bet 100% of your deposit before you request any withdrawal. Sports bets only count after they settle completely.
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