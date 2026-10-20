Our SportsCafe experts checked Roobet carefully for this guide. This crypto casino and sportsbook has operated since 2019. The site offers many fun options for everyone. The catalog includes over 7,000 casino games. The brand also features special in-house provably fair Originals games. These unique titles exist only here. The sports betting section provides excellent cricket odds for local fans. Users from India deposit and withdraw their money fast. You select quick crypto transfers or standard local UPI payments. The company uses a unique rewards system. Regular rakeback replaces the standard welcome bonus. This returns part of your bets directly to your main balance. We cover all important details below. The text explains the official owner and the current active license. We discuss how to access Roobet safely and legally in India. The review checks available payments, casino games, and sports betting options. The final sections include exact customer support contacts and our expert verdict.

Roobet Overview Roobet is a recognized gambling brand operated by Raw Entertainment B.V. It combines a full online casino and a crypto bookmaker within a single user account. You manage your sports betting and casino balance through a single wallet without changing profiles. Roobet Quick Facts Check the core Roobet and service details in the overview table below. 📅 Founded 2019 💼 Operator Raw Entertainment B.V. (Reg No 157205, Curaçao) ✍ Licence Government of Curaçao, OGL/2024/687/0427 🎲 Games 7,000+ (6,500+ slots, 500+ live rooms) ⚽ Sportsbook Cricket, football, basketball, tennis, esports and other 🪙 Crypto BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, SUI, BNB, XRP, TRX, LTC, DOGE 🇮🇳 Fiat for India UPI deposits, IMPS bank withdrawals 🎁 Welcome bonus None 📱 Mobile Mobile-first website for Android and iOS, no app download 💬 Support 24/7 live chat, support@roobet.com 🗣 Languages English (Indian) and Hindi are available among others 🔞 Minimum age 18+ Pros and Cons Consider these clear advantages before you register an account at Roobet. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ Huge game library with provably fair Originals ❌ No welcome bonus package ✅ Convenient UPI deposits for Indian users ❌ 1% fee on fiat deposits ✅ Support for 11 cryptocurrencies ❌ No mobile app download ✅ No Roobet fee on crypto withdrawals ❌ Balances shown in USD ✅ Rakeback you can claim every 30 minutes ✅ Fast 24/7 live chat ✅ Broad cricket markets Who Is the Roobet Owner? The official Roobet owner is Raw Entertainment B.V. (Reg No 157205), located at Korporaalweg 10 in Curaçao. The Government of Curaçao licenses the site under licence OGL/2024/687/0427. Raw Entertainment Ltd (Reg No HE421735) in Cyprus acts as the paying and operational agent. Lifelong gamers founded this brand in 2019. Official partners include Chelsea FC, Snoop Dogg, 100 Thieves, Karate Combat, and UFC fighters Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes. Bettors have placed over 15 billion bets on the site. Is Roobet Legal in India? Many local bettors ask, is Roobet legal in India? According to the official terms, the site operates under a valid Curaçao OGL/2024/687/0427. India is not listed in the list of restricted territories, which excludes countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Netherlands. The agreement states that you must be at least 18 years old or you must be of legal age in accordance with the laws applicable to you, whichever is greater. All user conditions are governed by the laws of Curaçao. Roobet can request KYC documents at any time to verify your identity and location. Before registering for Roobet in India, please review the local regulations of your state. Roobet Official Website and Mirrors To protect your money, you must visit the genuine Roobet official website. The primary web address is roobet.com. In the footer of the Roobet official site, you can find a link named "Roobet Official Mirrors" that displays verified domains. The team warns that unofficial mirror links found online are not always trustworthy. Always check the active Curaçao licence details at the bottom of the Roobet website. You can switch the display language to Hindi or Indian English. Never log in through links from unknown ads or chat groups.

How to Register at Roobet Follow these exact steps to create your account at Roobet. Click the “Registration” button on this page. Enter your email, password, and region. Accept the user agreement. Log in and start playing. Some markets allow signups with a supported social account. Remember these practical tips. You can open only one account per person. Turn on 2FA (Authy or Google Authenticator) in your account security. If a friend invited you, set the referrer within 24 hours after signup.

Account Verification (KYC) Roobet adheres to strict KYC and AML rules. The site may request documents from you before withdrawing large amounts. A passport, driver's license, or other government-issued identification card is required for verification at level 2. Upload the front and back photos in your account settings. The compliance team checks the documents daily. Confirm your identity before the first withdrawal of a large amount.

Roobet Bonuses and Rewards You will not find a standard welcome bonus or a deposit match here. The live support team does not give out extra bonuses, cashback, or free spins on personal request. Instead, everyone enters an automatic reward system based on regular rakeback. You also join huge raffles and special promotions. This unique setup suits active bettors much more than simple one-time bonus hunters. Rakeback and Rakeboosts Check the standard reward schedule in the table below. Reward When you can claim it Instant Rakeback every 30 minutes, never expires Daily Bonus every 24 hours, builds up to 72 hours Weekly Bonus every Saturday at midnight UTC Monthly Bonus on the 1st of every month at midnight UTC Vault 3 times a day, every 8 hours, expires in 24 hours Review how special rakeboosts increase your return rate. +10% for 24 hours after signup

+10% for 60 minutes after rank-ups or daily, weekly, and monthly claims

+15% for 60 minutes after a vault calendar claim

+20% for 72 hours after redeeming an affiliate code These boosts do not stack. The system always applies the highest one available. Promotions and Promo Codes Look at the current active events in the list below. $100,000 Weekly Raffle – all bets earn tickets

Drops & Wins – $25,000,000 prize pool

Late Goal Insurance (sportsbook)

Premier League Bore Draw – up to $100 back on 0-0 matches

NFL Halftime Insurance – up to $100 back Promo codes add free spins or small balances between $0.15 and $0.50. They allow limited redemptions. You find them on Telegram or partner Kick streams. Some codes require a recent deposit or bet within the past seven days. This promotional list changes often. Roobet VIP Club The VIP Club accepts members by invitation only. You cannot submit an application. The VIP team contacts you through email. Loyalty, consistent bets at higher stakes, and trying different games help. VIP events and bigger prize pools;

Weekly cash rewards from slot play;

Priority 24/7 VIP support;

Activity-based cashback;

VIP-only monthly promotions.

Roobet Payment Methods in India The Roobet site focuses heavily on cryptocurrency transactions first. Users from India can also easily deposit rupees using UPI and withdraw winnings to a local bank account through IMPS. You can buy crypto with bank cards directly inside the cashier for a minimum of $10. Apple Pay and Google Pay work perfectly here too. Review the supported payment methods and exact transfer fees in the table below. Method Deposit Withdrawal Roobet fee UPI up to 1 hour N/A 1% fiat deposit fee IMPS bank transfer N/A varies 2% fee only from the 10th fiat withdrawal within 30 days Crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, SUI, BNB, XRP, TRX, LTC, DOGE) fast fast no Roobet fee, only the network fee shown in the cashier Buy crypto with a card minimum $10 (968 INR) N/A standard provider fee How to Deposit via UPI Follow these exact steps to add money to your balance. Open the Roobet cashier and choose Cash. Select UPI. Enter the amount and click Deposit. Choose your payment app. Scan the QR code with your phone. Transfers take up to one hour, or six hours if the service breaks. The direct Paytm option appears only on mobile screens. Desktop users must scan the code with the Paytm app instead. QR codes expire quickly. Do not make several payments for one deposit. Enter your UTR reference and save a final screenshot.

How to Withdraw from Roobet You must bet your entire deposit before you withdraw any money. Only settled sports bets count toward this strict rule. You have two main cashout options. For an IMPS bank withdrawal, provide your 11-character IFSC code, a 9 to 18-digit bank account number, and an ID number like PAN or Aadhaar. For crypto, choose the coin, paste your address, and enter the amount. Payouts happen almost instantly after KYC checks. BTC, LTC, XRP, TRX, and DOGE need one network confirmation. ETH, USDT, and USDC require three. Remember the fiat fees 1-2% for transactions.

Roobet Casino Games The Roobet gambling features over 7,000 titles, including 6,500 slots from Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Play'n GO, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, and Red Tiger. Top choices include Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and The Great Chicken Escape. Try exclusives like RIP City Roobet and Mad Muertos. Many options offer bonus buys and a demo mode. A Live RTP panel tracks payout rates over time. You can also play poker, Caribbean Stud, video poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, and sic bo. Roobet Originals: The Signature Roobet Game Collection When users mention a Roobet game, they usually mean Crash. The site features unique in-house titles. You can play Crash, Roulette, Dice, Mines, Towers, Plinko, Mission Uncrossable, Coinflip, Blackjack, Limbo, Keno, and Slide. Crash remains the top choice. A virtual rocket rises to a random multiplier. You must cash out your money before it crashes. All Originals use provably fair mathematics. You can verify every round's result yourself. Live Casino The live casino offers over 500 rooms from Evolution and Pragmatic Play. You can join live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables. Popular game shows include Crazy Time and Monopoly Live. The lobby features speed tables for fast rounds, high-stakes rooms, and Roo's Live Lounge with specially branded tables.

Roobet Sports Betting The sportsbook covers top global events. You bet on football (Premier League, Champions League, LALIGA, Serie A, Bundesliga), basketball (NBA, EuroLeague), and tennis (Grand Slams, ATP, WTA). The catalog adds MMA, baseball, ice hockey, golf, horse racing, motorsports, virtual sports, and esports (CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant). Live betting with real-time odds;

Occasional live streaming;

Live match tracker;

Quick Bet;

Event Bet Builder;

Combi Boost;

Several odds formats;

One wallet for casino and sports. You will also find a separate Predictions section. Cricket Betting at Roobet This section offers great options for Indian fans. The site covers major tournaments like the IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, Big Bash League, and The Ashes. You place bets on run totals, individual player props, and final innings results. Every bet settlement runs on crypto. You manage these funds through the exact same wallet you use for casino games.

Roobet on Mobile The site does not offer an application download. The website works directly in your Android or iOS browser. You access the same account, casino, sportsbook, and cashier anywhere. As a quick tip, the direct Paytm option for UPI deposits only appears on mobile screens. You log in with your usual email and password on any device.

Safety and Responsible Gambling The company protects your data with strict HTTPS encryption and 2FA. The staff runs regular KYC and AML checks. All in-house Originals use provably fair math. The site also runs a public Vulnerability Disclosure programme. The Roo Responsibility section offers helpful deposit limits, cool-off periods, and self-exclusion inside your account settings. You will find direct links to BeGambleAware and GamCare. You must be 18 to play.

Roobet Customer Service and Contacts The Roobet customer service team works 24/7 to solve your problems. You can get fast Roobet support at any time of the day or night. The company offers several different ways to reach an agent quickly. Review the main contact options and email addresses in the table below. Channel Contact Best for Live chat inside the site, 24/7 deposits, withdrawals, account Email support@roobet.com general questions and documents Complaints CS@roobet.com formal complaints under the terms Affiliates marketing@roobet.com partnership requests Help Center help.roobet.com guides on deposits, withdrawals, verification and rewards How to Reach Roobet Live Support Follow these short steps to connect with Roobet live support. Click the arrow next to your username in the top right corner. On mobile, tap the down arrow. Choose the Live Support option. Click "Send us a Message". Real agents stay available 24/7, 365 days a year. Roobet Support Email Use the Roobet support email for longer issues, attachments, or document verification. Write to support@roobet.com for general questions and CS@roobet.com for formal complaints. Always send messages from your linked email account. Add your username and transaction ID. Roobet Telegram Channel and Social Media The website footer contains direct links to active social media pages. You can follow their X profile (@roobet), Instagram, and Twitch (roobetcom). Join the official Roobet telegram channel (t.me/RoobetcomTele) to stay updated on current news. The staff posts fresh promo codes on Telegram and Kick streams for regular bettors.

SportsCafe Verdict on Roobet Our team finds that Roobet online is a strong option for bettors in India. You will enjoy this site if you use crypto or UPI and place bets often. Highlights include a huge game library, provably fair Originals, active cricket betting, rakeback every 30 minutes, and 24/7 support. Downsides include no welcome bonus, extra fees on fiat payments, no mobile app download, and balances in USD. Always remember to play responsibly when you test Roobet India.