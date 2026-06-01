Parimatch Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step-by-Step Guide

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Parimatch is one of the most respected bookies around the world with a full range of gaming features. To ensure the comfort of transactions for its Indian users, the company has added a wide range of payment systems for deposits and withdrawals. On this page, we explained in detail about current Parimatch payment methods, and their limits and gave instructions on how to fund your account. Deposit your account for the first time with exclusive promo code and get a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 for big winnings! Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Parimatch Deposit Methods for India

Speaking of deposit methods, Parimatch users have access to a wide range of payment solutions. These include bank transfers, e-wallets, debit cards and more. Indian players will be pleased to find out that the rupee is one of the main currencies on the site, so it's even easier to fund an account and start playing.

All Parimatch deposit methods are secure and include the following options for users:

PayTM;

UPI;

PhonePe;

USDT;

USDC.

Money transfers on Parimatch are fast and secure and at the same time, the company doesn't charge users any internal commissions. Besides, players don't have to worry about the privacy of their personal data since the platform uses SSL encryption and doesn't share data with third parties.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Parimatch?

Each payment system has a specific minimum amount that you can deposit. Therefore, before you fund your Parimatch account, be sure to enter the minimum amount or more required for the option you choose.

The table below provides you with the minimum deposit for some of the popular deposit methods at Parimatch:

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None UPI 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None USDT 10 USDT N/A Up to 15 mintes None USDC 10 USDC N/A Up to 15 mintes None

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Parimatch App

Players who prefer to bet on their smartphones can use the Parimatch app. Rest assured, the software combines all the functionality of the official site while having a simplified interface, so making deposits is even easier. The minimum amount you can fund your account with the app depends largely on the method you choose, for instance, to deposit via PhonePe you only need Rs. 300.

First Deposit Bonus

The first bonus every new Parimatch customer can count on is a welcome bonus on the first deposit. To satisfy players to the fullest extent, the bookie has introduced two offers at once: for betting lovers and casino fans. Each of them is unique and gives a different advantage at the start. Let's take a closer look at them:

Sports Bonus. Parimatch sports bonus reaches 150% up to ₹20,000 and depends directly on the size of your first deposit. It is a nice addition for newcomers to learn the mechanics of betting in practice and win more rupees. The minimum amount to participate in the promotion is 100 INR. The bonus amount must be wagered 16 times in single bets with odds of at least 1.8 within 14 days after registration.

Casino Bonus. Within the Parimatch casino offer, new customers can receive a deposit bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR. The promotion can be applied in the "Slots'' section. The minimum amount of the first deposit to qualify for the bonus is 100 INR. Withdrawal of funds is possible after their wagering bonus 30x within 30 days after registration.

Exclusive Parimatch Promo Code for the First Deposit

If you are interested in joining Parimatch, don't miss out on the chance to activate our promo code "SCAFE30" during registration. It provides you with an increased welcome bonus amount to place even more lucrative bets. The promo code is only valid for one time and also unlocks additional benefits from Parimatch. Here is what you can count on as a new user:

An increased welcome 150% bonus from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000;

Free spins on popular slots;

Cashback and more.

To benefit from the attractive promotional offer, simply enter the bonus code "SCAFE" in the appropriate fields when you sign up for Parimatch and fund your account.

How to Deposit Money to the Parimatch Account?

The first thing you need to do before you begin betting on sports and receiving one of the bonus offers is to fund your Parimatch account. Here are detailed instructions so you can avoid any mistakes and make a successful deposit in a couple of steps:

1 Create a Parimatch Account Go to the official Parimatch website via our link and register with our promo code "SCAFE30" to get extra benefits. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you are logged in to your account, find the green " Deposit " button at the top of the page and click on it. 3 Select a deposit method Explore available deposit options and select the most convenient one for you. 4 Make a payment On the payment system page enter the desired deposit amount and other data if required by the payment method. Confirm the deposit.

Success! As soon as you complete the steps, the money will be credited to your game account. With a positive balance, you can easily bet on sporting events or enjoy a casino game at Parimatch with maximum comfort.

Deposit via PayTM

The most relevant for the Indian client will be the payment system PayTM, which is widespread at Parimatch. Depositing with this method is easy and there is no service charge. Just follow the steps below:

Login to your Parimatch account and go to the deposits section. Choose among the available options the PayTM method and click on it. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer.

Everything is ready! The deposit via PayTM is successfully made and the money will be instantly credited to your account.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Parimatch?

Deposit time at Parimatch is almost instantaneous. Be careful, as some payment methods may have transaction delays. For example, when using e-wallets, it takes up to 15 minutes to deposit, while bank transfer deposits will be processed within a couple of business days.

Parimatch Deposit Limits

Deposit limits depend largely on the payment method you use. Most money transfers are instant and processed immediately, regardless of the amount you fund your account with. Additionally, Parimatch has a deposit limit option. If you need to set a deposit limit, you can do so during registration or through your personal cabinet if you already have an existing one.

Parimatch Deposit Summary

In conclusion of our Sports Cafe review, it can be said that Parimatch pays great attention to the needs of its customers, so it has set up a convenient and well-working deposit system. The operator provides many payment options to choose from and doesn't charge transfer fees. This ensures instant deposits without unnecessary forms and clicks. Besides, Parimatch accepts rupees, so there is no need for Indian users to spend extra time and money on currency conversion.

FAQ

We've answered the most common questions players get about the Parimath deposit process. If you can't find an answer to your specific question regarding your deposit problem below, feel free to contact Parimath's 24/7 support team.

Can I Use the Parimatch Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. Every new Parimatch customer is entitled to only one welcome bonus on the first deposit. To qualify for the increased bonus, you can enter the promo code "SCAFE30" during registration and then make a deposit of at least Rs. 200.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Parimatch?

Parimatch focuses on Indian players, so it actively accepts deposits in rupees. During the registration process, customers can select INR as the appropriate account currency to be able to make payments in it.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Parimatch Account?

Parimatch provides customers with a variety of payment methods for deposits in rupees. However, the payment options featured on the website make it easy to deposit in different currencies and then easily convert them to INR.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Parimatch Account?

Parimatch prohibits deposits from a debit card in a name other than a registered account. You don't have to worry about the safety of your personal data, all credit card data are well protected as Parimatch has implemented security protocols and mask user online transactions.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Parimatch?

Yes, you can. To add another card to your Parimatch account, go to the deposits section and click on the button next to your current card and select the option to add a new card. Enter the required bank details and confirm them, after which you will be able to make deposits of any amount.