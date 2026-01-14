Sportaza Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Sportaza App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Sportaza Sportaza is a young and rapidly developing operator in India, providing all basic tools and services for sports betting and online casino games. Registration on the platform is the first thing you have to do to start playing on Sportaza. Take away the welcome bonus of 100% up to 10,202.50 INR to increase your winnings even more! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,202.50 INR Promocode: CAFETAZA Join Sportaza

How to Register a New Account at Sportaza?

You need to create an account, to get access to all Sportaza features and functions. This is your personal account through which you can perform any activity on the website, including deposits and betting.

Only players from India of legal age can join the Sportaza club. To complete the Sportaza registration process as a new customer, you can follow this guide below:

1 Visit Sportaza Follow our link to go to the official Sportaza website in one click. Go to Website 2 Proceed to sign up In the upper right corner click on "Register" and choose the welcome bonus or refuse it. 3 Fill out the details Enter your email, and come up with a username and a secure password for your account. Go to the next step. 4 Specify personal data Give your first and last name, date of birth, and gender. It is important to input the correct data for successful account verification in the future. 5 Sportaza create account Select your country of residence, and account currency. Enter your phone number and residence address. Complete your registration by clicking the "Play Now" button. Sign Up Now

Success! Now you can quickly replenish your Sportaza new account with rupees and start playing without restrictions.

Verification of Sportaza Account

To provide a higher level of security to users, their accounts and money on their balances, Sportaza has a mandatory verification procedure. It is a confirmation of the player's identity and residence address. Sportaza KYC verification is a standard process, which is requested by the platform during the first withdrawal request. To confirm your personality you need to send photos of your personal documents like your passport, ID card, driving license, bank statement, utility bill and others.

To successfully pass the account verification in Sportaza, follow the instructions below:

Visit Sportaza through any platform and sign in to your account by using your username and password. Click on the profile icon in the upper right corner of the page and find the tab with personal information. Attach a photo of your documents confirming your identity and address and send them. It is important to match the data in your documents with the data in your profile. Your verification request will be reviewed by Sportaza staff within a few days. If they have any questions, they might ask for additional pictures of documents.

You will be notified as soon as your account has been verified status. All Sportaza functions are now open to you, even withdrawals!

Registration Process via the Sportaza App

Clients can use Sportaza services with maximum comfort from their smartphones thanks to a convenient PWA-version for Android and iOS. Both versions have the same functionality and design as the desktop site. Thus, it is easy to register an account, deposit and withdraw funds, place a bet and perform many other operations.

The interface of Sportaza PWA-version is understandable even for a beginner, so registration will not take much time. To create an account, follow the steps below:

Go to the bookmaker's official website from your mobile device and choose the adaptive mobile version. Launch the PWA version of Sportaza and click on the “Create Account” button to start registration. Select the welcome bonus and proceed to the next step. Enter your email, username and password for your account. On the next page, fill in your personal information including full name, date of birth and gender. Select your country and account currency. Enter your phone number, and residential address and click the "Play Now" button.

All done! Whenever you decide to place a bet, you can access Sportaza services in one click through the mobile app wherever you are!

Login at Sportaza

If you have a registered Sportaza account and are ready to bet, follow the steps below to sign in:

Open the official site of the bookmaker through any browser on your PC. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password that you specified during registration. Authorize by clicking on the appropriate confirmation button.

In case you lost your account details, you can use the password recovery function. Simply click on the "Forgot Password" button and follow the instructions to reset your login details.

Login via App

Here are detailed instructions on how to log in to your personal account via the PWA version of Sportaza in a couple of clicks:

Start the PWA version of Sportaza via the menu on your smartphone. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your credentials, including your username and password. Confirm sign-in by clicking on the appropriate button.

The PWA version of Sportaza has a data memorization feature. Thus, you won't have to go through the login procedure every time you decide to place a bet, which will save you time.

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

You can pretend to get a profitable start at Sportaza with our special bonus code "CAFETAZA". It is aimed at those who have never bet on the site before. So, make sure you don't have a personal account registered for you before activating the special combination. Here are some of the benefits you can expect after registering with our bonus code:

100% up to 10,202.50 INR sports bonus / 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS casino bonus;

Free bets;

Reload bonuses;

Weekly cashback;

Jackpots and more!

All you have to do is enter the promo code into the appropriate field during account creation, and Sportaza will credit you with a bonus for big winnings from the first seconds of your stay!

Sportaza Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

Sportaza rewards Indian players with exclusive promotions and bonuses. They motivate themselves to play and win more real money with minimal risk. At the time of registration on the site, you can pick between two Sportaza sign-up offers:

Sports Welcome Bonus. Sportaza has a special sports offer for new bettors. Under this offer, customers can get a 100% up to 10,202.50 INR for betting on cricket and other sports. The minimum qualifying deposit amount for this Sportaza joining bonus is Rs 2,000. To withdraw money, rollover the qualifying deposit and bonus amount of 6x on single sports bets with odds of at least 2.0 or multi bets with odds of at least 1.5.

Casino Welcome Bonus. Sportaza greets casino lovers with a huge welcome offer of 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS. It doubles your first deposit, the minimum amount of which is Rs 2,000 to qualify for the bonus. Free spins are awarded in a set of 20 per day for 10 days. Sportaza sign-up bonus wagering requirements is 35x. The wagering requirement for free spins is 40x.

Sportaza Registration FAQ

Check out the responses to the most common questions new players from India asking about the Sportaza account.

How to Start Playing at Sportaza?

To start playing, you need to complete a quick registration process and top up your account.It is possible to create a game account through the official website or mobile app. Before you can be eligible for some promotions and withdrawals, you also need to verify your registered account in your personal profile.

How to Start Betting on Sportaza?

Before betting for real money, you need to open or log in to an existing Sportaza account and make a deposit. On the sports page, you will see a list of available events, choose the match you are interested in and click on it. Select the outcome and odds, enter it in the bet coupon and confirm the placement.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

If you need help with creating a new account or solving Sportaza account verification problems, you can contact customer support via e-mail or live chat. The staff is friendly and ready to help with all questions concerning the bookie at any time of the day or night.

How to Get a Sign-Up Bonus at Sportaza?

To get the welcome bonus, you need to specify the desired offer during registration on Sportaza. After that top up your balance with the minimum amount qualifying for the selected promotion. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account and you can start wagering it.