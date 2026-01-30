Sportaza Promo Code for India 2026

Sportaza Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes Sportaza is a new and rapidly growing betting site in India. This brand is known for its high odds, extensive list of sports markets, and a rich selection of casino entertainment. The bookie offers really tempting and lucrative bonuses for sports and casino to its players from India. To qualify for one of them, start your way to Sportaza with our bonus code - CAFETAZA. With it, you can claim up to 10,202.50 INR in welcome offer frames. This will add extra money to your balance for betting with minimum risk and big winnings. In the table below, we have reflected the bonus offers that you can count on after registering at Sportaza with working code: Offer Type Bonus Details Sportaza Promo Code Sportaza Sportsbook Code 100% up to 10,202.50 INR Make your first deposit with a minimum amount of Rs. 2000 and get a 100% bonus up to 10,202.50 INR for sports betting CAFETAZA Free Bets Code 50% Free Bet up to Rs 30,000 Make a deposit and play through an amount of it with odds no less than 1.50 to qualify for up to Rs 30,000 as a free bet. CAFETAZA Free Spins Code 50 Free Spins Top up your balance from Monday to Tuesday for at least Rs. 1,600 and get 50 FS to play popular Sportaza slots CAFETAZA Sportaza Casino Code 100% up to 51,012 INR + 200 FS Get up to 51,012 INR extra money to play casino games and 200 FS after you make your first deposit of Rs. 2,000 or more. CAFETAZA

How to Claim to 10,202.50 INR With Sportaza Promo Code? To activate the promo code, you first need to open a new Sportaza account. Sportaza registration takes a few minutes and you'll be eligible for the full welcome offer. Here's what you need to do: 1 Get access to Sportaza Go to the official Sportaza site from any browser or follow our link for instant access. Go to Website 2 Start registering Click on "Open an account" and choose the welcome bonus. Enter your email, username and password. 3 Activate a promo code To apply a valid code, click on the "I have a promo code" button and enter “CAFETAZA” in the field that appears. 4 Complete the Sportaza registration At the last step you must specify the necessary personal data and residence address. Complete the registration by clicking on the button "Play now". Sign Up Now Sportaza bonus code has been successfully applied! As soon as it happens, you can make your first deposit and expect a 100% welcome bonus to be credited to your account.

How to Use of the Promo Code In the App Mobile players do not need to use the site, because they can count on the convenient and fast Sportaza app for Android and iOS, which will soon be available for download and upload, but in the meantime you can use the adaptive PWA-version. The functionality of the mobile version is identical to the desktop version, so opening an account and applying a promo code is just as easy. Below are detailed instructions so that you can quickly use the promo code in Sportaza's PWA-version: Go to the Sportaza mobile site from your device in any browser you are comfortable using; Open the PWA version and click on "Open Account" to proceed with registration; Provide the necessary details in the registration form, including email, username and password; Enter the "CAFETAZA" code in the additional promo code field; Fill in the personal details, including your full name, residential address and more; Complete the registration by clicking on the confirmation button. Once all steps are taken, the Sportaza promo code will be applied. As soon as you make your first deposit, you'll receive a guaranteed sign-up bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 to place mobile bets and win more right from your smartphone!

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines Sports betting is among the most successful products that Sportaza can offer to its players. The bookie contains the most popular sports disciplines, tournaments and competitions. All matches are filled with interesting markets and odds for your bets. Don't forget to use our promo code "CAFETAZA" to unlock great promotions and get the best betting experience. Sportaza's sportsbook is extensive and includes the following list of sports on which you can place bets with our promo code: Cricket;

Football;

Kabaddi;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Boxing;

Hockey;

Golf;

Darts;

Badminton;

Snooker;

Squash;

Rugby and others. Sportaza not only has a great pre-match betting section, but also a live betting section where you can find many alternatives. So, Indian players interested in betting on sports will find plenty of options to do so on the site.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using Using a Sportaza promo code requires you to comply with some important requirements. Here are the main terms and conditions new players must meet: You must be at least 18 years old;

Only new account holders can use the promo code;

The maximum bonus amount is 100% up to 10,202.50 INR;

Minimum deposit is Rs 2,000;

To withdraw bonus funds, qualifying deposit and bonus amount must be prolonged 6 times;

The bonus offer applies only to single sports bets with odds of at least 2.0 or combined bets with odds of at least 1.5;

The wagering requirements must be met within thirty days after bonus activation. These are all the conditions you need to know. Follow them and you will have no problem applying the promo code Spotaza and wagering the bonus money.

Other Sportaza Bonuses You'll be pleasantly surprised by Sportaza's extensive bonus program. In addition to the welcome offers, there are quite a few promotions that registered customers can qualify for. They make your stay on the site more exciting and winnings bigger.The list of current bonuses at Sportaza includes: Weekly Cashback 15% up to 300,000 INR

Weekly Reload 50 Free Spins;

Weekly Reload Bonus 50% up to Rs 50,000;

Live Cashback 25%;

Weekend Reload Bonus up to Rs 56,000 +50 FS and many more! Sportbaza is constantly updating its promotions section, adding new exclusive bonuses for regular players. We advise you to visit it from time to time, in order not to miss any new ones.